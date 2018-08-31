No College, No Problem: Silicon Valley’s Student Loan Solution

Submitted by Michael Kern of Safehaven.com
In the emerging new American world, you might not have to bury yourself in student loan debt in order to get a job: Even Silicon Valley tech giants like Google, Apple and IBM are playing by a new set of employment rules that looks beyond the exorbitantly expensive piece of paper on which a diploma is printed.
A college degree has long been a mainstay of any kind of employment that can net you a job that does something more than simply make ends meet. Socially, it’s been a clear dividing line between the haves and have-nots.
Sometimes employers will require that you have a college degree even if it that degree is entirely irrelevant to the job at hand. The rationale has been that a college education provides you with a broad learning background and shows a certain sort of ambition and, hopefully, intelligence that can be put to practical use with enough training.
But it’s a very expensive rationale when you consider that new research estimates that by 2023, some 40 percent of student loan borrowers will default.
And waiting in the wings for new employees is a line-up of companies that have crossed off college degrees from their list of requirements. It’s a line-up that extends into Silicon Valley even.
Take Google, for instance, whose former SVP of People Operations, Laszlo Bock, feels that strict college degree requirements could lead to employers overlooking some of the best minds out there.
“When you look at people who don’t go to school and make their way in the world, those are exceptional human beings. And we should do everything we can to find those people,” the New York Times quoted Bock as saying.
Speaking to SafeHaven.com, the executive director of a U.S.-based boutique intelligence and due diligence firm with global operations said college degrees aren’t everything they’re cracked up to be and recruitment efforts don’t work well when it comes down to just ticking off a bunch of boxes.
“We want people who can think outside the box, think on their feet, and not be chained intellectually by linear thinking,” the executive director said. “Just because someone has earned a degree and managed to make it through to the end, doesn’t mean they can think out of the box. In fact, it often means they can’t. That is especially true in America, where job applicants tend to lack broad experiences, geographically and culturally.”
As Bock suggested, employers are likely missing out on some great minds out there that have demonstrated an art of resourcefulness that defies the status quo.
Google, of course, is not alone. Glassdoor recently added 15 more companies to its list of employers willing to forego the college degree requirement for job applicants.
They include:
- Apple
- IBM
- Hilton
- Costco Wholesale
- Whole Foods
- Lowe’s
- Penguin Random House
- Publix
- Starbucks
- Nordstrom
- Home Depot
- Bank of America
- Chipotle
- EY (UK)
Most notably, Penguin has job openings for marketing designer, senior editor and senior manager of finance, among things—and doesn’t have a college degree requirement, according to Glassdoor. Google offers everything from product manager and software engineer to research scientist and Administrative Business Partner—all open to people who can prove themselves beyond a college degree.
“Google and Hilton are just two of the champion companies who realize that book smarts don’t necessarily equal strong work ethic, grit and talent,” writes Glassdoor.
Speaking to CNBC last year, IBM’s vice-president of talent Joanna Daley said that some 15 percent of the tech giant’s new recruits in the U.S. didn’t have four-year college degrees. Why? Because IBM recruiters were looking first and foremost for people with hands-on experience. So, while college degrees weren’t frowned upon, the most fastest ticket to an IBM job was a stint at a coding boot camp or vocational classes that are specifically related to the industry.
Indeed, if you want to make it in today’s world, doors are opening up to those who can find alternative paths and avoid going into heavy student loan debt. It’s a job seekers’ market, and while recruitment is still overwhelmingly ticking off banal boxes, a revolution in human resources is making itself felt across industries.
Pssst... students! Grow your own food, reload your own ammo, mine your own crypto. You will be miles ahead of these duds in the New World Disorder.
In reply to it helps to have a nice rack… by Squid Viscous
They don't want do get their hands dirty, are afraid of guns and don't have a clue as to how to balance a checkbook ( Jeez! I didn't know I'd get an overdraft fee of $30.00 on each of the 5 Mocha chino's I purchased using my overdrawn debit card!)
In reply to Psst by Cryptopithicus Homme
Ive subbed work out to dozens of programmers in the past. The hands down best of the best was self taught. Said he got interested and picked up a book at 8 years old.
In reply to They don't want do get their… by notfeelinthebern
This sounds just like University of Chicago doing away with test scores. Instead you can send in a video to tell them how freakin' great you are.

That change wasn't about finding the best and the brightest.
That change wasn't about finding the best and the brightest.
In reply to Ive hired a dozen… by overbet
But how are they gonna find obedient, indoctrinated sjw's that way?
In reply to This sounds just like… by Blankenstein
"Think outside the box" is double speak for SJW mentality with all of it's prejudices and lack of basic skills needed to navigate in an educated world. Some can make it but most don't if you don't have an idea of what a balance sheet is, basic understanding of marketing, ethics and the law. I've seen tons of companies utilize ignorance in order to coerce employees into doing something blatantly unethical and often down right illegal. Most of those companies at the entry level consider you raw meat and fully intend to use you up and then you go away and they hire someone else. That is what open borders immigration is all about.
Beware of the double speak in this article, that's all I"m saying.
In reply to But by Richard Chesler
I get what you're saying but it's the "he got interested" part that matters. If you don't love programming you'll be a dogshit developer unless you get a CS degree, Even then you're dogshit because you're just chasing money, but at least you can write some decent code when grabbed by the nap of the neck and forced to focus on shipping code.
In reply to Ive hired a dozen… by overbet
I spent nearly 40 years in IT developing software systems. Some of that was writing programs, but not all. The only programming course I ever had was Fortran, in 1967, and I never used it once I finished that college course. (Not one did I see the System 360, or even a keypunch while taking that course. Only the computer priesthood was allowed anywhere near the hardware back then.) Everything else was self-taught or learned by seeing how others did similar things. It does, however, require a certain mindset that most people lack. Then again, I could never be a good musician or composer no matter how much formal training I received.
Most of the college-trained computer people I met during the last half of my career had too much theory to be of any practical use. At least that was true until they got acclimated to the practical side of computing. I suppose that I was fortunate to have attended college before there were degrees in computer science and such. Learning by doing was so much fun.
In reply to Ive hired a dozen… by overbet
Don't need maffs to succeed in this world. If you could actually calculate your potential "profit" you'd scare yourself shitless and never start a business in the first place. You'll be outbid by the confident "mathless" who just borrow money, borrow more money and hire an accountant to sort out the mess. Like the old saying goes, only the first million is your problem. Once your debt hits a billion it becomes the bank's problem. And the bank has their own team of professionals to stuff the debt into everyone else's pension funds x ... I mean sort out the mess.
In reply to They don't want do get their… by notfeelinthebern
""When you look at people who don't go to school and make their way in the world, those are exceptional human beings. And we should do everything we can to find those people," the New York Times quoted Bock as saying."

As long as they think and talk progressively in all matters.
As long as they think and talk progressively in all matters.
In reply to Who needs College...not me… by y3maxx
What kind of idiot says, "I will spend all day studying in return for no money and do it for four years plus supply my own food and board just for the opportunity to get a piece of paper and no guaranteed job at the end?" What kind of parents or teachers encourage the idiot to do that?
So why was college invented at all? Why was it not ALWAYS on-the-job training? What kind of idiot pays money to spend four years to learn how to be an accountant? BORING! If you can only use it on the job then why are you not paid to learn it on the job?
Because why would a company pay to train when they can hire ready-trained?
Why would a company sink 4 years into training someone who might quit on the day after graduation?
Why would they quit? Have they no company loyalty?
Because the other company pays more. Why does the other company pay more?
Because they can afford it because they don't have to waste any money training dumb-asses.
Why do these types of articles forget all this most basic of basic foundations?
In reply to "“When you look at people… by any_mouse
Land is expensive and farming is surprisingly skilled (and in the real world is financed by debt) ... while an arsenal and mountains of food for it are more a statement than anything else: an idle investment in mostly consumables. Crypto mining worth a damn is also expensive.
In reply to Psst by Cryptopithicus Homme
College isn't for everyone. A young apprentice with some ambition can do very well in many circumstances.
In reply to College isn't for everyone. … by Uncertain T
I have a degree and a profession in media, yet I also work in fields that have nothing to do with that degree. Electrical engineering and embedded firmware design is a good example. The fact that I'm self-taught in that area and have a good portfolio works in my favor. I often get contracted over people with established school credentials. The reason is that in today's job environment you are expected to maneuver quickly and self-educate. By the time you graduate from a multi-year program, the skills are often already obsolete.
Schools simply cannot keep up with the rate of technological progression. The most important skill is actually, when it comes to many jobs nowdays is information retrieval, i.e. being able to google blueprints, schematics, datasheets. Knowing multiple languages also helps. I speak 4, which means I am able to access a broader ranger of tutorials that my colleagues have no easy access to. Work is all about speed, efficiency and return on investment (salary and benefits that the employer supplies). If you can find data quickly and without generating an expense in the process, you'll get ahead of the competition.
And if you are not burdened by student loan debt, you can dedicate more of yourself to the task at hand, instead of stressing out about money. You can afford better housing. Take care of necessities. You won't have to rely on antidepressants or drugs to balance emotions.
The idea of having to go into debt for the sake of a diploma is as outdated as the education system itself.
In reply to College isn't for everyone. … by Uncertain T
“Google and Hilton are just two of the champion companies who realize that book smarts don’t necessarily equal strong work ethic, grit and talent,” writes Glassdoor.
Conversely, lack of book smarts also don't necessarily equal strong work ethic, grit and talent. But someone already proved they had discipline and could manage their time and someone else didn't.
Then again signing a blank cheque on a one-sided all-work-but-no-income-for-four-years contract, with no guarantee of any future returns, is definitely a sign of naivete, blind trust in authority and a huge lack of street-smarts.
"Ooooooooh! The fees just doubled!"
"Oh, too bad, try again next year?"
I worked my ass off in college and turned everything in on time, showed up early for class.
It didn't matter when most professors would let students who never showed up turn in a semester's worth of missed work in the last week.
There is the prevailing belief that since you are paying for the degree, you shouldn't have to earn it. And that's how you get Millennials.
In reply to “Google and Hilton are just… by PT
Sister in law started working for an insurance co straight out of high school - she runs the damn place now and makes a hell of alot of $$ - no advance degree. Lots of places require you to have a b.s. degree to do what is basically clerical work. What a fucking racket. Many of these jobs could be eliminated and the place would run smoothly.
Got my first 6-figures job before I had a degree.
Then my company paid for me to finish a degree.
If you are in IT and can actually prove/show you are good at it, you can get very far without degree. Most all people who are real good at IT are self taught anyway, they don’t teach jack crap of real IT skills in universities.
That at is really true for every single profession. You learn almost nothing in university, almost all of it happens on the job, be it engineering, business, medical, law or whatever. The value of university is very very minimal and not at all worth what it costs.
It’s time to bring back apprenticeships where real learning happens.
Yes, about time we started raising children with goals higher than their SAT scores.
A college degree doesn't virtue signal enough anymore.
Like they are going to pay money for you to think for yourself about things that you want to think about.
And still be successful profitable companies.
In reply to A college degree doesn't… by adr
... or you could become a famous cartoonist. Ref Scott Adams "Don't talk to me about the glass ceiling when I'm still stuck under the glass carpet." (seriously, dig up his stories about pre-Dilbert corporate life.)
Of course, we can't all be famous cartoonists. Damn!
In reply to A college degree doesn't… by adr
One of the sons of my parent's friend started cleaning up yards when he was twelve. When he was sixteen he hired four other kids to clean yards with him.
20 years later he has a multimillion dollar landscaping business.
Although, that type of working arrangement is probably illegal now.
One of my friends in school who was a total fuckup went down to a local restaurant and asked if he could park cars for customers. The owner said yes and he parked cars for money for years. Now he has the largest independent valet services in Texas.
In reply to 2 week intensive course on … by RubberJohnny
and the circle completes. back in the good old days, a company would promote the best and brightest and only cared about if they could get the job done while OJT-ing it. College was nice, but getting it done trumped all.
I was fortunate to have had a glimpse of a world where most of the "engineers" didnt have any degrees, just decades of experience
....and they could run rings around most of the college point and click wonders being turned out.
OH HOW WONDERFUL. I do love a good capitalist feel-good story. Fortunately, the nightly news is always full of them. Just last night one of the lead stories on the local news was how a dog found his way home after being lost at the beach. I felt so good I almost forgot that my job is being eliminated and my rent is going higher. I almost forgot about the nonstop imperialist wars we are waging and the fact that capitalism is driving humanity towards extinction at a rapid pace.
Unfortunately for capitalism, reality is an ugly thing and it is extremely persistent. The reality that capitalism never wants to talk about is that if we all had a PhD and a 185 IQ, with the work ethic of killer bees, there would be EXACTLY the same number of people being paid poverty wages and EXACTLY the same number of people in the unemployment line. Nothing would be one bit better. It is capitalism that dictates the jobs and wages. McDonald's doesn't pay one cent more for a PhD fry cook. Walmart doesn't pay one cent more for a PhD door greeter. Home Depot doesn't take on extra employees just because the people are smart and need jobs.
The reality is that there are people that wouldn't work even if you let them choose the job and only want to leech off of others. Capitalism addresses this issue better than any other system out there.
In reply to OH HOW WONDERFUL. I do love… by Condor_0000
You don't need to go into debt to get a degree. Live at home, get a job, and take classes at night at the closest junior college or university. And as others have pointed out, your employer might even pay for it.
And please don't tell me it can't be done. I've earned two degrees at night while working full time, and our son is nearly finished with his.
And don't forget that after putting in all that work and paying for all that education, capitalism has already hit its historic peak, is rapidly moving towards AI, and will not have a job for you. Too bad, sucker. But by all means be sure to read our next capitalism feel-good story.
See also:
AI will obliterate half of all jobs, starting with white collar, says ex-Google China president
CNBC
Nov 13, 2017
In reply to You don't need to go into… by Snout the First
Starbucks? Norstrom? Home Depot? Chipolte? What about McDonalds and 7-11?
Even people apparently trying to help are getting more and more out of touch. What in hell does a college degree have to do with ‘book smarts,’ work ethic, grit, talent, or employability of any kind, anymore? It doesn’t even guarantee the degree holder can read and write.
College ‘education’ today serves only a few clear purposes. It shows that a job applicant understands and values conformity above all else. Further, it enriches bankers, which is essential now for even the most remote dendrites of the economy. It facilitates networking with other hyper-conformists at the student level, and it provides quite an effective proxy for employer selectivity based on race and ethnicity, which almost no employer can do openly anymore.
I wouldnt even hire someone with a degree. It is a symbol of wasted time and money. Give me someone with an IQ of 130+ and they will train up fast.
It's who you know, not what you know.