What Could Robert Mueller Reveal Today From His "Secret Files"? 

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/31/2018 - 11:01

On Thursday evening, MSNBC's Chuck Todd suggested that Robert Mueller might make a major Friday announcement in the ongoing Trump-Russia-Pornstar-Kitchen Sink investigation, as an announcement after Labor Day could be viewed as interference in the midterm elections

"I think he knows, more than anything, he keeps quiet between Labor Day and Election Day," Chuck Todd said and then issued the following preview: "I’m not missing work tomorrow,” he continued. “I wouldn’t miss work tomorrow. Tomorrow is the last business day of the pre-Labor Day to Election Day window." (3:30 mins into the video).

Today, Axios is out with a list of evidence which might be in Mueller's "secret files" for a Friday release. As former Obama White House counsel Bob Bauer told the news outlet; "Investigators have the skills and resources to turn up evidence, including witness testimony, that goes beyond what anyone on the outside can imagine in the daily speculation about the Mueller probe." 

Here's the evidence we have yet to see via Axios

  • President Trump's tax returns.
  • Trump bank records, which are more valuable than tax returns.
  • Internal Trump Organization records.
  • More recordings from Michael Cohen.
  • Cellphone records (metadata showing calls placed/received and duration) related to the Trump Tower meeting.
  • White House and campaign emails and text messages. (Trump's legal team said in January that the White House had produced more than 20,000 pages of materials, and the campaign had provided more than 1.4 million pages.)
  • Contemporaneous notes of White House staffers from meetings with Trump.
  • A full reconstruction by former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who made a plea deal, of his conversations about Russia and subsequent lies.
  • Scores of hours of testimony of Trump insiders (including at least 20 White House personnel) about his private dealings, much of which is unknown to POTUS and the public.
  • National Enquirer files revealed by today's N.Y. Times: Trump and Cohen "devised a plan to buy up all the dirt on Mr. Trump that the National Enquirer and its parent company had collected on him, dating back to the 1980s."
  • As MSNBC analyst Matt Miller summarized: "Basically, everything!"

And like most earth-shattering announcements, we would imagine anything coming out of the special counsel would likely occur after market hours. 

As one guest on Meet The Press noted, if nothing comes out now - Mueller's team will probably wait until January to drop bombs, should they have any. 

j.tennquist dirty fingernails Fri, 08/31/2018 - 11:20 Permalink

There's a sense that liberals are attuned to any change in momentum of the narrative.  I suspect this is one of those times and that means there is a need to get something out there, anything that keeps the plot line moving and gives the media something to chew on this weekend.   I suspect that Mueller will give the promise of something big next week.   The problem is that next week never arrives.  There is no bomb in the bombshell.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Stan522 j.tennquist Fri, 08/31/2018 - 11:24 Permalink

Who knows what he will pull out of his ass, but what he should do is cease all bs efforts to chase down Trump, given the fact that his chief legal help, Lib Andrew Weisman was also collaborating with Bruce Ohr while he and Steele were pulling in Russian crap. This was BEFORE the mueller investigation started......

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
GeezerGeek dirty fingernails Fri, 08/31/2018 - 11:28 Permalink

Bombshell: Trump is no saint!

Bombshell: Trump is no choirboy! (And certainly isn't a Catholic priest or bishop or cardinal.)

Bombshell: Trump likes women!

As long as Trump acted like a normal, oversexed, wealthy American male I see no problem for him. By this time his supporters areb sick of his being attacked for things most of us wish we had done of could have gotten away with. (In other words we want some of that Democrats-get-out-of-jail-free stuff.)

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
benb 3.7.77 Fri, 08/31/2018 - 11:15 Permalink

Mueller has been quarterbacking a massive  obstruction of justice / misdirection operation covering for Obama and the Clintons for a year and a half now. Up-Chuck is an accessory to that conspiracy. Since the Department of Justice is Clusterfucked it's time for the military to arrest them all. Guantanamo, Military Tribunals, executions...

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
shortonoil Keyser Fri, 08/31/2018 - 11:23 Permalink

Brennan and Cohen are the hired hit men to advance this dog and pony show to keep the sheep entertained. We know that this circus is part of the media's agenda because it is all that they can find to talk about. Trump could fire Mueller by picking up the phone, but he hasn't. Something else is afoot, and it is not about some Russian pounding on their keyboard. There is a world wide power shift in progress, and it is one that they don't want advertised.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
1970SSNova396 loveyajimbo Fri, 08/31/2018 - 11:21 Permalink

Having seen what Mueller has done to Cohen and Manafort it will be hard for someone to step forward and bring the hammer against the elite cabal in DC. This is much much more than just the Clinton's. 80% of DC will go down with the two useless rednecks from Arkansas and that can't happen. The DC Cabal doesn't give a shit what the citizens of the country desire! 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
chunga loveyajimbo Fri, 08/31/2018 - 11:29 Permalink

The reds in congress are going to probably get a windfall out of this because on order to keep the maverick from being impeached they need to win.

And what have they done? The FBI and DOJ are rogue outfits and their oversight on that has been pathetic. Their main thing they yapped about for 8 years was repealing Barkey-Care and that's down the tube and the omnibus spending thing was written by 17 angry democrats. 

Vote up!
 15
Vote down!
 0
PT Fri, 08/31/2018 - 11:03 Permalink

IRS has 50 years of Trump tax returns.  What would they not yet know?
Trump just has to say he emailed them all to Lois Lerner and cc'd to Hillary Clinton.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
PT PT Fri, 08/31/2018 - 11:07 Permalink

Trump: "People Are Angry. I Will Get Involved Unless FBI, DOJ Start Doing Their Job"

What Could Robert Mueller Reveal Today From His "Secret Files"? 

Will ... unless ...?  Could???

Today's news:  Shit MIGHT happen in the future.

But probably won't.  Given that it probably won't happen then we'll write the article before it doesn't happen and then you won't complain that it never happened because it hasn't had a chance to not happen yet.

Yeah, I gotta stop clicking on this shit, except to point out this one fact.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 3
dirty fingernails PT Fri, 08/31/2018 - 11:11 Permalink

Hey, he's got a false flag in Syria to coordinate, peace talks with NK to collapse, several countries to push out of the dollar system, the Ukie Nazis are scared to re-engage in Donbass, Iran still hasn't been attacked, its opium transport season in Afghanistan, and Bibi wants blood. Give the puppet a little space to provide a performance