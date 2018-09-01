Escobar: 'The Axis Of Gold' And A Persian Cryptocurrency?

Authored by Pepe Escobar via The Asia Times,
Cryptocurrencies show promise as economies stumble under sanctions and other pressures...
The Iranian rial: crash. The Turkish lira: crash. The Argentine peso: crash. The Brazilian real: crash. There are multiple, complex, parallel vectors at play in this wilderness of crashing currencies.
Turkey’s case is heavily influenced by the bubble of easy credit created by European banks.
Argentina’s problem is mostly to do with the neoliberal austerity of President Mauricio Macri’s government admitting it won’t be able to fulfill payment targets agreed with the IMF less than three months ago.
Iran’s has to do with harsh United States sanctions imposed after the Trump administration’s unilateral pullout from the Iran nuclear deal.
Brazil’s has to do with what the Goddess of the Market considers anathema: a victory by the imprisoned Lula (former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva) or his appointed candidate in the presidential election next October.
This is a serious currency crisis affecting key emerging markets. Three of these – Brazil, Argentina and Turkey – are G20 members, and Iran, absent external pressure, would have everything to qualify as a member. Two – Iran and Turkey – are under US sanctions while the other two, at least for the moment, are firmly within Washington’s orbit.
Now, compare it with currencies that are gaining against the US dollar: the Ukrainian hryvnia, the Georgian lari and the Colombian peso. Not exactly G20 heavyweights – and all of them also inside Washington’s influence.
Behold the axis of gold
Independent analysts from Russia and Turkey to Brazil and Iran largely agree that the overwhelming factor in the current currency crisis is a reversing of the US Federal Reserve quantitative easing (QE) policy.
As investment banker and risk manager Jim Rickards noted, QE for all practical purposes represented the Fed declaring a currency war against the whole planet – printing US dollars at will on a trillion-dollar scale. That meant mounting US debt was devalued so foreign creditors were paid back with cheaper US dollars.
Now, the Fed has dramatically reversed course and is all-out invested in quantitative tightening (QT).
No more liquid dollars flooding emerging markets such as Turkey, Brazil, Argentina, Indonesia or India. US interest rates are up. The Fed stopped buying new bonds. The US Treasury is issuing new bond debt. Thus QT, combined with a global, targeted trade war against major emerging markets, spells out the new normal: the weaponization of the US dollar.
It’s no wonder that Russia, China, Turkey, Iran – nearly every major regional player invested in Eurasia integration – is buying gold with the aim of progressively getting out of US dollar hegemony. As JP Morgan himself coined it over a century ago, “Gold is money. All else is credit.”
Every currency war though is not about gold; it’s about the US dollar. Yet the US dollar now is like an inscrutable visitor from outer space, dependent on massive leverage; a galaxy of dodgy derivatives; the QE printing scheme; and gold not being awarded its true importance.
That is about to change. Russia and China are heavily invested in buying gold. Russia has dumped US Treasuries en masse. And what the BRICS had been discussing since the mid-2000s is now in motion; the drive to build alternative payment systems to the US dollar-subordinated SWIFT.
Germany appears to be coming around to the idea. If that does happen, it could possibly lead the way towards Europe redefining itself geopolitically in terms of its military and strategic independence.
When and if that happens, arguably at some point in the next decade, US foreign policy configured as an avalanche of sanctions may be effectively neutralized.
It will be a long, protracted affair – but some elements are already visible, as in China using US trading markets to help the emergence of a wider platform transference. After all key emerging markets cannot wiggle out of the US dollar system without full yuan convertibility.
And then there are nations contemplating the creation of their own cryptocurrencies. Digital finance is the way to go.
Some nations, for instance, could use a cryptocurrency denominated in SDRs (special drawing rights) – which is, in practice, the world money as designated by the IMF. They could back their new digital coins with gold.
Mired-in-crisis Venezuela is at least showing the way. The “sovereign bolivar” started circulating last week – pegged to a new cryptocurrency, the petro, which is worth 3,600 sovereign bolivars.
The new cryptocurrency is already posing a fascinating question: “Is the petro a forward sale of oil or an external debt backed by oil?” After all, BRICS members are buying a large chunk of the 100 million petros – confident that they are backed by a surefire reserve, the Ayacucho block of the Orinoco Oil Belt.
Venezuelan economist Tony Boza nailed it when he stressed the peg between the petro and international oil prices: “We are not going to be subject to the value of our currency being determined by a website, the oil market will determine it.”
A Persian cryptocurrency?
And that brings us to the key question of the US economic war on Iran. Persian Gulf traders are virtually unanimous: the global oil market is tightening, fast, and it will run short in the next two months.
Iran oil exports will likely drop to just over 2 million barrels a day in August. Compare it to a peak of 3.1 million barrels a day in April.
It looks like a lot of players are folding even before Trump’s oil sanctions kick in.
It also looks like the mood in Tehran is “we will survive,” but it’s not exactly clear the Iranian leadership is really aware of the nature of the incoming tempest.
The latest Oxford Economics report seems pretty realistic: “We expect the sanctions to tip the economy back into recession, with GDP now seen contracting by 3.7% in 2019, the worst economic performance in six years. For 2020, we see growth of 0.5%, driven by a modest recovery in private consumption and net exports.”
The authors of the report, Mohamed Bardastani and Maya Senussi, say “the other signatories to the original deal [the JCPOA, especially the EU-3] have yet to spell out a clear strategy that would allow them to circumvent US sanctions and continue importing Iranian oil.”
The report also admits the obvious: there will be no internal push in Iran for regime change (that’s a thing only happening in warped US neocon minds) while “both reformers and conservatives are united in defying the sanctions.”
But defying how? Tehran has not come up with a win-win roadmap capable of being sold to anyone – from JCPOA members to energy importers such as Japan, South Korea and Turkey. That would represent true Eurasia integration. Just having Ayatollah Khamenei saying Iran is ready to pull out of the JCPOA is not good enough.
What about a Persian cryptocurrency?
Units of math.
That will certainly be widely embraced by the Middle East and Asia.
Someone made an earlier interesting post about how the Hitler backed the currency with the labor of the German people and pulled Germany out of its Economic slump and freed it of the red shields.
When you cut through all of the BS that was a huge part of the roots of WW2.
Bitcoin is the answer. It doesn't just "show promise."
As has been witnessed for the past EIGHT years, pet rocks are going nowhere now that the central banks manipulate the price.
Central banks can NOT manipulate Bitcoin no matter how badly the jealous, loser, anti-science, no-coiner old-bugs want it to be true.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
Thump is persuading a lot of nations to somehow flee the USD Grip...
When a solid viable option is presented, many will...
Will the author of this nonsense please point to ANY article ANYWHERE that shows that Turkey and Iran are BUYING gold. Neither government has the money to buy any gold. The Turkish lira is in the toilet. To buy gold would be to deplete the national treasury. Same goes for Iran. This is just a "pump gold" article with lies and innuendo thrown in the make the weakest case ever.
Why invent a skanky crypto like the 'el Petro' ???
When you already have a perfectly functional Bitcoin...
If the main big shareholder in Bitcoin turns out -- as is likely -- to be the NSA, it's hardly a win for the world.
The best move would be for the Shanghai Gold Exchange to start a depository for the world's gold, issuing a receipt for every hundred gram numbered bar in blockchain. (It could have various sub-depositories in capital cities of cooperating countries.) This would amount to the Gold Trade Note that Jim Willie has been dreaming about. The London gold futures market and any other gold futures market operating in dollars could be brought down to earth by large bids for physical gold by China and other large holders of dollars.
There's no need for Iran or Venezuela to issue their own gold crypto-currency. The new Gold Trade Blockchain Note from the Shanghai Gold Exchange Depository combined with yuan-based oil futures will solve their problem.
This is not a years-long project. It could be got going in a few months with substantial deposits by China and Russia of their gold reserves into the Shanghai Depository.
Oh dear, two down and zero up already. The NSA never sleeps.
Maybe 'interesting' to you but simply incorrect. Germany was the premier money printing country 1913-1948 when they were finally stopped by carpet bombing and mass killing in Germany.
Hitler was a *Total Failure* in every regard, 12 years in power and the country is in ruins and occupied until 1989. Nazis FLOODED Europe with their bogus Nazi money and as after WW1 the country was once again plunged into inflation though the military occupation put that down as well.
Germany is still occupied by USSA...
Block chain and AU seem reasonable to me?
When we look at COT charts every week, trailng, it's hard to deduece factual data?
Lot's of people offer me lots of jobs. Yen cares about the traders , and well being of Z/H.
I know where the servers are, and who the custodians are.
My primary directive, is to make sure you little snow flakes are being tought unbiased factual history.
Yes. Correct Indeed. Gold on Blockchain.
What’s so hard to figure out ??
The problem with anything "representing" gold is always, does the gold exist and do you trust the party that says so. And if you want the physical gold, how easy is it to obtain it. Throughout history it has been stolen consistently by both criminals and governments. It is difficult to think of anything that is more problematic and expensive to secure and transport than gold, except maybe nuclear weapons materials.
Let me know how you plan to create a ledger of all the gold in the system and how new gold is added and gold removed for jewellery, etc is handled.
Counterfeit- you get a real gold bar with a number on it and you refine it out of existence and produce a diluted bar with the original serial number and pass that along. Blockchain true believer refuses to check the authenticity.
The only challenge is that the serial number never appears twice. The only way to prevent counterfeit is to refine your purchase at your own refinery which if you were REALLY wealthy you must do. Otherwise it is a full faith and credit situation as with Fiat currency. If we just think about tangibles like Gold bars anything other than immediate delivery in refined Gold is a confidence/credit risk. It is a promise to deliver later as with a loan- any sort of Gold Not is the same. A paper promise to deliver Gold at some future point in time and immediately you are back to buying and selling promises again.
After 1000s of years it was recognized that the Gold itself was almost always irrelevant even if the critical undersupply made it unworkable WW1 killed it.
Okay, imagine the US has enough Gold it realizes that it can set the USD to Gold redemption rate at 100 USD = 1 ounce of Gold and at this level 100% of all US Gold reserves are accounted for. Now how do you expand the annual money supply by enough to support 3% real economic growth? October 1, 2018 Gold in now 103. USD = 1 ounce then 106.09 the following year and so on.
Simply considering what would be entailed here politically and educationally prevents any such thing from happening.
The hitherto dominant global financial system has been a monopolistic global private cabal backed by US military, NATO, CIA. Its domination was based on military muscle, capacity for wars of aggression , threats, subterfuge, and media control, and a strong US economy. All that is now degraded, slipping away. US has serious and growing internal, societal problems, as well. Times they are a changin'. About time...
Venezuela does not need a currency and as a worthless, thieving commie dictatorship will see most of the money stolen by the leaders no matter what is done.
Venezuela can simply sell oil at the world price in Yuan at 466. Yuan per barrel or whatever it is today and circulate Yuan internally as their legal tender.
Cuba has had little to do with the US for 60 years and they have done brilliantly.
Or Venezuela can sell Oil in USD and circulate USD as their legal tender or sell in Euros- it does not matter. All these countries are run by worthless corrupt governments and the leaders STEAL all the hard currency coming in and issue worthless scrip markers to their people who also reject the national paper. No ordinary person in these countries wants to hold their local money for this reason.
You may not like the USD but it is far better controlled than nearly all other currencies. The Euro is good now but political upheavals are the risk there. Ordinary people outside Nazi Germany are so slow and disinterested they do not see how the Nazis are shearing them. Local bigwigs in the peripheral economies will be making the big bucks but those Mediterranean countries like Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal are being skinned everyday.
Will China implode due to credit risk? What do you think? Are you saving in Yuan now? Hopefully China will NOT implode because 10s of millions might start dying very fast- and the US will be a major destination.
Iran paying apartment rents with gold coins:
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/iran-currency-crisis-gold-coin-rial-…
NOT crypto
In order to use Gold as money you would have to mine more Gold annually to increase the money supply by at last 3% and there is just not enough Gold to finance a Global Economy- that is strictly for the agricultural serf economies prior to 1600 in Europe.
Even if all governments seized all the Gold in all forms including Jewellery, Teeth, Coins, Art and made possession of Gold an instant firing squad offence right on the street it could not be done.
Like Crypto it is a waste of time and energy. Right now it likely averages 1180. USD per ounce to produce Gold if ALL costs were considered like the marketing costs involved in pushing coins on poor people who will have to surrender them at the Pawnshop at a sharp discount..
If the money supply does not expand adequately the economy will fall into endless depression.
Pepe COULD have mentioned that the Persian Empire of which Iran is the remaining rump state as we call them was once on the Gold and Precious metals standards and their Emperors had huge Treasure Palaces and as with the Gold Standard the Persian People had nothing. Alexander of Macedon (the Great) marched across Persia smashing open the Places and passing around the loot to his soldiers and into the local economy. He was a SERIOUS redistributionist.
All bow and praise fiat money.
poof! another trillion for the MIC!
poof! another trillion for .............
Fiat currency is the universal system of financing by all countries and has been since WW1. Some metal guarantees have been in place for reassurance but only yo the degree that no one invoked them. When they did in 1971 Nixon closed the Gold Window forever. Admittedly that is not quite 50 years ago yet but in the interim no one has introduced a Gold or Silver backed currency.
I do not know how long you are prepared to wait as Silver has been gone for 56 years as well. If, in your opinion, this will not happen within your lifetime what is the point?
If it is going to happen before you die what year will that be and will you be young enough still for it to matter?
Point is that every person must function in life understanding, in this case, the financing and credit system that they are living with.
If we DID have the Gold Standard then we would work accordingly but we do not and it is unlikely to change.
Gold is making a transition. Shepwave.com analysts have been dead on for gold.
Remember when they called the sell signal at almost 1400oz. made a killing off of that.
Yen, if you know where ZH hangs out, could you ask them very nicely to default comments to latest first and tag replies to their intended recipient? Ta muchly.
ZeroHedge has participants from every time zone on the planet Your suggestion would make conversation possible across all of them. And it's easily doable.
"CRYPTOCURRENCY"...The name alone, should scare most.
I'll die with my precious, if need be.