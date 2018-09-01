McCain's Death Changes Nothing, The "Deep State" Will Replace Him

Authored by Andrew Korybko via Oriental Review,
The entire world reacted to the Senator’s death last weekend, with most of the Alt-Media Community wildly celebrating it while the Mainstream Media mourned the loss of what they described as an “American hero”.
Both sides shared a common ground in believing that his death represented something very significant, whether in a positive or negative way, but the reality is that it doesn’t change anything at all.
McCain voluntarily became one of the public faces of the Liberal-Globalist faction of the American “deep state” and is therefore easily replaceable, even if his cartoonish war-mongering rhetoric isn’t.
The world isn’t any more or less safe now that he died because the same network that he represented is still in place even if the messenger changes, which is exactly what will happen once Soros and other similar icons eventually pass away too.
McCain’s pathological hatred of Russia made him stand apart from his “deep state” peers, though the zeal with which he sought to advance his country’s interests as he subjectively understood them interestingly earned him the professional respect of President Putin.
Speaking to Oliver Stone last June, the Russian leader revealed that:
“Well, honestly, I like Senator McCain to a certain extent. And I’m not joking. I like him because of his patriotism, and I can relate to his consistency in fighting for the interests of his own country.”
However, he was quick to add that:
“People with such convictions, like the Senator you mentioned, they still live in the Old World. And they’re reluctant to look into the future, they are unwilling to recognize how fast the world is changing”, which shows that President Putin thought that McCain’s specific views were outdated.
Ultimately, McCain’s passing is symbolic because of just how gigantic of a figure he was in the American political and “deep state” scenes, though he was nevertheless just a representative of a particular ideological faction and no one too important in and of himself.
