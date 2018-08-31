Trader Exposes Market "Reality" In One Simple Chart

For days, the US equity market has shrugged off every bad trade headline, every weak data-point, every global EM crisis contagion concern, and every signal from other (less-manipulated) markets and soared to record highs, building chips in Trump's corner to expend in his global trade war.
However, as former fund manager and FX trader Richard Breslow points out, it appears the market is now saying "no mas" as the uglier reality is starting to peak out from behind the curtain.
Via Bloomberg,
Since it’s Friday, I started with the news and then tried to guess what the markets would be up to. Other days the game is played in reverse. This was too easy. Given the upcoming long-weekend in the U.S., the emerging market shambles and the sotto voce move toward perceived safer assets, it’s not a surprise that it looks like nothing is happening today. Never was it more true that traders are quite rightly choosing to let sleeping dogs lie. You have to wonder if they are being a little hasty.
But it is a big mistake to think this in any way implies people are, or should, feel sanguine. Warren Buffett may be adding to his Apple stake. The Austrian representative on the ECB’s Governing Council, Ewald Nowotny, may be calling for rate hikes, regardless of what shape Italy is in. But this all sounds like white noise. You know it’s an off day when JGB futures falling 14 ticks on “BOJ news” grabs headlines in Europe.
All this seeming calm may be appropriate for the day, but needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Markets are confused, not quiet.
At the risk of being repetitive, you just can’t use the U.S. stock market as a risk barometer. It is, just like it did in the third quarter of 2007, receiving the benefits in a very complicated world of being taken as a straightforward, uncomplicated and liquid safe haven. Until it isn’t. Every time this week when I looked at where the S&P 500 was trading, I forced myself to take a peek at EUR/CHF, just as a reality check.
The ultimate safe-haven indicator has now slipped to its lowest since July 2017...
* * *
As it’s month-end, it’s time to look at some longer-term charts.
I was struck by how ambiguous they appear vis-a-vis the dollar.
There’s reasonable, even good, arguments to be either bearish or bullish. And nothing screaming from a technical perspective that the market has made its choice and we need to immediately get on board. Frankly, I was a little surprised, but in retrospect this seems entirely appropriate. I’m deathly afraid of the possibility that we will continue to have mini false breaks with no resolution. If we do, it won’t last out the year, but it will be a long slog until we get there.
Sadly, the 10-year Treasury shares many of the same technical characteristics.
There is a slight bias for higher yields, but I must confess little reason for the longs to get out. Like the dollar, this remains a work in progress. But unlike the dollar, I don’t think it can hold this somnolent range for much longer. The question is, how far can it really go? The trick will be not swooning over a few basis point extension one way or the other outside the range without having a solid fundamental reason backing up the excitement.
Gold is again trying to push up against resistance around 1210, but the Bloomberg Commodity Index is lifeless.
This does not bode well for the commodity currencies. Which are also getting no love from Chinese assets. This month-end close for the Shanghai Composite is disappointing, at best.
Monday, or maybe Tuesday, it all starts again. Maybe then all will be revealed. But I suspect it might take a little bit longer.
Comments
https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/pr7682-18
The markets are rigged, trying to forecast or predict them pure guesswork. Deutsche Bank should be thrown out of the USA for repeated wrong doing.
I predict BTFD.
In reply to https://www.cftc.gov… by Dornier27
Markets? There are no stiiinking markets.
In reply to I predict BTFD. by Sages wife
yah, true, but then wouldn't they have to toss Wells-Fargo too?
In reply to https://www.cftc.gov… by Dornier27
at least its not doom porn
bunch of meaningless charts. "Trader" exposed shit.
Well... those faggots can't short BTC!
They can't manipulate BTC!
You're goddamn right, those cock throated mother fuckers can fuck off and die with their manipulation BS.
In reply to Well... those faggots can't… by JibjeResearch
they certainly can pump and dump it, they just did...
anyway BTC is the biggest revolution in human history, our (and everybody else) kids will live a life of prosperity we don't even dream of
In reply to Well... those faggots can't… by JibjeResearch
You did hear about bitcoin futures right?
In reply to Well... those faggots can't… by JibjeResearch
The Funniest thing that ever happened, was Nothing... jw.
The only thing the US stock markets now realiably measures is, how much value of the dollar the majority, alien-owned Fed has stolen from the middle-class and given to the world-elite today.
on that note, Peaceful and enjoyable Labor Day weekend to all ZH'ers
ps we know who owns the Fed and it's not aliens
In reply to The only thing that the US… by nsurf9
Ok, not all are aliens (7 of 10 alien, excluding Lehman) - or, what's left of the concealed 1913 original roots that pushed for its Congressional Charter. And, those heirs, thereto, the US Government says would violate National Security, if revealed:
Rothschild Bank of London
Warburg Bank of Hamburg
Rothschild Bank of Berlin
Lehman Brothers of New York
Lazard Brothers of Paris
Kuhn Loeb Bank of New York
Israel Moses Seif Banks of Italy
Goldman, Sachs of New York
Warburg Bank of Amsterdam
Chase Manhattan Bank of New York
In reply to on that note, Peaceful and… by resistedliving
Well done. Winner winner.
In reply to Ok, not all are aliens:… by nsurf9
When it is acknowledged that the goal of organized support is to concentrate control of the factors of production into the hands of a few, what is happening with the market makes perfect sense.
http://quillian.net/blog/taking-the-stock-market-private/
not confusing, just buy everything, except for EM and those Euro faggot fake notes
The market hasn't priced in Dems winning the House and impeaching Trump.
Nor finding obama's foriegn birth certificate thereby nullifying his eight years
In reply to The market hasn't priced in… by Sliced into ribbons
well that was an interesting momentary interruption. is ZH next on someone's list?
i couldn't help myself being struck by the contrast of the curve (UST 10Y) this comment was adjacent to:
The trick will be not swooning over a few basis point extension one way or the other outside the range without having a solid fundamental reason backing up the excrement.
FIFY
Technical analyzes on heavy manipulated 'markets'. Good luck!
The foundation - Federal Reserve - zionist Jewish organized crime syndicate. It's all rigged!