Interactive Map Of How Many Days Americans Waste Commuting Over A Lifetime

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 09/01/2018 - 22:00

If you've ever sat in traffic doing wondering how much of your life is wasted commuting, or you've just taken a job across the country and want to know what you'll be facing on the freeways, look no further.

Using Census Bureau data for average daily round-trip commute times for almost 1,000 cities, the good folks over at Educated Driver have created a highly depressing interactive map. 

Highlights: 

  • The average American worker spends 52.2 minutes a day commuting to and from work, or 4.35 hours a week. 
  • This translates to an average of 408 days of one's life commuting - and more in large cities

While residents of Jersey City spend 580 days of their lives commuting, those working in North Platte, Nebraska spend just 236 days in traffic - or nearly a year more of their lives with a difference of 344 days. Then again, 

vs.

Of course, if you're not really into Kansas, sunny San Diego's average lifetime commute time is just 395 hours

Methodology: 

So, how did we calculate the number of days you can expect to spend commuting in your life in each city?

For the purposes of this study, we assumed the average person starts full-time work at 18 (some people start earlier, others a bit later). We also know the average retirement age is 63 in the United States.

That’s 45 years of working a full-time job.

We then worked from the assumption that most people work about 250 days per year, which accounts for 2 weeks annual vacation and time off.

That’s 11,250 days of working/commuting over a career.

From here, we simply used data from the US Census Bureau on average daily roundtrip commute times for nearly 1,000 cities and towns across the country and then did the math. -EducatedDriver

MANvsMACHINE Skateboarder Sat, 09/01/2018 - 22:17 Permalink

You’re all looking at it as a bad thing.  I take the Long Island Railroad to Manhattan each weekday morning and I enjoy every second of my time on the train.

They employ world class models that serve free alcoholic beverages and bring you light snacks.  If you tip them well, they take you to the special Champagne Car at the back of the train for a rub and tug.  Large screen TVs on the walls of the train cars with first run films and sports are also provided.

If you don’t live on Lpng Island and commute to NYC on the LIRR, you’re really missing out.

Nunny zak718 Sat, 09/01/2018 - 23:02 Permalink

There are still people in my neck of the woods who want to make a good buck to make something.  I'm lucky that I can manage some cases from home occasionally, but I still need to do some things 'hands on'.  I am sad that some people denigrate the folks that can change a tire.

Haitian Snackout Sat, 09/01/2018 - 22:26 Permalink

I think the estimate for San Diego was too light. I know mine was more like 600+. And that was trying to schedule off peak traffic times. The rise in gas prices from .99 to 1.40 really started to squeeze. When I filled up my truck with $2.50 gas and headed over the mountains, ( for good ), I was comforted by the fact that soon enough nobody would be able to afford to follow. The strangest thing though was that when I went back to visit the smell of diesel hit me like a ton of bricks. I had never noticed it before. Kind of like those Baja towns that you smell before you see. At least I lived there before it was ruined. 

yellowsub Sat, 09/01/2018 - 22:31 Permalink

 I noticed in all my past jobs that the drive to work was almost 2x as fast as the return drive home.  

My shortest and quickest commute was less than 5 miles and only 10 minutes if it was a long weekend like this one but on average w/o any incidents it would be 15 minutes.  Too bad they outsourced us all last year but they're now rehiring internal candidates.

I'm surprised by JC, is that driving or taking public trans to get into the city or could be related to the construction on the Pulaski Skyway diverting a lot of traffic to already congested roads.

pparalegal Sat, 09/01/2018 - 22:46 Permalink

Seen any pictures of China's 8 lane freeways and 200MPH trains? We could do it but social justice, new billion dollar unemployed hobo condos and welfare programs are more important.

roddy6667 Sat, 09/01/2018 - 22:48 Permalink

Commuters should look at the cost of their daily commute. AAA publishes the mileage for different vehicle classes every year. Add at least 20% to this because you are paying for commuting expenses with your after-tax dollars. Then calculate how much you are making a year by driving that long distance.

Another factor I never thought about is safety. Many people \believe that they are living safer lives by driving farther away from the city. They ignore the fact that driving is a high risk actvity. That's why so many occupations that get you killed on the job involving driving a lot. 

Normal Sat, 09/01/2018 - 22:55 Permalink

It is not really that long because it is like overtime. You are going to travel farther to a job that pays more and shorter or the same distances to a job that pays as much or less.

nachtliche Sat, 09/01/2018 - 23:58 Permalink

Millions waste time money and gas on grueling commutes just to sit in inhuman open cubicles behind computer screens which they could do at home. 