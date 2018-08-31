Nasdaq Surges To Best August Since 2000, Bonds Bid As EM Collapses

The US stock market seems distracted from bonds, FX, the yield curve, macro data, and geopolitics... so here is a distraction for the distraction watchers...
It seems August was "buy all the things" month as bonds and stocks both rallied notably... and once again it was all about China...
Especially buy US stocks - because US data has been so awesome!! (US Macro Surprize index is down 6 of the 8 months of this year)
Chinese Stocks did not have a great August...
European Stocks were lower but only Italy was really ugly...
US Stocks just went upper-er and upper-er...
This was the Nasdaq's best August since the peak of the DotCom bubble... (Dow/S&P best August since 2014)
Tech stocks led the way, massively outperforming financials...
FANG Stocks soared in August - second best month since January's meltup...
Some context here from CLSA - FANG stocks have doubled on average in 23 months and tripled in 43 months
It's even more concentrated than that. AAPL (the biggest market cap company in the world) is up a shocking 20% in August, and AMZN is up 13% - Combined they account for 25% of the entire Nasdaq gain in August.
Treasury yields tumbled across the entire curve in August, with the long-end outperforming...
Biggest drop in 10Y yields this month since March 2018 (and dropped to the lowest monthly close since March 2018)...
The yield curve tumbled in August - flattening for the 6th month in a row (with a small rebound today)...
The Dollar managed modest gains on the month - but was only bid early and late in August (highest monthly close since June 2017) with a big roundtrip in the middle triggered by China...
Despite China's intervention, the Yuan ended lower on the month... the 5th month of Yuan devaluation in a row
The biggest headlines were from the emerging market space where currencies collapsed...
While The Rand, Real, and Ruble were rough; Argentina and Turkey Collapsed...
Emerging Market FX is now at its weakest on record...
In fact, EM FX volatility is now at a record high relative to G7 volatility...
Cryptos had another ugly month with Ethereum down almost 35%. Bitcoin was best... only down 8.5%!
WTI Crude managed modest gains on the month but across the board commodities were weaker - from PMs to Softs...
Gold managed to stay above $1200 but completed August with its fifth straight month of declines as the record run in U.S. stocks and rising rates boost demand for the dollar.
As Bloomberg note, throw in trade-war fears and the greenback's quasi-haven status, and it just doesn't look good for the yellow metal. In fact, it's looking like a fool's errand to try to call a bottom in gold. It basically boils down to the Fed and rates. Advocates of rate hikes cite preventing asset bubbles and controlling the money flow into the financial. For the doves, wages may be stagnant, but that does nothing to overshadow the more important number, the unemployment rate, which says keep hiking. The Fed is going to keep chasing its vision of what the economy should be, and gold's going to keep getting crushed under the wheels.
In a month where stocks were panic bid, we note that VIX was unchanged on the month...
Spot The Odd One Out!! US Tech stocks (green), Global Central Bank Balance Sheet (blue), Emerging Market Stocks (red), or Global Systemically Important Banks (orange)...?
Comments
Holiday at the Hampsteins weekend bitchez.....
Awesome video. Look, over there!
In reply to Happy Hampstein weekend… by FreeShitter
Well... seeing as how the Fed has unlimited Fiat ammo and they've already proven they are willing to kill their own currency to save the market cap of social media and tech giants? No. No, I guess I am not entertained.
In reply to Awesome video. by Mr. Schmilkies
I really want to thank the Tylers for doing these market close reports. Very informational. Thank you.
In reply to Well... by Cryptopithicus Homme
Nor am I entertained. The stock market is not a market; it is a rigged casino controlled by Wall Street and backstopped by the Fed.
“For the last 17 years, we have witnessed what is being given to your compatriots by the government of the successors of those who drew up the Constitution and opposed at that time – without success – the Bill of Rights. These rich men have become the super-rich, while the middle class has been reduced by a fifth and poverty has increased. …
…Mister President, 9/11 is not ancient history. It is the triumph of transnational interests which are crushing not only your people, but all of humanity which aspires to freedom.”— Thierry Meyssan, Voltairenet.org
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2018/08/thierry-meyssan/open-letter-t
In reply to Well... by Cryptopithicus Homme
isn't it the hampsberg? at least there is no hemp :). only underage boys and girls in transit to various pedo locations...
In reply to Happy Hampstein weekend… by FreeShitter
CVSI and TLRY.. big gains!.. Going much higher next week.
A month the from now when they legalize industrial hemp in the farm bill it's going to be a massive boon for farmers and the economy. Mitch McConnell is pushing hemp legalization. Hemp is the next cash crop. Thousands of uses. Banned since the 1930s. About to be banned no more!
And No Barriers to Entry!!!
In reply to CVSI and TLRY.. big gains! by lester1
Exactly.
An acre of hemp will net a farmer $53,000 profit!
In reply to And No Barriers to Entry!!! by taketheredpill
EEM was up today... but yeah sure...
got a kick outta watching the Fed & ESF step in exactly at 3:30 to ramp the Dow Jones Propaganda Index almost 80 points coinciding with the announcement that YET AGAIN rumors of a trade deal were just that - RUMORS…
of courses we all know that Ameridumbs must not be allowed to witness any material losses in the Fraud Markets on a “Happy Ending Friday” and heading into a 3 day holiday weekend…and the phony paper price of Gold must not be allowed to rest above or at $1200. USD in London or New York - right???
markets?
hilarious…
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
Peter Schiff and David Stockman don't believe in the Fed's plunge protection team, when there is clear as day evidence it exists!
In reply to got a kick outta watching… by Kaiser Sousa
Schiff does, he just uses plausible deniability in order to sell his shit.
In reply to Peter Schiff and David… by lester1
BTFD
So simple a strategy, been working non-stop for over a decade. Every year the same old tired money losers tell us the dollar will die, markets are too high, and watch out for the falling sky as stocks again hit all time high. I say sell rocks and buy stocks as a good mechanism to BTFD. And yet, so many still cling to gold ...
In reply to BTFD by NVTRIC
Debt promoting central banks have done a masterful job of promoting bubbles and continuing to expand the wealth divide. Assets up and wages falling behind inflation. Year after year after year.
A killer stalks this pretend market.
http://www.usdebtclock.org/
In reply to Debt promoting central banks… by khakuda
I really love those chart articles !!! they are always interesting to see ! thanks zh ! (ps I am not a groupie, just once in while say thanks, and it doesn't cost me a thing). again thank you !
Markets! - LOL! What's that?
a place where buyers and sellers can meet to trade, like bisq.io
In reply to Markets! - LOL! What's that? by SDShack
Good question, I dunno, I think I read somewhere that it was something that existed early on in the last century. They used to have these, now get this, "floor traders", real humans screaming at each other and trading stawks in 1/16 increments! Not kidding, they really did.
But now that the machines have taken over and prices respond rationally to data, all we have to do is BTFD and gradually over time get rich!
In reply to Markets! - LOL! What's that? by SDShack
once the floors will have left, some will hold the bags... made of the tears of all those kids that the pedo ruling class of america killed and worst...
In reply to Good question, I dunno, I… by ReturnOfDaMac
This is what happens when the machines take over. To be expected. Looking at the bitcoin chart, it seems to behave just like gold. Spikes all at once, then, nothing but sideways....
Gold will get hammered once risk markets collapse and people start shouting "Deflation!!". This should be a chance to sell Treasuries and buy Gold before "QQQQQEEEEEE!!"
"That is the universal hot-crazy matrix!" Hahahahaha!
Liberals will scream at the sky all weekend!
Liberalism is mental illness.
In reply to Liberals will scream at the… by dl242424
but if their leaders tell them to scream at the floor they will... they are dead inside, there is nothing left inside them.... they love bill clinton, he is a hero to them, he can rape and get immunity cards, the dream of all liberals.
In reply to Liberals will scream at the… by dl242424
My head hurts.
DavidC
Has a lot to do with Apple these last few months. Buffet buying more Apple stock always helps.
to give to his "friends" in the orphanage?
In reply to Has a lot to do with Apple… by therover
and the SNB printing CHF to buy moar, too
In reply to Has a lot to do with Apple… by therover
Imagine where we would be without QE and trillions injected in the system. Dow would probably just be hitting 10k now and the excesses from 2007-8 would just be worked out the system. Thanks yo genius that invented QE we no longer have to worry about market crashes or business cycles. Three cheers for QE
I was looking at the U.S. Debt clock and came across these two numbers.
Current monetary base is > $3.6 trillion dollars.
In 2000 the monetary base was > $600.6 billion dollars.
That's a SIX FOLD expansion based on 2000 numbers, in 18 years!
This shit doesn't end well.
Quit cryin'. Been hearing this since 2000. Almost 20 years and the world still turns. Step in the water's find. Shut your trap, open you wallet, and BTFD.
In reply to I was looking at the U.S… by Yen Cross
What is happening is the Central Banks are sitting there on weakness absorbing the float. Anything for sale they just will buy, not in a hurry, they are just the bid. Not in a rush, but will take anything they get hit on - on down days.
They are removing the float and that float will never return. This is the definition of creating inflation. Keep demand constant and remove the supply.
It is untradeable and is just one intermittent short squeeze.
Never sell weakness, and always watch for the Central Banks on down days. I hope to live to see the end of this.
"Now that they (central banks) have started doing this why would they stop" said Lefty Lewis.. just before he passed.
AAPL reported $50B in revenues for 3 months and value went up $165B in 1 month. If they going to nationalize the markets they might as well run Apple up to $5T valuation
It's Friday!
Everything is AWESOME!!!
And look at that, they managed to get Gold below $1200 for the long weekend.
Happy Labor Day !!!!!
what you don't have continuous trading? ahhaha... primitives.
In reply to And look at that, they… by Seasmoke