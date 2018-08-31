Google's New AI Can Predict Earthquake Aftershocks

Fri, 08/31/2018

Authored by Danica Simic via ValueWalk.com,

Researchers that study earthquakes have been trying to model earthquake aftershocks for many years, and now, Google’s new AI can do it for them. Thanks to the new neural network, researchers can fairly precisely predict earthquake aftershocks, as well as scale how strong they would be. Nevertheless, there needs to be much more research done before the algorithm reaches perfection.

Rapid development of artificial intelligence has allowed scientists to use it for various things, like the World Cup predictions or planet exploration. However, Google and a Harvard team collaborated to focus AI toward something that is extremely difficult to be predicted by humans – earthquake aftershocks.

The team trained its newly developed neural network, similar to the one that helps run Facebook photo tagging, as well as Amazon Alexa’s voice transcription, using a database containing more than 131,000 earthquakes and the locations of their respective aftershocks.

Doing so allowed them to determine where the future aftershocks would take place. The network itself is rather interesting, it takes the data, regardless of whether it is pictures of someone’s face or locations of earthquake aftershocks, and the algorithm will attempt to find the underlying pattern. The network uses pixel arrangements of a person’s face in order to attempt facial recognition. In terms of earthquakes, Google’s AI can use that to explain why an aftershock would occur in a certain area.

The findings of the team were published in a paper in the scientific journal Nature on Aug. 29. In the paper, researchers explain that one of the reasons for algorithm accuracy is that they use two complex metrics that were previously thought to be associated with aftershocks. Those are called maximum shear stress change and the von-Mises yield criterion. The two metrics are often used in studying bendable materials like copper or aluminum. However, the metrics are not used in earthquake aftershocks predictions. Given the new discovery, scientists may start using it.

More time to pass

Unfortunately, the neural network can’t start working immediately to predict earthquakes, and will take more time to develop.

“We’re quite far away from having this be useful in any operational sense at all. We view this as a very motivating first step,” Harvard researcher Phoebe DeVries, coauthor of the paper told the BBC.

Nevertheless, even though the predictions are not 100% accurate and need refinement, scientists are pleased with the outcome of Google’s new AI as no one else has come so far when it comes to these predictions. Perhaps more accurate algorithms or other systems are just around the corner.

“Aftershock forecasting in particular is a challenge that’s well-suited to machine learning because there are so many physical phenomena that could influence aftershock behavior and machine learning is extremely good at teasing out those relationships,” DeVries told Science Daily.

“I think we’ve really just scratched the surface of what could be done with aftershock forecasting…and that’s really exciting.”

Anyhow, Google’s new AI is a firm step forwards to a better recognition of earthquake aftershocks, and being able to prepare ourselves before they strike, knowing how disastrous and scary they can be.

Mid-Term aftershock is the only thing that matters, and Google and the other social enemies of the people are totally consumed in predicting an outcome favorable to their designs.

“In some ways we’ve lost agency. When programs pass into code and code passes into algorithms and then algorithms start to create new algorithms, it gets farther and farther from human agency. Software is released into a code universe which no one can fully understand.” ......

Only since 2016 has a more nuanced consideration of our new algorithmic reality begun to take shape. If we tend to discuss algorithms in almost biblical terms, as independent entities with lives of their own, it’s because we have been encouraged to think of them in this way. Corporations like Facebook and Google have sold and defended their algorithms on the promise of objectivity, an ability to weigh a set of conditions with mathematical detachment and absence of fuzzy emotion. No wonder such algorithmic decision-making has spread to the granting of loans/ bail/benefits/college places/job interviews and almost anything requiring choice.

Weapons of Math Destruction by Cathy O’Neil review – trouble with algorithms

 

Read more

We no longer accept the sales pitch for this type of algorithm so meekly. In her 2016 book Weapons of Math Destruction, Cathy O’Neil, a former math prodigy who left Wall Street to teach and write and run the excellent mathbabe blog, demonstrated beyond question that, far from eradicating human biases, algorithms could magnify and entrench them. After all, software is written by overwhelmingly affluent white and Asian men – and it will inevitably reflect their assumptions (Google “racist soap dispenser” to see how this plays out in even mundane real-world situations). Bias doesn’t require malice to become harm, and unlike a human being, we can’t easily ask an algorithmic gatekeeper to explain its decision. O’Neil called for “algorithmic audits” of any systems directly affecting the public, a sensible idea that the tech industry will fight tooth and nail, because algorithms are what the companies sell; the last thing they will volunteer is transparency.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2018/aug/29/coding-algorithms-fr…

There is an app for smart phones that detects subaudible sound, and ties into a network for detecting earthquakes, nukes going off, volcanoes erupting...

All cellphones on the planet monitoring things that emit low frequency sound is a fascinating idea......until they listen to other things coming from your mic.....

But it is cool nonetheless.....

I'd like to go on record now that I can also predict aftershocks after an earthquake.

 

Here goes:

 

After an earthquake, expect aftershocks.

They should be broken up in to 50 pieces (each state gets a slice), same as other mega globalist techs and made to only hire american citizens.

Its a matter of National Security.

Cause of the ai and robot army shit/.

from the Human point of view machines can improve endlessly - not in reality but in terms of our perceptions and what our limitations are

No human will beat a good machine regularly then never as the machine self corrects.

The real danger is trying to keep people IN the loop biasing decisions, taking bribes, trading for sex, and all the other distortions that have created ethical sinks like the FBI and the DOJ not to mention the MSM and the credentialed trash that ruin children's minds in the school system.

A vacuum cleaner would do a better job than the current Justice System.