Bad Faith Nation: Jim Kunstler Exposes America's "Garbage Barge Of Toxic Politics"

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler,com,
There’s a simple reason that the old US Ship-of-State has turned into a garbage barge of toxic politics: both sides are operating in obviously bad faith - making arguments and taking positions that they know are false - and it’s been on full display this past week.
For instance, the Trump rally in Evansville, Indiana, Thursday night. The Golden Gloating Golem of Greatness presided over the spectacle in full gloatissimo mode, playing his audience of economic losers like a Hammond B-3 organ at a roller rink. His performance was oddly like the sort of rant that Uber drivers must suffer through with a fare who has been tweaking cocaine for three days en route to a funeral or a foreclosure. And, yes, I know that the President is said to abstain from mind-altering substances, but it appears that his mind has been sufficiently altered by his bizarre life experience to produce a similar effect. How else could he stand before an audience of millions (if you include the folks watching TV) and bellow, “I’m president and they’re not!”
Radiating anger and, at times, actual malice, Mr. Trump presented exactly the lack of couth that drives his hypothetically more refined “blue” enemies up a tree. His rhetorical skills have not improved since 2016, but his demagogic self-confidence soars as he unwittingly launches himself into a one-man Space Force flying too close to the sun, claiming that he has magically made America great again, mission accomplished! Even the live audience of Hoosier clods appeared strangely restive and unconvinced after an hour of this bellowing, and one got a sense of Mr. Trump slip-sliding towards Hubrisville like some ass-clown pol in a Coen Brothers’ movie about to be run out of the grange hall on a rail.
His error: taking “ownership” of a financialized economy of hallucinated markets run by out-of-control algo robots into a twilight zone of default and insolvency. The “red” and “blue” constituencies at war with each other are essentially the losers and winners in this depraved system. When the hallucination dissolves, the winners will be the new losers and the old losers will be looking to string them up. That scenario remains to be played out as we say our official goodbyes to summer this holiday weekend and turn the corner into portentous autumn.
On the “blue” side of things, mendacity rules as usual lately, especially in the Deep State septic abscess that the Russia probe has become. Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr, twice demoted but still on the payroll, went into a closed congressional hearing and apparently threw everybody but his mother under the bus, laying out an evidence trail of stupendous, flagrant corruption in that perfidious scheme to un-do the election results of 2016.
Most amazingly, it was revealed that Mr. Ohr had not been called to testify by special counsel Robert Mueller nor by the federal prosecutor John Huber, who is charged with investigating the FBI / DOJ irregularities surrounding the Russia probe. It is amazing because Mr. Ohr is precisely the pivotal figure in what now looks like an obvious conspiracy to politically weaponize the agencies against the Golden Golem. An awful lot of people have some ‘splainin’ to do on that one, starting with the Attorney General and his deputy. Who will put it to them?
The New York Times, once known as the Newspaper of Record, continued to ignore that story. Their bad faith specialty these days is stoking the fires of race war under the pretense of “social justice.”
For instance, the op-ed piece they ran today (Friday) titled The Religion of Whiteness Becomes a Suicide Cult. It’s hard to imagine a better way to send those Hoosier clods to the gun cabinet — and not to blow their own brains out, either, but to hunt down the very Wokesters who openly pledge to exterminate them. This isn’t even “fake news.” It’s more like racist sedition.
Comments
You Know the Obama Years really were kind of Boring, I am Loving this shit oh so much more.
Will any politician admit we are seeing asset price inflation more so than real wealth increases? Bueller?
In reply to You Know the Obama Years… by Dragon HAwk
In reply to Will any politician admit we… by TBT or not TBT
The JOO YORK TIMES would never have a piece with the following headline:
The Religion of Israhell Becomes A Murderous Cult
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to I got paid $10438 a month… by liyasaaa85
it's evident that you are a Russian agent because you're constantly linking to a site that is a progenitor of FAKE NEWS.
Here, if you want real and properly accredited news, go here: CNN
In reply to ... by ardent
Yep....................nothing like banker coddling and hillary sucking to really bore a thinking person.
Yep.................nothing like watching your country come apart at the seams.
GETSOME..........GETSOME.........GETSOME.
In reply to You Know the Obama Years… by Dragon HAwk
White people are going to be exterminated though. The future is brown according to all my Jewish friends!
Come on Kunstler......tell us what you really think........Hubris calling others hubris......Lmao!......Kunstler.....Thy name is Hubris......
The hypocrisy of the Kunt is mind-boggling.
When it's a Lib gloating, speaking with malice, or making the jabs and gaffs, where is your pointing, snickering and creative name-calling, Kuntsler?
In reply to Come on Kunstler......tell… by surf@jm
did he hurt your feelings?
In reply to The hypocrisy of the Kunt is… by Trogdor
He seems to be saying that the real Fed chairman is an algo on steroids, and while elites know it, they will not admit it, publicly, whereas the serfs still blame things like offshoring of jobs and displacement from jobs by illegal aliens with welfare-hoisted wages, hence their attendance at MAGA rallies, not that Trump has succeeded in motivating the congressional swamp to do anything about this. He also seems to be saying that, when it hits the fan, underemployed serfs will win something, but will blame elites despite their winnings. If the post-collapse “winnings” are anything like other economic upsides for serfs, they better not blink, or they will miss all the good stuff. It will be a lot like that imperceptible payroll tax cut that Obama’s stimulus provided to most non-welfare-eligible serfs, living on earned-only income, or what most serfs got out of the Trump tax cuts: a Costco-membership-sized lift to their monthly paychecks, which are half consumed by rent alone.
In reply to Come on Kunstler......tell… by surf@jm
Looks like I will be adding to my silver stack this weekend. 100 pounds of physical, woo hoo! I own it, it's portable, and I don't need permission to spend it.
Portable? By boat?
In reply to Looks like I will be adding… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
He is probably just another serf, referring to his portable dental work. In the glory of the internet, he is pretending to be a “metals” investor, just to be a culture fit on ZH.
In reply to Portable? By boat? by Snout the First
Wrong . And it's She .
In reply to He is probably just another… by Endgame Napoleon
Hehehe ;-)
In reply to Wrong . And it's She . by 4Celts
Really, is that your idea of a put-down; exceedingly lame. Do you have any idea how easy it is to buy silver? STFU and go sit in the corner with your dunce cap on.
In reply to He is probably just another… by Endgame Napoleon
Awwww, look, it's trying to be snarky!
Jealous? I can pay my own way, in cash, silver, gold. Or sell my house, if it is necessary. I'm not living in a crappy apartment complaining about making rent, like you, bitch.
In reply to He is probably just another… by Endgame Napoleon
Holy fuck, did you see who the post was to? Touchy.
In reply to Awwww, look, it's trying to… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Sure! I am pretty sure any of the local boat owners, or pilots, would be willing to accept silver in trade for transport. Why not? They understand the value of tangible assets.
Otherwise a sturdy duffel bag works fine ;)
In reply to Portable? By boat? by Snout the First
TPTB are going dual track,if they cannot stoke civil war 2.0, WWIII will have to do.
Their preferred option looks like CW2.0,but obese couch potato's are hard to incite.
Either way you know who will crawl out of the rubble with someone elses gold watch.
Heads they win,tails we lose.
Or, the reasonable people that are immune to the red vs. blue fake fight of the elitists, so they can't get a hold of the Constitution and change it to their whim or do away with the USA altogether, won't be goaded into a war for the banksters/globulists.
I feel no urge to kill someone because I think differently than them. I feel sorry for anyone who does.
In reply to TPTB are going dual track,if… by Winston Churchill
I feel no urge to kill someone because I think differently than them. I feel sorry for anyone who does.
Unfortunately, the Left doesn't harbor the same "live and let live" mentality. History is packed with many examples. I guess the real test will be if/when you have to make the decision between protecting yourself or letting them do what they will.
In reply to Or, the reasonable people… by charwoman
I live in the woods on a dirt road. They're too afraid of the woods or getting dirty. Besides if it ever came down to it you know the brass of the military will be on the side of the libtards. How many Jewish Generals and Admirals are there?
In reply to I feel no urge to kill… by Trogdor
Have you not been reading the comments here on ZH ?
Plenty of bloodlust is appearing, but aimed at the wrong targets.Tribalism is its basis, you and I may not
be susceptable , but we are in the minority I'm sorry to say.Crowds have a habit of dragging you along against your
will.
In reply to Or, the reasonable people… by charwoman
Yep..........black/white/dem/repub/jew/german/wigger/migger/hiccer/chigger,etc,etc.......we are all to blame.
Comments here should be taken with a grain of salt.
In reply to Have you not been reading… by Winston Churchill
If you want to see 'reasonable' pull up a video of the Antifa crowd, facing off with the Federal Protective Services at the ICE Building just a month ago. "What the Feds Do when you block their driveway." Should give you a pretty good idea of what these people are all about.
In reply to Or, the reasonable people… by charwoman
The "Whiteness" is waiting. Your move, "Wokesters".
Let's get this party started.
In reply to The "Whiteness" is waiting… by Dan'l
Reading the linked NY Times, op-Ed piece.
"Opinion: The Religion of Whiteness Becomes a Suicide Cult
A wounded and swaggering identity geopolitics puts the world in grave danger.
By Pankaj Mishra
Mr. Mishra is a contributing opinion writer focused on ideas and politics.
Aug. 30, 2018"
So far this guy is attempting to write a history lesson, apparently, to show exactly how bad the white man is and why. Here are some of the ideas, along with obvious racial hostility, presented by Pankaj:
"Mr. Trump appears to some of these powerful but insecure men as an able-bodied defender of the “higher races.” The Muslim-baiting British Conservative politician Boris Johnson says that he is “increasingly admiring of Donald Trump.” Mr. Murray, the British journalist, thinks Mr. Trump is “reminding the West of what is great about ourselves.” The Canadian YouTube personality Jordan Peterson claims that his loathing of “identity politics” would have driven him to vote for Mr. Trump.
Other panicky white bros not only virulently denounce identity politics and political correctness — code for historically scorned peoples’ daring to propose norms about how they are treated; they also proclaim ever more rowdily that the (white) West was, and is, best. “It is time to make the case for colonialism again,” Bruce Gilley, a Canadian academic, recently asserted and promptly shot to martyrdom in the far-right constellation as a victim of politically correct criticism. Such busy recyclers of Western supremacism, many of whom uphold a disgraced racial pseudoscience, remind us that history often repeats itself as intellectual farce.
The low comedy of charlatanry, however, should not distract us from the lethal dangers of a wounded and swaggering identity geopolitics. The war on terror reactivated the 19th century’s imperial archive of racial knowledge, according to which the swarthy enemy was subhuman, inviting extreme and lawless violence. The rapid contraction of suffrage rights witnessed in early-20th-century America is now mimicked by Republican attempts to disenfranchise nonwhite voters. The Australian lawmaker who recently urged a “final solution” for Muslim immigrants was only slightly out of tune with public debate about immigration in Australia. Hate crimes continue to rise across the United States, Britain and Canada. More ominously, demographic, economic and political decline, and the loss of intellectual hegemony, have plunged many long-term winners of history into a vengeful despair.
A century ago, the mere suspicion of being thrust aside by black and yellow peoples sparked apocalyptic visions of “race suicide.” Today, the “preponderance of China” that Pearson predicted is becoming a reality, and the religion of whiteness increasingly resembles a suicide cult. Mr. Trump’s trade wars, sanctions, border walls, deportations, denaturalizations and other 11th-hour battles seem to push us all closer to the “terrible probability” James Baldwin once outlined: that the rulers of the “higher races,” “struggling to hold on to what they have stolen from their captives, and unable to look into their mirror, will precipitate a chaos throughout the world which, if it does not bring life on this planet to an end, will bring about a racial war such as the world has never seen.”
End of the article is this: "Pankaj Mishra, a contributing opinion writer, is the author, most recently, of “Age of Anger: A History of the Present.”
So apparently we have a woke racist muzzie that is rewriting history at the NYT. Bloody hell.
Kuntlser was correct when he said this: "The New York Times, once known as the Newspaper of Record, continued to ignore that story. Their bad faith specialty these days is stoking the fires of race war under the pretense of “social justice.”
Looks like that rag is working full time to tell the indoctrinated left that the bad white man is out to get them. Wow.
Yeah, but what about The Holocaust©®™???
In reply to Reading the linked NY Times,… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
So a long winded way of saying white people suck.
In reply to Reading the linked NY Times,… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Basically. Apparently we are the reason the entire world sucks according to the NYT op-Ed writer.
Who knew?
In reply to So a long winded way of… by charwoman
Pancake Mushhead , err sorry that's Pankaj Mishra, should just move his happy ass, along with his extended family of 200, back to India where he came from. Fuck him and his H1-B visa he rode in on.
In reply to Reading the linked NY Times,… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Kunstler is just another media dope. Trump is baiting these people. He is giving his voters more of a reason to vote Republican while angering the Democrat base into making really bad choices. Meanwhile, the Republican candidates can smile, talk about the economy, positive things. Democrats are unhinged and suffer from the "Dean Wormer effect."
Who dropped a whole truckload of fizzies into the DNC swim meet?
Who delivered the medical school cadavers to the Press Corp dinner?
Every Halloween, the trees are filled with underwear marked with Crooked Hillary's name.
Every spring, the Democrat Party toilets explode.
As of this moment, Trump is on Double Secret Probation.
Does anyone know if the rumor is true, that garbage barges that transit to China have been reserved by Freedom Fighters to pile the bodies of deep-state democrats on?
Scows.
fify
In reply to Does anyone know if the… by Coram Justice
I cannot comment on this piece of shit due to exposing a potential conflict of kill the motherfuckers!