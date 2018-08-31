Once The Bubbles Pop, We're Broke

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
I hate to break it to you, but the everything bubble isn't permanent.
OK, I get it--the Bull Market in stocks is permanent. Bulls will be chortling in 2030 that skeptics have been wrong for 22 years--an entire generation. Bonds will also be higher, thanks to negative interest rates, and housing will still be climbing higher, too. Household net worth will be measured in the gazillions.
Here's the Fed's measure of current household net worth: a cool $100 trillion, about 750% of disposable personal income (DPI):
Household net worth has soared $30 trillion in the past decade of permanent monetary and fiscal stimulus. No wonder everyone is saying Universal Basic Income (UBI)-- $1,000 a month for every adult, no questions asked--is affordable, along with Medicare For All (never mind that Medicare is far more expensive than the healthcare provided by other advanced nations due to rampant profiteering, fraud and paperwork costs--we can afford it!)
And we get to keep the Endless Wars (tm), trillion-dollar white elephant F-35 program, and all the other goodies--we can afford it all because we're rich!
We're only rich until the bubbles pop, which they will. All speculative bubbles deflate, even those that are presumed permanent, And when the current everything bubble pops, net worth--and all the taxes generated by bubble-era capital gains--vanish.
Take a look at the Federal Reserve's Household Balance Sheet (June 2018):
$34.6 trillion in non-financial assets
$81.7 trillion in financial assets
$15.6 trillion in total liabilities ($10 trillion of which is home mortgages)
$100 trillion in net worth
So $25 trillion is in real estate. When the housing bubble pops, $10 trillion will go poof. Maybe $12 trillion, but why quibble about a lousy $2 trillion? We're rich!
Consumer durables are worth $5.7 trillion, minus consumer debt of $3.8 trillion. As we know from the 2008-09 recession, the value of used boats, BBQ grills and assorted other gew-gaws drops to near zero (boats abandoned to avoid slip fees, etc.), so shave off the phantom $2 trillion in consumer durables.
Stocks held directly and indirectly, $28 trillion. Stocks are overvalued by half, so once reality sets in $14 trillion will vanish into thin air.
Non-corporate businesses currently worth $11.9 trillion--in the depths of a recession, many will close and the market value of the struggling survivors won't be much. Let's say $5 trillion vanishes.
That's $30 trillion up in smoke, and we haven't even gotten to pensions and $15 trillion in "other financial assets." Whatever they are, we can bet that $10 trillion in pension entitlements and "other financial assets" disappear, too.
So a reasonable estimate is post-bubble, household net worth drops by 40%, or $40 trillion. This is actually being generous, as this leaves a $20 trillion gain since 2000, a period in which GDP rose from $10.2 trillion to $19.5 trillion:
I hate to break it to you, but the everything bubble isn't permanent. Extend this geometric line of net worth a decade and then extend the GDP line a decade; at that point, our wonderful assets will be worth $1,000 trillion while our real-world economy will have grown to $25 trillion. Does history suggest this is possible, or likely? Will the pundits still be declaring that this is all quite reasonable considering how well the economy is doing?
We're only rich until the bubble pops - then we're broke.
* * *
Back to School Book Sale: 57% off the Kindle edition and 25% off the print edition of The Nearly Free University and the Emerging Economy ($2.99 Kindle, $15 print). My new book Money and Work Unchained is now $6.95 for the Kindle ebook and $15 for the print edition. Read the first section for free in PDF format.
Comments
We're already broke.
The debt is, by defenition, growing bigger and bigger. The growth of GDP to service that debt, should be fenomenal, which it isn't. Even with NIRP, which is bad for savings, the debt is too much.
Banksters and puppeticians are fully aware of this.
They want to control the population by debt. Plus, perpetual war.
The NWO is nothing more than an acronym for the military industrial financial intelligence complex.
It seems like all of these cycles are lining up together for one total, massive collapse of civilization? Political, Economic, Environmental, Spiritual, Technological.
(And when I say environmental I am talking about the Grand Solar Minimum, not the AGW/CO2 bull shit).
In reply to We're already broke. … by Captain Chlamydia
Put the price of money at 0% and all kinds of (phantom) wealth effects occur. Complete idiocy to game markets by lowering lending standards then print "household wealth is up, yay" due to the obvious asset price inflation that results from cheap credit.
Nature has a way of reverting back to equilibrium, and the financial system is not immune.
END THE FED once and for all. World peace will follow.
In reply to It by Cryptopithicus Homme
Jacksonian Gold standard is still here, we just need to hop on competing currencies. We're still allowed to use Treasury-minted gold coins as legal tender. We can End the Fed together now.
In reply to Put the price of money at 0%… by nope-1004
October is Coming
I traded in my stocks, real estate and gold for canned porknbeans,
bottled water and stacks of magazines.
I'm scared. I hope I did the right thing.
In reply to It by Cryptopithicus Homme
Liar. Jews don't eat Pork.
In reply to October is Coming by Prehuman Insight
Who thumbed down common sense and preventative measures?
Trade some of your gold for silver or you won't get change when you try to buy goods on the black market. Ask Venezeula...
In reply to October is Coming by Prehuman Insight
I can’t be broke. It reads right here that my pension is guaranteed!!!!
In reply to We're already broke. … by Captain Chlamydia
Everything valued in fiat goes to zero.
Fixed it for you.
In reply to We're already broke. … by Captain Chlamydia
guess we're all fucked
Not true. LIFE is about production and consumption, been that way since the dawn of time. Know a tradable skill? Do you control productive capital and the resources to produce?
You better motherfucker.
In reply to guess we're all fucked by New_Meat
I can wear a suit, lie, and make people believe it!
That's the most productive skill of all!
/s
In reply to Not true. LIFE is about… by LawsofPhysics
is this the best doom porn we get for a Friday before a long weekend? C'mon Tyler's, this is weak sauce.
In reply to guess we're all fucked by New_Meat
The planet is insolvent, period. Something about "pulling forward"..
The "bubble" is a fucking illusion, who cares if it pops!
Fuck 'em, JUMP YOU FUCKERS!
Dumbass..., we are broke right now!
There you go!
In reply to Dumbass..., we are broke… by JibjeResearch
"What's a Ponzi?, Alex".
Take it all back from the bankers and we can just start all over again.
Afraid to say, that opportunity was squandered in 2009
Fuck you Obama. Holder too.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHgbRYgpGGs
In reply to Take it all back from the… by Pumpkin
Its never to late to confiscate and hang.
In reply to Afraid to say, that… by 1982xls
The more broke the Jews become, the richer the rest will be.
The fundamental truth of fundamental truths.
My family is healthy, my dogs are healthy, House is paid for as well as vehicles. I have guns, gold and grits stashed. I can build anything under the sun with my two hands, and own the tools to do so. The people I really feel sorry for are the CHS chicken littles of the world , whose income is derived from screaming that the world is going to end (because clicks and e books) without ever screaming about solutions....
Burn it to the ground and start fresh is the only solution left.
WWIII anyone ?
In reply to My family is healthy, my… by aloha_snakbar
CHS has written about solution ideas and I though they were interesting.
In reply to My family is healthy, my… by aloha_snakbar
The global RICO criminals have to drag this out as long as possible and that too is a mistake. No Fed OBS details? There's plenty the Fed doesn't want anybody to know