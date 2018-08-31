"Massive Buying Of Deflation Winners": Traders Position For End Of Rate Hikes

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/31/2018 - 11:41

In the week in which the S&P hit 4 consecutive record highs, investors were just as giddy and according to EPFR, allocated $7.6bn into equities ($12.6bn in ETF inflows offset by $4.9bn in ETF outflows) - the biggest inflows in 11 weeks - and $0.8bn into bonds, while pulling another $0.3bn out of gold, the 5th straight week of outflows.

Despite the rout in EM, investors remain optimistic the sector, and according to BofA's Michael Hartnett there is no sign of EM equity ($0.4bn inflows) & debt ($0.1bn inflows) flow capitulation despite fresh sell-off in EM FX…BRL >4, TRY >6.5. This is surprising in light of the recent steep selloffs in EM equity and bond ETFs, the latter of which recently dropped to levels last seen in 2003.

The perplexing EM euphoria remains a sharp contrast to the EU, where recent the EURUSD rally has failed to stem to stem tide of redemptions, with another $0.2bn pulled out of Europe this week, resulting in 25 consecutive weeks of outflows amounting to -$57bn. Below is a detailed breakdown of flows by region, style and sector:

  • US: biggest inflows in 11 weeks ($7.2bn)
  • Japan: small outflows ($0.2bn)
  • Europe: 25th straight week of outflows ($0.2bn)
  • EM: small inflows ($0.4bn)
  • By style: inflows to US large cap ($3.8bn), US growth ($1.3bn), US small cap ($1.2bn), US value ($0.1bn)
  • By sector: inflows tech ($1.2bn), healthcare ($1.1bn), consumer ($0.8bn), materials ($0.1bn), utilities ($0.1bn); outflows financials ($0.2bn), energy ($0.3bn), real estate ($0.9bn)

Meanwhile, despite some concerns about the resiliency of the bond market, Hartnett notes that "inflows into IG corp ($0.3bn) & HY corp ($0.4bn) are further evidence of recovery in credit markets over past few months." The full breakdown of flows into fixed income is shown below:

  • IG bond fund inflows 9 of past 10 weeks ($0.3bn)
  • HY bond inflows 4 of past 5 weeks ($0.4bn)
  • Tiny EM debt inflows ($0.1bn)
  • Small muni fund inflows ($0.1bn)
  • Modest Govt/Tsy outflows ($0.6bn)
  • First TIPS inflows for 6 weeks ($0.2bn)
  • Bank loan fund inflows 26 of past 27 weeks ($0.3bn)

Finally, in terms of overall flow patterns, BofA observes that just as core PCE hit the Fed's target of 2.0% for the first time since April 2012, investors are already preparing for the deflationary market (i.e. an end to rate hikes) with massive buying of deflation winners, e.g. tech ($1.2bn) & healthcare ($1.1bn, biggest in 18 months), and redemptions from inflation winners, e.g. financials (-$0.2bn) & energy (- $0.2b – chart 1);

For those keep an eye on the value vs growth divergence, BofA notes that MSCI global Growth vs. Value has hit new YTD highs, and is now just 7% from the pre "dot-com", 1999 peak.

Finally, BofA's "total return quilt" shows that 2018 YTD returns are as follows: commodities 6.6%, stocks 4.6%, US$ 2.7%, cash 1.1%, high yield -0.1%, government bonds -1.4%, investment grade -2.4%.

LawsofPhysics Fri, 08/31/2018 - 11:43 Permalink

LOL!

bankers and financiers will continue to give themselves access to all the money they want with NO REAL WORK and NO REAL RISK for the foreseeable future!!!

 

AND they will hike interest rates for everyone else!!!

Absolute power corrupts, absolutely.

people with a savings account will NOT get an interest rate hike of course, tradition banking is long dead...

LawsofPhysics boostedhorse Fri, 08/31/2018 - 11:55 Permalink

As a farmer and producer of real goods and an owner of real collateral, why can't I create my own money out of thin fucking air like the fuckers in banking and finance?  I face real risk and must perform real work (consuming calories and raw materials) in order to earn my income.

Price discovery? Hello?  Why the fuck should some useless fucking paper-pushing fuck get to price risk and money etc.?

again, absolute power corrupts, absolutely.

See the real problem yet you stupid fuck?

LawsofPhysics OpTwoMistic Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:58 Permalink

The debt is FRAUDULENT (socialization of PRIVATE losses) and ALL TAXPAYERS must pay the principle and interest!!!!!

Why are you lying?  Is that you Hank "tanks in the streets" Paulson?

LMFAO!!!

 

I would love to see INTEREST ON SAVINGS that beats inflation (i.e. the return of traditional banking)!!!  Sorry, that will never happen so long as TOO BIG TO FAIL exists.

Justin Case Fri, 08/31/2018 - 11:51 Permalink

The FED balance sheet has to be off loaded as rates rise as the interest will have to be paid out to the banks. The FED will have to print to pay out the interest on trillions of dollars to the banks. Oh, not looky good.

LMAO Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:40 Permalink

"according to EPFR, allocated $7.6bn into equities ($12.6bn in ETF inflows offset by $4.9bn in ETF outflows) "

The equity being....an "indextracker" ?

 

Paper Paper lots of Paper....nothing of value changed hands

everything1 Fri, 08/31/2018 - 13:13 Permalink

They are hiking on average a half point per year.  Generally they hike it less than they say they will so maybe we will get another quarter point this year - maybe.  I'm inclined to think they are done for this year.  When we look at the historical fed fund rate hikes, they all show recessions occurring after rate hikes.  I thought I heard the target was 3% by 2021.  

Money_for_Nothing Fri, 08/31/2018 - 13:23 Permalink

Deflation? I'm thinking 10% inflation for a while. Notice that Federal wages are going to be capped because of a financial emergency. Tech builds a large amount of stuff in China. That is likely not to work out for them. If Tech isn't in the process of relocating out of China then they must think Romney or Hillary is President of the US. Or that China won't nationalize their stuff. How's China working out for MU? Or TOSBF for that matter.