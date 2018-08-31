Rupiah Plunges To 1998 Asian Financial Crisis Low Amid Emerging Market Liquidation

Despite four rate hikes by the Bank of Indonesia since May, the Indonesia’s rupiah slid to a two-decade low, falling to 14,750 per dollar, a level last hit during the Asian Financial Crisis of 1998, and just shy of an all time low, spurring yet another intervention from the central bank as the contagion from the collapse in Argentina and Turkey has turned the market's attention on emerging markets with current account deficits.
Indonesia's benchmark bond yields rose 10 basis points to the highest level since 2016, while the Jakarta Composite Index slipped as much as 1.3%.
The plunge took place despite a notice from the central bank that it was intervening in the foreign exchange and bond markets, according to Nanang Hendarsah, executive director for monetary management.
As a reminder, after Argentina and Turkey, Indonesia is next to be hit on this chart from JPM we first showed at the start of June, which plotted countries with a current account deficit and rising external debt.
The rupiah is down 7.8% this year, and first came under pressure from a resurgent greenback and climbing U.S. Treasury yields. The escalating trade war between the U.S. and China, followed by the Turkey turmoil then added to its woes. It’s the second-worst performing major Asian currency this year, after the Indian rupee.
Meanwhile, over in India, the rupee also fell to a new record low, trading 71.035 against the dollar, set for the biggest monthly decline in three years, although so far India's capital markets excluding FX have barely been affected, with the Nifty trading just shy of all time highs.
As Bloomberg notes, as investors liquidated Turkish and Argentinian assets, countries with large current-account deficits such as Indonesia and India have also seen their currencies and bonds come under selling pressure. The rout in the Argentinian peso and Turkish lira end the recent stability bought by Bank Indonesia’s four rate hikes since mid-May, which has led to a return of foreign funds into its debt market.
The collapse in the currency prompted various comments from FX strategists:
- "The rupiah’s underperformance relative to the rest of emerging markets stems from Indonesia’s weak external payments position, especially the current account deficit,” said ING economist Prakash Sakpal. Still, “things now are far different than 20 years ago when the crisis originated in Asia and rupiah’s external creditworthiness was much weaker.”
- “The spillover from the resurfacing emerging-market turmoil in the Argentina peso and Turkish lira is weighing on EM Asia currencies,” said Ken Cheung, senior FX strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “There was no solid relief sign for the China-U.S. trade tensions, and the upcoming U.S. tariff plan on $200 billion of Chinese goods, after the public-comment period due next week, could jeopardize sentiment.”
- The recent sell-off will put more pressure on the central bank to raise rates again, according to Bank of America: "Just goes to show the external environment remains tough for Indonesia as we had anticipated," said Mohamed Faiz Nagutha, an economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Singapore. "We continue to expect more hikes for sure, with the exact magnitude to be determined by external rather than domestic fundamentals."
Meanwhile, the pressure on the rupiah continued to rise as Indonesia’s current-account deficit rose. The shortfall increased to $8 billion in the second quarter, or 3% of GDP, from $5.7 billion in the previous three months, according to the latest central bank data.
“For Indonesia, it’s the current-account deficit that we need to manage,” said Suahasil Nazara, head of fiscal policy office at the Finance Ministry. “The ultimate fix is through our structural reforms, allowing better and more conducive business environment especially for manufacturing and upstream industries."
Of course, it is those structural reforms that are so unpopular, which is why every EM chooses to use monetary policy first - or in the case of Turkey, nothing at all.
Still, it was not all bad news: despite the rupiah’s selloff, investors can take heart in “some underlying improvement in the Indonesian economy” since the 1998 Asian crisis, said Michael Every, head of financial markets research for Rabobank Group in Hong Kong. "I don’t think there’s as much downside risk to the rupiah until we see China devalues its currency significantly." That in turn depends entirely on Trump.
Comments
I thought only China manipulated their currency - said the Trump fanboys :)
Why The Turkish Lira Is In Better Shape Than The Argentine Peso:
http://www.invtots.com/at-the-edge/why-the-turkish-lira-is-in-better-shape-than-the-argentine-peso-2018/
In reply to I thought only China… by KTX
COUNTRY COMPARISON :: CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE
TICK TOCK \| XII
185 SOUTH AFRICA-$7,912,000,0002017 EST.
186 OMAN-$8,557,000,0002017 EST.
187 BRAZIL-$9,762,000,0002017 EST.
188 COLOMBIA-$10,360,000,0002017 EST.
189 PAKISTAN-$12,440,000,0002017 EST.
190 LEBANON-$12,880,000,0002017 EST.
191 EGYPT-$15,380,000,0002017 EST.
192 INDONESIA-$17,290,000,0002017 EST.
193 MEXICO-$18,830,000,0002017 EST.
194 ALGERIA-$21,940,000,0002017 EST.
195 ARGENTINA-$30,790,000,0002017 EST.
196 AUSTRALIA-$32,270,000,0002017 EST.
197 FRANCE-$36,770,000,0002017 EST.
198 TURKEY-$47,100,000,0002017 EST.
199 CANADA-$49,260,000,0002017 EST.
200 INDIA-$51,210,000,0002017 EST.
201 UNITED KINGDOM-$106,700,000,0002017 EST.
202 UNITED STATES-$466,200,000,0002017 EST
https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/rankorder/2…
In reply to Why The Turkish Lira Is In… by thereasonablei…
All is well as long as a countries debt is in their national currency. All is well as long as countries that hold debt don't have a threatening army. Russia and China are trying to scare US into US paying its debts. Not working. US is revamping US military and the world is going to foot the bill.
In reply to z by B-Bond
Spare change between sofa cushions? Brother Can You Spare A Dime? TICK TOCK \| XII
COUNTRY COMPARISON :: RESERVES OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND GOLD
1 CHINA $3,187,000,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
2 JAPAN $1,217,000,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2016 EST.
3 EUROPEAN UNION $740,900,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2014 EST.
4 SWITZERLAND $679,300,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2016 EST.
5 SAUDI ARABIA $509,000,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
6 TAIWAN $468,100,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
7 HONG KONG $431,300,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
8 RUSSIA $418,500,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
9 INDIA $407,200,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
10 KOREA, SOUTH $389,300,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
11 BRAZIL $376,800,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
12 SINGAPORE $285,800,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
13 THAILAND $193,500,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
14 MEXICO $189,200,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
15 GERMANY $185,300,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2016 EST.
https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/rankorder/2…
In reply to All is well as long as a… by Money_for_Nothing
The current Indonesian government has recently reclaimed 51% stakes in Freeport McMoran, Papua, Indonesia (Kissinger, Rockelfeller were some of the past board members), one of the biggest gold and copper mines in the world. Coincidence?
Indonesia Moves Closer to Taking Controlling Stake in Freeport Copper Mine
https://www.wsj.com/articles/indonesia-moves-closer-to-taking-controlli…
In reply to pare change between sofa… by B-Bond
Better shape because Turkey can probably get ECB to bail them out. Argentina is stuck with IMF. Send both of them US copper-with-zinc-core pennies. See below for why this is a good idea.
In reply to Why The Turkish Lira Is In… by thereasonablei…
It’s just Argentina bein’ Argentina.
In reply to Why The Turkish Lira Is In… by thereasonablei…
So this means S&P hits new highs, no?
In reply to So this means S&P hits new… by back to basics
Could it also be that they are nationalizing foriegn businesses?????
Charities in the US should start collecting pennies and shipping then to these places. Money is what people think money is. US pennies are US money. Cost more than a penny to make a penny. Hard to steal pennies and deposit them in foreign accounts. Make all the people in US feel better. Be-doing-something-all-woke-and-stuff. 148 rupiah for one US penny.
Replace $USD internationally with USc (United States cent).
This is not a "contagion." All of these countries are having currency problems for the same reason that China's currency keeps weakening no matter what China does. Dollar liquidity keeps getting squeezed because FOREIGN banks are creating fewer and fewer off-shore dollars. These are the "dollars" and dollar-denominated debt that have been flooding the world, creating asset bubbles and enabling countries to maintain trade surpluses with the U.S. But they are not dollars backed up by any "real" dollars. Now EM's are fighting over whatever dollars scraps they can find, then countries like China, Japan and Germany next. The idea that the Fed and its pathetic attempts to shore up bank balance sheets is the cause of asset bubble is wrong. The Fed is run by economists too stupid to know how finance actually works. The Fed doesn't even measure off-shore dollars, despite the fact that trillions and trillions have been created over the last decade.
Swap lines. Sir Alan Greenspan (Greenspan was knighted). Fed is trying to quietly kill the monster it has created. Fed hires stupid economist to cover its tracks.
In reply to This is not a "contagion."… by ElBarto