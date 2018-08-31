Judge Orders 'Virtue Signalers' To Return All $403k GoFundMe Money To Homeless Vet

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/31/2018 - 09:38

In what some have called the greatest exhibition of fake 'virtue signaling' ever, the “feel good story” of late last year that went really, really bad; now has a silver lining...

As we detailed previously, homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. served as an ammunition technician in the U.S. Marine Corps.  After leaving the Marines, Bobbitt worked as a fireman and a paramedic before eventually falling on hard times. 

Last October, Bobbitt came across Kate McClure after she had become stranded on the side of I-95 in a bad section of Philadelphia.  Even though he was living on the streets, he used his last 20 dollars to buy her some gasoline so that she could get home.  To thank him, McClure and her boyfriend Mark D’Amico created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help Bobbitt get off the streets.  The original goal was to raise $10,000, but the story went mega-viral and the campaign ultimately raised a total of $403,000.

It was the “feel good story” of the holiday season, and it was covered extensively by the mainstream media.  McClure and Bobbitt even made a joint appearance on Good Morning America, and it appeared that this was one news story that truly had a happy ending.

But it didn’t... McClure and D’Amico never gave Bobbitt the money.  Instead, they took charge of it and bought him the things that they thought he “needed”.

The Philadelphia Inquirer later reported that Bobbitt had only received about half of the funds raised.

And so, as The Hill reports, Bobbitt sued the couple claiming that they had mismanaged the funds, but the couple said they would not give Bobbitt the money because Bobbit had reportedly become drug addicted again.

Bobbitt accused the couple of fraud, alleging that the two committed fraud and conspiracy by taking large amounts of the donations to "enjoy a lifestyle they could not afford" and using the account as "their personal piggy bank," and asked a judge to appoint a supervisor to manage the money in the fundraising account.

And overnight the verdict came down and a judge on Thursday gave a South Jersey couple less than a day to hand over what's left of the $400,000 they raised through a GoFundMe campaign for Johnny Bobbitt Jr.

The Inquirer reports that Superior Court Judge Paula T. Dow in Mount Holly ordered Kate McClure, 28, and Mark D'Amico, 35, to transfer the money into an escrow account by Friday afternoon and hire a forensic accountant to review the financial records within 10 days.

"The funds should be removed from [D'Amico's and McClure's control] and frozen," Dow said during a one-hour hearing.

The filing also asks for an injunction that would prevent more of the money from being spent.

Given that the New Jersey couple has until this afternoon to turn over the money, and has already blown through it "enjoying a lifestyle they could not afford," perhaps they should set up a GoFundMe page for that? If Lanny Davis can do it, and receive cash from people, anyone can.

Good luck raising the cash to pay Bobbit back!

tmosley Raymond K Hessel Fri, 08/31/2018 - 09:49

Homeless people are homeless for a reason.

Throwing money at them isn't going to solve the underlying issues. Institutional dependency from kindergarten until discharge is the problem. Soldiers don't know how to handle money, and have lots of emotional problems as a result of being forced to do things humans don't want to do in the service of the Satanic Deep State.

SoDamnMad Fri, 08/31/2018 - 09:44

I followed this story and got suckered by this couple.  They need to go to jail.  All their talk week after week was just bullshit to suck in money for themselves.

Nunyadambizness Fri, 08/31/2018 - 09:47

It's sad, but not unexpected.  Put yourself in their place--would YOU have passed up on that new TV you've been wanting, or maybe pay off that unexpected car repair bill?  Or would you have ensured that EVERY PENNY was given to the man on the street--ALL $403,000??

 

Really think about it..

vegan Fri, 08/31/2018 - 09:47

Except for screw-ups, who drives around with less than half a tank of fuel before filling up? Pretty much by definition, we know that Kate McClure is a screw-up.

youngman Fri, 08/31/2018 - 09:47

I still bet this story does not have a happy ending...the bum will probably OD soon   or get rolled by his buddies on the street..just the cynic in me

vegan Fri, 08/31/2018 - 09:50

So basically... They did for this homeless guy what the Clinton Foundation has been doing for years. Collect money "on behalf of" someone who really needs it... And, it's gone!

"Because I do it with one small ship, I am called a terrorist. You do it with a whole fleet and are called an emperor." - A pirate, from St. Augustine's "City of God"
 

SantaClaws Fri, 08/31/2018 - 09:51

Where are the comments from "Pocahontas" Elizabeth Warren, "Jenney" (Alexandria) Ocasio-Cortez, and Uncle Bernie about this?  Have they figured out a way to get their socialist hands on the cash?  No doubt they are studying this cash-grab idea closely.  Soon the entire DNC will pretend to be homeless and have Gofundme accounts set up.

Bryan Fri, 08/31/2018 - 09:57

Libs are all too happy to throw money at something that makes them feel good, but that they don't have to take personal responsibility for.  There are a lot of wealthy libs in this country (world?) that want to feel good about themselves, apparently.

small axe Fri, 08/31/2018 - 09:58

homeless guy sues to get control of nearly half a million bucks specifically intended for him? Good, but stated another way, his lawyer clears approx $200,000 for knowing how to read. 