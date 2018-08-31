Italian Bond Yields Are Blowing Up Again

For the second day in a row, the "weakest link" among G-10 bond markets, Italy, is getting hit hard, with the 10Y Italy government bond sliding, sending its yield to session highs of 3.24%, which also is above the highest yield hit during the May mini crisis, is now the highest going back to 2014.
"Lo spread" is similarly getting blown up, with the 10Y Italy-German spread now the widest since 2013...
... meanwhile the short-end is also moving higher, flattening the curve sharply.
The move has erased earlier gains, after reports in the Italian media that Finance Minister Tria is seeking a deficit/GDP ratio of 1.5% in the new budget law, well below the 3% feared by investors.
However, this favorable take was quickly erased following the latest blow out in emerging market bonds, where Argentina bonds took the lead and are being dumped en masse, and contagion is once again starting to emerge. And while US equities remains in a range, the move higher in Italy is being noticed by US Treasurys, whose yields are now down to session lows, just above 2.83%.
Comments
m
We are witnessing Triffin's Dillemma right in front of our eyes. The globe is screaming for liquidity, and the reserve currency (USD) is NOT providing it (QE4) . . the longer we wait to unleash QE4, the worse it will get around the globe.
In reply to m by Free-This
ZH, please fix your stupid advertisements! They are fine on my pc, but on my mobile, they take up half the screen and EVERY time I click to close them, it opens them. NOTHING will make me and many others bounce to other news sites faster than this kind of BS! Advertisements shouldn't cover your entire article on mobile devices.
In reply to We are witnessing Triffin's… by GlassHouse101
And to think that people paid for these...
In reply to . by wren
Get Brave browser
In reply to . by wren
Brave browser for android. Wipes them all out.
In reply to . by wren
Screw everyone else's central banks and let everyone stand on their own two feet.
Except that most of them can't. Expecting or hoping for a QE4 to bail the world out just shows how most currencies are in essence pseudo USD currencies by default due to the reliance upon the Fed and the USD.
Does QE4 for the worlds CB's sound like a dedollarization to anyone out there? No, it doesn't.
QE for the most part was a dramatic redollarization for the entire planet. Just about everyone was bailed out...except you or I.
This entire recent dedollarization spiel by the pumpers online actually flies in the face of their other pet narrative...more QE is on the way.
QE=redollarization, not dedollarization.
Don't let anyone tell you differently.
In reply to We are witnessing Triffin's… by GlassHouse101
There is NO liquidity Crisis, there is however a Solvency Crisis.....
In reply to We are witnessing Triffin's… by GlassHouse101
History will look back at 2018 as the beginning of the end.
Help is coming because the threat of it has already been implied by Trump.
He despises the EU and it'll cease to effectively exist during his 8 years.
▪Trump Buys Italian Debt? Don’t Tell the ECB▪
~A U.S. intervention in Italy’s debt market would be an excellent way to infuriate the central bank~
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bloomberg.com/amp/view/articles/2018-0…
My only question is why are Spanish bonds not blowing up in unison, they are certainly no better if not worse.
Portugal would be my next guess.
In reply to My only question is why are… by cowdiddly
the spanish are taking in rapefugees. italy has curtailed their importation process.
no. that is not a financial answer. but you have been here long enough to connect the dots.
In reply to My only question is why are… by cowdiddly
Italy has consistently rolled over, however they are being slightly resistive so Count Draghula is giving them a very gentle warning.
In reply to the spanish are taking in… by just the tip
Yeah, the Federal Reserve will buy Italian bonds and keep it off books.
All these central banksters are bailing out each other.
The central banksters can all write themselves a few billion dollars and retire.
Money is easy when you can print it.