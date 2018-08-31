Google's New AI Can Predict Earthquake Aftershocks

Authored by Danica Simic via ValueWalk.com,
Researchers that study earthquakes have been trying to model earthquake aftershocks for many years, and now, Google’s new AI can do it for them. Thanks to the new neural network, researchers can fairly precisely predict earthquake aftershocks, as well as scale how strong they would be. Nevertheless, there needs to be much more research done before the algorithm reaches perfection.
Rapid development of artificial intelligence has allowed scientists to use it for various things, like the World Cup predictions or planet exploration. However, Google and a Harvard team collaborated to focus AI toward something that is extremely difficult to be predicted by humans – earthquake aftershocks.
The team trained its newly developed neural network, similar to the one that helps run Facebook photo tagging, as well as Amazon Alexa’s voice transcription, using a database containing more than 131,000 earthquakes and the locations of their respective aftershocks.
Doing so allowed them to determine where the future aftershocks would take place. The network itself is rather interesting, it takes the data, regardless of whether it is pictures of someone’s face or locations of earthquake aftershocks, and the algorithm will attempt to find the underlying pattern. The network uses pixel arrangements of a person’s face in order to attempt facial recognition. In terms of earthquakes, Google’s AI can use that to explain why an aftershock would occur in a certain area.
The findings of the team were published in a paper in the scientific journal Nature on Aug. 29. In the paper, researchers explain that one of the reasons for algorithm accuracy is that they use two complex metrics that were previously thought to be associated with aftershocks. Those are called maximum shear stress change and the von-Mises yield criterion. The two metrics are often used in studying bendable materials like copper or aluminum. However, the metrics are not used in earthquake aftershocks predictions. Given the new discovery, scientists may start using it.
More time to pass
Unfortunately, the neural network can’t start working immediately to predict earthquakes, and will take more time to develop.
“We’re quite far away from having this be useful in any operational sense at all. We view this as a very motivating first step,” Harvard researcher Phoebe DeVries, coauthor of the paper told the BBC.
Nevertheless, even though the predictions are not 100% accurate and need refinement, scientists are pleased with the outcome of Google’s new AI as no one else has come so far when it comes to these predictions. Perhaps more accurate algorithms or other systems are just around the corner.
“Aftershock forecasting in particular is a challenge that’s well-suited to machine learning because there are so many physical phenomena that could influence aftershock behavior and machine learning is extremely good at teasing out those relationships,” DeVries told Science Daily.
“I think we’ve really just scratched the surface of what could be done with aftershock forecasting…and that’s really exciting.”
Anyhow, Google’s new AI is a firm step forwards to a better recognition of earthquake aftershocks, and being able to prepare ourselves before they strike, knowing how disastrous and scary they can be.
Waymo’s Big Driverless Ambitions Are Being Slowed Down By Problems At The Edges:
http://www.invtots.com/at-the-edge/waymos-big-driverless-ambitions-are-being-slowed-down-by-problems-at-the-edges/
I can predict aftershocks as well.
They will happen.
Google needs to pay me.
What if their partners are the ones sometimes squeezing the trigger?
It is the usual shit that makes me ashamed to be a scientist:
1) We've solved the problem, hurray for us!!!
2) It doesn't work yet.
3) We need more money for further study.
(fucking whores)
Or follow Ben Davidson
https://suspicious0bservers.org/
http://spaceweathernews.com/
YouTube: Suspicious0bservers
"Clink"...well said, Bud Dry.
Predicting an aftershock? That's not even a thing. I can predict them myself - there will usually be at least on with a substantially lesser magnitude within about 1 to 10 minutes (max) later. Something like that.
My tin foil hat dissociative identity thinks that Google gets the data right after any HAARP activity straight from the see eye aye.
Then they would be talking about predicting earthquakes rather than aftershocks, assuming HAARP-type tech can trigger Earthquakes.
"assuming HAARP-type tech can trigger Earthquakes."
Yeah, Haiti and Japan...purely "natural"...nuthin' to see here...
Neural networks are powerful and dangerous. The days of being able to get away with crimes are almost over.
Everything in life is patterned.
make it open source, accessible to the whole humanity, and then we will start to appreciate google
until it, its just a comm marketing operation to tell us : look we are not that bad, ai can be cool, like our logo with funny colors
Like Bud Dry said...
Or follow Ben Davidson
https://suspicious0bservers.org/
http://spaceweathernews.com/
YouTube: Suspicious0bservers
the "Disaster Prediction App" is open source...and actually has the best record yet!...that's because the "sun's activity" caused earthquakes...and not just on this planet but all over the solar system....
but shhhhhhh....its a big secret so ZH morons can continue acting like the are actually saying something.
Shocked I tell you, shocked I tell you...
perhaps we should catch & hang the Rothschild, slowly...before looking this folks
Aftershocked you mean.
google should pay people for the time WORKING on recaptcha
Dutchsinse can predict the quakes.
Yes, Dutchsinse has been doing this for ten years, with an approx 80% accuracy, all without the aid of a resource sucking data center. Fuck google
Dutchsinse (RI, real intelligence, not artificial) has been predicting aftershocks for years and doesn’t try to influence elections.
