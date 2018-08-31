What Could Robert Mueller Reveal Today From His "Secret Files"? 

On Thursday evening, MSNBC's Chuck Todd suggested that Robert Mueller might make a major Friday announcement in the ongoing Trump-Russia-Pornstar-Kitchen Sink investigation, as an announcement after Labor Day could be viewed as interference in the midterm elections.

"I think he knows, more than anything, he keeps quiet between Labor Day and Election Day," Chuck Todd said and then issued the following preview: "I’m not missing work tomorrow,” he continued. “I wouldn’t miss work tomorrow. Tomorrow is the last business day of the pre-Labor Day to Election Day window." (3:30 mins into the video).

Today, Axios is out with a list of evidence which might be in Mueller's "secret files" for a Friday release. As former Obama White House counsel Bob Bauer told the news outlet; "Investigators have the skills and resources to turn up evidence, including witness testimony, that goes beyond what anyone on the outside can imagine in the daily speculation about the Mueller probe."

Here's the evidence we have yet to see via Axios:

President Trump's tax returns.

tax returns. Trump bank records, which are more valuable than tax returns.

which are more valuable than tax returns. Internal Trump Organization records.

Trump Organization records. More recordings from Michael Cohen.

from Michael Cohen. Cellphone records (metadata showing calls placed/received and duration) related to the Trump Tower meeting.

(metadata showing calls placed/received and duration) related to the Trump Tower meeting. White House and campaign emails and text messages. (Trump's legal team said in January that the White House had produced more than 20,000 pages of materials, and the campaign had provided more than 1.4 million pages.)

and campaign emails and text messages. (Trump's legal team said in January that the White House had produced more than 20,000 pages of materials, and the campaign had provided more than 1.4 million pages.) Contemporaneous notes of White House staffers from meetings with Trump.

of White House staffers from meetings with Trump. A full reconstruction by former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who made a plea deal, of his conversations about Russia and subsequent lies.

by former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who made a plea deal, of his conversations about Russia and subsequent lies. Scores of hours of testimony of Trump insiders (including at least 20 White House personnel) about his private dealings, much of which is unknown to POTUS and the public.

of testimony of Trump insiders (including at least 20 White House personnel) about his private dealings, much of which is unknown to POTUS and the public. National Enquirer files revealed by today's N.Y. Times: Trump and Cohen "devised a plan to buy up all the dirt on Mr. Trump that the National Enquirer and its parent company had collected on him, dating back to the 1980s."

revealed by today's N.Y. Times: Trump and Cohen "devised a plan to buy up all the dirt on Mr. Trump that the National Enquirer and its parent company had collected on him, dating back to the 1980s." As MSNBC analyst Matt Miller summarized: "Basically, everything!"

And like most earth-shattering announcements, we would imagine anything coming out of the special counsel would likely occur after market hours.

As one guest on Meet The Press noted, if nothing comes out now - Mueller's team will probably wait until January to drop bombs, should they have any.