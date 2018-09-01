Crunching The Numbers On Mortality

One of the key traits that make human beings unique on planet Earth is that we’re aware of our own mortality.
But, as Visual Capitalist's Nick Routley notes, scientific advances have given us insight into which behaviors may prolong life, and which activities carry the greatest risk of death. Naturally, there have been some unique attempts to create a unified structure around risk and benefit, and to quantify every aspect of the human lifespan.
As today’s graphic from TitleMax demonstrates, even when we’re thinking about death, the human desire to codify the world around us is alive and well.
Courtesy of: Visual Captitalist
MORTALITY UNITS
Certain events – such as a parachute failing to open or being hit by a meteor – have an easily quantifiable effect on life, but how do we measure the riskiness of day-to-day habits and situations? This is where a unique unit of measurement, micromorts, comes into play.
This concept, invented by renowned decision analyst Ronald A. Howard, helps compare any number of potentially lethal risks. One micromort equals a one in a million chance of sudden death. Here’s the riskiness of various activities measured in micromorts:
LIFE UNITS
The average person, by the time they reach adulthood, will live approximately one million half-hours. Those 30 minute units are known as microlives.
The microlife concept was invented by professor David Spiegelhalter as a way to measure the consequences of various behaviors. For example, 20 minutes of physical activity earns us two microlives, while watching TV for two hours subtracts one microlife.
This measurement extends beyond nutrition and eating habits. Simply living in a modern era earns us an additional 15 microlives per day compared to those who lived a century earlier.
CASTING THE DIE ON HOW WE’LL DIE
How will the estimated 353,000 humans that will be born today eventually meet their end? This was the thought experiment conducted by Reddit user, Presneeze.
While our focus is often drawn to people who meet their end in spectacular and tragic ways, the vast majority of humanity will succumb to conditions such as heart disease and cancer.
Geography can play a big role in shifting these odds:
-
In the United States, which is grappling with an opioid addiction crisis, there is a 1-in-96 chance of dying from a drug overdose.
-
Diarrheal diseases may not be on the radar of most people living in first world countries, but in developing regions, they remain a leading cause of preventable death – particularly for children.
-
In Russia, the odds are 1-in-4 that a man will not live beyond 55 years. The main culprit? Vodka.
"On a long enough time line, the survival rate for everyone drops to zero."
–'Tyler Durden' via Chuck Palahniuk
Comments
In reply to No, just annoyed at spam. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Funny part is heart disease is Hydrogenated oil and sugar. Cancer is Sodium flouride and assorted Roundup associated failures.
Hmm, who do you think are pushing these wonderful things into your food...
In reply to .... by ardent
Getting out of bed is probably mine.
Right! I either wake up or I don't. I either die or I don't. I really could care less about how!
The real problem is that I keep waking up!
Less painful would be ok...Gimme da Morphine!
In reply to Getting out of bed is… by Bigly
No, actually one of the key traits the make people unique is that people are absolutely terrorized by their own mortality. People are more terrorized by their own mortality than they are just merely aware of it. And actually if people were fully aware they would have a pretty good idea about what's on the other side after they die, and they would not be so terrorized. So really it's not accurate to say people are aware of their mortality.
I tried having a conversation about advance planning with my father when he was 82. He flipped out (over the phone) and told me "I'm not going to die" and hung up on me. I was shocked at that response. It was also a red flag that indicated my father's level of mental illness. I am not the person to be around if you insist on my agreeing with your delusional thinking.
I'm a realist. Death is going to happen, eventually. I am not comfortable with it but, in my past experience, the people in my family tend to freak out about it. It isn't something that is talked about but I think we should talk about it more. I'll talk about anything. I don't have a problem being open with people. The problem is that most people don't want to be open. They want you to mirror their own beliefs back to them so they can feel comfortable. I get that but only talking about superficial crap seems fake, and inauthentic, to me. I enjoy talking about reality.
In reply to No, actually one of the key… by MusicIsYou
Did the same thing with my Dad. Thank Gawd that he eventually came around and saw the benefit both for his end of life choices and not wasting his meager estate paying needless taxes as he always tried to better his family.
In reply to I tried having a… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Well at least Mom and Pop are worth something.
Freebies for all!
In reply to Did the same thing with my… by Oldguy05
What kind of an asshole statement is that? I ended up with next to nothing after taking care of both my terminally ill parents for over 5 years. No freebies asshole! I have a bookcase my father built by hand and a chair that my mother sat in daily. Both of which are worth NOTHING to anyone but me. Apparently you didn't get the fact that I was only trying to assist my Dad to reach his goals in life....and death.
What ended up happening was that he spent the last month of his life intubated and extubated and intubated when he had advanced directives on file in the hospital that did this to him and me there as his DPOAHC saying don't do it! The doc did it anyway and my dad suffered for a month before passing. It's quite hard to legally (and emotionally) pull the plug after it's been plugged in. I should have sued them but I didn't. That decision still pisses me off.
And I took care of my demented mother for two years after that...Until she was so sick I placed her in a nursing home as I was no longer able to care for her. 4, FOUR days later she died as I held her in my arms as I told her it was ok to let go. I did my job. I did what I should have as a son. Let's see if you can handle that! Most people nowadays don't even try.
It's one of the many reasons I became an RN. I guarantee you I would make sure crap like that doesn't happen to your Dad! And he would die knowing someone was there whether you were or not! Nobody was there when my Dad died. They didn't call me.
So take your condescending comment and shove it up your ass!
In reply to Well at least Mom and Pop… by rejected
Medical errors are the third leading cause of death in the U.S., after heart disease and cancer, causing at least 250,000 deaths every year - usnews.com
Interesting source on the numbers, and most insurance industries, life and health insurance get a lot of this data calculated by Exam One, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quest Diagnostics. They're not just in the lab business, lots of quants on board, which they call non traditional actuaries. Interestingly enough in 2010 they made a big purchase from United Healthcare to start the Exam One business, the scoring algorithms. If you want to buy a life insurance policy, Exam One more than likely provided the mortality risk about you.
http://ducknetweb.blogspot.com/2016/09/quants-of-optum-carve-out-new.ht…
Don't forget that Optum aka United Healthcare now gets all the Quest Labs billing business too, so your next bill you get is provided by United Healthcare. Of course, Quest sells all this scored data right back to them.
My wife wants me to die from cancer, as that would give me (her) time.
No thanks, I want to die from a massive anuerism..now you see me, now you don't.
But just in case..I joined Exit International.
Planning for the future is best done before it arrives.
I met a psyche doctor that has worked with the dying for over 50 years, at the state hospital, the prison and a burn center. He would practically run around the guards or the dr's to ask the dying a few key questions he'd come to believe had merit. His conclusion in talking to lots of cancer patients was that each of them, had had a severe stress event in their lives, in say the past 2 years.
Going through a loved one dying of cancer for several months he [I] believe can trigger cancer in our own bodies. He also claimed that most all accidents, weren't really accidents but were contributed to by peoples mental state. [go figure]
Stress is a killer.
In reply to My wife wants me to die from… by Thom Paine
Ha ha ha That shit kills me.....oh. wait.
Well im screwed apparently. A lot of steaks. Lots of TV -- but not much the past several years -- I guess im getting over it.
I'll walk or jog often, so that's a plus.
Im still gonna die though. Mom's side they tend to die in their 80s. Dad's side more in their 90s. So I'll go with 85.
Or maybe I'll climb Mt. Everest and screw the whole thing up.