Ford Kills Plan To Build China Plant, Blames Trade War

Just hours after being downgraded to one notch above junk (in what would be one of the biggest 'fallen angels' of this cycle) - due to the erosion in Ford’s "global business position and the challenges it will face implementing" its restructuring effort that could rack up $11 billion in the next three to five years - Ford has canceled plans to import a new crossover model from a plant in China, claiming that President Trump’s tariffs compromised the business case for bringing the vehicle to the U.S. market.

As Bloomberg reports, Kumar Galhotra, president of North America, said in a conference call with reporters that Trump’s move to slap China-built autos with an additional levy of 25 percent undermined the profitability of the Focus Active that Ford planned to start shipping into the U.S. about a year from now, adding that the company decided that it wasn’t worth investing more money in a vehicle that it would have sold fewer than 50,000 units a year in the U.S.

“We have to make a judgment call on the profitability of that particular project,” Galhotra said.

“Our viewpoint on Focus Active was that, given the tariffs, obviously our costs would be substantially higher, and the resulting profitability of that product, our resources could be better deployed."

Trump seems like an easy scapegoat for crap management...

Bloomberg points out that canceling the Focus Active is Ford’s latest move in its oft-evolving strategy for global passenger cars. The company had planned to move production of the Focus to Mexico, drawing rebukes from Trump in the lead-up to the 2016 election. Last year, Ford decided to shift production to China, and this year the automaker made the move to eventually stop selling almost all of its passenger cars in the U.S.

So, at the end of the day, we wonder if this is a win for President Trump? His trade war has stopped an American firm from outsourcing production to China?

As we noted previously, Ford is not exactly projecting strength in this latest move.

Commenting on the downgrade, Ford spokesman Brad Carroll said the company has had solid financial results and operating cash flows.

“The company has a strong balance sheet, which provides financial flexibility. We know we can capitalize on our strengths, bolster underperforming products and regions and disposition where we cannot make an appropriate return. We’re confident that as we do, the market will recognize our progress.”

Well, it had a strong balance sheet, not so sure about has, because adding to the income statement "perfect storm" is Ford’s rising debt/EBITDA, which has risen from 2.6x to 3.3x between 2016 and the twelve months ending June 2018.

It goes without saying, that slipping closer to junk status puts Ford at risk of higher borrowing costs, while an outright downgrade to junk would unleash a toxic spiral of surging interest rates at a time when Ford's profitability is sliding fast, forcing the company to issue even more debt to fund its operations, until one day creditors pull the plug.

But here is the bigger problem: Ford - which is now in danger of being a historic "fallen angel" - has more than $80 billion in debt, and would become one of the biggest issuers in the U.S. high-yield bond market if it gets downgraded even one more notch.

Of course, it may not be Ford that catalyzes the crash: as Oaktree warned there is now "a flood of troubled credits topping $1 trillion as rising interest rates overwhelm low-quality loans and bonds."

However, it would be poetic justice if the auto company that avoided bankruptcy during the Global Financial Crisis is the "spark" that - with its downgrade to junk - is the catalyst that unleashes the next bond market crash, as investors finally flee from the $1+ trillion US junk bond market, precipitating a cascade of selling that spreads into investment grade and, eventually, equities.

Which brings us back to the words from Moelis' co-head of restructuring Bill Derrough who in may said that "I do think we're all feeling like where we were back in 2007; there was sort of a smell in the air; there were some crazy deals getting done. You just knew it was a matter of time."

That time may be almost here.

Prehuman Insight Fri, 08/31/2018 - 11:51 Permalink

Class War

Massive deregulation, immense shift of wealth to the wealthiest,

the Pentagon budget busting at the seams,

clear water and clean air ain't nowhere,

and you get pay cuts.

You vote for Trump and he lies and steals your money.

Not entirely unexpected I'd say.

cheka Rainman Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:02 Permalink

amazing what a tiny speck of 'the american system' is doing to benefit americans

need to install flat tariff on everything that wants to enter america - no matter which globalist megacorp makes it

american competitive advantages -- cheap energy, legal system, infrastructure, yuuuuge market

shithole competitive advantages -- slave wages, low/no safety/enviro regs

wipe out shithole advantages with tariff.  zero incentive for megacorps to do that shit

boom

Last of the Mi… Zerogenous_Zone Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:45 Permalink

Ford is one of the worst SJW companies. The F150 with it's ecoboost is nearly extinct in the rural area I work. Best selling truck and they forced a V6 in it. Really, really bad idea. Then gave up on passenger cars because it's just too hard.  Tell that to Hyundai. On top of that the engine shuts down at every stop light and stop sign. Gee, I can't imagine why no one wants those POS's 

FireBrander Last of the Mi… Fri, 08/31/2018 - 13:00 Permalink

Then gave up on passenger cars because it's just too hard.

2018: "Will stop selling passengers cars" - Ford CEO

2022: "We made a mistake, we will immediately start selling passenger cars" - Ford Ceo

 

IT WASN'T A MISTAKE - it was the plan...to get rid of aging, expensive, union workers!

When they start building cars again, and they will, they won't give first shot at the those jobs to everyone that lost the same job a few years earlier...just watch...the new workforce will be young, dumb and willing to work for nothing.

liyasaaa85 Front Store Fri, 08/31/2018 - 13:23 Permalink

 

Justin Case Richard Chesler Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:02 Permalink

When Ford announced a $1.2 billion investment in three of its Michigan facilities in March, the president celebrated by tweeting, "Car companies coming back to U.S. JOBS! JOBS! JOBS!" Trump's winning.

Ford is coming off a record year in China, having sold 1.27 million vehicles there in 2016 — a 14 percent gain over 2015. That figure includes vehicles made in China by Ford's joint ventures, as well as Ford and Lincoln imports. When it opened its sixth assembly plant in China back in 2015, Ford said it could build 1.4 million vehicles a year in the country.

Ya just ain't a big enough market kids.

rf80412 Richard Chesler Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:18 Permalink

Why would any american buy a Furd made in china???

They wouldn't have had a choice if they wanted a Ford passenger car.  That's how globalization has been so successful: it's something that's been mostly forced on us, since companies make the decision behind closed doors and consumers have little power to punish it after the fact unless they're highly motivated to seek out American-made alternatives and can either afford to pay a premium for them or do without if no such alternative exist.

PT rf80412 Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

Because after a few years you won't be able to buy one made anywhere else.  Oh actually, you might buy one made in Bangladesh because it is cheaper.

My Q:  Will Ford be able to guarantee Ford-quality parts and assembly instead of China-quality* parts and assembly?  Or will they suddenly have a quality problem that is not replicated in the Chinese company down the road that just happens to build a suspiciously similar product?

*In the past PT has purchased 4 expensive top-of-the-line products from a German company that now manufactures in China.  3 out of 4 failed within the first year.  But perhaps I am wrong.  I shouldn't hurl accusations like that.  Perhaps it is an accident.  Perhaps the problem was at the German end.  But there is a method by which we could narrow down the possible causes.

"China quality"?  Or do they keep the good stuff while exporting / dumping their trash?

rf80412 PT Fri, 08/31/2018 - 13:22 Permalink

Will Ford be able to guarantee Ford-quality parts and assembly instead of China-quality* parts and assembly?

Most likely, they'll bet that Chinese quality won't be an impediment to a profitable volume of sales.  Especially if we're talking about economy cars that aren't designed for high performance anyway and won't be subject to hard use on suburban streets and rush hour traffic.

Because after a few years you won't be able to buy one made anywhere else.  Oh actually, you might buy one made in Bangladesh because it is cheaper.

In other words, Chinese quality will just become the new normal, while Japanese quality becomes a premium product.  They do it better than the overdesigned Germans anyway.

rejected Justin Case Fri, 08/31/2018 - 13:12 Permalink

Most everything on a Harley is made off shore... a lot of it in Mexico. The US basically just assembles them.

"Technically speaking, Harley-Davidson motorcycles sold in the United States are not actually made here, but assembled here. Harley contracts manufacturing of parts to plants located all over the world, including Germany, Italy, Taiwan, Japan, and Mexico. Those parts are then shipped to Harley factories here.Jul 14, 2014"

 

I think the new Milwaukee eight engine is built in USA,,, at least for now.

roddy6667 D503 Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:22 Permalink

Auto workers in China have good jobs. They have job security, good working conditions, health insurance, a pension, paid vacations, women get 5 months paid maternity leave, and they live a decent upper blue collar life, defined by western standards. Their life includes home ownership, abundant consumer goods, vacations, travel, frequent dining out, and they save an average of 36% of their pay. It is not slave labor. That is what the unions want you to think. Did you know that auto workers in Detroit are starting at $18 an hour now? Some companies are hiring only part time workers, so they won't have to pay benefits. This is closer to slave labor.

Savyindallas roddy6667 Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:34 Permalink

They live well because they don't have to pay outrageous medical and education costs for substandard health care and garbage education that teaches political correctness and propaganda rather than math and science, trillions on the prison industrial complex, and worthless trigger happy donut eating coffee drinking cops, trillions on wasteful fraud infested military industrial complex, high taxes, trillions for banker bailouts, Wall Street fraudsters and socialism for the rich. Get rid of this shit and maybe we might be able to make cars here that are actually competitive in the world market. 

ssnova Fri, 08/31/2018 - 11:51 Permalink

Boo hoo, Trump pissed on Ford's plan to further export our jobs and invest their capital in foreign lands instead of here.  Take that FORD!!!

Ford is a deep state globalist-one-worlder organization, they donated millions last year towards the Anti-Trump/Antifa movement alongside Soros:

"The Ford Foundation added a $2,350,000 donation. The foundation was first created by the founders of the Ford Motor Company"

http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/04/soros-kellogg-ford-gave-millions-to-a…

http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/10/04/donors-anti-trump-resistance…

I don't care if they say Ford motor company has now disconnected from the Ford Foundation, their still deeply involved, Henry Ford was a globalist.

Council on Foreign Relations:

"In the late 1930s, the Ford Foundation and Rockefeller Foundation began contributing large amounts of money to the Council.[4] In 1938 they created various Committees on Foreign Relations"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Council_on_Foreign_Relations

It was often speculated that when Carnegie, Ford, and Rockefeller came together to name and form the "Council on Foreign Relations" to push their global agendas, that it was in honor of their initials, "C.F.R." Hidden in plain site.
 

Justin Case Fri, 08/31/2018 - 11:54 Permalink

Good business in China. The small murican market won't take precedence of producing cars in China. There are 3 buyers for every one buyer in murica. So a business decision has to be made here. Oh, what a difficult decision that will be. Patriotism or the money? What would you you do?

roddy6667 Infinite QE Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:39 Permalink

You are full of shit. Every day on my walks here in China I see more and more Chinese brand cars. The non-Chinese names on the street are almost all made in factories here. Imports are mostly ultra-high luxury cars. I rode in an Escalada that the owner paid $15,000 duty to import. Now there is an Escalad factory near Shanghai. Toyota has factories in China that make 1.16 million cars a hear. They are not imported. Neither are Honda, Kia, Hyundai, VW, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz. Nissan, Citroen, Mitsubishi, Renault, Peugot, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Buick, Chevy, Skoda, Infiniti, Susuki, Ford, Mazda, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, and Land Cruiser. They are all made in China to manufacturer's specs. A very small percentage of cars are imported. Toyota is not one of them.

Why do you make shit up and post it here?

RubberJohnny Fri, 08/31/2018 - 11:55 Permalink

Made in China?

Those cars were going to be shipped here in a crate in pieces with very weird instructions on how to reassemble them.

"Your neighbors envious of new car.

Enjoy."

surf@jm Fri, 08/31/2018 - 11:56 Permalink

Any Chinese built car, will probably contain electronic spying equipment, that reports right back to the Red Chinese Communist army.......

And when driving it down the road, it will start cussing you, and calling you an American capitalist pig, and then do a sudden right turn into the ditch.......