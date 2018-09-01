China's "Dark Sword" UAV Program

Submitted by SouthFront
China’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicles development in general corresponds to global trends. Though in view of its technological lag that existed until recently, Beijing emphasized copying US and Israeli craft.
China, however, has made a qualitative leap in the last 10-15 years in establishing its own UAV scientific and technological infrastructure. The new Chinese UAV types are equal, and in some respects even superior to their US equivalents. They have a competitive price and, therefore, high export potential. This is true, for example, for the reconnaissance CH-5 (Caihong-5).
The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) UAVs’ tasks and missions are likewise similar to the US ones. Their main functions are:
- Reconnaissance;
- Target designation;
- Missile strikes on land targets;
- EW;
Today such craft are mainly used in operations against asymmetrical and, as a rule, technologically less well equipped adversaries like small states, contested grounds via indirect war by proxy, terrorist/rebel forces, etc. At the same time, given the current level of technology, it’s difficult to imagine a conflict among big players without massive UAV use.
Unlike the US, China does not have its own wealth of experience in UAV combat use, though some believe that Chinese drones used, for example, in Myanmar and Laos, are flown by Chinese operators. The PLA actively uses drones for surveillance of maritime and land borders, and for combating piracy.
UAVs play a big role in PLA’s missions in pursuit of Chinese regional and global interests. Beijing seeks to create military capabilities enabling it to act effectively both in indirect and direct clashes with a technologically advanced adversary, which first and foremost includes the United States. Therefore China’s military and political leaders have pursued the development of novel weapons types, including supersonic and hypersonic UAVs.
One of such future UAV development paths is the AVIC 601-S program. It had led to the construction of such experimental vehicles as Sky Crossbow, Wind Blade, Cloud Bow, Warrior Eagle, Sharp Sword, and Dark Sword. Chinese scientists are actively experimenting on various layout schemes (flying wing, forward-swept wings, etc.) and technological innovations in order to arrive at optimal solutions for UAVs, in order to increase their speed, maneuverability, and stealth.
The Dark Sword (Anjian), whose photos appeared in the media in early June, is a qualitatively different UAV, according to expert assessments.
Dark Sword’s conceptual model was initially demonstrated to the public in 2006 at the Chkhuhai airshow in the Guandong Province, and at the 47th International Air Salon at Le Bourget in 2007. Alleged Dark Sword flight photos appeared later, in 2011, but their veracity is doubtful.
The Dark Sword was being developed by the Shenyang Aeroplane Design Institution as part of the aforementioned AVIC 601-S program. Its development and production costs are unknown.
The limited information available in open sources makes it difficult to draw accurate conclusions concerning its characteristics, which led some to claim it is capable of hypersonic speeds. Updated conclusions and assumptions have been made mainly on the basis of a Dark Sword photo which appeared in the Internet.
This UAV’s design indicates Chinese engineers were aiming to achieve:
- high speed and flight radius;
- maneuverability;
- reduced radar observability;
According to some estimates Dark Sword can reach Mach 1, though others claim it’s Mach 2. This is suggested by the tail control surfaces and also the Diverterless Supersonic Inlet (DSI). Its use allows to reduce air resistance at high speeds and radar observability. Similar technologies ae being used on the Chengdu J-20 and J-31 fighters, and on the US F-35 Lightning II.
Dark Sword ought to have high maneuverability thanks to its canard layout and twin vertical stabilizers. Its stealth is enhanced by the use of radar-absorbing materials and the above-mentioned DSI air intakes. It’s believed Dark Sword could be produced in two variants, manned and unmanned. It will most likely be armed by the most advanced Chinese missiles, such as the PL-15 and its variants.
Experts’ views on the Dark Sword development vary. According to the Military Watch Magazine, Dark Sword could enter operational use in the near future and thus become the world’s first 6th-generation fighter. It can’t be ruled out, however, this is only an experimental testbed to test a variety of next-generation technologies. Justin Bronk at RUSI notes that “we only see that which the Chinese want us to see”. Therefore we can’t assess the veracity of the photograph or reflect on the circumstances in which it was made. Thus it is unknown whether China is actually financing a project which will soon reach its completion phase, or is merely trying to induce other countries to spend money on similar costly projects with uncertain future.
It is highly probable that the Dark Sword and other AVIC 601-S program vehicles are mainly experimental. But if Dark Sword becomes an operational weapon, it will have a fundamental impact on the wars of the future.
The Chinese UAV could be used not only for reconnaissance and ground target strikes as part of the existing UAV doctrine, but also break through enemy defenses and strike deep targets. It could operate independently as a strike UAV or as part of a force package, supporting piloted aircraft.
Given its extended range, it can be used to attack land, air (including other UAVs) and naval targets, for example, carrier battlegroups. Dark Sword could be further developed for aircraft carrier operations.
Dark Sword will become a delivery vehicle for various weapons, including long-range air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles, but in the future also lasers. It could also carry mobile and highly effective electronic warfare systems to disrupt land forces, air, and naval communications systems. One has to consider the possibility Dark Sword could be used as a “suicide” UAV, but that’s not as likely considering its cost.
UAV operator training should take less time and money than pilot training, since their level of qualifications is much lower.
Other countries could respond to the Chinese challenge in several ways.
From the technical point of view, other countries will seek to create similar high-speed UAVs in conjunction with already existing systems. This approach would require considerable expenditure and time. It’s highly likely the US will continue the development of own hypersonic technologies.
Another approach is improving air defense, electronic warfare, and, possibly, lasers, capable of “burning” its electronic payloads. Since UAVs depend on communications systems, this appears to be the optimal approach. Russia, which lags in UAV development, will seek to improve its electronic warfare systems which have traditionally been the Russian MIC’s strong suit. The US will do the same.
From the point of view of military planning, there will occur a reconceptualization and perfecting of existing approaches. Particular emphasis will be placed on reconnaissance and intelligence efforts to locate UAV command posts and strike them using all available weapons.
China thus managed to establish an industrial foundation over the last few decades to produce own UAVs. This is a manifestation of China’s political strategy and is driven by Beijing’s desire to consolidate its position as a superpower technologically on a par with the US. As already existing models enter service and future projects are developed (for example, improved air-to-air missiles and others), China will greatly improve its standing both on a regional and global scale.
China’s ability and readiness to perform a wide range of missions in regions with high conflict potential will also increase. At the same time, China’s main competitors and potential adversaries will also grow concerned with Beijing’s ascendancy, potentially leading to an escalation of global tensions.
Comments
Swarms of drones attacking with backups loitering on autopilot as ready replacments for primary drone loss could make life short and brutal for our pilots. These things don't have to worry about keeping a pilot alive so potentially they can pull crazy Gs that would kill a human.
The drone shows in China are impressive. When things get hot, they'll be firing missiles instead of providing a light show.
Chinese have def tried to influence our feelings about them. Watched The Meg tonight. Mainly shot in China. All the good people were Chinese. Sans Jason Statham, all other colors/cultures were played by moronic people eventually eaten. The psych war on us to accept them as eventual masters, willingly by whore Hollywood, is in your face.
In reply to The drone shows in China are… by Laughing.Man
In reply to Chinese have def tried to… by IridiumRebel
Electronic Warfare
It's all going according to the plan.
Phase 1: Send US manufacturing capacity to China
Phase 2: China develops advanced military capacity based on what they learned from obtaining our manufacturing capacity.
Phase 3: Military industrial congressional complex goes "Oh noes! China is a major threat now! We must needs moar monies to defend US from those dastardly Chinese!"
It's all rigged, it's all fake, it's all bullshit, it will never, ever change and it will never, ever get better. Enjoy being a shat upon peon.
In reply to The drone shows in China are… by Laughing.Man
I think that players like Hilary don’t think that far ahead. Make a few bucks while you’re trying to (literally) destroy America? Sure. She wants both.
But do you think Hussein or Hilary give a shit about general dynamics’ future earnings? No fucking way.
Cheyney, maybe. Bush? I don’t know. Dynastic but treasonous. I think bush plans are unrelated to Black Water’s bottom line.
In reply to It's all going according to… by Elliott Eldrich
The tens of billions of dollars U.S. consumers spent on iPods and later, iPhones with free NSA back doors, was money that went into the ChiCom economy and then into the Chinese arms industry. So, indirectly, the late Steve Jobs was the best fundraiser the Chinese ever had. To return the favor, the Chinese will release swarms of AI armed drones throughout the South China Sea. For free. Thanks, Steve, for saving a few bucks in manufacturing costs by having iPhones assembled in mainland Chinese plants controlled by People's Army generals.
In reply to Swarms of drones attacking… by dirty fingernails
"Steve Jobs was the best fundraiser the Chinese ever had"
apple pays foxconn a taiwanese company a grand total of $20 bucks to manufacture each iphone. u seem to b blowing things outta proportion there bud
In reply to The tens of billions of… by junction
There are factories in Kowloon that will make you a thousand dozen rolex watches for $20 a pop. That’s what they do there. They make stuff ... for dirt cheap.
In reply to "Steve Jobs was the best… by JBL
Read my comment below. Yes. Dod does have some protocol standards. They set them with big tech companies. I only saw an email to Schmidt (on the foia website) but the general writing to Eric absolutely clearly lists apple as a party in the definition of the snooping standards.
There are a lot of people who have betrayed their oaths to defend the constitution and a lot of people in tech, who since 1995 or so, have had absolutely no problem taking cash to create a surveillance state apparatus.
I don’t know which deserves a blindfold when they face their deserved squads. We’ve been neck deep in traitors since h w bush, and the filth level just keeps rising.
In reply to Yeah, right asshole… by dumluk
There was a great link in a post on greatawakening about darpa funding google exactly because they thought they could sniff out profiles of users worldwide. (Google acknowledges part of it but not the darpa guided grant part. They deny it despite it being traceable in declassified documents.)
There was another dark thing I read at either foia department website (who knew there was a department for that? Maybe barsoomian ran it?) but it was some degenerate General from army, I think, writing to Eric Schmidt about some Orwellian surveillance standards that would mirror pc/server bios functionality but in pcs (smart) phones.
I don’t have the link but there’s a searchable (search run by google, ironically) website of foia (redacted) .gov stuff.
You should find that site. You can find absolutely hard evidence about your theme there. I wasn’t even looking and I found it.
In reply to The tens of billions of… by junction
Dear China:
Send these drones to Syria to help retaliate against Israel, next attack.
About the only people on earth the Zios fear deep down are the Chinese.
In reply to Swarms of drones attacking… by dirty fingernails
Why spends millions for a drone when you can spend thousands each for a million drones. Imagine 5000 small / inexpensive drones attacking a carrier for example ..... packed to the gills with thermite, high explosives, etc., etc. Kind of like shooting a million bullets in the same spot for a good analogy.
Oh gee .... looks like our multi-billion dollar carrier has a breach in the main reactor from a couple of hundred thermite carrying drones burning through the decks like Alien acid blood oozing from the wound .....
ROI looks pretty good if you ask me LMAO ...
In reply to I believe penetration is an… by carbonmutant
Well I certainly hope that theze new sophicated drones are better than the auto parts that they sell, which nobody wants in Latin America.......If they can indeed make such hi quality weaponry, then why cant they make brake pads or a radiator that I will buy?
The Chinese ship exactly what is ordered. Do you think that Autozone ordered high quality, expensive parts and got shipped shoddy goods? No. They ordered cheap crap and the got it. Americans need cheap goods because they can't afford the quality merchandise.
The Chinese manufacture quality consumer goods, but they do not export them to America because nobody orders it. I bought a new home here in Qingdao in 2010. They are sold as concrete shells, and require another 20% to finish. I was amazed at the quality, style, and variety of home furnishings, decor, appliances, and furniture. None of this is exported. The cheap stuff is packed into shipping containers at the factory and trucked to the nearest port.
In reply to Well I certainly hope that… by dumluk
Quick give more money to the MIC and Israel, before it is too late!!!1!!1!
What nonsense to waste all the manpower and money on toys that can't be used without the end of the world also happening. Some people are idiots.
Instead of focusing on how fast weapons can fly, perhaps we should be focusing on new propulsion systems that don't require lift from fossil fuels, and oxidizers.
Things that don't require wings in order to fly.
I thought that was what places like Groom Lake NV were supposed to be about...?
In reply to Instaed of focusing on how… by Yen Cross
China has very impressive manufacturing. They are producing war toys at a very impressive rate. If the US ever wants to compete with the numbers of ships, tanks, airplanes and other things, the government will have to nationalize manufacturing. The MIC can't make shit that works without it costing trillions in waste and pork. One thing we have going for us is that NONE of their shit has been tested under wartime conditions. And as for airplanes, they look cool as Hell, but their engines are total shit. Give the yellow swine 5 to 10 years to steal some more US engine designs. Then I would be afraid of them.
"5 to 10 years to steal some more US engine designs"
They don't need to steal any US engine designs. Russia has them already, and they will share.
They were 'stealing' us blind ~30 years ago via the Lincoln bedroom...
In reply to "5 to 10 years to steal some… by silverer
