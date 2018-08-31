Gartman: "We've Tried Being Short Of Equities Before And It Proved Unwise"

It has been a while since we checked in with our friend, momentum chaser extraordinaire Dennis Gartman, so with the S&P at 2,900, the Nasdaq at all time highs, and US traders blissfully ignoring the tempest that rages across the Emerging Markets, here is the punchline from the latest Gartman Letter:
STOCK PRICES HAVE DONE ONE OF THE RAREST OF THINGS: THEY HAVE FALLEN… UNIVERSALLY; that is, from the levels marked here yesterday, all ten of the markets incumbent in our International Index have fallen. This is a rarity and when it happens it often markets turning points in the markets generally; that is, after sustained bear markets when a day happens that all ten markets turn higher that has very often markets the very day or the week of the low, and when it has happened after long, sustained bull runs it has marked the day or the week of the high.
We are not prepared to say that of a sudden the bull market has ended, but we find it at least worthy of note that this rare circumstance is taking place at precisely the same time as the CNN Fear & Greed Index had made its way to 78… extreme “greed” territory… earlier this week and has turned lower. This, in the past, has also marked market peaks. Finally, an anecdote: the public is “in” the markets in manners not seen in years. We know this after listening to a local restrauteur tell us of his young son’s decision to “trade” stocks “to make a little extra money.” We were reminded of Joseph Kennedy’s admonition that the top was in the market in ’29 when the gentleman who shined his shoes began offering him stock tips!
It is far too early to suggest being short of equities, for we’ve tried that before and it proved unwise, but it is time for us to reiterate our admonition that one must absolutely refrain from adding to long positions. Even more certainly one must refrain from buying new positions!
Well, at least it's not another "watershed" call for a multi-year top. So yes, more good news for the equity bulls. As for gold bulls, our condolences.
As for the precious metals, again we suggest that with each passing day we are more and more convinced that the panic lows of two weeks ago when spot gold traded down to $1160 were THE lows and are likely not to be revisited.
This just a few weeks ago after Gartman gave up on gold.
Comments
You dont say. I hope this guy goes "long of equities" with leverage. Then maybe we can have another correction. Things are starting to look a bit like last november where the market decided to lose its mind and go full parabola (full retard). I really hate those kinds of moves because you cant short them and you cant go long either. Just have to wait it out. My indicator was bullish for almost 5 months this year but has recently turned neutral/bearish.
Gartman said something intelligent. Now I know the end is Nigh.....
In reply to You dont say. by Iconoclast422
Gartman never gets old.
Oh wait...
In reply to Gartman said something… by gatorengineer
Pact with the devil? Painting in the back room with his dying face on it?...or is Gartman just fake news? Robotwitter account?
I'll never know because there are so many fucking popup ads on Zerohedge now I don't bother reading here much.
In reply to Gartman never gets old. Wait… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
It has been a good run and profits have been booked. Popping popcorn to watch the show.
In reply to You dont say. by Iconoclast422
What a juicer face. Skin like paraffin wax. The slow medicated death.
In reply to It has been a good run and… by eitheror
one of the tylers just had to post a gartman article the day before a three day holiday.
read in your best steve martin voice:
well, thaaaaaaaaaaaaaank yoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooou!
In reply to You dont say. by Iconoclast422
LOL, central banksters print trillions and buy stocks.
In reply to one of the tylers just had… by just the tip
Gartman! Greatest contrarian indicator since Lehman!
Anyone want to buy some of my paper/digital gold?
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
◕►CLICK►✾ http://ow.ly/V6Fs30gda11
In reply to Gartman! Greatest… by LawsofPhysics
Can I play with your tits?
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by angelalopz52
they're digital you know.
In reply to Can I play with your tits? by Dogman57
You want to play with his tits???
In reply to Can I play with your tits? by Dogman57
You are paid to LIE, Nigerian scammer spammer.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by angelalopz52
Thanks captain obvious!!
No! Please Dennis, say it's going up massively, I want the US indices to go down!
DavidC
Sell, sell, sell! The totally wrong all the time man has spoken.
I'm still remembering "oil will never go back over $44 in my lifetime".
www.traderzoogold.blogspot.com
That was indeed classic Gartman!
In reply to I'm still remembering "oil… by vegas
that was way beyond classic gartman.
i don't know if that's a thing or not but it was.
In reply to That was indeed classic… by LawsofPhysics
Mr. Whipsaw speaks.
We've tried being long of equities, and IT proved to be unwise also. So now I don't know what to do with my 300K remaining.
Its like they tear up Gartman's lotto ticket before they even give it to him.
i read your comment too early in the morning.
now i'll be cleaning coffee off my keyboard, my desk, and from the floor by my desk, for the better part of the morning.
granted, it needs cleaning no doubt, i'm a slob. but i'll be pissed at you while i'm doing it.
pissed with a big ol' grin on my face.
In reply to Its like they tear up… by KarlGDenninger
market heading higher , money velocity picking up , fed behind , look at gas prices ! ... its on ... # too much $ chasing too few goods
Here's a thought. It's tough to be short when we're in the longest bull market of all time. Why not wait until the markets peak and then test support below and break it - then come back up and test that level as resistance. Then go short.
i'm guessing the s&p and n225 are not included in "all ten" components of his "international index".
Just put a senator on your payola roll, and use his advice to pick stocks.....
In 2011, a CBS investigation blew the lid off of one of Washington’s most poorly-kept secrets: members of Congress were routinely exploiting legal loopholes to engage in insider trading and line their own pockets — a criminal offense for regular citizens. In the ensuing public outrage, Congress passed a law called the STOCK Act, and took a loud victory lap for supposedly putting an end to their own unscrupulous behavior.
Now that they think nobody’s watching, Congress has gutted a key disclosure provision of the STOCK Act. Worse still, the House Counsel’s Office, led by Speaker John Boehner’s handpicked lawyer, is actively stonewalling the first ever investigation into Congressional insider trading by claiming “immunity” from the very law they bragged about passing just a few years earlier.
He's a good investor, only has a little problem with "timing" :D
After a 4.2% quarter fall should be better than fall usually is, still maybe bumpy and opportunistic. Also, the tariff thing this year, at least I believe really pumped the 2nd quarter as that all started last March already. It's ok to be short the right equities at the right time. But, it's not time to give long positions up. It's been rocky but we were warned that we won't be seeing returns like we have the last 5-7 years running. QE is still in full bloom, disguised to some, and folks are finally back to partying like it's 1999, consumer based economy is in full swing and that's what drives the economic machine.
Dennis for Director of Market Strategy assisting Don TefElon. Speaking of which, we are looking forward to a green transportation industry update.
Speaking of which:
Breitbart
Elon Musk Asks Why British Thai Cave Rescue Hero He Called a ‘Pedo’ Isn’t Suing – Now He Is
And I put all that time in making a strategy for the day.
"Shit, yeah, Negro! That's all you had to say!"
This guy is like the living embodiment of Business Weekly. Whatever they said you could almost without fail go in the opposite direction and win. It's surreal.
Gartman is truly dumber than a plate o’chicken.
Maybe it's just past my bedtime, but it seems like this is actually quite ambiguous. It seems like he's trying to play both sides at once.
Of course. Isn't that what all pundits do? It's the only way to sound smart and never be 'wrong.' It's how you lure the dumb money into your trap... I mean, your funds under management.
In reply to Maybe it's just past my… by vegan
So is Gartman saying buy equities, hold equities, short equities, buy calls, buy puts, sell gold, buy gold? I'm thinking Gartman is saying to buy US Treasuries. Only thing he didn't mention. Or maybe sell US Treasuries? Or Gilts? Or Bunds? Or Italian bonds? Smart money is sticking their right thumb up their ass and sitting on it.