Pro-Russian Leader Of Donetsk People’s Republic Killed In East Ukraine Bomb Explosion

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:50

According to breaking reports a targeted blast has killed Ukraine's most prominent separatist leader in what appears a high level assassination under mysterious circumstances.  The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Aleksandr Zakharchenko, was reportedly at a cafe in central Donetsk city in eastern Ukraine when an explosion of as yet unknown origin went off, killing Zakharchenko and injuring several other top separatist officials

Local reports say that Zakharchenko was still alive at the scene, but died of his severe injuries after arriving an an area hospital. 

Alenksandr Zakharchenko, Reuters file photo

A group of the Donetsk People’s Republic's leaders were gathered at ‘Separ’ a well-known restaurant and cafe in the city center.

A spokesperson for the breakaway Ukrainian region confirmed his death and called it a "terrorist attack"

"The head of the DNR, Alenksandr Zakharchenko, has died as a result of a terrorist act," a spokesperson of the self-proclaimed republic’s administration told journalists, though revealed no further details of the incident. 

The Separ cafe, file photo via RFE/RL

A US broadcaster has further cited local officials to report that another separatist figure, the movement's "finance minister" Aleksandr Timofeyev, was injured in the blast at the Separ (Separatist) cafe.

Donetsk sources have yet to assign blame; however, the breakaway region in eastern Ukraine have been at war with forces loyal to the Ukrainian government in Kiev since 2014. 

The heavily-armed rebels in Donetsk and Luhansk regions have waged what they say is a war for independence and have refused the the Ukrainian government in Kiev. One senior Donetsk rebel, Vladislav Berdichevsky, told Interfax news agency: "According to preliminary information, it is unfortunately true. The republic's leader suffered a fatal wound."

Local journalists and news sources circulated images of what appeared to be the blast site on social media.

And predictably, Russia’s Foreign Ministry immediately pointed the finger at Ukrainian authorities for the attack, saying Kiev had decided to engage in a “bloody fight.”

But Ukrainian security officials countered that it appears to be the work of “terrorists and their Russian sponsors.”

Lately the separatist movement has undergone internal fighting and rivalries, with several leaders reportedly having fled the region while citing unconfirmed threats by former comrades.

developing...

JSBach1 Truther Fri, 08/31/2018 - 13:07 Permalink

There is “every reason to believe” that Zakharchenko’s murder was orchestrated by Kiev, which “has repeatedly resorted to such methods to get rid of dissidents and undesirables,” Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

“Instead of abiding by the Minsk Agreements and seeking ways to resolve the internal [Ukrainian] conflict, the Kiev warmongers opted for a terrorist scenario, thus exacerbating an already tense situation in the region,” she added. The Ukrainian security service, the SBU, has denied involvement in the killing of the DNR head.

https://www.rt.com/news/437357-head-donbass-republic-killed/ 

 

https://sputniknews.com/europe/201808311067645316-explosion-dpr-victim/

 

from: 10/17/16 AT 2:46 PM

Russian-born commander Arsen Pavlov, known as “Motorola,” was killed Sunday by a bomb explosion in his apartment building’s elevator in the rebel-held city of Donetsk. Soon after, heavy military activity was seen around the scene of the incident as separatist authorities scrambled to discover who was behind the killing.

Russian journalist Alexander Kots tweeted a video Sunday evening allegedly from a Ukrainian neo-Nazi group called “Misanthropic Division.” The 11-second clip appears to show several armed men in military fatigues and baklavas take responsibility for assassinating Pavlov, who commanded the rebel Sparta unit. They then threaten to target Alexander Zakharchenko, prime minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and rebel leader Igor Plotnitsky.

https://www.ibtimes.com/ukraine-war-rebel-military-leader-arsen-pavlov-…

 

FireBrander JSBach1 Fri, 08/31/2018 - 13:09 Permalink

A group of the Donetsk People’s Republic's leaders were gathered at ‘Separ’ — a well-known restaurant and cafe in the city center.

Well, Fluken A'...why not just post where/when you're having lunch on Facebook and invite in the public?

What a fluken idiot! No way I'm eating in public if I'm the "leader" of any group involved in war...geesh!

Polynik3s Truther Fri, 08/31/2018 - 13:19 Permalink

"Deep State" is a confusing term to define the enemy. It is like using the term "Congress" or "staffers". Deep State does not identity who they are. 

"Traitor" and "Mole" are the proper terms. If they were CIA working in the interest of the USA, then we would just use "CIA".

Who do they work for? Mossad, Kosher Nostra, Rothschild, Jewish-Russian Mafia, Israel, State of Russia, China,...

Be clear on which enemy you are confronting at any time OR you will remain flailing at spectres.

dickcheney Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:55 Permalink

Here's something nobody knows...a squad of Canadian special forces went into Donetsk to show the ukies how it's done, recon and sabotage...they all came back in pieces

fightapathy Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:56 Permalink

He had many enemies within the DPR, so what's surprising is how long he lived up to now. Still, he was a personality there, and will be difficult to replace.

Ms No Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

Nuland-Kagans-Kaganovichs are going to be hating life with this all fails.  That Kaganovich (the butcher of Ukraine) that starved Ukraine last time was afforded a long life.  Now everything is being exposed at every angle.  The apparatchiks we are looking at now will all be alive as this crumbles.  I wonder if they realize this.

dickcheney Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

Here's something nobody knows...a squad of Canadian special forces went into Donetsk to show the ukies how it's done, recon and sabotage...they all came back in pieces...eighteen in total, men, not pieces

Son of Captain Nemo Fri, 08/31/2018 - 13:02 Permalink

Asymmetric terrorism at it's finest!... And the only game in town in Washington, London and Tel Aviv who know how to play it like "Itzhak Perlman" on his stradivarius...

Anybody who wishes to deny that the bad luck that "just keeps coming" the Anglo-Zionist's way in Syria with this announcement is simply a coincidence (https://www.rt.com/news/437364-russia-syria-chemical-weapon-opcw/)...

I have a fat ex-Russian exiled Jew (https://www.rt.com/news/437359-israel-missiles-hezbollah-iran/) to show you that only wants to make "peace" with his "missiles"!...

Russia really needs to whack the "fat chocolate" Kike and hang him upside down in Maidan to show them who's in charge of the "neighborhood"!...

JSBach1 Son of Captain Nemo Fri, 08/31/2018 - 13:13 Permalink

There is some news on 9/11 that may be of interests to you (a lawsuit filed to impanel a grand jury):

For anyone interested in getting involved (financially, as an organizer, volunteer, investigator, or in any other capacity) the Lawyers’ Committee for 9-11 Inquiry filed a petition on April 8 2018 with the U. S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York demanding a grand jury investigation of the potential federal crimes committed on 9/11. So far there has been no response from the U. S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, but when a reasonable time frame passes without a response or the U.S. Attorney declines to convene a grand jury, they will force a judge to do so. Here are details of this case:

Lawyers Petition for 9/11 Grand Jury:

https://youtu.be/xcke2K_odLw

Direct website of the press release:

https://www.911tap.org/557-news-releases/736-lawyers-file-doj-petition-…

http://truthinmedia.com/lawyers-family-members-petition-grand-jury-inve…

 

 

nariño1 Fri, 08/31/2018 - 13:23 Permalink

"Lately the separatist movement has undergone internal fighting and rivalries, with several leaders reportedly having fled the region while citing unconfirmed threats by former comrades."

sounds like "Ukrainian" or CIA propaganda: this attack has nothing to do with us! they're killing each other!

is this sort of propaganda what ZH is into?