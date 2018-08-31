This Decoupling Has Never Been Greater

The divergence between financial conditions in the U.S. and Asia ex-Japan has got to extreme levels, according to the Bloomberg data.
As Bloomberg's Ye Xie details, the tighter the conditions are, the harder it is for companies to raise capital, the higher the risk of a growth slowdown, which appears to be getting priced into US and Asia stocks...
Conditions in the U.S. are about one standard deviation more accommodative than normal, while Asia is tighter by a similar amount.
The euro-zone is about neutral. Bloomberg doesn't have data for Latam, but it wouldn't be a stretch to assume it's a similar situation as in Asia, if not worse.
This is another way of saying that global growth is becoming less synchronized.
The question is, whether the U.S. pulls the EM up, or EM pulls it down.
One way or the other, the current divergence won't last long.
Comments
global growth is becoming less synchronized...
As it should be. Different countries are in different stages and need different strategies so why yoke them all to the same thing?
The anomaly is total synchronized growth enabled be ever falling global interest rates, not desynchronized growth
In reply to global growth is becoming… by Captain Nemo d…
Because the money that can be made from synchronization through predatory lending in order to "normalize" one country's economy is massive. One world government is what the article is really about. Read between the lines.
In reply to The anomaly is total… by Front Store
In reply to Because the money that can… by Last of the Mi…
WTF does this have to do with the topic of the above article?
In reply to Did you know that there were… by Polynik3s
WTF does 90% of the comments made on this site have to do with the article; or anything? It is mostly trolls, the bored unemployed, and Howler monkeys exercising their vocal cords. When 9 out of 10 comments are useless garble you know that the internet has lost its ability to act as a reliable communication tool. It is still handy for filing your taxes, and for buying a piece of junk from China that probably isn't going to work. Ask Crankles; she thought she could spend 18 hours a day emailing up and down, and all around, and wind up as President. She wound up as Crankles. At least what the poster had to say was interesting if only partially correct. There are Jews living in Harlem.
In reply to WTF does this have to do… by Nobody For President
The synchronicity of global growth allowed elites around the globe to streamline the fattening of their portfolios of stawks, shiny metals, posh real estate and land, while the large-scale middle class—built over generations—collapsed in various developed nations.
In reply to The anomaly is total… by Front Store
Wtf are you talking about? Honestly what stupid generalization about shit you know nothing about. Since when any countries get together to synchronize or not anything? Is all the world central banks and their pseudo-intellectual who think they know what they're doing destroying the world...
In reply to global growth is becoming… by Captain Nemo d…
we are in uncharted waters and they don't know what they are doing. Their black hole of greed is going to swallow us all, them included.
In reply to Wtf are you talking about?… by same2u
No, elites can virtue-signal enough about race to distract the masses from their economic predicament.
In reply to we are in uncharted waters… by DingleBarryObummer
Sure. So what is wrong with decoupling again?
In reply to Wtf are you talking about?… by same2u
If you want synchronized "growth" you need synchronized central bank printing - and synchronized increases in debt.
In reply to global growth is becoming… by Captain Nemo d…
Sounds horrible. Growth can never be synchronized, and attempting to do so is a fool’s errand.
In reply to If you want synchronized … by all-priced-in
It's called putting all your eggs in one basket. Once the whole world is synchronized, when one fucks up the whole thing fucks up and there is nowhere to hide.
In reply to If you want synchronized … by all-priced-in
In reply to It's called putting all your… by PT
Smart comment. What the hell is synchronicity about anyway? We should ALL think in opposites whenever we see drivel such as this bullshit article.
Anyway, WE NEED HIGHER RATES and to read this crap such as, "OH NO, RATES ARE UP AND GROWTH STALLS" is just crap.
If it has not dawned on you yet, there are no such things as controlling economies. Think about it: there are so many millions of different motivations affecting spending patterns in each country.
In reply to global growth is becoming… by Captain Nemo d…
"according to Bloomberg data", There's your problem.
Sentiment Around The World Does Not Look Good Heading Into A Long Weekend
Growth that leads to capital accumulation is favorable. Growth that leads to debt accumulation is not.
One way or the other, the current divergence won't last long.
Look at the chart right above this statement. HINT: the x-axis.
After 10 years of this "shit show" with the bailouts, and the 'whale(s)' that followed it...
When do you call the definition of a "decoupling" with the U.S. sanction(s) on the 3 most powerful economies in the World with the infrastructure and the cheapest energy including superior conventional and nuclear weapons capabilities that you are trying your hardest to start a World War with catastrophic... horrific... and irreparable...?...
The very definition of what it can only be called... INSANE!
End central banks and see nations and the world flourish...and no more wars...
U.S. Elections and tech earnings calls all coming around end October, start of November.... this will be a very interesting time for the market.
Beta growth only takes you so far. When everything is going up deciding what to trade is not as important.
Economic growth is directly proportional to energy burned. Simple. No energy growth, no economic growth. Stagnating energy consumption equates to a stagnating economy. And that's where we are. Most of the world has to import oil/coal/energy, and it is becoming every more expensive to do so, even cost prohibitive in many cases. While America still produces a lot of its own energy (and gets energy virtually "for free" from SA due to being able to print up more petro dollars), the same is not true for most EM countries. This would explain some of the divergence, maybe...
'Growth' is so very twentieth century. Ungrowth is the future.
