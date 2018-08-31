Chicago PMI Beats Expectations As 'Soft' Surveys Shrug Off Dismal 'Hard' Data

With 'hard' real economic data slumping to its weakest since Nov 2017, 'soft' survey-based views of the economy have once again surged, ever-hopeful that the real recovery is right around the corner and stagnation in real wages (as inflation lowers the quality of American-dreamers' lives) is about to end...
And building on that rising 'soft' survey data is today's Chicago Purchasing Managers Index which, despite dropping from July's 65.5 level, beat expectations of 63.0 and printed 63.6 (only lowest since April)...
Chicago PMI printed near the middle of the forecast range of 61 - 66.2 from 25 economists surveyed.
The number of components rising vs last month was only 3.
Business barometer rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion
Prices paid rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion
New orders rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion
Employment rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion
Inventories rose and the direction reversed, signaling expansion
Supplier deliveries rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion
Production rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion
Order backlogs rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion
So production and new orders accelerated BUT employment and prices paid slowed? ok...
Comments
Sadiq Kahn balloon to fly over London this weekend (got to appreciate counter British humour LOL):
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-45352622
So what happened during the 2017 slump of hard data? I'll tell you, stocks had a monster rally.
Who gives a shit about any data be it soft or hard? Fucking joke and an absolutely useless metric that is used to manipulate stocks for a day or two so big players can make money.
soft data is much easier to fabricate.........or is it?