This Decoupling Has Never Been Greater

The divergence between financial conditions in the U.S. and Asia ex-Japan has got to extreme levels, according to the Bloomberg data.

As Bloomberg's Ye Xie details, the tighter the conditions are, the harder it is for companies to raise capital, the higher the risk of a growth slowdown, which appears to be getting priced into US and Asia stocks...

Conditions in the U.S. are about one standard deviation more accommodative than normal, while Asia is tighter by a similar amount.

The euro-zone is about neutral. Bloomberg doesn't have data for Latam, but it wouldn't be a stretch to assume it's a similar situation as in Asia, if not worse.

This is another way of saying that global growth is becoming less synchronized.

The question is, whether the U.S. pulls the EM up, or EM pulls it down.

One way or the other, the current divergence won't last long.

Comments

Captain Nemo d… Sat, 09/01/2018 - 09:01 Permalink

global growth is becoming less synchronized...

As it should be. Different countries are in different stages and need different strategies so why yoke them all to the same thing?

jm Sat, 09/01/2018 - 09:14 Permalink

One way or the other, the current divergence won't last long.

 

Look at the chart right above this statement. HINT: the x-axis.

Son of Captain Nemo Sat, 09/01/2018 - 09:20 Permalink

After 10 years of this "shit show" with the bailouts, and the 'whale(s)' that followed it...

When do you call the definition of a "decoupling" with the U.S. sanction(s) on the 3 most powerful economies in the World with the infrastructure and the cheapest energy including superior conventional and nuclear weapons capabilities that you are trying your hardest to start a World War with catastrophic... horrific... and irreparable...?...

The very definition of what it can only be called...   INSANE!

 

TonTon Sat, 09/01/2018 - 09:46 Permalink

U.S. Elections and tech earnings calls all coming around end October, start of November.... this will be a very interesting time for the market. 

MrNoItAll Sat, 09/01/2018 - 10:21 Permalink

Economic growth is directly proportional to energy burned. Simple. No energy growth, no economic growth. Stagnating energy consumption equates to a stagnating economy. And that's where we are. Most of the world has to import oil/coal/energy, and it is becoming every more expensive to do so, even cost prohibitive in many cases. While America still produces a lot of its own energy (and gets energy virtually "for free" from SA due to being able to print up more petro dollars), the same is not true for most EM countries. This would explain some of the divergence, maybe...