The Degrading Facts of a Fake Money Hole in the Head

Authored by EconomicPrism's MN Gordon, annotated by Acting-Man's Pater Tenebrarum,
Squishy Fact Finding Mission
Today we begin with the facts. But not just the facts; the facts of the facts. We want to better understand just what it is that is provoking today’s ludicrous world. To clarify, we are not after the cold hard facts; those with no opinions, like the commutative property of addition. Rather, we are after the warm squishy facts; the type of facts that depend on what the meaning of ‘is’ is.
Fact-related pleas… [PT]
The facts, as far as we can tell, are that we are presently living in a land of extreme confusion. The genesis of this extreme confusion is today’s fake money system. And the destructive effects of this fake money system have spread out like a virus into nearly all aspects of daily life.
Plain and simple, central bank fiat money creation, multiplied by commercial banks through fractional-reserve banking, propagates financial and economic chaos. The experience of long periods of money supply expansion punctuated by abrupt, episodic contractions, has the effect of whipsawing the working stiff’s efforts to get ahead. This trifecta of offenses has debased the rewards of hard work, saving money, and paying one’s way.
Quite frankly, these facts are insulting. In particular, they are insulting for those running in the rat race for their family’s daily bread. These facts are also insulting for retirees, who worked for four decades only to have their life savings extracted by the depredations of the fake money system.
Early rat race conditioning [PT]
Short-Sighted Decisions
The facts are that on August 15, 1971, Tricky Dick Nixon stiffed the world unconditionally. He defaulted on the Bretton Woods system, and terminated the agreement that allowed member nations to redeem their paper dollars, acquired through trade, for gold. But that’s not the half of it…
The facts are that the seeds of Nixon’s default were sown years before with LBJ’s program of guns and butter. Nixon merely brought the default to harvest. Moreover, since Nixon’s default there has been near unrestricted growth of debt based money.
The facts are that over the last half-century the world has constructed a magnificent edifice of debt. In fact, according to the Institute for International Finance, global debt in the first quarter of 2018 reached $247 trillion. Moreover, the global debt-to-GDP ratio has exceeded 318 percent. These are facts.
Global debt is going bonkers. The vast growth in corporate debt since 2008 looks suspiciously like a replay of the Japanese credit expansion of the 1980s. Even the rationalization forwarded for buying into one of the most overvalued stock markets of all time by invoking the unstoppable power of financial engineering in the form of stock buybacks sounds oddly similar to the zaibatsu/keiretsu rationalization for buying Japanese stocks in the late 1980s. There was no happy end for those who believed it. [PT]
What’s more, the facts are that debt – public, corporate, and consumer – has exploded higher over the last decade during an era of extreme monetary intervention. This extreme monetary intervention artificially suppressed interest rates and compelled many short-sighted decisions.
One popular short-sighted decision manifests in the corporate financial engineering craze. This is the crude maneuver where corporations borrow money at low interest rates only to pump it into shares of their stock. This effectively inflates share prices and the stock option compensations of corporate executives.
But what happens next year when the payment on the debt increases and share prices are cut in half? Who loses their job? The scheming executives? Or the rank and file technician who is downsized into redundancy?
Another collection of short-sighted decisions that has piled up like a wreck on the 405 Freeway through west Los Angeles, is the $1.5 trillion student loan debt crisis. At $1.5 trillion, student loan debt, much of which is backed by the government, is the second highest consumer debt category – behind only mortgage debt and higher than both credit cards and auto loans.
Now what would happen to all these overpaid university professors and fancy country club style college campuses without all this government sponsored debt?
Growing like weeds: outstanding student debt has crossed the USD 1.5 trillion mark in Q1 2018, which makes it the second largest consumer debt category after mortgages. The collateral for mortgages seems slightly safer. [PT]
The Degrading Facts of a Fake Money Hole in the Head
The facts are that the Federal Reserve is currently shrinking its balance sheet and raising the federal funds rate in tandem. All the while, the stock market washes upward as if the liquidity tide were coming in rather than going out. This present convergence of facts, without question, offers a sensation of concentrated suspense.
“After all,” as Warren Buffet noted in his 2001 letter to shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway, “you only find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out.”
The point is, we are currently facing an abundance of disagreeable facts. Yet, there are no quick fix, wave the magic wand, solutions. These aren’t the sorts of facts that President Trump can correct with a 280 character early morning tweet. But we are not without hope. Remember, the facts are occasionally subject to change.
Disagreeable factoid: the shrinkage in Fed assets indicates that the liquidity tide is going out. [PT]
For example, doctors in the Middle Ages all knew that trepanning was the best way to cure epilepsy or migraines. Trepanning, if you’re unfamiliar with this barbaric surgical procedure, consists of drilling a hole into the human skull. Somehow, a hole in the head was supposed to cure a bad headache.
By the early 16th century the facts had changed. A hole in the head lost favor as a generally accepted medical procedure for curing a migraine, among other ailments.
Medieval trepanation instructions from Germany – holes in the head were once held to be highly beneficial. We are happy to report that opinions on this topic have evolved since then. [PT]
These days we like to flatter ourselves with our modernity. What could be more civilized than having up to the second stock quotes, the weather from major cities across the globe, and pop culture trivia questions, all simultaneously streamed at you from flat screen monitors while rapidly blasting up to the 50th floor of a glass faced skyscraper? This, you see, is real progress.
Yet we drink coffee out of paper cups. We treat cancer with radiation and chemotherapy. And we accept the depredations of a fake money system like an epileptic circa 1400 accepted a hole in the head.
These are the facts. Perhaps several centuries from now they will be aptly corrected.
Comments
What is this article about? It is incoherent imo.
Agreed. This article is unfocused and fails to make any coherent points.
Since the growth of student debt is mentioned, I would like to point out that one of the big expenses of college is money spent on textbooks. This in an era of $50 Kindle readers and PDF files. I'm not sure that being taught to take it in the shorts qualifies as an 'education' but it sure goes to show what a scam higher education has become.
In reply to What is this article about? by Bigly
THE SYSTEM IS RUN BY BLOOD SACRIFICING PEDOFILE JEWS, WHAT COULD GO WRONG?
FEATURE PRESENTATION https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqx5pFYLF2M
In reply to Agreed. This article is… by Elliott Eldrich
The author makes some points that perfectly sum my feelings up:
"This trifecta of offenses has debased the rewards of hard work, saving money, and paying one’s way. Quite frankly, these facts are insulting."
They absolutely are insulting...to every decent, hardworking person in this country.
The system is designed to screw you over, if you try living your life according to the values your parents taught you.
You can still live a principled life, but the only way to really hang onto the bulk of your wealth is to learn the art of hiding it.
Recently, on a related note, a group of local elder law attorneys put on a lecture series at the local library. Answering a question from the group, the attorney stated that:
"A good estate plan can typically preserve about 50% of the estate's value."
Re-read that sentence, and add it to the list of reasons to hate the government.
Now, PA is an inheritance tax state, and having moved here from NJ, this seminar came at a good time, as I've been meaning to have a good attorney review the family's estate plans.
As a family, we have some assets on paper, and some aren't, like most people.
Because the family members are often the LAST people in line during an estate settlement (after Medicare, nursing homes if applicable, hospitals, bank/credit debt, etc.), my future plans are to "go paperless" as much as possible.
In reply to THEV SYSTEM IS RUN BY BLOD… by Four chan
I'm tired of hearing Nixon totally demonized. Yes, what he did screwed us but at the time France was calling in it's markers and wanted it paid in US gold. (Funny that we wiped out most of their WWII debt long before)
We couldn't pay them in gold and keep the system running. That also would have wiped us out and screwed up our system of money. He sidestepped an instant wipe out for a longer term wipe out that unfortunately led to the crap we deal with now.
Same shit different era. Put off responsibilities to the future! Allow MIC, bankster and political bloodsucking! I'm sure he heard the whispers over his shoulder as the fiat system allows it to be easier and create even Moar of that. Sucks! But it ALL sucks! End The Fed etc.!!!
In reply to Agreed. This article is… by Elliott Eldrich
The article is coherent, it's about economic, fiscal, and moral facts!
Americans have been living off the deprivations of most of the world for at least, two generations since Nixon stiffed the world. It's about the fact that many Americans still desire to continue to do so. It's about the fact that the gambit has destroyed American can do, and vigor. It's about the fact that millions of innocent lives have been sacrificed to provide Americans an unsustainable standard of living. It's about the fact that as the cake reduces in size, many Americans, nay, a majority of Americans are being thrown under the bus.
It's about the fact that nemesis, of the economic retribution type, is around the corner. It's about the fact that the apathy, complacency, complicity, and cowardice of the majority of Americans, have now guaranteed suffering on a gargantuan scale.
And finally, it's about the fact that despite all the warnings, you still do jackshit about the factual observation that you're being led like sheep, to moral, economic, psychic, emotional, physical, and spiritual slaughter!
So my friend, there you have it! It's about the fact that you're not awake!...
In reply to What is this article about? by Bigly
Clearly, the glass house in which you live has no 666 pound (((entity))) in your living room. Congrats!
In reply to The article is coherent, it… by Scipio Africanuz
Summing it all up:
1. Fiat based money creates enormous debt
2. That debt cannot be paid
3. We're fucked
4. We're fucked
5. We're fucked
In reply to Clearly, the glass house in… by Alananda
He's upset the world doesn't work the way he learned it works and feels he will be justified in the future.
In reply to What is this article about? by Bigly
here are some facts that you need to know before you wrap your geopolitics, monetary, and fiscal policy around it:
we are stuck with jews and we are stuck with saudis. Imagine they tell the world what really happen on 9-11. the world would dismiss US even faster. this article is a mess, btw. please rewrite.
This writer doesn't get it. He talks about Nixon. FDR took us off the gold standard decades before Nixon was President. Sure, these are the last vestiges, but the dirty deed was done by FDR.
In reply to here are some facts that you… by DEMIZEN
I'm that crazy guy at the bar who points out blatantly obvious examples of USD inflation and product size shrink-flation and who talks about the Federal Reserve being privately owned with zero oversight. I often tell people that our national debt is $21 trillion dollars and that Obama added 10 trillion worth of debt in just 8 years. Then I pull up USDebtclock.org on my phone and show them.
You know what? Nobody seems to really give a shit outside of ZH and a few other sites I frequent. Every now and then I get a "wow, man, that's really fucked up" but people are always quick to change the subject to anything else. Most people just look at me like I'm crazy.
That's how I know we're fucked and the fiat circus will continue until other countries start trading in other currencies, and they're all working on doing that, right now.
Not much I can do except hold assets, not USD.
Most people have scotoma. They see only what the wish to see and know only what they saw. Not what is. In this case it is called normalcy bias. People do not wish to know because that would require them to do something about it. Apriori vs. aposteriori.
Food medicine water and skills. When the time comes you can help teach those who would not heed your warnings if you wish. If they refuse to listen then....death is the inevitable outcome for most blind creatures in the wild.
"The one eyed man is king in the land of the blind".
In reply to I'm that crazy guy at the… by smallblockchevy350
Thank you for that, mastersplinter. Now I get to go learn about scotoma. I was familiar with the term "normalcy bias" but not scotoma.
I have the food, meds, water, and skills covered. I have worked as a plumber, electrician, HVAC technician, welder/fabricator and am currently an auto mechanic if my screen name didn't give that one away. I'm the guy who can fix or build almost anything and I will be one of the people getting the machines and buildings going again after SHTF.
I have one more year of being stuck in the communist liberal shithole known as New Jersey and then I am moving down south to combine forces with my younger sister, who recently graduated medical school and is becoming a full-fledged doctor. Her fiance is also an M.D. and a prepper and gun-nut like myself. His family is also into prepping and his parents are also doctors. I have 4 doctors on my team. I will handle the engineering and help with resource acquisition and defense. That's my plan for the coming collapse. I like to think I have a good plan for being a 31 year-old guy.
In reply to Most people have scotoma… by mastersplinter
Your very welcome.
Recommendation: Add greensand metal casting to your skill set.
Google myford boy youtube
In reply to Thank you for that,… by smallblockchevy350
I think the response is because the message is a downer, and people FEEL POWERLESS to do anything about it.
In reply to Thank you for that,… by smallblockchevy350
Right on the money. It so true in this country. Normalcy bias. Its quite frustrating because if even a small percent would wake up change could occur.. but no..
In reply to Most people have scotoma… by mastersplinter
Nothing like a stack of PMs to ensure you can sleep at night.
"These facts are also insulting for retirees, who worked for four decades only to have their life savings extracted by the depredations of the fake money system."
Those guys will understand when they can't afford to buy food due to price inflation.
In reply to I'm that crazy guy at the… by smallblockchevy350
The article is right the 'original sin' of leaving the gold standard is all LBJ's fault.
Nixon had no choice. Lose all the gold from the US treasury or put a stop to it.
He didn't have a choice.
And, in my opinion, I would guess the US has less REAL gold bullion in its Treasury today than Russia or China.
Doesn't matter really whether there is any Gold or not in reserves as Gold mined in the USA- maybe 210 tones are mined in the US and sold on private markets for USD.
Like this: The Federal Reserve does not need to purchase US origin Gold because the private sector does and this supplies the miners with the USD legal tender they require..
Now, if the USA were a very small weak economy like Russia then there might be more Gold than Russian Muzhiks could purchase for Rubles they had as savings so the Central Bank of Russia would take the Gold in exchange for Rubles to monetize it. Then Russian miners can pay their suppliers and workers.
If the USA were like Russia the Fed *might* think it had to buy the Gold to clear inventories of Gold at US mines to support the industry.
All the Gold might have been sold long ago or might still be sitting there-
You are sharper guy, you can get this!
In reply to The article is right the … by 107cicero
I saw a quip once at a different website, "If something cannot go on forever, then it will stop."
I think we can all agree that our current fiscal policies cannot go on forever. Nobody knows when the inevitable stop will happen, but I think its safe to say that it will be really ugly when it does.
It seems some can't figure out the plot of this article.
Which explains why we are in such a fix to begin with.
If the facts don't work out well for your cause you can change them. ---> https://www.wric.com/news/politics/capitol-connection/major-changes-to-…
If you ignore (((cause))), then you cannot explain its "effects".
Once paper loses accumulate "Faith" shit gets ugly !
I listened to an excerpt, from a retired General last week, that was open , regarding how the U.S. is fighting for $ 's
He's on the losing side.
Every War is won before it was fought.
.