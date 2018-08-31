Illinois Breaks Pension-Debt Record For US States

Authored by Adam Schuster via IllinoisPolicy.org,
According to a new report by Moody’s Investors Service, Illinois’ unfunded pension liabilities equaled 601 percent of state revenues in 2017, a U.S. record.
Illinois’ pension debt has set a new record to which no state should aspire.
Credit ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service released a report Aug. 27 comparing unfunded pension liabilities across all U.S. states. According to the report, Illinois’ unfunded pension liabilities grew 25 percent in fiscal year 2017 to $250 billion. That equates to 601 percent of “own source” revenue, meaning money brought in by the state excluding federal funds. That ratio of pension debt to revenue is the highest on record for any U.S. state, according to Moody’s. The national median is 107 percent.
This matters much for the same reason banks look at an individual’s debt-to-income ratio when considering applications for a personal loan. Banks typically won’t issue a qualified mortgage to anyone with a debt-to-income ratio of more than 43 percent.
When a state’s pension debts far exceed its revenue, that means those debts are less likely to be repaid. Illinois’ inability to manage its pension system in a sustainable and affordable way is one of the main reasons both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings put the Prairie State’s bond rating just one notch above “junk” status. The state’s credit rating has been downgraded 21 times since 2009, primarily due to runaway pension debt.
A low bond rating increases the cost of borrowing money for taxpayers and makes it difficult for state government to invest in core services residents want, such as needed infrastructure improvements.
Other measures of the state’s ability to repay pension debt tell a similarly bad story for Illinois. The state has the worst pension debt in the nation as a percentage of both GDP and personal income, which are broad economic measures that indicate how much money is being brought in by the funding sources for government expenditures: individual and corporate taxpayers.
A recent report from the Illinois Policy Institute, “Tax hikes vs. reform: Why Illinois must amend its constitution to fix the pension crisis,” details the threat of pensions crowding out core government services, which has led to calls for economically damaging tax hikes that can erode Illinois’ financial health. Annual state pension costs already exceed 25 percent of general revenue expenditures.
If tax hikes are off the table as a solution to this problem – as they should be given Illinois’ weak economy and already-painful total tax burden – lawmakers’ only remaining options are to structurally reform pensions so that they are in line with what taxpayers can afford going forward, or to allow pension spending to crowd out government services.
Crowding out effects can already be seen at the local level in Illinois. In Harvey, Illinois, pension obligations caused mass layoffs in the city’s police and fire departments. Because of a statutory provision that allows the state comptroller to intercept state money due to local governments that underfund their pensions, many other municipalities could soon find themselves in a similar situation. Over 50 percent of Illinois’ police and fire pension funds did not receive full payment in 2016, putting their municipalities at risk of facing the same choices as Harvey.
The city of Peoria on Aug. 15 and 16 sent layoff notices to 27 municipal employees, according to the Journal Star, after unions rejected a cost-saving plan requesting four furlough days. According to Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich, 85 percent of the city’s property tax revenue currently goes to pensions, rather than services. Urich told the Journal Star that the round of layoffs was necessary to close a $1.5 million deficit in the city’s budget.
Peoria’s 2018 budget warns, “[T]he growth in pension obligations is crowding out the use of property taxes for operations.” According to projections included in the document, the city will no longer be able to use any property tax dollars for operations starting in 2019.
Public employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics suggest this may be a statewide problem. Since the dramatic increases in pension expenditures began in 2008 – resulting from the Edgar ramp – Illinois state and local government employment has been decreasing.
The only way out, as Peoria’s city budget documents note, is a “comprehensive solution” from the Illinois General Assembly.
To achieve balanced budgets and a strong credit rating – without gutting core services or crushing the state’s economy with more tax hikes – Illinois must amend its pension clause to make clear that while already-earned benefits are protected, future increases in those benefits are subject to change to bring them in line with what taxpayers can afford.
To eliminate the pension liability, lawmakers should focus on the following reforms:
-
Increasing the retirement age for younger workers
-
Capping maximum pensionable salaries
-
Replacing permanent compounding benefit increases with true cost-of-living adjustments, or COLAs
-
Implementing COLA holidays to allow inflation to catch up to past benefit increases
-
Enrolling all newly hired employees in 401(k)-style retirement plans, similar to what’s available to State Universities Retirement System employees, which will ensure government worker retirements are predictable and sustainable going forward.
Reforming future pension benefits growth through a constitutional amendment is the only way to ensure the retirement security of government workers, protect taxpayer budgets and provide core services to Illinoisans.
at least emmanual rahm pension is safe... like those of the "teachers" at the university of chicago... thx zh for such articles...
(and they spend it on "sugar babies"..., even sometimes underage)
Chicago has been a mess ever since
that Jew from Apartheid Israhell became Mayor.
All of America is already a mess because
of their overall ungodly influence on
the Federal Reserve and US Foreign policy in the MidEast.
Americans need to wake up and realize
the country is under a DARK cloud.
Don't you know by now that in the US it's the Jews and Israhell first?
I am curious what they threaten terry with to not move the cme to delaware or more profitably china? I guess the same show to forbid him gmofree products...
If Illinois is broke so is the US Feral Government. But let's all pretend they're not for a while longer. Deal?
Dont worry... QE 4 will solve everything! MOAR fake money will do it. /sarc
Should be able to pick up a 3 bedroom rancher for about $9.00
yeah but that $9 ranch will cost you $90,000/year in property taxes
exactly..
Illinois needs to pass a financial restructuring law.
- Pensions get a haircut.
- bond holders get a haircut.
- state employee wages get a cut.
- state employee collective bargaining curtailed.
- eliminate any "green graft"
- No new borrowing for 7 years. (Fuck the credit rating.)
Pensions get zero, bond holders get zero! There, fixed it for you.
The pension underfunding, given realistic market values, in terms of tax revenues for every state in the union:
http://thesoundingline.com/accounting-for-reality-pension-funds-are-in-…
Revert the place to a U.S. Territory. Declare its debts jubileed. Bring it back as a state only once the Constitution holds there.
No, they should be paid by all the Investment Bankers in New York that lost so much of their money pocketing it long ago, then led them into BS 2008. Where is the responsibility... Oh yea ! Deregulated ! That is where it went, up in a puff of RIGHT WING smoke !
The very same people here that complain about the JEWS, the elite stealing the money, but back their no labor laws, no union, deregulation, no min. wage propaganda stance...
Fuking brilliant
"Free-this"
Asshole alert read his annoying spam about spam again and again because ITS SPAM.
My buddy at work lives in Naperville. He pays property taxes to like 9 different taxing authorities. He has a lot of money, and is looking at a bigger house in the same neighborhood. Property taxes on the bigger house are $27,000 per year. Fucking insanity. I live in Indiana, and the property taxes are nothing compared to IL.
Not only that, but the $90,000/year includes no police, fire water, sewer or other niceties...
These articles always say too much...all I really want to see is...
a. Current Pension Fund Asset Balance
b. Current Annual Pension Payout
c. Current Annual Pension Contribution
all this talk about unfunded liabilities, yada yada, as if a calculation about your expenditures 20 years from now is of any value. it isn't. Everything is going to get reset and it doesn't matter what they think.
of course, load the muppets and kill it, at your pleasure.
What jumped out at me most was that the average is 107%... what in the fuck? I mean Illinois is and always has been fucked. As has the fedgov, but the AVERAGE state in the country is already over 100%. And, keep in mind, this is happening during a stock, bond, and real estate (which means tax revenue) bubble the likes of which the world has never seen. Just imagine when they pop.
Don't forget the bond bubble, the biggest of all of them.
ZH, Illinois & Venezuela articles; run as pairs, they must...
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
Aren't we all Jews now?
Chicago has been fucked up for decades due to one party rule by idiot Democrats.
Rahm surely continues and worsens the problem (and I’d like to see how many Israel bonds Chicago has accrued) but Chicago’s woes precede him.
Over 85 years and counting. A shining example of what happens when you vote in liberal progressive marxist politicians year in and year out.
libtard states gonna libtard.
Only complete destruction can bring true change.
Yet another reason not to let Democrats take control of the House or Senate.
As if you really needed another reason.
let's pray for him, and in all events only God owns his destiny.
A strong piossibility this is the reason they are so bent on doing so. Without federal bailout, they are doomed in these states.
Republicans are no different!
if you let a bank manage your money that's the kind of shit you'll end up owning. i wish they'd downgrade them to junk because anything higher is a lie.
Let the socialists take over your government, and they'll spend you into oblivion. It happens every time. You would think sooner or later the sheople would wise up.
When a judge finally declares these pensions bankrupt, they will. .10 on the dollar sounds overly optimistic, at this point. I have never expected to get anything from dot gov, especially SS. I have always planned my life that way. That by the time I was old enough SS would be bankrupt, too.
So far, I'm doing okay! A mini-monster box of Kangaroos is on the way to my house ;)
Fuck that liberal democratic socialist run shithole. Federal government shouldn't bail them out by one penny. Fuck Obutthole and Raaaahm too!
How outrageous is the Illinois pay and pension scam ??
*** auto pound supervisors in Chicago make $144,453; nurses at state corrections make up to $254,781; junior college presidents making $465,420; university doctors making $1.6 million; and 84 small-town “managers” making more than every U.S. governor.
and they spend it on "sugar babies"... this is where it gets to war level. those have to be killed (farmed).
Those numbers are crazy. Eventually the makers will go on strike or simply move away.
Scam is the only way to describe it. BTW, I am watching Stefan Molyneux's 4-part series on Ayn Rand. Stunning information about her early life, living throught the siege of St. Petersburg and having the Bolsheviks kick in the front door of her father's pharmacy at the age of 12/13. Apparently that is what her father chose to do, go on strike rather than work for the communists. After hearing about her and her sister's education, it makes public schools in the US seem shabby. It's amazing that the US is successful at all given how bad public education has become.
" . . is one of the main reasons both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings put the Prairie State’s bond rating just one notch above “junk” status. "
Why not the "Pure Junk" status?
paging meredith whitney
Illinois Breaks Pension-Debt Record For US States
Illinois is broke because those in power robbed the treasury and stole the money for themselves.
It's called corruption.
It is called Democrats. Once and while a Republican governor is elected but Madigan and his lackeys make the rules and line their supporters pockets.
......and the more Illinois squeezes the less revenue they get so that 601% will be going up, not down. Bonds? Right. Acruing Interest and Principal on Bonds are now what? Service their Bond issues or pay Pensions? They can't do both and they're past their borrowing limits anyway as illustrated by their operating expense arrears. The game is about over and all their 'solutions' are making it worse bringing that inevitable day of total default ever closer.