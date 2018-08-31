"Scapegoated" China Stunned By Trump Tweets "From Some Alternative Universe"

Fri, 08/31/2018 - 08:44

Official newspaper China Daily launched a scathing attack on President Trump in an op-ed, considered a Beijing-by-proxy mouthpiece, blasting his repeated accusations against China on Twitter, proclaiming that his messages are from an alternative universe. 

Claiming that Trump is casting China as a "scapegoat," after accusing them of hacking Hillary's e-mail server:

"that will not deter the US president from smearing China's image as he desperately needs a scapegoat in the run-up to the midterm elections, so he can divert public attention from the troubles the White House has become mired in". 

The relatively strongly-worded editorial also took aim at Trump directly, commenting:

"To the thinking person, there are few things more disconcerting than a tweet by the US President, as they initially seem to accord to reality but then quickly turn into messages from some alternative universe."

As The Economic Times reports, The Daily also expressed displeasure with another tweet where Trump blamed the Chinese communist regime for the lack of progress in the rapprochement with North Korea, and underlined that:

"China, against whom he is launching a trade war, is an easy candidate for that role, since it has long been demonised by US politicians."

The article further notes that Trump indiscriminately uses his Twitter account to unleash his anger at his 'enemies'

"...there is method behind his twittering... to be fair, it is not just China that Trump is maligning. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice have also had their integrity impugned."

The straight-from-officials 'opinion piece' concluded with a jab at the deplorables:

"Since his supporters have shown a willingness to suspend disbelief, we can no doubt look forward to more such tales."

As Reuters notes, state media in China have in recent weeks adopted an increasingly aggressive stance against Trump as the world's two biggest economies have become engaged in an increasingly bitter trade war. That marks a shift from their previous approach of tempering any direct criticism against the U.S. president.

Read the full editorial here...

Politics

Iconoclast422 Fri, 08/31/2018 - 08:47 Permalink

But are his tweets even resulting in anything? Or are they merely the equivalent of birds chirping? The fact that he is still using twitter, despite the ability to easily shift millions of people over to a new platform, lends credence to the idea that he is simply a bird brain.

B-Bond BaBaBouy Fri, 08/31/2018 - 08:57 Permalink

COUNTRY COMPARISON :: RESERVES OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND GOLD

1 CHINA $3,187,000,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
2 JAPAN $1,217,000,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2016 EST.
3 EUROPEAN UNION $740,900,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2014 EST.
4 SWITZERLAND $679,300,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2016 EST.
5 SAUDI ARABIA $509,000,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
6 TAIWAN $468,100,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
7 HONG KONG $431,300,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
8 RUSSIA $418,500,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
9 INDIA $407,200,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
10 KOREA, SOUTH $389,300,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
11 BRAZIL $376,800,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
12 SINGAPORE $285,800,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
13 THAILAND $193,500,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
14 MEXICO $189,200,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2017 EST.
15 GERMANY $185,300,000,000 31 DECEMBER 2016 EST.

U.S. savings vested in Chinese offensive forces

vaporland LawsofPhysics Fri, 08/31/2018 - 09:21 Permalink

Clearly he's hitting his mark, especially regarding access to Hillary's server by Chinese government interests. 

CashMcCall sheikurbootie Fri, 08/31/2018 - 09:51 Permalink

Moron Trumptard... 90% of China trade with the US is Supply Chain are you so fucking stupid you can't read John Deere's earnings? The companies getting harmed are US Companies that make parts in China and export them to their own manufacturing facilities in the US. 

Are you so stupid and economically illiterate that you don't know the disastrous history of US Tariffs starting with Smoot Hawley? Bush II did this with Steel and lost 200,000 us jobs and then lost 40% of the US Steelmaking capacity. Don't you comprehend? This has all been tried before. That is why over 3000 economists oppose Trump's irrational activities. What are you socialist fuckhead Trumptard thinking with your shit for brains?

Look at how fucking stupid you are. Since Tariffs by Trump, China exports to the US have hit record highs and US exports have rocketed down. The Chinese PMI is way up! 

In the US weak growth in nonfarm payrolls points to the issue of slowing domestic economic growth, already seen in a weakening auto sector.

According to National Association of Credit Management data, which measure both manufacturing and services, July’s GDP proxy slowed by almost 1% to 3% from June’s strong rate of nearly 4%.

The July ISM Manufacturing/Services growth proxy has halved to 2%.

The July ISM Manufacturing survey for new orders fell to the lowest pace in 14 months.

ISM Services, reported on Friday morning, missed big, falling to the lowest level in nearly a year.

ISM Services backlogs dropped to a two-year low in July (51.5). We are in a services economy — 80% of the population resides there — and in our evolving economy a services downturn, rather than manufacturing, can presage an economic slowdown.

In the Friday jobs report, July services job creation was the slowest month in 2018.

July business activity, a dependable indicator, fell by 7.4 points from June; that’s the sharpest drop since late 2008.

The spread between business activity and employment has narrowed to 0.4 points; when it turns negative, companies are overstaffed.

YOU TRUMPTARDS ARE NOT WINNING! And you vapid factless supportless posts speak volumes for your dumbassed propaganda. You fucks need to leave ZH. This has never been a PRO Politician platform. 
 

RagnarRedux Fri, 08/31/2018 - 08:48

