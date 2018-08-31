"Scapegoated" China Stunned By Trump Tweets "From Some Alternative Universe"

Official newspaper China Daily launched a scathing attack on President Trump in an op-ed, considered a Beijing-by-proxy mouthpiece, blasting his repeated accusations against China on Twitter, proclaiming that his messages are from an alternative universe.
Claiming that Trump is casting China as a "scapegoat," after accusing them of hacking Hillary's e-mail server:
"that will not deter the US president from smearing China's image as he desperately needs a scapegoat in the run-up to the midterm elections, so he can divert public attention from the troubles the White House has become mired in".
The relatively strongly-worded editorial also took aim at Trump directly, commenting:
"To the thinking person, there are few things more disconcerting than a tweet by the US President, as they initially seem to accord to reality but then quickly turn into messages from some alternative universe."
As The Economic Times reports, The Daily also expressed displeasure with another tweet where Trump blamed the Chinese communist regime for the lack of progress in the rapprochement with North Korea, and underlined that:
"China, against whom he is launching a trade war, is an easy candidate for that role, since it has long been demonised by US politicians."
The article further notes that Trump indiscriminately uses his Twitter account to unleash his anger at his 'enemies'
"...there is method behind his twittering... to be fair, it is not just China that Trump is maligning. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice have also had their integrity impugned."
The straight-from-officials 'opinion piece' concluded with a jab at the deplorables:
"Since his supporters have shown a willingness to suspend disbelief, we can no doubt look forward to more such tales."
As Reuters notes, state media in China have in recent weeks adopted an increasingly aggressive stance against Trump as the world's two biggest economies have become engaged in an increasingly bitter trade war. That marks a shift from their previous approach of tempering any direct criticism against the U.S. president.
But are his tweets even resulting in anything? Or are they merely the equivalent of birds chirping? The fact that he is still using twitter, despite the ability to easily shift millions of people over to a new platform, lends credence to the idea that he is simply a bird brain.
Without trade to the US, China will die.
In reply to But are his tweets even… by Iconoclast422
Any New Wacky Tweets Out Yet ???
In reply to Without trade to the US,… by sheikurbootie
U.S. savings vested in Chinese offensive forces
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
That's so lame and a waste of time, China. Just tweet a photo of Trump & Epstein together. That would definitely shut him up. Guaranteed!
In reply to That's so lame, China. Just… by beemasters
I came here for the nice scantily clad woman with big tits...
In reply to That's so lame, China. Just… by beemasters
pay no attention to what got to say some journalist seeking attention and trying to sell his paper ... yeah right mouthpiece ... who isnt? if you get paid by someone by definition you are a mouthpiece ... am i wrong?
In reply to That's so lame, China. Just… by beemasters
That's so lame and a waste of time. Just because someone is in a picture proves NOTHING.
In reply to That's so lame, China. Just… by beemasters
Oh yeah? Then why did Trump seem so troubled here...
Image of Trump/Epstein Brings Rally to Screeching Halt - Fox Edits Image from Archive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wyd9cC2jf2E
Where there's smoke there's fire.
In reply to That's so lame and a waste… by Got The Wrong No
Keep pushing your Moronic agenda. That's what idiots do.
In reply to Oh yeah? Then why did Trump… by beemasters
No agenda, especially a moronic one...just stating the fact. :) Sorry if the truth hurts.
In reply to Keep pushing your Moronic… by Got The Wrong No
Maybe this is simply flak to raise the threat level for the approaching WW-III that the soon-to-come attack on Russian forces in Syria by "NATO" will bring about.
In reply to Keep pushing your Moronic… by Got The Wrong No
Clearly we need to do what China is/has been doing, print more FOR OURSELVES, then purchase foreign currencies, gold, and assets!!!!
In reply to Spare change between sofa… by B-Bond
Clearly he's hitting his mark, especially regarding access to Hillary's server by Chinese government interests.
In reply to Clearly we need to do what… by LawsofPhysics
How does Hong Kong get reserves separate from China ? How is Germany separate from the European Union ?
In reply to How does Hong Kong get… by Sandmann
In reply to How does Hong Kong get… by Sandmann
Funny. I see that list as mostly consisting of holding of paper for which they would require a buyer.
Gold tends to remain a store of value. Everything else is a debt instrument.
In reply to Spare change between sofa… by B-Bond
I cannot take Chinese leaders seriously unless they quote the wookie, Misshell Obama, more often.
In reply to Without trade to the US,… by sheikurbootie
Quoth the wookie: nevermore!
In reply to I cannot take Chinese… by Never One Roach
but did China deny? or did they simply make counter accusations?
In reply to I cannot take Chinese… by Never One Roach
bulldust..... as if the chinese cant consume the goods they produce themselves.... ! what we need exceptional US citizens to do that part LOL... on credit none the less.
some people are so stupid and delude themselves into beleiving the US consumer is unique.
In reply to Without trade to the US,… by sheikurbootie
"smearing China's image"
(Laugh Track Deafening !!!!)
In reply to bulldust..... as if the… by peterk
without raping the U.S. on trade and theft of IP, China will die - BETTER
In reply to Without trade to the US,… by sheikurbootie
IGIC McCullough reported the China access, it wasn't a hack. Clinton's have a history of selling out America to China. It's not that hard to figure out...
http://dailycaller.com/2018/07/12/ig-clinton-foreign-emails/
In reply to Without trade to the US,… by sheikurbootie
A "HACK" OR "SOLD OUT"??? What difference does it make at THIS point in time?? The Chinese have the emails
In reply to IGIC McCullough reported the… by Crash Overide
Not true. It's a big planet.
In reply to Without trade to the US,… by sheikurbootie
all of us are constantly reminded of the fact the chinese culture goes back 5000 years. which means china should have invented the internet about 4500 years ago.
In reply to Without trade to the US,… by sheikurbootie
Chinese invented Gunpowder then the Western nations stole their intellectual property and turned it all into a big NEOCON Warmonger Game Changer.
In reply to all of us are constantly… by just the tip
not true. The belt and road initiative is making all of Eurasia China's playground.
In reply to Without trade to the US,… by sheikurbootie
Me thinks he doth protest to much?? He attacks TRUMP, then he basically takes sides with the FBI and the JUSTICE DEPARTMENT?? That's curious??
In reply to Without trade to the US,… by sheikurbootie
thats about as daft as sayin the world would stop without your useless comments...
In reply to Without trade to the US,… by sheikurbootie
Doubtful.
In reply to Without trade to the US,… by sheikurbootie
Without Chinese exports the US will cease to function.......it is way beyond the time that US action can remedy things - you should not have let Slick Willie near the White House if you wanted to stop China's Ascent
In reply to Without trade to the US,… by sheikurbootie
Moron Trumptard... 90% of China trade with the US is Supply Chain are you so fucking stupid you can't read John Deere's earnings? The companies getting harmed are US Companies that make parts in China and export them to their own manufacturing facilities in the US.
Are you so stupid and economically illiterate that you don't know the disastrous history of US Tariffs starting with Smoot Hawley? Bush II did this with Steel and lost 200,000 us jobs and then lost 40% of the US Steelmaking capacity. Don't you comprehend? This has all been tried before. That is why over 3000 economists oppose Trump's irrational activities. What are you socialist fuckhead Trumptard thinking with your shit for brains?
Look at how fucking stupid you are. Since Tariffs by Trump, China exports to the US have hit record highs and US exports have rocketed down. The Chinese PMI is way up!
In the US weak growth in nonfarm payrolls points to the issue of slowing domestic economic growth, already seen in a weakening auto sector.
According to National Association of Credit Management data, which measure both manufacturing and services, July’s GDP proxy slowed by almost 1% to 3% from June’s strong rate of nearly 4%.
The July ISM Manufacturing/Services growth proxy has halved to 2%.
The July ISM Manufacturing survey for new orders fell to the lowest pace in 14 months.
ISM Services, reported on Friday morning, missed big, falling to the lowest level in nearly a year.
ISM Services backlogs dropped to a two-year low in July (51.5). We are in a services economy — 80% of the population resides there — and in our evolving economy a services downturn, rather than manufacturing, can presage an economic slowdown.
In the Friday jobs report, July services job creation was the slowest month in 2018.
July business activity, a dependable indicator, fell by 7.4 points from June; that’s the sharpest drop since late 2008.
The spread between business activity and employment has narrowed to 0.4 points; when it turns negative, companies are overstaffed.
YOU TRUMPTARDS ARE NOT WINNING! And you vapid factless supportless posts speak volumes for your dumbassed propaganda. You fucks need to leave ZH. This has never been a PRO Politician platform.
In reply to Without trade to the US,… by sheikurbootie
Correct. The USA has always held the plug on China. Trump has shown he is willing to pull it and send China right down the tube.
In reply to Without trade to the US,… by sheikurbootie
The perp claiming to be the victim. Classic attempt at spin by fumanchu.
In reply to But are his tweets even… by Iconoclast422
Well, on the bright side, they didn't call us 'white dogs' like some of the Korean refugees have said despite these 'dumbass fucking white people' kind enough to take them in.
One more reason for strict vetting; screen what shit we let into America from abroad.
In reply to The perp claiming to be the… by TheSilentMajority
Whether its the Chicoms or the democrats the rhetoric is nearly identical. The politics are almost the same. Perhaps that is why cankles was so willing to sell out the US.
In reply to But are his tweets even… by Iconoclast422
Hillary had a policy, " you give me the money, and I'll give you the world"!! Money first, of course !!
In reply to Whether its the Chicoms or… by Everybodys All…
The Hillary Card 2 years in, awesome ! Way to use your noggin
In reply to Hillary had a policy, " you… by Katos
Stay tuned.
In reply to But are his tweets even… by Iconoclast422
China mouthpiece sounds just like US democrat mouthpeice, CNNnbcABCcbsNYTwapo, coincidence?
In reply to But are his tweets even… by Iconoclast422
Yep, I have been thinking this for a while. The dumbass should move his account to a Twitter alternative site. Would immediately boost new company and put down a confirmed bias one. But his fucking forsight is just not there.
So much potential wasted. Sad.
In reply to But are his tweets even… by Iconoclast422
No, but his knuckleheads here love them... Anything Anti is good. Anything good is bad and so on...
In reply to But are his tweets even… by Iconoclast422
The tweets are not chirps. They are 2x4's between the eyes to get the attention of those that refuse to listen.
In reply to But are his tweets even… by Iconoclast422
Sad but true.
It is probably not possible to exaggerate the negatives of China.
In reply to Psst, just don't mention… by RagnarRedux
