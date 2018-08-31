"Massive Buying Of Deflation Winners": Traders Position For End Of Rate Hikes

In the week in which the S&P hit 4 consecutive record highs, investors were just as giddy and according to EPFR, allocated $7.6bn into equities ($12.6bn in ETF inflows offset by $4.9bn in ETF outflows) - the biggest inflows in 11 weeks - and $0.8bn into bonds, while pulling another $0.3bn out of gold, the 5th straight week of outflows.
Despite the rout in EM, investors remain optimistic the sector, and according to BofA's Michael Hartnett there is no sign of EM equity ($0.4bn inflows) & debt ($0.1bn inflows) flow capitulation despite fresh sell-off in EM FX…BRL >4, TRY >6.5. This is surprising in light of the recent steep selloffs in EM equity and bond ETFs, the latter of which recently dropped to levels last seen in 2003.
The perplexing EM euphoria remains a sharp contrast to the EU, where recent the EURUSD rally has failed to stem to stem tide of redemptions, with another $0.2bn pulled out of Europe this week, resulting in 25 consecutive weeks of outflows amounting to -$57bn. Below is a detailed breakdown of flows by region, style and sector:
- US: biggest inflows in 11 weeks ($7.2bn)
- Japan: small outflows ($0.2bn)
- Europe: 25th straight week of outflows ($0.2bn)
- EM: small inflows ($0.4bn)
- By style: inflows to US large cap ($3.8bn), US growth ($1.3bn), US small cap ($1.2bn), US value ($0.1bn)
- By sector: inflows tech ($1.2bn), healthcare ($1.1bn), consumer ($0.8bn), materials ($0.1bn), utilities ($0.1bn); outflows financials ($0.2bn), energy ($0.3bn), real estate ($0.9bn)
Meanwhile, despite some concerns about the resiliency of the bond market, Hartnett notes that "inflows into IG corp ($0.3bn) & HY corp ($0.4bn) are further evidence of recovery in credit markets over past few months." The full breakdown of flows into fixed income is shown below:
- IG bond fund inflows 9 of past 10 weeks ($0.3bn)
- HY bond inflows 4 of past 5 weeks ($0.4bn)
- Tiny EM debt inflows ($0.1bn)
- Small muni fund inflows ($0.1bn)
- Modest Govt/Tsy outflows ($0.6bn)
- First TIPS inflows for 6 weeks ($0.2bn)
- Bank loan fund inflows 26 of past 27 weeks ($0.3bn)
Finally, in terms of overall flow patterns, BofA observes that just as core PCE hit the Fed's target of 2.0% for the first time since April 2012, investors are already preparing for the deflationary market (i.e. an end to rate hikes) with massive buying of deflation winners, e.g. tech ($1.2bn) & healthcare ($1.1bn, biggest in 18 months), and redemptions from inflation winners, e.g. financials (-$0.2bn) & energy (- $0.2b – chart 1);
For those keep an eye on the value vs growth divergence, BofA notes that MSCI global Growth vs. Value has hit new YTD highs, and is now just 7% from the pre "dot-com", 1999 peak.
Finally, BofA's "total return quilt" shows that 2018 YTD returns are as follows: commodities 6.6%, stocks 4.6%, US$ 2.7%, cash 1.1%, high yield -0.1%, government bonds -1.4%, investment grade -2.4%.
Comments
LOL!
bankers and financiers will continue to give themselves access to all the money they want with NO REAL WORK and NO REAL RISK for the foreseeable future!!!
AND they will hike interest rates for everyone else!!!
Absolute power corrupts, absolutely.
people with a savings account will NOT get an interest rate hike of course, tradition banking is long dead...
Are you really whining about not having access to low rates? A decade of near-zero is was not enough for you? Do you even know if you want low or high rates lol.
In reply to LOL! bankers and financiers… by LawsofPhysics
the free market is supposed to dictate the cost of debt, not some deviled-eggheads in an ivory tower. All central managed economies end in disaster and this one will be no different.
In reply to Are you really whining about… by boostedhorse
they'll hike until stock market crashes. every.frikkin.time
In reply to the free market is supposed… by DingleBarryObummer
They must hike rates to preserve their currency system. The economy is expendable. It is time for the bankers to get paid by foreclosing on loans they created with money they did not have.
Welcome to fractional reserve banking.
In reply to they'll hike until stock… by cheka
^^^this.
Yes, the greatest FRAUD/THEFT in the history of the world.
In reply to They must hike rates to… by jaxville
nothing like lagging indicators to tell the future story. Egads, what a suck job for the non thinking "investor".
In reply to they'll hike until stock… by cheka
As a farmer and producer of real goods and an owner of real collateral, why can't I create my own money out of thin fucking air like the fuckers in banking and finance? I face real risk and must perform real work (consuming calories and raw materials) in order to earn my income.
Price discovery? Hello? Why the fuck should some useless fucking paper-pushing fuck get to price risk and money etc.?
again, absolute power corrupts, absolutely.
See the real problem yet you stupid fuck?
In reply to Are you really whining about… by boostedhorse
a farmer...calling others stupid? Hahahaha. Ok thanks for that.
In reply to As a farmer and producer of… by LawsofPhysics
Let them eat ipads!!! The lack of anything substantial in your response is not surprising.
LOL!
In reply to a farmer...calling others… by boostedhorse
Eagerly awaiting your part of the $12B already huh? Agree the risk for farmers is high - every day you have to wonder if that extra bean of soy you ate yesterday might just push you over to the other gender...
And you didn't answer my question - do you even know if you want high or low rates?
In reply to Let them eat ipads!!! The… by LawsofPhysics
I have NO DEBT.
Who gives a flying fuck about interest rates (especially on FRAUDULENT DEBT - a fact yuo continue to ignore)? People with NO DEBT don't or are you really that stupid?
Why do YOU oppose true price discovery and sound currency based on real collateral? Why do YOU support the socialization of PRIVATE losses?
In reply to Eagerly awaiting your part… by boostedhorse
Let us have a target of Zero inflation and No fed! How about you will not devalue my money by 2 percent every year. I bought a new car off the lot in 1969 for 3200.00. Look at what you have done and deposits earn nothing.
The debt belongs to the fed.
In reply to Let them eat ipads!!! The… by LawsofPhysics
The debt is FRAUDULENT (socialization of PRIVATE losses) and ALL TAXPAYERS must pay the principle and interest!!!!!
Why are you lying? Is that you Hank "tanks in the streets" Paulson?
LMFAO!!!
I would love to see INTEREST ON SAVINGS that beats inflation (i.e. the return of traditional banking)!!! Sorry, that will never happen so long as TOO BIG TO FAIL exists.
In reply to Let us have a target of Zero… by OpTwoMistic
Because you only hold title to property, you are the owner of nothing.
In reply to As a farmer and producer of… by LawsofPhysics
don't worry, soon enough, food, soybeans, corn and wheat will be big money. You just have to wait for all the bullshit currencies to implode---crypto and fiat.
In reply to As a farmer and producer of… by LawsofPhysics
Because you don't have an army. Good Government is a fine balance between voluntary actions and coerced actions. Read the writings of George Washington.
In reply to As a farmer and producer of… by LawsofPhysics
The FED balance sheet has to be off loaded as rates rise as the interest will have to be paid out to the banks. The FED will have to print to pay out the interest on trillions of dollars to the banks. Oh, not looky good.
Which would not necessarily be bad if banks were actually JUST BANKS and actually making smart LOANS (due diligence anyone?) based on SAVINGS....
I know, I know, such traditional banking (anyone remember that thing called COLLATERAL?) is long dead...
In reply to The balance sheet by Justin Case
R-i-g-h-t...
And if he continues to hike as he has suggested, back to more 'normal' rates...?
DavidC
"according to EPFR, allocated $7.6bn into equities ($12.6bn in ETF inflows offset by $4.9bn in ETF outflows) "
The equity being....an "indextracker" ?
Paper Paper lots of Paper....nothing of value changed hands
They are hiking on average a half point per year. Generally they hike it less than they say they will so maybe we will get another quarter point this year - maybe. I'm inclined to think they are done for this year. When we look at the historical fed fund rate hikes, they all show recessions occurring after rate hikes. I thought I heard the target was 3% by 2021.
Deflation? I'm thinking 10% inflation for a while. Notice that Federal wages are going to be capped because of a financial emergency. Tech builds a large amount of stuff in China. That is likely not to work out for them. If Tech isn't in the process of relocating out of China then they must think Romney or Hillary is President of the US. Or that China won't nationalize their stuff. How's China working out for MU? Or TOSBF for that matter.