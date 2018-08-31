Interactive Map Of How Many Days Americans Waste Commuting Over A Lifetime

If you've ever sat in traffic doing wondering how much of your life is wasted commuting, or you've just taken a job across the country and want to know what you'll be facing on the freeways, look no further.
Using Census Bureau data for average daily round-trip commute times for almost 1,000 cities, the good folks over at Educated Driver have created a highly depressing interactive map.
Highlights:
- The average American worker spends 52.2 minutes a day commuting to and from work, or 4.35 hours a week.
- This translates to an average of 408 days of one's life commuting - and more in large cities
While residents of Jersey City spend 580 days of their lives commuting, those working in North Platte, Nebraska spend just 236 days in traffic - or nearly a year more of their lives with a difference of 344 days. Then again,
vs.
Of course, if you're not really into Kansas, sunny San Diego's average lifetime commute time is just 395 hours.
Methodology:
So, how did we calculate the number of days you can expect to spend commuting in your life in each city?
For the purposes of this study, we assumed the average person starts full-time work at 18 (some people start earlier, others a bit later). We also know the average retirement age is 63 in the United States.
That’s 45 years of working a full-time job.
We then worked from the assumption that most people work about 250 days per year, which accounts for 2 weeks annual vacation and time off.
That’s 11,250 days of working/commuting over a career.
From here, we simply used data from the US Census Bureau on average daily roundtrip commute times for nearly 1,000 cities and towns across the country and then did the math. -EducatedDriver
Comments
hover cars please
"Damn, the skyway is backed up all the way to the beach again!"
(some things never change)
In reply to hover cars please by zak718
Blimps. No infrastructure required aside from landing ports & parkades or parking lots, unless you go with a system that's tethered to the ground to fight wind.
In reply to "Damn, the skyway is backed… by Skateboarder
dd
In reply to d by Joe Trader
The lack of highspeed rail in the United States is SHAMEFUL. All so Saudi Israelia can make trillions of dollars.
In reply to dd by MANvsMACHINE
Waste? It’s a beautiful ritual, driving out of leftist controlled areas back to our clean, safe, sane family oriented communities. The automobile, roads, and the suburbs are literally saving the world from fascism.
In reply to The lack of hs rail is… by gigadeath
Telecommute dudes. Most jobs don't require anything but a computer terminal anyway.
In reply to Waste? Waste? It’s a… by TBT or not TBT
It's not a drop in the bucket compared to the time/labor spent to cover our taxes.
In reply to Telecommute dudes. Most jobs… by Stuck on Zero
moving the sheep into shitholes while acquiring the countryside with social security revenue
win win
bonus: every jackass in nyc.dc will tell us the ss money is gone - and we have to take cuts
In reply to It's not a drop in the… by boattrash
Talk about a total waste of an article. Who cares? You waste a lot more time sleeping, so just stop it! LOL
In reply to Telecommute dudes. Most jobs… by Stuck on Zero
Lucky for me, I work from home.
Sometimes I encounter some traffic in the hallway, while I make my way to the office, still in my pajamas, with a cup of coffee in my hand.
In reply to Waste? Waste? It’s a… by TBT or not TBT
If you want to ride on an 1800's technology piece of crap to get around then go ahead and build one - for yourself. I have ridden a buttload of trains all over the planet and No Thank You. Trains are not a solution.
In reply to The lack of hs rail is… by gigadeath
Someone smart should start a bedroom-swap app to reduce commuting time and fuel consumption$, hence help the environment.
Edit: There appears to be a holiday room swap app out earlier this year. The concept would be rather similar.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.holidayswap&hl=en_US
In reply to dd by MANvsMACHINE
You’re all looking at it as a bad thing. I take the Long Island Railroad to Manhattan each weekday morning and I enjoy every second of my time on the train.
They employ world class models that serve free alcoholic beverages and bring you light snacks. If you tip them well, they take you to the special Champagne Car at the back of the train for a rub and tug. Large screen TVs on the walls of the train cars with first run films and sports are also provided.
If you don’t live on Lpng Island and commute to NYC on the LIRR, you’re really missing out.
In reply to "Damn, the skyway is backed… by Skateboarder
There's a road in NJ leading to the Holland Tunnel called the Pulaski Skyway. That road was under construction for 4 years and finally about to be re-opened fully.
In reply to "Damn, the skyway is backed… by Skateboarder
In 1.5 years I'll be moving to a town of 550 and leaving Houston Texas in the rear view mirror.
I will be bringing tools and skills to the area. Those things are in short supply.
In reply to "Damn, the skyway is backed… by Skateboarder
There are still people in my neck of the woods who want to make a good buck to make something. I'm lucky that I can manage some cases from home occasionally, but I still need to do some things 'hands on'. I am sad that some people denigrate the folks that can change a tire.
In reply to hover cars please by zak718
I want my Jetsons car!
In reply to hover cars please by zak718
DC beltway resembles a black hole
'Loosers'. Get it?
This is why I moved the office into the house around 2000. I started keeping track and it was insane.
If they didn't, how could they justify and brag about all of the shiny new vehicles that they financed?
Just another day on Uncle Sam's plantation- as long as the serfs show up for work every day is all that matters.
atlanta is horrible chicago and la as well. small town life is where its at
Ie places you can only drive to.
In reply to atlanta is horrible chicago… by mark3383
I think the estimate for San Diego was too light. I know mine was more like 600+. And that was trying to schedule off peak traffic times. The rise in gas prices from .99 to 1.40 really started to squeeze. When I filled up my truck with $2.50 gas and headed over the mountains, ( for good ), I was comforted by the fact that soon enough nobody would be able to afford to follow. The strangest thing though was that when I went back to visit the smell of diesel hit me like a ton of bricks. I had never noticed it before. Kind of like those Baja towns that you smell before you see. At least I lived there before it was ruined.
Yep, Sand Diego area is a parking lot. I escaped with my life years ago.
In reply to I think the estimate for San… by Haitian Snackout
I noticed in all my past jobs that the drive to work was almost 2x as fast as the return drive home.
My shortest and quickest commute was less than 5 miles and only 10 minutes if it was a long weekend like this one but on average w/o any incidents it would be 15 minutes. Too bad they outsourced us all last year but they're now rehiring internal candidates.
I'm surprised by JC, is that driving or taking public trans to get into the city or could be related to the construction on the Pulaski Skyway diverting a lot of traffic to already congested roads.
If I may, what was the industry/occupation you were working in when you were laid off and outsourced?
In reply to I noticed in all my past… by yellowsub
Seen any pictures of China's 8 lane freeways and 200MPH trains? We could do it but social justice, new billion dollar unemployed hobo condos and welfare programs are more important.
... new trillion dollar fighter jets that suffocate their pilots are more important. -FIFY
California has a carbon tax, so we've got that going for us. /s
In reply to Seen any pictures of China's… by pparalegal
Commuters should look at the cost of their daily commute. AAA publishes the mileage for different vehicle classes every year. Add at least 20% to this because you are paying for commuting expenses with your after-tax dollars. Then calculate how much you are making a year by driving that long distance.
Another factor I never thought about is safety. Many people \believe that they are living safer lives by driving farther away from the city. They ignore the fact that driving is a high risk actvity. That's why so many occupations that get you killed on the job involving driving a lot.
It is not really that long because it is like overtime. You are going to travel farther to a job that pays more and shorter or the same distances to a job that pays as much or less.
7 miles from home to my office in central Florida takes 13 minutes, thank you very much.
It takes me about 10 minutes to drive to work here in west Texas.
They don't have enough money to get me to live in an ant hill like Houston, Dallas, NYC, LA etc.
Millions waste time money and gas on grueling commutes just to sit in inhuman open cubicles behind computer screens which they could do at home.