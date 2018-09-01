McCain's Death Changes Nothing, The "Deep State" Will Replace Him

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 09/01/2018 - 22:30

Authored by Andrew Korybko via Oriental Review,

The entire world reacted to the Senator’s death last weekend, with most of the Alt-Media Community wildly celebrating it while the Mainstream Media mourned the loss of what they described as an “American hero”.

Both sides shared a common ground in believing that his death represented something very significant, whether in a positive or negative way, but the reality is that it doesn’t change anything at all.

McCain voluntarily became one of the public faces of the Liberal-Globalist faction of the American “deep state” and is therefore easily replaceable, even if his cartoonish war-mongering rhetoric isn’t.

The world isn’t any more or less safe now that he died because the same network that he represented is still in place even if the messenger changes, which is exactly what will happen once Soros and other similar icons eventually pass away too.

McCain’s pathological hatred of Russia made him stand apart from his “deep state” peers, though the zeal with which he sought to advance his country’s interests as he subjectively understood them interestingly earned him the professional respect of President Putin.

Speaking to Oliver Stone last June, the Russian leader revealed that:

“Well, honestly, I like Senator McCain to a certain extent. And I’m not joking. I like him because of his patriotism, and I can relate to his consistency in fighting for the interests of his own country.”

However, he was quick to add that:

“People with such convictions, like the Senator you mentioned, they still live in the Old World. And they’re reluctant to look into the future, they are unwilling to recognize how fast the world is changing”, which shows that President Putin thought that McCain’s specific views were outdated.

Ultimately, McCain’s passing is symbolic because of just how gigantic of a figure he was in the American political and “deep state” scenes, though he was nevertheless just a representative of a particular ideological faction and no one too important in and of himself.

Comments

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 2
Aubiekong Sat, 09/01/2018 - 22:30 Permalink

Every persons name who attended this sham needs to be recorded for the day when justice is restored and these globalist anti USA traitors can be brought to trial for treason...

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
TBT or not TBT Aubiekong Sat, 09/01/2018 - 22:39 Permalink

Murder doesn’t end just because we catch convict and dispose of murderers.  But we should continue catching convicting and disposing of murderers.    

We should deal with anti-American narcissists like McCain even if we never see the end of them.   It must not be profitable like it was for McCain. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Uchtdorf The Merovingian Sat, 09/01/2018 - 22:46 Permalink

The Deep State profits from controlling the money supply and by financing wars. Contention is what gets the wars going so the Deep State was all for McCain's contentious rhetoric towards Russia. Not that the US was going to attack Russia, but we would need a bunch of nukes to defend against Russia...and voila!...the Deep State is ready to finance those weapons, too.

Wetstart McCain's treason is well-known by the media. See how they lie.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Nunny Aubiekong Sat, 09/01/2018 - 22:44 Permalink

I'm glad all the globalists outed themselves this past week (Clinton Bush Obama McCain and too many others to mention).  I've even turned off Fox for broadcasting the globalist war monger.    Maybe Megan McCain will get a front seat on the View for virtue signalling her hate of MAGA.  And we will vote accordingly.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Thom Paine Sat, 09/01/2018 - 22:37 Permalink

Cancers are hard to kill, and McCain has been a malignant metastatic cancer for a long while.

The Deep State cancer has spread to all parts of the State. Only aggressive chemo, cancer starvation, anti angiogenesis treatment, and inhibiting autophagy, so the cancer can't live off the bodies of the dead....is the only chance.

I think the patient is beyond saving.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
my new username Sat, 09/01/2018 - 22:44 Permalink

McCain was a failure - was a poor pilot who was captured and then sang like a bird, he achieved nothing for Arizona, did nothing for veterans, prevented the POWMIAs from being recovered and McCain was also the poster child for term limits.

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
Dickguzinya Sat, 09/01/2018 - 22:45 Permalink

Good bye and good riddance to a fake Republican, progressive, war mongerer.  He hated Russia, but he had no loathing for the Vietnamese who tortured and turned him into the anti-American scumbag that we all knew and hated.  He took a dive in the 2008 elections, as planned, for the "progressive cause."  Another egomaniacal jackwad.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Haitian Snackout Sun, 09/02/2018 - 00:05 Permalink

Well, no doubt that there are probably googles of demented peerage related strawmen waiting in the wings to replace him. Kind of left a bad taste in my mouth to see the flag at half mast for this joke. But i just pinched myself and remembered that it is a British East India flag and repeated the ZH phrase........Nothing to see here, move along.