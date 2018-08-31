Earth's "Big Freeze" Looms As Sun Remains Devoid Of Sunspots For Most Of 2018

Scientists believe that Earth could experience a “big freeze” as the sun goes through what’s known as “solar minimum.” During this time, sunspots are minimal and the globe could be in for a wicked cold snap.

Scientists are reporting that the sun has been free of sunspots for a total of 133 days this year, according to The Express UK. With only 241 days of 2018 passing, that means the sun has been blank for the majority of the year. Experts continue to warn that this is a sign that the solar minimum is on its way.

 “The sun is spotless again. For the 133rd day this year, the face of the sun is blank,” wrote the website Space Weather.

Solar minimum has returned, bringing extra cosmic rays, long-lasting holes in the sun’s atmosphere, and strangely pink auroras,” the website continued.

The sun follows a cycle of roughly 11 years where it reaches a solar maximum and then a solar minimum.

During a solar maximum, the sun gives off more heat and solar particles and is littered with sunspots. Less heat in a solar minimum is due to a decrease in the sun’s magnetic waves.  Our sun was not expected to head into a solar minimum until around 2020, but it appears to be heading in that direction a little early which could prove to be bad news for warm weather lovers.

But a prolonged solar minimum could mean a “mini ice age. The last time there was a prolonged solar minimum, it did, in fact, lead to a mini ice-age which was scientifically known as the Maunder minimum.  That little cold snap lasted for 70 years between the years 1645 and 1715. During this period, temperatures dropped globally by 1.3 degrees Celsius leading to shorter seasons and ultimately food shortages.

“Low solar activity is known to have consequences on Earth’s weather and climate and it also is well correlated with an increase in cosmic rays that reach the upper part of the atmosphere. The blank sun is a sign that the next solar minimum is approaching and there will be an increasing number of spotless days over the next few years,” wrote a meteorological website called Vencore Weather.

lasvegaspersona jmack Fri, 08/31/2018 - 23:04 Permalink

SuspiciousObservers on Youtube

This has been a consideration for well over a year. The range of worry is from a slightly cooler minimum to a Maunder Minimum (70 years of MUCH cooler Northern hemisphere weather with the Thames freezing and the ability to walk to Staten Island from Manhattan! Worst case is a return to the usual 90,000 year period of glaciation we get every 100,000 years...we are 2000 years past the usual interglacial 10,000 year period.

Truth is no one knows but mainstream predicts just a slight period of cooling. Ben Davidson at SuspiciousObservers has noted however that MANY mainstream papers note a variety of mechanisms that could contribute...every one ended with "but not enough to overcome global warming....pretty bizarre.

I'm staying in Vegas but anything North of 30 degrees might be too cool for agriculture.

Several sites into this...pick the one that suits your personal level of paranoia. Adapt2030 focuses on food production.

SuspiciousObservers is less excitable and more firmly based in science (that thing Al Gore ignores)

TradingTroll lasvegaspersona Fri, 08/31/2018 - 23:17 Permalink

Frozen Wooly Mammoths and Sabretooth Tigers in Siberia have been carbon dated to 11,500 years.

Those animals likely died (actually “flash-frozen, because the scientists’ dogs didn’t get sick eating the meat of a defrosting mammoth. The mammoths and tigers probably died at the beginning of the prior glaciation (when intense snowstorms, the kind that build new glaciers miles thick, started in earnest). Glaciers are compressed snow, so a mile thick glacier could represent two miles or more of original snowfall. Some scientists believe that the start of an ice age occurred with snowstorm the equivalent of a ten storey building every day for a few years. 

The last ice age lasted 1500 years.The interglacial period was 10,000 years. A new ice age could start any day.

 

 

Ms No TradingTroll Fri, 08/31/2018 - 23:35 Permalink

Homeric minimum: 150 years.

Oort minimum: 40 years.

Wolf minimum: 70 years

Sporor minimum: 100 years

Maunder minimum: 70 years

Dalton: 30 years.

Glassberg: 34 years.

They are usually 100-200 years apart.  That doesn't mean we dont get bigger cooling spells that last longer and are far more severe.  These are just the regular ones.

Radical Marijuana jmack Sat, 09/01/2018 - 00:12 Permalink

By definition, "pornography" was the writing of prostitutes, which means that "porn" arises from attaching money to sex. "Doom porn" may be relevant since the existing monetary system is based on governments enforcing frauds by private banks, while about exponentially advancing technologies are enabling that to become about exponentially more fraudulent, and so, attaching money to sex is to attach a cultural exponential function to a biological exponential function.

Al Bartlett presented the point politely:

"The greatest shortcoming of the human race is our
inability to understand the exponential function ..."

http://www.albartlett.org/

Most of the so-called "doom porn" published on Zero Hedge are gross understatements based on superficially correct analyses, which then are able to recommend similarly superficial "solutions." While that is much better than the standard fare presented on the more mainstream mass media, which does everything possible to continue to deliberately ignore and misunderstand the debt slavery systems generating numbers which have become runaway debt insanities, there is pretty well nobody who is popular enough to be republished on Zero Hedge that is able and willing to go through sufficiently deeper levels of analyses, and then propose and promote genuine resolutions of those political problems in ways which remain consistent with those deeper analyses.

Almost everyone, including most of those in the publicly significant controlled "opposition" groups that surround the central core of the excessively successful organized crimes manifesting as bankster dominated governments, continue to take for granted thinking and communicating about political problems in ways which rely upon the biggest bullies' bullshit-based world views, which became the banksters' bullshit.

Therefore, collectively, "we" are living in Wonderland Matrix Bizarro Worlds, where almost everything is publicly presented in the most absurdly backward ways which are humanly possible, due to the long history of being able to back up lies with violence, which eventually resulted in Globalized Neolithic Civilization becoming slavery systems which are almost totally based on lies, which accumulated to become collective social psychosis.

That overall tragic trajectory includes the ways in which inherently hyper-complicated climate science has become much more hyper-complicated due to the scientific enterprises suffering distortions from their funding, the same as almost everything else has, especially including the mass media's distorted reporting of that distorted scientific enterprise. Civilization almost totally based on being able to back up legalized lies with legalized violence necessarily approaches issues such as humans blamed for climate change in ways which are manifesting runaway criminal insanities.

Social systems based on debt controls have been layered on top of biological systems based on death controls. The results are that attempts at rational public debates regarding environmental issues are all too often regarded as "doom porn." The actual relationships between sex and money have become extremely taboo topics, to the degree that most people do not recognize that the taboos against more honestly regarding sex have gradually become less than the taboos with respect to more honestly regarding money.

As often the case in the Zero Hedge comments, an intriguing quip barely scratches the surface of the degree to which such a remark is both amusing because it is true, as well as terrifying because it is true. In their own ways, "porn" presents a lot of truth, while "doom porn" does even more so.

joego1 Fri, 08/31/2018 - 23:05 Permalink

This is finally some doom porn we can all listen to closely. Solar activity is the driver of climate on earth. Always was and always will be. Cosmic rays are something we should be paying attention to because they lead to more severe weather  they are the best cloud seeder. More clouds lead to cooler and more severe weather and that is exactly what we are getting now. For those still doubting this take a look at the volcanic and seismic records of earth during solar minimums. They map nicely to a cooler and even a cold earth.

kbohip Fri, 08/31/2018 - 23:05 Permalink

I'm switching to V8's in my lawn mower and snowblower.  Carbureted too for heaviest fuel use and maximum CO2 output.  Looking up V16's to put in my Nissan now too.  I'll fight this solar minimum with every ounce of my being!

moonmac Fri, 08/31/2018 - 23:15 Permalink

I sit on my deck all weekend watching chemtrails make cloud formations that block the sun. After reading this I'll have to stare real long and hard at the sun until I see spots!