Trump: "People Are Angry. I Will Get Involved Unless FBI, DOJ Start Doing Their Job"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/31/2018 - 07:06

During his latest campaign-style rally in Indiana, President Donald Trump warned on Thursday that the Justice Department and the FBI must “start doing their job and doing it right” or "I will get involved." Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the department over its handling of a probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election campaign, suggested its leadership was biased against Republicans and that “people are angry.”

“Our Justice Department and our FBI - at the top of each, because inside they have incredible people - but our Justice Department and our FBI have to start doing their job and doing it right and doing it now,” Trump said. “I wanted to stay out, but at some point if it doesn’t straighten out properly ... I will get involved and I’ll get in there if I have to.”

The president's comments echoed his tweet from this past Saturday, and also comments he made in May, when he threatened to "get involved" in a rolling dispute between conservative House Republicans and the top DOJ official overseeing the Russia probe.

Trump has frequently attacked the DOJ and Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The president’s feud with the DOJ has escalated since last week, when he said during an interview on “Fox & Friends” that Sessions “never took control of the Justice Department.”

"The Dems are very strong in the Justice Department," Trump said. "And I put in an attorney general that never took control of the Justice Department, Jeff Sessions. Never took control of the Justice Department. It’s sort of an incredible thing.”  Sessions fired back, saying in a statement that the DOJ “will not be improperly influenced by political considerations."

As The Hill notes, the president's attacks against Sessions have continued to fuel speculation that he could move to fire the attorney general at some point. Senators Bob Corker and Lindsey Graham both predicted last week that Trump will eventually fire Sessions.

Earlier in the day, Trump told Bloomberg News that Sessions would remain in his job until at least the November midterm elections, but declined to say whether he would keep Sessions after the elections.

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 44
Vote down!
 7
TahoeBilly2012 Fri, 08/31/2018 - 07:08 Permalink

Trump literally ran for this and was elected for this. He isn't backing down and it's going to be really ugly under the hood.

New revelations

Feinstein's "driver" wasn't a Chicom spy but a "bridge", which is an approved spy, set in place to guarantee info being passed.

Hillary's server, same thing, setup to copy emails to Chicom's.

China China China

#UnRedact by Trump to open Pandora's Box. Obama on down knee deep in #SpyGate and so, so much more.

It's judgement day!

 

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 4
Adolfsteinbergovitch IridiumRebel Fri, 08/31/2018 - 07:16 Permalink

Trump's method is like the good shepherd's. You can laugh at him believing he won't do anything but the more you don't do what you are supposed to the more you build the case against yourself, and in the end he just comes to pick you like a flower. 

Why people don't understand that is beyond me. But maybe it's the ultimate proof of their stupidity. 

 

 

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 1
HopefulCynical Ecclesia Militans Fri, 08/31/2018 - 07:47 Permalink

He can't do shit until after midterms. If he goes on the warpath now, it gives the Democrat Marxist Media Complex one hell of a rallying cry for voter turnout. I'll say it again: GO VOTE. It doesn't matter how 'safe' your district is, for either D or R. Add your voice. Keeping both houses in GOP control cuts the Swamp's throat, not because the GOPe isn't as rotten as the Dems, but because they reveal themselves to the normies if they do anything but back Trump's agenda.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
brushhog DingleBarryObummer Fri, 08/31/2018 - 07:58 Permalink

Im going to start "recusing" myself from my responsibilities. Works for Sessions. Tax bill due, sorry Im recusing myself from paying taxes. Boss says to clean the floor, sorry Ive recused myself from cleaning. Wife asks me to pick up some groceries, sorry dear, Ive recused myself from grocery shopping.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
JRobby DingleBarryObummer Fri, 08/31/2018 - 08:24 Permalink

Anger is an understatement.

The thing about anger is it escalates to a point where more people get sucked into the persecution/prosecution than might have otherwise not. Like people that are paid to disrupt web site comment sections for instance. They are not bad people per say, they just don't ave any skills or motivation in any productive direction. Paid troll wins by default.

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
PrivetHedge HopefulCynical Fri, 08/31/2018 - 07:56 Permalink

it gives the Democrat Marxist Media Complex one hell of a rallying cry

You may be right that now he's left it too late, but if he exposes enough criminality those normal honest people who were simply deceived by the democrats may decide to vote for him instead - no one enjoys being made a fool of and Hillary and Obama fooled a great many - to their cost.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DingleBarryObummer gatorengineer Fri, 08/31/2018 - 07:51 Permalink

+1

"While Trump's fascination with the White House still burned within him [re: 2011], he also had The Apprentice to deal with--and it wasn't as easy as you might think.  He loved doing the show and was reluctant to give it up.  At one point, he was actually thinking of hosting it from the oval office if he made it all the way to the White House.  He even discussed it with Stephen Burke, the CEO at NBCUniversal, telling Burke he would reconsider running if the network was concerned about his candidacy." -Roger Stone

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
BuboTB48 New_Meat Fri, 08/31/2018 - 08:22 Permalink

October 29. Hillary will be arrested and indicted. I was perusing QDrops a couple of days ago and something popped up stating exactly this. 

Strange because now I can’t find it and simultaneously I got a message that somebody had requested a password reset on Farcebook.

The post said that extradition alerts had already been set up and she would be arrested on Monday 29 October. 

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
BunkerZee Fri, 08/31/2018 - 07:14 Permalink

Mr President, you are the leader of the Executive Branch, and subsequently these agencies. As such, you can tell them exactly what you want to do and fire who you want, at any time. Stop complaining and actually do something - or is this some sort of long game by you I can't figure out yet?