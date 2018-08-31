No Deal? Loonie Slides After "Secret Insulting Remarks" By Trump, Downbeat Freeland NAFTA Comments

With just hours to go until the Trump-imposed deadline to reach a NAFTA deal between the US and Canada, moments ago Chrystia Freeland poured cold water on hopes of an imminent deal, saying "we are not there yet" on a NAFTA deal.
Below are her comments moments ago to the press after speaking to the USTR , courtesy of Bloomberg
- Freeland says she’ll return to talks at USTR later Friday
- Canadians are good at finding “win-win compromises,” says Freeland, adding “at the end of the day though we are only going to sign a deal that’s good for Canada”
- “In this negotiation we always stand up for the national interest and that’s what we’re going to continue to do”
- Canada is looking for a good deal, “not just any deal,” says Freeland
- Freeland says she agreed with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at start of the week to refrain from negotiating “specific issues in public”
- Freeland says she jokes with Lighthizer “that we could switch chairs” because they know each others’ positions on the Nafta issues so well
Freeland also said that she would be back later in the day at the USTR for more NAFTA talks, but said she wouldn't discuss specific NAFTA issues in Public:
Trudeau also chimed in some skeptically at the same time:
- *TRUDEAU SAYS CANADA WILL ONLY SIGN `GOOD' NAFTA DEAL
- *TRUDEAU SAYS A WIN-WIN-WIN NAFTA DEAL REMAINS POSSIBLE
- *TRUDEAU SAYS NO NAFTA AGREEMENT IS BETTER THAN A BAD ONE
Following the downbeat comments, the loonie slumped to session lows of 1.3080
But the punchline is what the Toronto Star reported earlier, namely that "High-stakes trade negotiations between Canada and the U.S. were dramatically upended on Friday morning by inflammatory secret remarks from President Donald Trump, after the remarks were obtained by the Toronto Star."
In remarks Trump wanted to be “off the record,” Trump told Bloomberg News reporters on Thursday, according to a source, that he is not making any compromises at all in the talks with Canada — but that he cannot say this publicly because “it’s going to be so insulting they’re not going to be able to make a deal.”
“Here’s the problem. If I say no — the answer’s no. If I say no, then you’re going to put that, and it’s going to be so insulting they’re not going to be able to make a deal...I can’t kill these people,” he said of the Canadian government.
In another remark he did not want published, Trump said, according to the source, that the possible deal with Canada would be “totally on our terms.” He suggested he was scaring the Canadians into submission by repeatedly threatening to impose tariffs.
“Off the record, Canada’s working their ass off. And every time we have a problem with a point, I just put up a picture of a Chevrolet Impala,” Trump said, according to the source. The Impala is produced at the General Motors plant in Oshawa, Ontario.
The Star is Canada's most widely read publication, so now that the US president has set up the strawman, any possibility of a deal going thru is suddenly looking very slim.
Comments
DOH Canaduh!
Hoseheads!
In reply to DOH Canaduh! by Cryptopithicus Homme
49% of Ontario's GDP is trade with the US.
No deal = disruption.
In reply to Hoseheads! by 1982xls
Trump straight shoots his way to good deals. While Canada virtue signals itself into the poor house.
In reply to 49% of Ontario's GDP is… by Pinto Currency
Next it will be threats that Canada will be attacked.
The USA is soooo fucked up.
Leadership isn't even directed from America.
The USA is in bed with SK and Israel...(How's that working out for mainstreet?)
In reply to Trump Insults his way to… by King of Ruperts Land
Chinadastan needs QE eh.
In reply to DOH Canaduh! by Cryptopithicus Homme
In reply to Did you know? Most Israeli… by Polynik3s
Egyptian royalty were only Nubians in the 25th dynasty. Which, not coincidentally, was also the last dynasty. They finally managed to conquer Egypt, and then they destroyed it.
In reply to meh, I don't think so. I'm… by DingleBarryObummer
LOL. Nice try, Liberace.
In reply to Did you know? Most Israeli… by Polynik3s
Toronto Star...Fake news article.
Did you know 10 month trolls eat shit? Peddle your crap somewhere else.
Last minute fray. This deal will get done and Trump will be blowing his "winning" trumpet.
and the USA is not going to sign a deal that is not good for the USA...get it....NAFTA was not...
Perfect, a lower currency exchange rate lower consumer prices for the importers! Winning.
Canada is setting up the straw man argument that its all Trumps fault ... seeing this from a mile away.
Canadians and Americans landed on the Beaches of Normandy.
Canadians and Americans fought in Afghanistan for 11 years with Canada doing all of the heavy lifting in Kandahar Province, even having 16 of their Special Forces people taken out by friendly fire from some hot dog US fighter pilot.
You make deals with Mexicans who are total fucking assholes spreading drugs and illegals throughout your Nation and yet you shit on the Canadians.
Right now I hate your fucking guts and I'm not alone.
"Secret Insulting Remarks"
Umm if they are secret how the fuck do you know they are insulting? FAKE NEWS!
Double secret probation?