Judge Orders 'Virtue Signalers' To Return All $403k GoFundMe Money To Homeless Vet

In what some have called the greatest exhibition of fake 'virtue signaling' ever, the “feel good story” of late last year that went really, really bad; now has a silver lining...
As we detailed previously, homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. served as an ammunition technician in the U.S. Marine Corps. After leaving the Marines, Bobbitt worked as a fireman and a paramedic before eventually falling on hard times.
Last October, Bobbitt came across Kate McClure after she had become stranded on the side of I-95 in a bad section of Philadelphia. Even though he was living on the streets, he used his last 20 dollars to buy her some gasoline so that she could get home. To thank him, McClure and her boyfriend Mark D’Amico created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help Bobbitt get off the streets. The original goal was to raise $10,000, but the story went mega-viral and the campaign ultimately raised a total of $403,000.
It was the “feel good story” of the holiday season, and it was covered extensively by the mainstream media. McClure and Bobbitt even made a joint appearance on Good Morning America, and it appeared that this was one news story that truly had a happy ending.
But it didn’t... McClure and D’Amico never gave Bobbitt the money. Instead, they took charge of it and bought him the things that they thought he “needed”.
The Philadelphia Inquirer later reported that Bobbitt had only received about half of the funds raised.
And so, as The Hill reports, Bobbitt sued the couple claiming that they had mismanaged the funds, but the couple said they would not give Bobbitt the money because Bobbit had reportedly become drug addicted again.
Bobbitt accused the couple of fraud, alleging that the two committed fraud and conspiracy by taking large amounts of the donations to "enjoy a lifestyle they could not afford" and using the account as "their personal piggy bank," and asked a judge to appoint a supervisor to manage the money in the fundraising account.
And overnight the verdict came down and a judge on Thursday gave a South Jersey couple less than a day to hand over what's left of the $400,000 they raised through a GoFundMe campaign for Johnny Bobbitt Jr.
The Inquirer reports that Superior Court Judge Paula T. Dow in Mount Holly ordered Kate McClure, 28, and Mark D'Amico, 35, to transfer the money into an escrow account by Friday afternoon and hire a forensic accountant to review the financial records within 10 days.
"The funds should be removed from [D'Amico's and McClure's control] and frozen," Dow said during a one-hour hearing.
The filing also asks for an injunction that would prevent more of the money from being spent.
Given that the New Jersey couple has until this afternoon to turn over the money, and has already blown through it "enjoying a lifestyle they could not afford," perhaps they should set up a GoFundMe page for that? If Lanny Davis can do it, and receive cash from people, anyone can.
Good luck raising the cash to pay Bobbit back!
Comments
Hahahahahahaha
The hypocritical SJW strikes again.
This won't end well for any of them.
Suburbanites basically committed felony fraud.
Homeless dude will get to smoke five figures worth of crack.
Is this a great country or what?
In reply to Hahahahahahaha The… by charwoman
Bad part of Philly - can you narrow that down a bit.
I'm guessing from his perspective, drugs are something he needs.
In reply to This won't end well for any… by vaporland
I don’t get the schadenfreude
a veteran got screwed out of money here
In reply to Bad part of Philly - can you… by Joe Davola
Homeless people are homeless for a reason.
Throwing money at them isn't going to solve the underlying issues. Institutional dependency from kindergarten until discharge is the problem. Soldiers don't know how to handle money, and have lots of emotional problems as a result of being forced to do things humans don't want to do in the service of the Satanic Deep State.
In reply to I d by Raymond K Hessel
Isn't this just another version of the Homeless Guy with the Real Radio Announcer voice?
And Raymond H - veteran's not getting promised pay is part and parcel of our country since the revolutionary war: Shay's Rebellion, Depreciation Lands, Bonus Army.
In reply to Homeless people are homeless… by tmosley
And, the tragic unintended consequences of dogooders will be swift with this one.
In reply to Isn't this just another… by Joe Davola
hard to even look at the narcissistic pictures of these two moron's; it was never about the homeless vet but all about them wanting to be notorious.
In reply to Homeless people are homeless… by tmosley
Slightly important Off Topic...
Sadiq Kahn balloon to fly over London this weekend:
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-45352622
In reply to Homeless people are homeless… by tmosley
Lol! They'll start a GoFundMe Page to pay him back and keep their asses outta jail in 3-2-
In reply to I d by Raymond K Hessel
They must have been Hillary supporters...they have the screw your fellow countryman over part down to perfection. They need to start a Go FuckMe page because that is exactly what is going to happen.
In reply to I d by Raymond K Hessel
.
In reply to This won't end well for any… by vaporland
Doing a Go Fund me for my new 4x4 Sprinter Van, ski pass and new 23 year old Spanish girl friend I am flying in from Madrid. Would anyone like the donation link?
In reply to This won't end well for any… by vaporland
Depends...Do you share?
Edit; Ive got a couple 4WDs, just a bit low on 23 yr old Spanish chicks.
In reply to Doing a Go Fund me for my… by TahoeBilly2012
Greedy low-life bastards.
That's not "Go Fund Me" that's more like "Rip You Off".
In reply to Hahahahahahaha The… by charwoman
They'll never raise the cash to pay him back. In their minds, they were 'helping him' even though he never saw a penny of the cash.
In reply to Hahahahahahaha The… by charwoman
the keynote speakers at the 2020 democratic national convention.
"We're from the DNC and we're here to help."
In reply to the keynote speakers at the… by just the tip
The mistake they made was not making a sizable donation to the Hillary for America campaign.
In reply to the keynote speakers at the… by just the tip
anyone donating to GoFundMe deserve to have their money squandered
Agreed. If I wanna help somebody I will do it myself.
In reply to anyone donating to GoFundMe… by venturen
I followed this story and got suckered by this couple. They need to go to jail. All their talk week after week was just bullshit to suck in money for themselves.
All their talk week after week was just bullshit to suck in money for themselves.
Kinda sounds like the Fed.
In reply to I followed this story and… by SoDamnMad
Kinda sounds like most politicians, esp Democraps like Maxine who lives in safe neighborhood [white] and a multi-million mansion ... while her constituents [mostly black] live in poverty and filth in a different neighborhood.
In reply to All their talk week after… by Philo Beddoe
Feel-good story of the day!
Bobbit just needs a go fund me for his new drug habit...problem solved!
It's sad, but not unexpected. Put yourself in their place--would YOU have passed up on that new TV you've been wanting, or maybe pay off that unexpected car repair bill? Or would you have ensured that EVERY PENNY was given to the man on the street--ALL $403,000??
Really think about it..
I can honestly say I would. I have too much of a conscience to ever do something like they did. All the money in the world wouldn't allow me to hide from the fact that I would be a piece of shit.
In reply to It's sad, but not unexpected… by Nunyadambizness
That’s not a difficult question
if you run a campaign to help the homeless you should NEVER steal from the fund
In reply to It's sad, but not unexpected… by Nunyadambizness
<< if you run a campaign to help the homeless you should NEVER steal from the fund >>
Kinda like the Clinton Foundation ... helping peeples all over the world!
How the Clinton Foundation Got Rich off Poor Haitians
https://www.nationalreview.com/2016/07/hillarys-america-secret-history-…
In reply to That’s not a difficult… by Raymond K Hessel
And there is the crux of the issue/problem. Great point nunya, as it is exactly why DC is such a fucking mess.
Human nature's a bitch ain't it?
In reply to It's sad, but not unexpected… by Nunyadambizness
Except for screw-ups, who drives around with less than half a tank of fuel before filling up? Pretty much by definition, we know that Kate McClure is a screw-up.
The running joke between my wife and I is -
Our fathers always told us 'Never let the gas go below 1/2 tank!'
And 'Pump your brakes!'
In reply to Except for screw-ups, who… by vegan
I still bet this story does not have a happy ending...the bum will probably OD soon or get rolled by his buddies on the street..just the cynic in me
That's really, really low. Fuck them.
So basically... They did for this homeless guy what the Clinton Foundation has been doing for years. Collect money "on behalf of" someone who really needs it... And, it's gone!
"Because I do it with one small ship, I am called a terrorist. You do it with a whole fleet and are called an emperor." - A pirate, from St. Augustine's "City of God"
Where are the comments from "Pocahontas" Elizabeth Warren, "Jenney" (Alexandria) Ocasio-Cortez, and Uncle Bernie about this? Have they figured out a way to get their socialist hands on the cash? No doubt they are studying this cash-grab idea closely. Soon the entire DNC will pretend to be homeless and have Gofundme accounts set up.
Don't expect comments, they're too bust taking notes.
Next stop: Central Casting, so they can find someone to play the role of the homeless veteran.
In reply to Where are the comments from … by SantaClaws
They could claim Russian hackers stole the money.
Liberal media and judges would let them off the hook!
Libs are all too happy to throw money at something that makes them feel good, but that they don't have to take personal responsibility for. There are a lot of wealthy libs in this country (world?) that want to feel good about themselves, apparently.
homeless guy sues to get control of nearly half a million bucks specifically intended for him? Good, but stated another way, his lawyer clears approx $200,000 for knowing how to read.
I assume TARP will be paid back to the tax payer now?