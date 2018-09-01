Luongo: Trump Doesn't Want Peace With The EU

Donald Trump is on a mission. His goal? Destroy the post-WWII institutional order that has outlived its usefulness.
And there have been a number of major moves that fundamentally tear at the fabric of that order. In a span of a day we’ve had the following things occur in quick succession.
-
French President Emmanuel Macron holds a press conference calling for a new “strategic relationship with Russia and Turkey.”
-
At the same time he softened the EU’s stance on Russia’s reunification with Crimea, saying Russian – EU relations needed “to be brought up to date.”
-
On the trade and tariff war with Trump, Germany called Trump’s bluff about free trade on cars by offering to scrap all import tariffs on theirs in exchange for the U.S. lifting them on light trucks and pickups, which Trump promptly rejected.
-
Trump then called the EU “Worse than China” and threatened to pull the U.S. out of the World Trade Organization.
-
Ayatollah Khamenei put pressure on the EU to stand up to Trump over the JCPOA, clearly threatening a return of their nuclear program.
Just last week German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, clearly frustrated with Trump’s endless dollar belligerence called for the EU to develop, like Russia and China, it’s own electronic interbank payment system to skirt U.S. sanctions.
So in one week we’ve had the Germans threaten SWIFT, the French question the validity of NATO and Trump threaten to leave the WTO.
All against the backdrop of the end of the Syrian Civil War and the potential withdrawal of U.S. troops from there while the Taliban arrive in Moscow to discuss peace terms with the Afghan government.
Is it just me or are things about to look very different very soon.
If we take Trump at his word then we were supposed to believe Trump wanted peace and free trade with the EU. In this case his word was this tweet from July 24th where he said:
The European Union is coming to Washington tomorrow to negotiate a deal on Trade. I have an idea for them. Both the U.S. and the E.U. drop all Tariffs, Barriers and Subsidies! That would finally be called Free Market and Fair Trade! Hope they do it, we are ready – but they won’t!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018
Oops, Donald. They were. And as I said above, his big bluff on this was called. Trump doesn’t want free trade with Germany. He rejected the offer to scrap all automobile tariffs because “their consumer culture doesn’t buy our cars.”
Yes, because our cars suck, frankly. And they’ve sucked for a long time. And you can’t mandate they buy them.
But, I digress.
This sequence of events highlights exactly what I said about Trump last week, that he is purposefully driving a wedge between Europe and the U.S. to end NATO, among other things.
By driving a wedge between Germany and the U.S. over NATO and attacking the foundations of the German economy Trump is ensuring the current rapprochement between Germany and Russia?
Merkel, for her part, has been so terminally weakened by her immigration policy and strong-armed approach to dissent that this whirlwind weekender by Putin was as much for her benefit, politically, as his.
The implication being that if Merkel wants to stay in power with her weakening coalition and poll numbers it’s time for her to reverse course. And if that means cozying up to Russia then so be it.
Merkel will continue to talk a good game about Crimea and Ukraine while Putin will speak directly to the German people about ending the humanitarian crisis in Syria as a proxy for ending the threat of further immigration.
He knows most of the people who are behind the opposition to his Presidency are the same people driving the globalist bus, those I call The Davos Crowd.
He knows that Merkel and Macron both work for them. And The Davos Crowd are hell-bent on destroying the multiplicity of cultures that make Europe what it is.
So, Trump doesn’t want a solution to this trade spat. He wants to inflict maximum pain on them to force a radical realignment while extricating the U.S. from subsidizing their march towards centralized tyranny from Brussels.
At the same time this gives Macron and Merkel all the breathing room they need to patch things up with Russia while the Brits fume over not being able to destroy both Trump and Putin, since MI6 and the British Deep State are the ones doing the dirty work to undermine Trump and Putin at every turn.
Macron’s statement about Crimea was the first made by a major European leader that didn’t explicitly mention the Minsk II agreement as a prerequisite for normalizing relations with Russia.
Trump has pushed the EU into a corner, essentially saying, if you want to choose Russia, China and Iran over us, you’ll do so without our money and our banks.
Trump has all the subtlety of a wolverine in rut, but he’s pretty clear about what his intentions are if you are listening.
* * *
Trump Doesn't Want Peace In The Middle East Either
Peace....? It's about America first nimrod...... WINNING!
In reply to Trump Doesn't Want Peace… by ardent
F the EU
In reply to Peace....? It's about… by Stan522
In reply to F the EU by BlackChicken
If the EU and others ACTUALLY Fight Back and dump the USD, you think that would be good for America ???
In reply to mmm by Free-This
You guys really think Trump is thinking that far ahead and this is some grand plan of his? Interesting.
In reply to F the EU by BlackChicken
In reply to You guys really think Trump… by BurningFuld
Obama's Vicky Newland, a long-time Democrap, summed it up best:
"Fuck the EU!"
Listen to Vicky's sweet voice:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QxZ8t3V_bk
Born: Victoria Jane Nuland
1961 (age 56–57)
New York, New York, U.S.
Spouse(s)Robert Kagan
Alma materBrown University (BA)
In reply to According to Roger Stone… by ztack3r
In reply to Obama's Vicky Newland, a… by Never One Roach
If this guy's theory is true the more straightforward approach would be to just leave NATO and there is speculation US presence is instead growing. The way it looks now is the US is pissing off pretty much the whole world with the exceptions of Saudi Arabia, Israel and the UK.
To me those countries are the sovereign equivalents of Bolton, Pompeo, and Haley.
In reply to You guys really think Trump… by BurningFuld
EXACTLY.
In reply to F the EU by BlackChicken
Peace? Exactly wtf is "peace," please show me where this exists.
Oh, yeah, "peace" is when all the right people are either in jail or swinging from poles.
In reply to Peace....? It's about… by Stan522
Interesting remark given that the evidence suggests entirely the opposite . Perhaps you should be differentiating between Trump's policy and those that are popularly referred to as the Shadow Government or Deep State
In reply to Trump Doesn't Want Peace… by ardent
Is Jeff Sessions part of the "deep state?"
In reply to Interesting remark given… by Monsantaclaws
Who?
In reply to Is Jeff Sessions part of the… by DingleBarryObummer
Bingo!
Trump could care less about the EU and in due time he'll break it apart and expose the corruption there and make all those countries stand on their own two feet again if possible. I'm not sure it is.
Trump also fully realizes most of our allies in the EU were aligned against him before and after the election and that they wanted/hoped/counted on HRC to win.
When the euro breaks apart the USD will soar and become a real problem again. The euro will then dissolve into a relatively short historical footnote. My gut feeling is that the JPY situation could beat them all to the punch. The BOJ is veryyy close to being trapped. What's left to buy? (Japan's private real estate? H'mm.)
All of that eventually sets up the yuan for it's ascendancy to share a significant portion of the currency throne with the USD.It goes without saying that a significant war could blow that entire sequence out of the water.
So then...where does that leave the current dedollarization bandwagon crowd who also continue to say that QE4 is going to happen sooner than later?
Expecting or hoping for a QE4 to bail the world out just shows how most currencies are in essence pseudo USD currencies by default due to the reliance upon the Fed and the USD.
Does QE4 for the worlds CB's sound like a dedollarization to anyone out there? No, it doesn't.
QE for the most part was a dramatic redollarization for the entire planet. Just about everyone was bailed out...except you or I!
This entire recent dedollarization spiel by the pumpers online actually flies in the face of their other pet narrative...more QE is on the way.
QE=redollarization, not dedollarization.
Don't let anyone tell you differently.
In reply to Bingo! by DarkPurpleHaze
"Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth" Mike Tyson.
In reply to Bingo! by DarkPurpleHaze
"History is liquid, till its history" ..Wow72
In reply to "Everyone has a plan until… by Wow72
Out with the old and in with the new = out with the corruption and stupidity and MAGA.
Who would want peace with the likes of people like Merkel who has nearly destroyed her own country?? They have all put their populations in danger with open borders? They dont have any good ideas FOR SURE. They are all bought and fucking NUTS.
When your dealing with Socialists its hard because they only want to take... NO GIVE.
In reply to Who would want peace with… by Wow72
russia+china+germany... we start to talk here... now france moves back to reason with crimea... angry they will be...
that explain the murder of the great hero of novo rossia.
In reply to When your dealing with… by Wow72
Such trouble makers these people. You think Trump wants war with Europe? Stop it please! He wants fair trade. He wants Europe to pay their NATO share. He wants Europe to stay the fu$k out of the USA's immigration policies. These people turn that into "he wants war"? Go away you anti American fools!
In reply to Such trouble makers these… by Cable Guy
That article is all over the map. Calling Trump's bluff? Ending tariffs on Auto's isn't ending all tariffs, dick head. Also, half of what this article is discussing is the EU splitting from the US, not Trump separating from the EU. Trump is negotiating. The EU is looking at options. Who cares! Peace isn't the objective. Getting a deal that is fair, is.
In reply to Such trouble makers these… by Cable Guy
dupe
In reply to Such trouble makers these… by Cable Guy
Turkey is holding back waves of African refugees- who holds back Turkeys will to let them go- and inundated/overwhelm Europe?
Good question. Erdogan understands his position . . .if it were up to the UN, they would allow him to remain on the fence indefinitely, cozy to China and Russia with the west begging for a date. Trump is pushing his hand with sanctions.
Pick a side, Erdogan. And yes, if he goes that-a-way, expect black waves of africans running rampant all the way to Sweden.
In reply to Turkey is holding back waves… by tunetopper
In reply to Good question. Erdogan… by Amy G. Dala
You seem to know a lot about sucking cock?
In reply to Trump wants only one thing:… by Expat
heh heh . . .I, too, want people to suck my cock and applaud how big it is.
Now, stfu donnie.
In reply to Trump wants only one thing:… by Expat
"By the way, the Clinton/China email hack was FAKE NEWS...."
You wish. Can you say "SMOKING GUN"?
By the way, not a hack but a payoff. Selling out. Treason.
In reply to Trump wants only one thing:… by Expat
In reply to Trump wants only one thing:… by Expat
Nato and UN are like wizard of oz . . .trump pulls back the curtain and they all have their pants at their ankles and their dicks in their hands.
Memo to EU: time for play and pretending is over. The dominos tumble: Obama's "red line" begets ISIS and civil war, which begets muzzies invading your continent, which begets anti-immigration nationalism . . .your institutions have failed.
Seems like Saddam and Ghaddafi weren't such bad guys, after all. Kept everybody in line, the trains ran on time.
/ \ - no fear.
In reply to Nato and UN are like wizard… by Amy G. Dala
Turkey is a modern Muslim nation / republic which we would like for others like Iran/ Yemen/ Egypt/ And yes Syria to follow suit. With Israel treating Palestinians like sub-humans, and Saudia Arabia acting like an absolute monarchy- the US and Britain fighting to keep Kuwait a monarchy, and our "friends" in kingdoms of the UAE, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar and Morroco- is it any wonder that Turkey is becoming a dictatorship like Lybia.... Folks, we don't want republics? Why? Look to Great Britain for your answer!
People need to wake up to the one potentially disastrous consequence of all of this: the end of the USD as reserve currency. The debt will stay, but the Treasury market will collapse as their will be no excess recycled dollars or people buying US debt to get dollars. The inflation, which is currently exported via the Petrodollar and trade deficits will return home. Also, if the EU goes with China, Iran, Turkey and Russia, all of them are looking at the Gold Standard. The US doesn't have anything to support the debt and the dollars printed in stock. The ones to suffer will be ordinary citizens. If the EU leaders are open to changes of alliances, then it means that the bankers that rule the system have prepared. They do all that they do for self-preservation, and the US will be the least of their concerns. Something very dangerous about all this...
if you eliminate the DoD & CIA - you save 1.2 Trillion plus welfare eliminated is another Trillion - you can pay down the long term debt in 30 years very easily
put up a Value Added Tax and eliminate personal income taxes
In reply to People need to wake up to… by You Only Live Twice
That is because the system is too corrupt. It can be replaced with blockchain technology.
1 true 2 to be proven.
In reply to That is because the system… by Normal
... and now separated by obedience & disobedience to Israel.
Disobeying the Zionists didn't work out so well the last time for Germany.
Trump's goal is to MAGA through the destruction of EU/euro, China/gold/OBOR, and BRICST. Doing so will guarentee America's world police status and keep control of the the world's finances.
The destuction of any of those also destroys America. Once no one buys your toxic debt then what happens.
In reply to Trump's goal is to MAGA… by Mustahattu