Interactive Map Of How Many Days Americans Waste Commuting Over A Lifetime

If you've ever sat in traffic doing wondering how much of your life is wasted commuting, or you've just taken a job across the country and want to know what you'll be facing on the freeways, look no further.

Using Census Bureau data for average daily round-trip commute times for almost 1,000 cities, the good folks over at Educated Driver have created a highly depressing interactive map.

Highlights:

The average American worker spends 52.2 minutes a day commuting to and from work, or 4.35 hours a week.

This translates to an average of 408 days of one's life commuting - and more in large cities

While residents of Jersey City spend 580 days of their lives commuting, those working in North Platte, Nebraska spend just 236 days in traffic - or nearly a year more of their lives with a difference of 344 days. Then again,

vs.

Of course, if you're not really into Kansas, sunny San Diego's average lifetime commute time is just 395 hours.

Methodology: