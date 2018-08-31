Trump: "People Are Angry. I Will Get Involved Unless FBI, DOJ Start Doing Their Job"

During his latest campaign-style rally in Indiana, President Donald Trump warned on Thursday that the Justice Department and the FBI must “start doing their job and doing it right” or "I will get involved." Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the department over its handling of a probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election campaign, suggested its leadership was biased against Republicans and that “people are angry.”
“Our Justice Department and our FBI - at the top of each, because inside they have incredible people - but our Justice Department and our FBI have to start doing their job and doing it right and doing it now,” Trump said. “I wanted to stay out, but at some point if it doesn’t straighten out properly ... I will get involved and I’ll get in there if I have to.”
The president's comments echoed his tweet from this past Saturday, and also comments he made in May, when he threatened to "get involved" in a rolling dispute between conservative House Republicans and the top DOJ official overseeing the Russia probe.
Trump has frequently attacked the DOJ and Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The president’s feud with the DOJ has escalated since last week, when he said during an interview on “Fox & Friends” that Sessions “never took control of the Justice Department.”
"The Dems are very strong in the Justice Department," Trump said. "And I put in an attorney general that never took control of the Justice Department, Jeff Sessions. Never took control of the Justice Department. It’s sort of an incredible thing.” Sessions fired back, saying in a statement that the DOJ “will not be improperly influenced by political considerations."
As The Hill notes, the president's attacks against Sessions have continued to fuel speculation that he could move to fire the attorney general at some point. Senators Bob Corker and Lindsey Graham both predicted last week that Trump will eventually fire Sessions.
Earlier in the day, Trump told Bloomberg News that Sessions would remain in his job until at least the November midterm elections, but declined to say whether he would keep Sessions after the elections.
Comments
Trump literally ran for this and was elected for this. He isn't backing down and it's going to be really ugly under the hood.
New revelations
Feinstein's "driver" wasn't a Chicom spy but a "bridge", which is an approved spy, set in place to guarantee info being passed.
Hillary's server, same thing, setup to copy emails to Chicom's.
China China China
#UnRedact by Trump to open Pandora's Box. Obama on down knee deep in #SpyGate and so, so much more.
It's judgement day!
Don’t say you’ll do it.
Just do it.
And do it soon.
And get our guys the fuck out of Syria.
In reply to He will too, libtards. by TahoeBilly2012
This keeps up and the 3 percent will get involved
In reply to Don’t say you’ll do it. Just… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Trump's method is like the good shepherd's. You can laugh at him believing he won't do anything but the more you don't do what you are supposed to the more you build the case against yourself, and in the end he just comes to pick you like a flower.
Why people don't understand that is beyond me. But maybe it's the ultimate proof of their stupidity.
In reply to This keeps up and the 3… by IridiumRebel
Hmmm, something like President for life must sound enticing right about now ???
In reply to Trump method is like the… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
We wouldn’t allow that either. All must serve their term and return to their lives like George Washington did. We do not run our country like your shitty Europe with your quasi-nepotism.
In reply to ui by BaBaBouy
Bergovitch has an excellent point. A truly patient man doesn't have to manifest patience for the sake of doing just that, he just needs to tread softly with his big stick in reach....like me when I wake up in the middle of the night and have to urinate like a horse without disturbing the missus.
In reply to We wouldn’t allow that… by IridiumRebel
He can't do shit until after midterms. If he goes on the warpath now, it gives the Democrat Marxist Media Complex one hell of a rallying cry for voter turnout. I'll say it again: GO VOTE. It doesn't matter how 'safe' your district is, for either D or R. Add your voice. Keeping both houses in GOP control cuts the Swamp's throat, not because the GOPe isn't as rotten as the Dems, but because they reveal themselves to the normies if they do anything but back Trump's agenda.
In reply to Bergovitch has an excellent… by Ecclesia Militans
Trump should let the Russia-gate shit show keep going, if he was smart. It's:
a) garnering support and sympathy for him as the underdog
b) making the media make itself look stupid
c) distracting from his many flip flopped campaign promises (don't make me post links, it'll will ruin your day)
Hmmm... maybe he is really smart....
In reply to He can't do shit until after… by HopefulCynical
Im going to start "recusing" myself from my responsibilities. Works for Sessions. Tax bill due, sorry Im recusing myself from paying taxes. Boss says to clean the floor, sorry Ive recused myself from cleaning. Wife asks me to pick up some groceries, sorry dear, Ive recused myself from grocery shopping.
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
Sessions is filling his role perfectly, imo. A stonewall plausible deniability buffer.
You trumpians need to get your doctrine in order: Is Sessions a bum, "deep state," or a "silent assassin?" I want some consensus from the cultists, please. You guys are all over the place.
In reply to Im going to start "recusing"… by brushhog
Iridium- I agree with all but the "We do not run our country like your shitty Europe with your quasi-nepotism " part.
How else could you possibly explain the push for a "Bush vs Clinton" Presidential race just 2 years ago.
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
I would ask Iridium:
How has your Justice and FBI been run? Shitty is preferable to third world. And right now, US law and order is beneath third world.
Fuckwits like Wray and Sessions don't get that a couple of coats of gloss will not hide that fact, or regain one iota of confidence (of the people).
Trump does.
In reply to Iridium- I agree with all… by Hopeless for Change
He's just threatening, but in reality he won't do it...especially when it comes to jailing Hillary. He only uses threats to warn his opponents going after him to back off.
In reply to I would ask Iridium: How… by CuttingEdge
Anger is an understatement.
The thing about anger is it escalates to a point where more people get sucked into the persecution/prosecution than might have otherwise not. Like people that are paid to disrupt web site comment sections for instance. They are not bad people per say, they just don't ave any skills or motivation in any productive direction. Paid troll wins by default.
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
You may be right that now he's left it too late, but if he exposes enough criminality those normal honest people who were simply deceived by the democrats may decide to vote for him instead - no one enjoys being made a fool of and Hillary and Obama fooled a great many - to their cost.
In reply to He can't do shit until after… by HopefulCynical
i doubt it. he said too many over-the-top things during the campaign to rally his base (which worked great, btw, all planned by Roger Stone). the "other side" will not move over. hillary could drink a chalice of infant blood on stage and they would still vote for her.
In reply to it gives the Democrat… by PrivetHedge
'Its easier to fool a man than to convince him he's been fooled'- Mark Twain
In reply to it gives the Democrat… by PrivetHedge
It could also invigorate his base and bring in independents who must see the cabal for what it is...especially if Trump takes over the heads of the Marxist media.
In reply to He can't do shit until after… by HopefulCynical
.
In reply to We wouldn’t allow that… by IridiumRebel
Bait comment, comment is not on topic.
In reply to ui by BaBaBouy
You can only execute someone for Treason once. There is already enough evidence out there in the public domain to do it 4 or 5 times over.....
Trump has to be in on it, no other viable conclusion, and this is just pre-election pandering.
In reply to Trump method is like the… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
+1
"While Trump's fascination with the White House still burned within him [re: 2011], he also had The Apprentice to deal with--and it wasn't as easy as you might think. He loved doing the show and was reluctant to give it up. At one point, he was actually thinking of hosting it from the oval office if he made it all the way to the White House. He even discussed it with Stephen Burke, the CEO at NBCUniversal, telling Burke he would reconsider running if the network was concerned about his candidacy." -Roger Stone
In reply to You can only execute someone… by gatorengineer
56893456348576D chess is it? lol...
In reply to Trump method is like the… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
k
In reply to This keeps up and the 3… by IridiumRebel
You've got to prep the peeps. More than half the population has to be told what to think.
In reply to Don’t say you’ll do it. Just… by I Am Jack's Ma…
more like more than 90 percent.
In reply to You've got to prep the peeps… by Cloud9.5
BREAKING NEWS - URGENT: 7 CIA MAINFRAME COMPUTERS DOWN - SPY SATELLITES OFFLINE
In reply to Don’t say you’ll do it. Just… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Good, they should be left off for the sake of humanity. The pharisee jew controlled CIA is only evil and does nothing good for the planet or its inhabitants. It's a malignant cancer.
Hopefully a bigger wiser force has disabled them on a permanent basis.
In reply to BREAKING NEWS - URGENT: 7… by StychoKiller
can you spell:
O C T O B E R
S U R P R I S E?
In reply to Don’t say you’ll do it. Just… by I Am Jack's Ma…
October 29. Hillary will be arrested and indicted. I was perusing QDrops a couple of days ago and something popped up stating exactly this.
Strange because now I can’t find it and simultaneously I got a message that somebody had requested a password reset on Farcebook.
The post said that extradition alerts had already been set up and she would be arrested on Monday 29 October.
In reply to can you spell: O C T O B E R… by New_Meat
The fuck out of Syria, the fuck out of Afghanistan, stop bombing school buses in Yemen, the fuck out of the middle East entirely.
In reply to Don’t say you’ll do it. Just… by I Am Jack's Ma…
The red pills will be flying.
qanon.pub
In reply to He will too, libtards. by TahoeBilly2012
Bout fng time trump. Should have gotten involved a year ago and should have fired Sessions the day after he recused instead of listening to rinsed penis and the other RINOs in your cabinet (that you hired).
In reply to He will too, libtards. by TahoeBilly2012
indeed the whole point of a secret illegal server is to remove it from security protocols. There was no other reason for her to do that and it is *amazing* she escaped indictment - it completely invalidates the FBI/DOJ as being at all trustworthy.
But there’s no way it was only the Chinese looking.
In reply to He will too, libtards. by TahoeBilly2012
Declassify
Everything !!
In reply to He will too, libtards. by TahoeBilly2012
Up into Stormy?
No, Monica. With a cigar. While in office. While his wife and daughter were in the same building. Misogynistic pig. Oh sorry- that was Hillary's husband, the Democrat Bill Clinton.
In reply to Up into Stormy? by the rule of law
Best way to get involved is to fire everybody, shut the agencies down, re-invent a better system and hope for the best.
The CIA will be scattered into the wind.
In reply to Best way to get involved is… by j.tennquist
yes and they will of course go peaceably....
In reply to The CIA will be scattered… by cankles' server
Lol.
You're the guy who wins the lottery and cries bitterly about missing the bonus ball.
It must really suck to be you.
In reply to yes and they will of course… by gatorengineer
We can only hope. The S.A. is long over due its night of long knives. Wonder which agencies will be pegged to fill out the death's head battalions.
In reply to The CIA will be scattered… by cankles' server
They lost Snowwhite last night, everything.
In reply to The CIA will be scattered… by cankles' server
The best way to get involved is to fire everybody. Agreed. Show no mercy. The rank and file are probably corrupt, too. A fish rots from the head down.
Obviously the rank and file are corrupt, we have text messages proving it.
In reply to The best way to get involved… by Pollygotacracker
The DOJ and FBI are doing their job. It's called bringing down your Presidency. Maybe a few heads should roll!
Mr President, you are the leader of the Executive Branch, and subsequently these agencies. As such, you can tell them exactly what you want to do and fire who you want, at any time. Stop complaining and actually do something - or is this some sort of long game by you I can't figure out yet?
Yeah, the plan is to keep talking to keep the chumptards appeased while Hillary enjoys life outside of prison, the oligarchs on Wall Street make trillions and the MIC gets bigger than ever.
In reply to You, Mr President, are the… by BunkerZee
Theyre telling him he cant do that because of the political fallout. Indeed, they would push to impeach him if he tried. But, they're going to push to impeach him anyway, so why wait?
In reply to You, Mr President, are the… by BunkerZee