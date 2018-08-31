Gartman: "We've Tried Being Short Of Equities Before And It Proved Unwise"

Fri, 08/31/2018

It has been a while since we checked in with our friend, momentum chaser extraordinaire Dennis Gartman, so with the S&P at 2,900, the Nasdaq at all time highs, and US traders blissfully ignoring the tempest that rages across the Emerging Markets, here is the punchline from the latest Gartman Letter:

STOCK PRICES HAVE DONE ONE OF THE RAREST OF THINGS: THEY HAVE FALLEN… UNIVERSALLY; that is, from the levels marked here yesterday, all ten of the markets incumbent in our International Index have fallen. This is a rarity and when it happens it often markets turning points in the markets generally; that is, after sustained bear markets when a day happens that all ten markets turn higher that has very often markets the very day or the week of the low, and when it has happened after long, sustained bull runs it has marked the day or the week of the high.

We are not prepared to say that of a sudden the bull market has ended, but we find it at least worthy of note that this rare circumstance is taking place at precisely the same time as the CNN Fear & Greed Index had made its way to 78… extreme “greed” territory… earlier this week and has turned lower. This, in the past, has also marked market peaks. Finally, an anecdote: the public is “in” the markets in manners not seen in years. We know this after listening to a local  restrauteur tell us of his young son’s decision to “trade” stocks “to make a little extra money.” We were reminded of  Joseph Kennedy’s admonition that the top was in the market in ’29 when the gentleman who shined his shoes began offering him stock tips!

It is far too early to suggest being short of equities, for we’ve tried that before and it proved unwise, but it is time for us to reiterate our admonition that one must absolutely refrain from adding to long positions. Even more certainly one must refrain from buying new positions!

Well, at least it's not another "watershed" call for a multi-year top. So yes, more good news for the equity bulls. As for gold bulls, our condolences.

As for the precious metals, again we suggest that with each passing day we are more and more convinced that the panic lows of two weeks ago when spot gold traded down to $1160 were THE lows and are likely not to be revisited.

This just a few weeks ago after Gartman gave up on gold.

Iconoclast422 Fri, 08/31/2018 - 08:27 Permalink

You dont say. I hope this guy goes "long of equities" with leverage. Then maybe we can have another correction. Things are starting to look a bit like last november where the market decided to lose its mind and go full parabola (full retard). I really hate those kinds of moves because you cant short them and you cant go long either. Just have to wait it out. My indicator was bullish for almost 5 months this year but has recently turned neutral/bearish.

gmak Fri, 08/31/2018 - 08:35 Permalink

We've tried being long of equities, and IT proved to be unwise also.  So now I don't know what to do with my 300K remaining.

bmw550i Fri, 08/31/2018 - 08:42 Permalink

market heading higher , money velocity picking up , fed behind , look at gas prices ! ... its on ... # too much $ chasing too few goods

gmak Fri, 08/31/2018 - 08:43 Permalink

Here's a thought. It's tough to be short when we're in the longest bull market of all time. Why not wait until the markets peak and then test support below and break it - then come back  up and test that level as resistance. Then go short. 

surf@jm Fri, 08/31/2018 - 08:49 Permalink

Just put a senator on your payola roll, and use his advice to pick stocks.....

 

In 2011, a CBS investigation blew the lid off of one of Washington’s most poorly-kept secrets: members of Congress were routinely exploiting legal loopholes to engage in insider trading and line their own pockets — a criminal offense for regular citizens. In the ensuing public outrage, Congress passed a law called the STOCK Act, and took a loud victory lap for supposedly putting an end to their own unscrupulous behavior.

Now that they think nobody’s watching, Congress has gutted a key disclosure provision of the STOCK Act. Worse still, the House Counsel’s Office, led by Speaker John Boehner’s handpicked lawyer, is actively stonewalling the first ever investigation into Congressional insider trading by claiming “immunity” from the very law they bragged about passing just a few years earlier.

everything1 Fri, 08/31/2018 - 08:53 Permalink

After a 4.2% quarter fall should be better than fall usually is, still maybe bumpy and opportunistic.  Also, the tariff thing this year, at least I believe really pumped the 2nd quarter as that all started last March already.  It's ok to be short the right equities at the right time.  But, it's not time to give long positions up.  It's been rocky but we were warned that we won't be seeing returns like we have the last 5-7 years running.  QE is still in full bloom, disguised to some, and folks are finally back to partying like it's 1999, consumer based economy is in full swing and that's what drives the economic machine.

R19 Fri, 08/31/2018 - 09:00 Permalink

Dennis for Director of Market Strategy assisting Don TefElon.  Speaking of which, we are looking forward to a green transportation industry update.

Speaking of which:

Breitbart

Elon Musk Asks Why British Thai Cave Rescue Hero He Called a ‘Pedo’ Isn’t Suing – Now He Is

DoctorFix Fri, 08/31/2018 - 09:17 Permalink

This guy is like the living embodiment of Business Weekly.  Whatever they said you could almost without fail go in the opposite direction and win.  It's surreal.

vegan Fri, 08/31/2018 - 09:41 Permalink

Maybe it's just past my bedtime, but it seems like this is actually quite ambiguous. It seems like he's trying to play both sides at once.

Money_for_Nothing Fri, 08/31/2018 - 09:54 Permalink

So is Gartman saying buy equities, hold equities, short equities, buy calls, buy puts, sell gold, buy gold? I'm thinking Gartman is saying to buy US Treasuries. Only thing he didn't mention. Or maybe sell US Treasuries? Or Gilts? Or Bunds? Or Italian bonds? Smart money is sticking their right thumb up their ass and sitting on it.