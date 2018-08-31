Steele To Ohr In Secret 2016 Meeting: Russia Has Trump "Over A Barrel" With "Explosive Information" 

Former UK spy Christopher Steele told then-DOJ #4 Bruce Ohr at a 2016 breakfast that the Kremlin had Donald Trump "over a barrel" thanks to "potentially explosive information" in the possession of Russian intelligence, reports AP, citing "multiple people" familiar with the encounter.
Ohr also learned that Trump campaign aide Carter Page had met with "higher-level" Russian officials than the aide had previously acknowledged, said the sources.
The previously unreported details of the July 30, 2016, breakfast with Christopher Steele, which Ohr described to lawmakers this week in a private interview, reveal an exchange of potentially explosive information about Trump between two men the president has relentlessly sought to discredit.
...
Among the things Ohr said he learned from Steele during the breakfast was that an unnamed former Russian intelligence official had said that Russian intelligence believed “they had Trump over a barrel,” according to people familiar with the meeting. It was not clear from Ohr’s interview whether Steele had been directly told that or had picked that up through his contacts, but the broader sentiment is echoed in Steele’s research dossier. -AP
Page responded to the AP report, tweeting: "BREAKING NEWS (a.k.a. what most sane reporters and other observers realized long ago): The Corrupt DOJ, co-conspirators in the DNC and their high-priced consultants correctly believed they had American democracy and the FISA Court over a barrel in 2016."
BREAKING NEWS (a.k.a. what most sane reporters and other observers realized long ago): The Corrupt DOJ, co-conspirators in the DNC and their high-priced consultants correctly believed they had American democracy and the FISA Court over a barrel in 2016.— Carter Page, Ph.D. (@carterwpage) August 31, 2018
https://t.co/Qqc3OmFdAV
According to AP, Ohr told lawmakers that could not verify the accuracy of Steele's information, however he considered the ex-UK spy to be a "reliable FBI informant who delivered credible and actionable intelligence."
That said, Ohr reportedly said he did not notify his superiors of the Steele breakfast - including Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.
Ohr also shed light on the DOJ's decision to demote him;
Ohr said he met in late December 2017 with two senior Justice Department officials, Scott Schools and James Crowell, who told him they were unhappy he had not proactively disclosed his meetings with Steele. They said he was being stripped of his associate deputy attorney post as part of a planned internal reorganization, people familiar with Ohr’s account say. -AP
According to Ohr, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his
boss Deputy, Rod Rosenstein, did not believe he could continue in his role as director of a drug grant-distribution program - the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force, as it entailed White House meetings and interactions.
The Steele-Ohr breakfast was just one of many interactions between the two - as they also communicated extensively about Russian Oligarch and Putin pal Oleg Deripaska as recently as February 2016, which included efforts to obtain a Visa for Deripaska to attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting int he US.
Steele's firm, Orbis Business Intelligence, was hired by a law firm working for Deripaska in 2012, marking the beginning of a relationship which extended at least throughout 2016 according to Solomon. Steele was tasked with researching a business rival of Deripaska, however Steele's work for the Russian billionaire evolved to the point where the former British spy was interfacing with the Obama administration on his behalf.
Deripaska is now banned from the United States as one of several Russians sanctioned in April in response to alleged 2016 election meddling.
Ohr, meanwhile, was demoted twice after the DOJ's Inspector General discovered that he lied about his involvement with opposition research firm Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson - who employed Steele. Ohr's CIA-linked wife, Nellie, was also employed by Fusion as part of the firm's anti-Trump efforts, and had ongoing communications with the ex-UK spy, Christopher Steele as well.
What's more, Ohr met with Deripaska according to Solomon.
By 2015, Steele’s work had left him friendly with one of Deripaska’s lawyers, according to my sources. And when Ohr, then the associate deputy attorney general and a longtime acquaintance of Steele, sought help getting to meet Deripaska, Steele obliged.
Deripaska, who frequently has appeared alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin at high-profile meetings, never really dealt with Steele, but he followed his lawyer’s recommendations and met with Ohr, my sources say. -The Hill
The September 2015 meeting between Ohr, Deripaska and several FBI agents in New York sought the Russian billionaire's assistance regarding organized crime investigations. That meeting was facilitated by Steele.
To recap: Bruce Ohr = the #4 official at the DOJ, met with a billionaire friend of Vladimir Putin, in a sit-down arranged by Christopher Steele. Steele and the DOJ, meanwhile, were accusing Donald Trump of collusion with Putin - while the Obama administration used Steele's dodgy dossier to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on Carter Page.
Fascinating...
Dossier author Christopher Steele was likely working for Putin-linked Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska at the exact same time he was telling Hillary and the press that Trump’s alleged ties to Russia were treason. https://t.co/jEXY2NM5hg— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 9, 2018
Fake news from the liars club.
The Carter Page tweet doesn't make sense. I'm on Trump's team, but the Page tweet, using the "Over a Barrel" phrase seems convoluted. They (Ohr and Steels) are claiming that the Russian source thought Russia had Trump over a barrel. Page then spins that into what I quoted above. At this point, I'm looking for more than spin.
Ignoring Page's weird tweet, what we have here is hearsay evidence of a conversation that supposedly took place between two men, both of whom have lost credibility, and we're supposed to somehow accept that this conversation took place and that this occurred?
In reply to A firing squad would be too… by Gadfly
And Ohr failed to share the conversation with anyone until now but now only in secret.
In reply to df by Kafir Goyim
It doesn't take any news or "intelligence" to put this together. If you knew Trump's playboy antics and the way the Russian intelligence operates, this is a foregone conclusion as soon as you realize that Trump traveled to Russia many times since his first trip in '87.
What info? That he fucked Stormy Daniels?
Page’s ‘spin’ is pretty odd. Shit, this is a further part of the ‘gish gallop’.
Maddow and the rest of the Batshit Left will go nuts. No real evidence but Ohr said Steele said a mystery Russian said they know a secret.
By the way - how do we know Steele met with ‘Kremlin officials?’
The press has very gradually and deliberately tried to make connection with anything Russian treason itself.
Except for Bill and Hillary and UraniuMueller.
Foreign interference in US presidential election by....the UK.
Any proof to this or is it just the spew of two known habitual liars?
What else are they gonna say? "We knew this was all fake and we just made this shit up."
What a total disgrace to the intelligence community and the UK. The real story is why the hell the UK was messing around in US elections in the first place.
This was a CIA operation run thru' Kiev with Steele as a cutout.All roads lead to Langley and Brennan.
Steele told Ohr that an unnamed source claims another told him that someone else "believes."
WTF?
Thin, mighty thin.
And how do they know what Russia has on Trump? Are they that well connected to the FSB? How? through what channels? If they are that well connected, are they "guided" by their contacts right now?
HUAC wants to know.
"The big, bad Russkies gave us the golden showers story"
Steele has also written (July 2016) that agents within the democrat party were responsible for the email thefts. This guy was throwing everything including the kitchen sink hoping something would stick.