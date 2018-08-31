Pat Buchanan: A Cancer On The Papacy

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
“Priests who prey on parochial school children and altar boys are not only sinners, they are criminal predators who belong in penitentiary cells not parish rectories….”
This summer, the sex scandal that has bedeviled the Catholic Church went critical.
First came the stunning revelation that Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, former archbishop of Washington and friend to presidents, had for decades been a predator-priest who preyed on seminarians and abused altar boys, and whose depravity was widely known and covered up.
Came then the report of a Pennsylvania grand jury that investigated six dioceses and found that some 300 priests had abused 1,000 children over the last 70 years.
The bishop of Pittsburgh, Donald Wuerl, now cardinal archbishop of Washington, defrocked some of these corrupt priests, but reassigned others to new parishes where new outrages were committed.
This weekend brought the most stunning accusation.
Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, Vatican envoy to the United States under Pope Benedict XVI, charged that Pope Francis had been told of McCarrick’s abuses, done nothing to sanction him, and that, as “zero tolerance” of sexual abuse is Francis’ own policy, the pope should resign.
In his 11-page letter of accusations, Vigano further charged that there is a powerful “homosexual current” among the Vatican prelates closest to the pope.
What did the pope know and when did he know it?
Not unlike Watergate, the issue here is whether Pope Francis knew what was going on in the Vatican and in his Church, and why he was not more resolute in rooting out the moral squalor.
Orthodox, conservative and traditionalist Catholics are the most visible and vocal demanding an accounting. Progressive and liberal Catholics, to whom Pope Francis and Cardinal McCarrick were seen as allies on issues of sexual morality, have been thrown on the defensive.
Now, accusations alone are neither proof nor evidence.
Yet there is an obligation, an imperative, given the gravity of the revelations, that the Vatican address the charges.
When did Pope Francis become aware of McCarrick’s conduct, which appears to have been widely known? Did he let his close friendship with McCarrick keep him from doing his papal and pastoral duty?
This destructive scandal has been bleeding for decades. Too long. The Church is running out of time. It needs to act decisively now.
Priests who prey on parochial school children and altar boys are not only sinners, they are criminal predators who belong in penitentiary cells not parish rectories. They ought to be handed over to civil authorities.
While none of us is without sin, sexually active and abusive clergy should be severed from the priesthood. There needs to be a purge at the Vatican, removing or retiring bishops, archbishops and cardinals, the revelation of whose past misconduct would further feed this scandal.
For too long, the Catholic faithful have been forced to pay damages and reparations for crimes and sins of predator priests and the hierarchy’s collusion and complicity in covering them up.
And it needs be stated clearly: This is a homosexual scandal.
Almost all of the predators and criminals are male, as are most of the victims: the boys, the teenagers, the young seminarians.
Applicants to the seminary should be vetted the way applicants to the National Security Council are. Those homosexually inclined should be told the priesthood of the Church is not for them, as it is not for women.
Secular society will call this invidious discrimination, but it is based on what Christ taught and how he established his Church.
Inevitably, if the Church is to remain true to herself, the clash with secular society, which now holds that homosexuality is natural and normal and entitled to respect, is going to widen and deepen.
For in traditional Catholic teaching, homosexuality is a psychological and moral disorder, a proclivity toward acts that are intrinsically wrong, and everywhere and always sinful and depraved, and ruinous of character.
The idea of homosexual marriages, recently discovered to be a constitutional right in the USA, remains an absurdity in Catholic doctrine.
If the Church’s highest priority is to coexist peacefully with the world, it will modify, soften, cease to preach, or repudiate these beliefs, and follow the primrose path of so many of our separated Protestant brethren.
But if she does, it will not be the same Church that over centuries accepted martyrdom to remain the faithful custodian of Gospel truths and sacred tradition.
And how has the embrace of modernity and its values advanced the religious faiths whose leaders sought most earnestly to accommodate them?
The Church is going through perhaps its gravest crisis since the Reformation. Since Vatican II, the faithful have been departing, some leaving quietly, others embracing agnosticism or other faiths.
“Who am I to judge?” said the pope when first pressed about the morality of homosexuality.
Undeniably, Francis, and the progressive bishops who urge a new tolerance, a new understanding, a new appreciation of the benign character of homosexuality, have won the plaudits of a secular press that loathed the Church of Pius XII.
Of what value are all those wonderful press clippings now, as the chickens come home to roost in Vatican City?
Comments
no way the church is evil. they protected us from a giant witch epecemic 300 years ago.
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
◕►CLICK►✾ http://ow.ly/V6Fs30gda11
In reply to hang by Linus2011
Jewish and Christian priests were not celibate until the Roman Catholic Church decided that the idea would enable them to steal the land and wealth from the family of an heirless priest.
Mandated celibacy leads to unhealthy fantasies (lust), homosexuality, pedophilia, et cetera.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by angelalopz52
"I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids..."
Hell... the pedo priests are advertising on ZH now!
In reply to Stealing oldest son's… by hedgeless_horseman
leave the papacy alone. it didn't do anything wrong.
hugs,
the ohio state university athletic department
the michigan state university athletic department
the penn state athletic department
In reply to "I get paid over $90 per… by Dame Ednas Possum
Church Reform Now!!!!
In reply to leave the papacy alone. it… by SafelyGraze
^^^^^ Biblicism SPAMMER ^^^^^
>>> VIRUS ALERT - VIRUS ALERT <<<
!!! !!! --Do Not CLICK on his LINKS-- !!! !!!
In reply to Church Reform Now!!!! by ardent
Please!
In reply to mnm by Free-This
Why now. I remember the courage of the Boston Globe newspaper in 2002, YES, 16 years ago when it published the expose of abuse in the Boston Diocese. I figured they would get burned out by a mob of Irish Catholics led by the Kennedy family for such a thing. Those were courageous journalists, few of which exist today.
In reply to Church Reform Now!!!! by ardent
Are all you people that still follow ancient mythologies, AKA "religions", starting to wake up?
Like "God" is behind any of these malignant groups?
The vile "islam" is the worst, but they all are toxic.
In reply to Why now. I remember the… by SoDamnMad
Special note to the non Socratic cogitating Socrates Solution and the rest of the knee jerk Jew haters.
ALL RELIGIONS fuck up the world. Spanish Inquisition ring a bell? The Crusades ring a bell? Look at the despicable bull shit that comes with the Catholic Church and all religions.
It is a mountain of inhumane bullshit.
There was some pastor in Texas who would not let survivors of a hurricane sleep in his mega church. Then there is Tammy Faye and Jim Baker and Jerry Lee Lewis' cousin whatever his name was. All skank balls.
Then you have the racist Mormon church. Jeez is that a shit show or what?
Racism is way to easy and only sees the small picture.
The big picture is that all religions are fucked up power hungry mongol hordes raping kids and humanity.
In reply to Are all you people that… by loveyajimbo
nice try, kike.
In reply to Special note to the non… by lookslikecraptome
I guess the pornocracy is back in power again
In reply to Church Reform Now!!!! by ardent
Hell CIA shill. Nice all seeing eye. You and the pope are on the same NWO team.
In reply to Church Reform Now!!!! by ardent
Did you know?
Most Israeli men love being cucked by Africans.
Israel women dream of breeding with Africans while their husbands are away at work. True Jews are black.
Amplify the message.
In reply to Hell CIA shill. Nice all… by natxlaw
Denial.........
God will getcha
You'll be smoking a turd in purgatory....
Hey Poop Frankie - get ready for God's....
.................Lightening bolt up your lying ass.
In reply to leave the papacy alone. it… by SafelyGraze
Why does the article transition from talking about child rape (a crime) to complaining about gays?
Is it an attempt to misdirect?
What about the female child victims?
In reply to Stealing oldest son's… by hedgeless_horseman
Bingo! Does this mean a Man abusing a girl is Heterosexual? Nope. hes a PEDO.
In reply to Why does the article… by Dr. Acula
I thought well of Pat Buch until now but this seems "off".
The general principle of leadership revolves around "the buck stops here" meme.
If it doesn't, then you're not a leader.
You're a tool.
A puppet.
A presumptuous twat.
Leaders LEAD.
In reply to Bingo! Does this mean a Man… by taketheredpill
If it were a cancer the Papacy would be dead a long time ago. NO such luck. Children are probably being raped as we speak and the church STILL is not outraged enough to instigate the effort required to stop it.
In reply to I thought well of Pat Buch… by Byte Me
I usually agree with Pat and do in some respects in this article. But this does not take into consideration the many gay people with conservative lifestyles. We have those in the American South. I have worked with several people like that in various types of jobs, and in art-related industries, you see quite a few gay people in that category—truly.
These are good people, nice people and hard workers in the cases that I have seen. It is in society’s interests that people like that can choose a conservative lifestyle, including marriage, not sanctioned by any church unless the church doctrine and members agree. But .gov should not oppress them, nor should others be prevented from speaking out against whatever lifestyle they oppose via PC speech rules.
But the blanket condemnation just does not align with what many people see in life. People who have been in the art business—conservative or not—find it kind of hard to condemn all gay people, whether from the standpoint of people in daily life or historically.
Take Michelangelo, who was gay, and yet, he produced some of the greatest masterpieces ever commissioned by the Catholic Church. He mastered the most difficult mediums: fresco, which demands rapid and accurate painting into drying plaster and subtractive sculpture, i.e. chiseling the form, which is much harder and more precise than additive clay modeling, a much more forgiving medium. He was also a kind person, helping all his of his crazy, heterosexual family members, few of whom sound more moral than him (in books, anyway).
But sure, priests who actually abused children should be jailed (if [and only if] they did it).
I am sorry, but I cannot help noticing tbat these priest sex scandals, involving cash payouts from the church coffers, coincide with the decades in which the middle class has been eroding.
I am not saying the alleged victims are lying. Nothing makes people madder when they have experienced some awful thing than people insisting it is not true, just to protect their illusions.
But it is also illusion-clinging naivety to deny that this whole country is awash in a lawsuit-lotto mentality, where people with inadequate employment are seeking alternative means to get money since 101 million working-age US citizens are out of the labor force, 78 million are working mere piecework gigs, and 42 million are EBT-eligible due to being in single-breadwinner households with US-born kids and working only part time to stay under the very low income limits for monthly welfare and refundable child-tax-credit cash up to $6,431 per year.
In reply to Why does the article… by Dr. Acula
http://www.post-gazette.com/news/faith-religion/2018/08/30/Pennsylvania…
Pa. grand jurors: Make full clergy sex abuse report public
The Pope is a fraud, he is a globalist NWO stooge. The property of the Church and their criminal racketeering should be ended. "Do this in remembrance of me.” somehow got confused into the global church and the property amassed, I imagine Jesus would have thrown down the money changers tables and knocked the fucking hat off of the Popes head!
Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me"
If this report is not made public you know that you are pawns in a larger realm of abuse and deceit.
In reply to I usually agree with Pat and… by Endgame Napoleon
Perhaps the point you missed here is that regardless of what gays accomplish/ed (i.e Michelangelo), it does not give them a pass to fuck underage, defenceless kids. If one is gay s/he needs to stick to its own kind and stop corrupting others.
In reply to I usually agree with Pat and… by Endgame Napoleon
Because it is an established fact that most of the victims are males between 12 and 18. Because despite the efforts of the homosexual lobby there is a PROVEN statistical propensity of many homomsexuals to be attracted to young males. Because in and out of the Catholic Church there is such a proven propensity. Because it is only in liberal Catholic dioceses which have not screened out homosexuals in their seminaries that the overwhelming majority of these kind of problems occur. Because in a large Catholic conservative diocese in Western Canada where such safeguards have been employed there has only been one priest charged and convicted over the last 70 years compared to the more liberal dioceses. Because if you were alive and awake in the 1970's you would have heard of the organization called NAMBLA which was made up of homsexuals, including some politicians, who later "came out", which advocated as they still do sexual "man-boy" relationships, (and they even had a saying "If you are 8 then you are too late."). Because there were a lot of homosexual priests in the dioceses of Pennsylvania who ought to have been screened out of the system when they entered the various liberal seminaries.
Because people like you never ever care to connect the dots but say, "Oh my gosh, 300 priests and 1000 victims. The entire Catholic Church is sick and evil." But you do not even do the arithmetic and realize that that for the entire 70 years from 1947 to 2018 the "estimate" of alleged offences is 14.3 victims a year for the entire state of Pennsylvania with a Catholic population of over 3 million, and for all the priests in that period of time, the alleged offences for all ages of all alleged victims is not really any different than the national average for all other professions working with or around children, or people under 18.
It is because it is mainly the Catholic Church and other more conservative Christian denominations which teach that such offences are grave offences, that we have such criminal laws to begin with. This is what makes it such a "scandal" to their churches when religious people commit these offences, and cause weak-kneed bishops and prelates to wring their hands and go into denial and want to "cover up". The hypocrisy and the scandal then only becomes greater. What is lost in all of this is real Christian opposition to any form of sexual child abuse and exploitation. All of our criminal laws are actually "moral" laws stating and enforcing what our civilization believes is right and wrong. These kind of moral laws come from Christianity and unless the Churches clean house, setting an example, there will be no basis to oppose the secular forces who only advocate the end of Christianity but also advocate the legalization of any kind of sex you want with anyone or anything of any age.
In reply to Why does the article… by Dr. Acula
"But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea."
Matthew 18:6
In reply to Stealing oldest son's… by hedgeless_horseman
You guys aren't reading this right.
Pedo is in the news because there is a plan to change the age of consent.
There is political pressure to find a common ground with Sharia Law.
This is following the same pattern as the gays.
Remember there was a time when being gay was illegal.
In reply to "But whoso shall offend one… by Miss Expectations
The Church fucked up by seeding the priesthood with an abnormally large percentage of homos.
Homos took control and this is the result.
In reply to Stealing oldest son's… by hedgeless_horseman
Uhhh, maybe, priests should be allowed to get married. In past eras, they were not prohibited from marrying.
In reply to The Church fucked up by… by ATM
It would be far more useful in this context to publish what is written in 1 Corinthians 7 v 1-9 :
7 Now for the matters you wrote about: “It is good for a man not to have sexual relations with a woman.” 2 But since sexual immorality is occurring, each man should have sexual relations with his own wife, and each woman with her own husband. 3 The husband should fulfill his marital duty to his wife, and likewise the wife to her husband. 4 The wife does not have authority over her own body but yields it to her husband. In the same way, the husband does not have authority over his own body but yields it to his wife. 5 Do not deprive each other except perhaps by mutual consent and for a time, so that you may devote yourselves to prayer. Then come together again so that Satan will not tempt you because of your lack of self-control. 6 I say this as a concession, not as a command. 7 I wish that all of you were as I am. But each of you has your own gift from God; one has this gift, another has that.
8 Now to the unmarried[a] and the widows I say: It is good for them to stay unmarried, as I do. 9 But if they cannot control themselves, they should marry, for it is better to marry than to burn with passion.
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Corinthians+7&version=…
(Bold part for those in a hurry but really you're best off reading the whole passage.)
In reply to Stealing oldest son's… by hedgeless_horseman
@ HH,
So if I rub one off I should cut off my hand right?
Jesus.....
In reply to Stealing oldest son's… by hedgeless_horseman
Well are you right handed?
(I'd close your dominant eye just in case too)
In reply to @ HH, So if I rub one off I… by Chupacabra-322
not being literal, although in the case of some of those priests, a literal application may not be out of order, (sarc)
In reply to @ HH, So if I rub one off I… by Chupacabra-322
Paul said Bishops could be married (1 Tim 3)
1 Timothy 3 English (ESV)
Qualifications for Overseers
3 The saying is trustworthy: If anyone aspires to the office of overseer, he desires a noble task. 2 Therefore an overseermust be above reproach, the husband of one wife,
1 Corinthians 9:5 Do we not have the right to take along a believing wife, as do the other apostles and the brothers of the Lord and Cephas [Peter]?
Jesus said Matthew 19:12
For there are eunuchs who have been so from birth, and there are eunuchs who have been made eunuchs by men, and there are eunuchs who have made themselves eunuchs for the sake of the kingdom of heaven. Let the one who is able to receive this receive it.”
In reply to Stealing oldest son's… by hedgeless_horseman
Rabbis are not celibate and never have been. The concept is alien to Judaism. Rabbis are looked on with suspicion if not married with lots of children.
In reply to Stealing oldest son's… by hedgeless_horseman
Actually, no. Mandated celibacy may lead to lust for the opposite sex, but it is not a cause of homosexuality/pedophilia, or any other paraphilia.
In reply to Stealing oldest son's… by hedgeless_horseman
The Catholic Church was infected day one since inception. The Vatican has institutionalized pedophilia for centuries.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by angelalopz52
You need some bigger boobs; see a plastic surgeon.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by angelalopz52
I get paid over $200 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. So don't bother to work for $90 per hour; $200 per hour is more than double for less work. I knew I'd be able to do it after I watched my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
◕►CLICK►✾ http://ow.ly/ForSuckersOnly
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by angelalopz52
The Roman Catholic Church Handmaiden of Fascism
The loving partner of Hitler, Mussolini and Franco,
propagating billions of unwanted-unneeded children through its anti-birth control idiocy,
this gangster organization of sexual deviancy, slavery and mafia finance,
needs to go into the feudal trash heap of history.
In reply to hang by Linus2011
Waiting patiently for a tweet from musk on this subject.
In reply to hang by Linus2011
What do you expect from the church of Paul the antichrist?
In reply to hang by Linus2011
The modern "discovery" of church pedophilia was nothing new. For many decades, at least, the pedophilia of certain priests has been an open secret, but one protected both by clergy and disbelieving faithful. The Catholic Church as a whole has fostered the evils. As a victimized friend of mine put it, the church is an organized crime network. They will never root out their predators without basic changes that they are incapable of, such as getting rid of priestly celibacy.
In reply to hang by Linus2011
Notice the silence of the LGBT crew?
Most of the alt left media is actually defending the Catholic's pedophilia. The new York Slimes had an editorial defending the Pope and his pedos. I guess there must be lots of pedos at the NYT.
Amazing!
In reply to Notice the silence of the… by RagaMuffin
> there must be lots of pedos at the NYT
Oy vey, don't you read your Talmud? It tells us that the goyim are animals. When a jew rapes a goy child, it's bestiality, not pedophilia.
In reply to Most of the alt left media… by Son of Loki
So, what you are saying. Jews view us as Muslims do.
In reply to > there must be lots of… by Dr. Acula
Well, of course. Their entire modus operandi points towards making child sex acceptable. As much as carpet-munching lezzies are just as culpable, seeing as getting fresh meat is always on the table, too much sunshine on the cockroaches isn't what they want. Moving in the shadows is their forte'.
In reply to Notice the silence of the… by RagaMuffin
> Their entire modus operandi points towards making child sex acceptable.
Cultural Marxism
In reply to Well, of course. Their… by DoctorFix
Don't you see? They must do this -and fast- to protect a certain cult that is deeply inbedded in the power structure of this country. They must normalize this disgusting behavior. That political/satanic cult structure is markedly left-leaning but not entirely. Look at some of the right-wing pols that are suspect today...
Oh, and btw, Trump should declare by Presidential edict that it is a crime to mention John McC***'s name in a public place, punishable by expulsion and the stripping of citizenship. That evil fuck should be dissolved in acid.
In reply to > Their entire modus… by Dr. Acula
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/australasia/statue-suggestive-…