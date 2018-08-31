Italian Bond Yields Are Blowing Up Again

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/31/2018 - 09:27

For the second day in a row, the "weakest link" among G-10 bond markets, Italy, is getting hit hard, with the 10Y Italy government bond sliding, sending its yield to session highs of 3.24%, which also is above the highest yield hit during the May mini crisis, is now the highest going back to 2014.

"Lo spread" is similarly getting blown up, with the 10Y Italy-German spread now the widest since 2013...

... meanwhile the short-end is also moving higher, flattening the curve sharply.

The move has erased earlier gains, after reports in the Italian media that Finance Minister Tria is seeking a deficit/GDP ratio of 1.5% in the new budget law, well below the 3% feared by investors.

However, this favorable take was quickly erased following the latest blow out in emerging market bonds, where Argentina bonds took the lead and are being dumped en masse, and contagion is once again starting to emerge. And while US equities remains in a range, the move higher in Italy is being noticed by US Treasurys, whose yields are now down to session lows, just above 2.83%.

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
GlassHouse101 Free-This Fri, 08/31/2018 - 09:36 Permalink

We are witnessing Triffin's Dillemma right in front of our eyes. The globe is screaming for liquidity, and the reserve currency (USD) is NOT providing it (QE4) . . the longer we wait to unleash QE4, the worse it will get around the globe.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
DarkPurpleHaze GlassHouse101 Fri, 08/31/2018 - 09:45 Permalink

Screw everyone else's central banks and let everyone stand on their own two feet.

Except that most of them can't. Expecting or hoping for a QE4 to bail the world out just shows how most currencies are in essence pseudo USD currencies by default due to the reliance upon the Fed and the USD.

Does QE4 for the worlds CB's sound like a dedollarization to anyone out there? No, it doesn't.

QE for the most part was a dramatic redollarization for the entire planet. Just about everyone was bailed out...except you or I.

 This entire recent dedollarization spiel by the pumpers online actually flies in the face of their other pet narrative...more QE is on the way.

QE=redollarization, not dedollarization.

Don't let anyone tell you differently.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
yogibear Fri, 08/31/2018 - 09:44 Permalink

Yeah, the Federal Reserve will buy Italian bonds and keep it off books.

All these central banksters are bailing out each other.

The central banksters can all write themselves a few billion dollars and retire.

Money is easy when you can print it.

 

 