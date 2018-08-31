Freeland Confirms US, Canada Trade Talks To Continue, Sees "Win-Win-Win Deal Within Reach"

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland held a press conference at 1630ET to confirm the next steps in US-Canada trade talks pointing out that she believes US is negotiating with good faith (dismissing the US media's assumptions from Trump's leaked comments).
Freeland added that "Canada will only sign a pact that benefits Canadians," adding that "a win-win-win agreement is within reach."
She also noted that she has agreed with USTR Lighthizer that she will not negotiate in public, adding that "progress has been made, but there is more work to be done."
Then a reporter asked the question very directly "how can you possibly negotiate with a guy like Donald Trump?" to which she diplomatically shrugged off the remarks and focused on the gains she has made.
* * *
Summary:
-
In an anticlimatic conclusion to the week's top trade event, talks between the U.S. and Canada ended Friday without a deal on a new North American Free Trade Agreement, but the two parties were said to have made "some progress" and discussions are expected to continue next week.
-
The Trump administration had given Canada until Friday to join a preliminary deal it reached earlier in the week with Mexico or risk being left out.
-
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to brief reporters at 4:30 p.m. local time on Friday at the Canadian Embassy in Washington. She has been in Washington since Tuesday in an accelerated push to reach an agreement with the U.S. over revamping Nafta, after the US reached a bilateral deal with Mexico on Monday.
-
The White House has issued a letter from President Trump to the House speaker and the president of the Senate about negotiations with Mexico and Canada on trade agreements.
TEXT OF A LETTER FROM THE PRESIDENT TO THE SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES AND THE PRESIDENT OF THE SENATE
August 31, 2018
Dear Mr. Speaker:
On May 18, 2017, my Administration notified the Congress that I intended to initiate trade negotiations with Canada and Mexico. Negotiations began on August 16, 2017. Since that time, my Administration has worked hard with Mexico and Canada to reach a modern trade agreement that sets high standards for free, fair, and reciprocal trade.
I am pleased to report that in only 1 year, we have made dramatic progress toward such an agreement:
-
It will help American farmers by ensuring fairer market conditions and improved market access for United States agricultural products.
-
It will create a more level playing field for American workers -- due in part to improved rules of origin for automobiles, trucks, and other products.
-
It will include the toughest and most comprehensive labor and environmental rules of any United States trade deal. For the first time in North America, those rules will be enforceable -- and they will be strictly enforced.
-
It will encourage innovation by providing new and improved protections for United States intellectual property.
-
It will contain the strongest disciplines on digital trade of any international agreement, and will provide a firm foundation for the expansion of trade in innovative products and services.
-
It will create a more level playing field for American service industries, including the critical sector of financial services.
-
It will provide the most robust protections against currency manipulation of any United States trade deal.
-
It will give United States policymakers new weapons against the harmful, market-distorting effect of state‑owned enterprises on private companies.
In short, this agreement is a great deal for the American people. It sets a new tone for all trade agreements, proof of the high standard that my Administration will require of any country entering a new trade agreement with the United States.
I intend to enter into the agreement by the end of November 2018. Accordingly, pursuant to section 106(a)(1)(A) of the Bipartisan Congressional Trade Priorities and Accountability Act of 2015 (Public Law 114-26, Title I), I hereby notify the House of Representatives and the Senate that I intend to enter into a trade agreement with Mexico -- and with Canada if it is willing, in a timely manner, to meet the high standards for free, fair, and reciprocal trade contained therein.
My Administration looks forward to continued collaboration with the Congress to develop legislation to approve and implement this agreement.
Sincerely,
DONALD J. TRUMP
* * *
Update 2: As we noted earlier, Trump's "hard" Friday deadline was really rather soft, and as Bloomberg reports, the trade talks will resume next Wednesday.
- *U.S.-CANADA NAFTA TALKS SAID TO RESUME NEXT WEDNESDAY
But there was good news according to Reuters:
- NAFTA TALKS SAID TO HAVE MADE SOME PROGRESS ON CORE ISSUES
And USTR Lighhizer confirms that talks "were constructive" and will continue, and the intention is to sign a trade agreement in 90 days.
- USTR LIGHTHIZER SAYS TRADE TALKS WILL CONTINUE WITH CANADA
- LIGHTHIZER SAYS CANADA TRADE TALKS CONSTRUCTIVE, MADE PROGRESS
- U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE SAYS INTENTION WOULD BE TO SIGN TRADE AGREEMENT IN 90 DAYS: RTRS
Meanwhile as the WSJ notes, the failure of the two countries to bridge their differences this week means that President Trump is expected to send a formal notice to Congress later Friday stating that he is still intends to sign a revised version of the North American Free Trade Agreement by late November. That statement is likely to say he is willing to proceed only with Mexico, but that he is also open to continuing negotiations with Canada.
* * *
Update: No deal.
If it was Trump's intention to scuttle the US-Canada trade talks with the Bloomberg "leak" he succeeded: the WSJ reports that Nafta talks between the US and Canada ended with no agreement
- U.S.-Canada Talks Break Up With No Friday Agreement -- Sources
- Trump Is Expected to Notify Congress of Plans to Proceed with Mexico-Only Deal to Replace Nafta -- Sources
- Trump Announcement Is Expected to Suggest Canada Can Still Join Revised Nafta -- Sources
* * *
Earlier
After several days of negotiations, and just hours before the deadline, Reuters reports the the Nafta trade talks between the US and Canada have concluded.
- U.S.-CANADIAN TRADE TALKS HAVE CONCLUDED -CANADIAN OFFICIAL: RTRS
- CANADA'S FREELAND HAS LEFT USTR AFTER TALKS WITH LIGHTHIZER
Reuters adds that Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will hold a press conference at 4:30pm (after the close).
It was unclear if a deal has been reached, although some speculate that if there was a deal, the press conference would include the US, and not just Canada, which "usually means bad news."
Freeland hosting a press conference alone (without the US) is probably a tell. That usually means bad news.— ForexLive (@ForexLive) August 31, 2018
Others have suggested that a deal may not have been reached and the talks will continue into the weekend.
The CAD is generally unchanged on the news.
More at 4:30pm when Freeland speaks.
Comments
No Transgender bathroom clauses, so Canada walks away.
Hey Trudeau
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymPpIzaanhY
You get nothing, you lose.
In reply to No Transgender by Kayman
tyler ignoring trump wins just as russia changes sentiment is not a coincidence folks.
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by natxlaw
Canada you will get NOTHING and LIKE it.
Your PM fag must have REALLY pissed off Trump. He's going to make you pay bigger than you can ever imagine.
We're witnessing an epic battle between a world power and an insignificant country that let their mouth outrun their ass.
Canada, YOU JUST GOT TRUMPED.
In reply to tyler ignoring trump just as… by PrezTrump
TABERNAC!!!
In reply to No Transgender by Kayman
caribou !
In reply to TABERNAC!!! by dickcheney
have not heard that since my uncle said it all the time.
colis !
In reply to TABERNAC!!! by dickcheney
Donald “Origami” Trumpstein.
The folder in chief.
In reply to No Transgender by Kayman
No concessions to Canada. I like it. Why give them anything?
In reply to No Transgender by Kayman
Canada's Supreme Court threw up a roadblock yesterday in front of Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion to the Port of Vancouver, saying there hasn't been enough "consultation" of so-called "First Nations" (indians), despite YEARS of "consultation." Investigation will probably uncover bribes from some group like Tides Foundation.
America has been getting an absurd discount for Canadian petroleum for decades. It needs to stop. MR. TRUDEAU: BE A LEADER. GET THAT PIPE LAID. BREAK THE AMERICAN CHOKEHOLD.
In reply to No concessions to Canada. I… by JLee2027
Canada should be prepared to go it alone an.d start looking for other trade partners.
In reply to No concessions to Canada. I… by JLee2027
Bloomberg leaking presidents comments because they hate the USA and want it to fail. MSM has become enemy of the people.
In reply to No Transgender by Kayman
Bloomber the typical useless Jew.
In reply to Bloomberg leaking presidents… by Banker Buster
Where she will no doubt burst into tears.
BLAME CANADA!
In reply to Where she will no doubt… by Metalredneck
... with all their beady little eyes,
and flapping heads that tell their lies.
In reply to BLAME CANADA! by NVTRIC
No deal is better than a bad deal.
In reply to ... with all their beady… by thatthingcanfly
Eww if that broad didn't fall out of the ugly tree and hit every branch on the way down.
Watch her when she turns around. This massive toilet on the back of the parasite as well.
Shiver
In reply to ... with all their beady… by thatthingcanfly
Jihadi Justine Turdeau undermined US policy every chance he got:
-pulled jet fighters out of Iraq
-plans on bring IS terrorists to Canada
-undermined US travel ban on axis countries
-opposed US environmental policy
-signed onto TPP during NAFTA negotiations
-refused support Iran sanctions
-rushed through a payment to a terrorist so American families were deprive compensation.
-refuse to end supply management agreements that impede free trade
-insisting on feminism, environmentalism and native rights are included in trade agreements (Social justice crusade)
-Chrystia Freeland vacationed all summer instead of negotiating NAFTA
Where did your social justice crusade and virtue signalling get you?
From all Canadians: Thanks for nothing Jihadi Justine Turdeau you regressive Socialist air-head.
In reply to BLAME CANADA! by NVTRIC
ISIS = USA
In reply to Jihadi Justine Turdeau… by abgary1
Thanks for the info, abgary1. I hadn't realized how good a job Trudeau has been doing.
In reply to Jihadi Justine Turdeau… by abgary1
Only a deranged regressive socialist would think those actions were 'good".
Canada is socialist shithole run by socialist shitheads.
In reply to Thanks for the info, abgary1… by Pigface
Yup - one thing for certain: Canada loses as always to our benevolent, powerful, jewish entity. We're just too big, too strong and tough - they lose again hahaha.
If they didn't agree we, the mighty, would quickly bomb a bunch of their school buses full of children - like we do daily in Yemen.
Heck, we're so close to the losers, we could just send Warthogs for the strafing runs and drop our leftover nerve gas from what we used in Syria.
In reply to Where she will no doubt… by Metalredneck
Pay the tariff cucks !! Another Trump win.
Pay the WTO fines over softwood lumber for the last 4 times...
In reply to Pay the tariff cucks !!… by fooshorter
The WTO doesn't recognize the underpricing of Canadian government owned timber as a subsidy. Like most of Canada, you are either a member of the government Quota Club or you are not. Canadian governments protect their supporters from competition, even Canadian competition.
Can't cut a tree without government License and you can't sell milk without a government License.
In reply to Pay the WTO fines over… by oobilly
"Can't cut a tree without government License"
Well, no, and you can't just start a logging operation on US government land, either, and in both cases, for a number of good reasons I'll not bother to list. And it's ironic that this would be your point, since the chief argument of the US private industry is that the Canadian government is not charging enough for the logging rights.
It's been a persistent American myopia, through Republican and Democrats presidents alike, that the Canadian government of a country with equal landmass, and 1/10th the population, of the US, is being unfair by valuing the opportunity cost of that land at lower values than US producers. More than nine times out of ten, NAFTA, WTO, and other panels have found the Canadian position reasonable. An inquiring mind might wonder why Justin didn't try to figure a way to link a permanent resolution here to a linked withdrawal of supply management.
In reply to The WTO doesn't recognize… by Kayman
You are so clueless about softwood lumber.
You Americans just blah blah whatever you're told without a shred of critical thinking. 23 in the OECD for literacy, I guess it's no surprise.
In reply to The WTO doesn't recognize… by Kayman
Oh another flapping trans from Canada.....Love your Ryan Gosling's attempt to rewrite history on the Neil Armstrong moon landing with no USA flag saying its a great accomplishment for mankind hahaha what a joke
In reply to You are so clueless about… by Savvy
WTF are you even talking about? Any US company is free to come to Canada and bid on and harvest timber. We are very sorry we have so much timber. We are also very sorry we sell you so much cheap timber to build your homes with.
Try selling milk in the US without a license:
https://wholenewmom.com/reaching-out/swat-team-invades-raw-milk-farm-ar…
In reply to The WTO doesn't recognize… by Kayman
wto fack as if hed agree to pay an fine
In reply to Pay the WTO fines over… by oobilly
No, Canada was going to have to agree to what the US and Mexico put together last week.
How's that for dry run with no reach around?
Canada will become that crazy girl you fucked once and now won't leave you alone. They need a deal.
In reply to Pay the tariff cucks !!… by fooshorter
No we don't, just wets your panties to think so.
In reply to No, Canada was going to have… by BandGap
That is exactly what you are going to be paying. Tarrifs on goods going in and tarrifs on goods coming out for delivery to Canada. 25% across the board. No exceptions.
Let's see you deal win antoher half trillion dollar hole in your economy. Your so smart.
In reply to Pay the tariff cucks !!… by fooshorter
It's 'you're,' a contraction of 'you are.'
In reply to That is exactly what you are… by east of eden
Let's see what a half a trillion dollar hole in YOUR economy looks like, creampuff.
In reply to That is exactly what you are… by east of eden
His name was "James McIntyre".
Nah. His name was Richard "Sky King" Russell. Never forget.
In reply to His name was "James McIntyre… by thegreatsleuth
The dust will settle when the EU has its own SWIFT based on the Euro!
The storm of pain is heading *that* direction...
It can not be avoided!
And Europe can pay for their own defense and call someone else next time they start another European "family" war.
In reply to The dust will settle when… by JibjeResearch
Defense from .... ?
In reply to And Europe can pay for their… by Kayman
Occupation.
fify
In reply to And Europe can pay for their… by Kayman
James Daniel McIntyre
Canada is about to get raped in the ass with a dick big enough for an elephant to feel it.
Yes I fear Canada was the last ally the US had for the US Dollar. I feel an international trade meeting coming up without the USA to discuss a new global payment system.
In reply to Canada is about to get raped… by JoeTurner
The only question is will Canada sell their commodities through the BRIC or German system and will they use Yuans or Euros?
In reply to Yes I fear Canada was the… by BurningFuld
We already have 2 Yuan clearing centers in Toronto and Vancouver, so I imagine it will be the Chinese one. Even the Germans are looking at it as an option to building out their own.
In reply to The only question is will… by Alexander L
Well either the Yuan or the Euro, but my feeling is we need to get away from all that and just go with a reference SDR so no one country can create money out of thin air to finance a gigantic unending military occupation of planet earth.
In reply to The only question is will… by Alexander L
You are one step ahead ... but it's cool.. :)
Next,
The EU will want a Euro based SWIFT because it'll turn the Euro into a financial warlord as powerful as the USD because the EU exports stuffs to the world more than the US.
China will do the same to make the Yuan as powerful as the Euro and the USD.
And then... the SDR comes after they fucked up those fiats...
Globalism is coming from those fiats stories and from the fact that AIs, Robots, and blockchains take over employees..
Humans need not apply ... :)
In reply to Well either the Yuan or the… by BurningFuld
Not the last, they still have Israel and Saudi Arabia. Ironically the co-sponsors of "911 False Flag Productions" along with the CIA.
In reply to Yes I fear Canada was the… by BurningFuld