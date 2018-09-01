Meghan McCain Takes Shot At Trump, "Cheap Rhetoric" During Father's Eulogy

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 09/01/2018 - 13:59

Meghan McCain kicked President Trump in the bone-spurs while delivering a eulogy (full text here) for her father on Saturday, stating that John McCain was "The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriate of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege," reports The Hill

In her eulogy honoring Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), the first remarks from a scheduled speaker at the service, McCain, 33, battled tears as she recounted her father's wartime sacrifice in Vietnam.

"He was a great man," McCain told the audience. "We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness." -The Hill

McCain circled back to dive-bomb Trump's 2016 slogan as well: "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great," she said to applause.

Meghan McCain's comments were addressed to a packed audience at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, as various dignitaries and lawmakers attended to honor the late Senator. While Trump was not in attendance - per John McCain's wishes, his daughter Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner were present. 

Also present were McCain's 106-year-old mother, Vice President Mike Pence, former Vice President Al Gore, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Elizabeth Warren, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. 

McCain told the audience that her father was not "defined" by his membership in the Republican party any more than his Naval service or by his torture at the hands of North Vietnamese forces. 

"John McCain was not defined by prison, by the Navy, by the Senate, by the Republican Party, or by any single one of the deeds in his absolutely extraordinary life," she told the audience.

"John McCain was defined by love," McCain added.

(Love of bombing Iran, in particular - but now apparently isn't the time to criticize the man who never met an oil-rich nation he didn't want to attack)

McCain - who served in the legislative body for over 30 years, died last week at the age of 81 of brain cancer.

Social media - both left and right - had plenty to say. The right tended to focus on just how politicized the event had become...

While the left seemed more focused on Ivanka and Jared daring to show their faces...

Tags
Human Interest
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 228
Vote down!
 4
Americano BabaLooey Sat, 09/01/2018 - 14:00 Permalink

In addition to all his war crimes, Songbird McCain weaponized the IRS against Americans.  He was a domestic terrorist w/ power.  Glad he’s dead. Meghan McCain?  She’s just a terrorist’s daughter who earned NOTHING on her own.  Fuck that bitch.

Vote up!
 64
Vote down!
 2
macholatte ThinkerNotEmoter Sat, 09/01/2018 - 14:28 Permalink

 

The pain of being propagandized by the MSM and the Deep State over the death of one of the biggest RINO's in history will, like a kidney stone, pass and be forgotten. But his mark will forever be left on the fools in Arizona who repeatedly voted for him and celebrated by the drug cartels, the illegals, the drug companies and the insurance companies he helped to destroy our country.

 

 

Vote up!
 57
Vote down!
 2
???ö? beemasters Sat, 09/01/2018 - 14:32 Permalink

Top Ten:

10) Fuck Cunty McCunt and her traitor POS father... rest in piss motherfucker

9) Tell us how you felt when your Dad dumped his crippled first wife.

8) When are these people going to shut the fuck up?

7) Swamp gone wild.

6) You put a demon in the ground, pay attention to who stands around.

5) He is dead. Let him be forgotten.

4) Campaign suspended.

3) A maudlin display of egotistical two-mouthed professional equivocators.

2) Put a Kavanaugh rubberstamp in, stat.

1) Meanwhile, thousands of forgotten real Americans buried in solemnity.

Vote up!
 19
Vote down!
 1
The First Rule ufos8mycow Sat, 09/01/2018 - 14:57 Permalink

THIS:   

"It is all just part of the plan so that we will feel sorry for the family and look the other way when they plant one of the McCain's in his Senate seat."

 

 

That's EXACTLY what these Establishment Scum are trying for.

 

The Good News: Ducey is up for Re-Election in 9 weeks; and he knows if he does this, its THE END OF HIS CAREER.

 

 

 

Vote up!
 20
Vote down!
 1
Croesus giovanni_f Sat, 09/01/2018 - 15:07 Permalink

"The America of John McCain ":

A corporate plutocracy of backroom dirty-dealings and traitorous actions, where a handful of shitbag people call all the shots and promote unnecessary wars because they benefit the corporate overlords.

THAT is "McShithead's America", and ANYONE related to McShithead can go fuck themselves, as far as I'm concerned.

I caught some footage of today's funeral event for the traitor...it seemed like EVERY piece of political shit came out to the party...and all I could think was, "Where's a terrorist attack when you need one?"

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 2
janus ardent Sat, 09/01/2018 - 15:16 Permalink

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zO0mHEJyC3Y

warning:  any true patriot will lose their lunch after listening to mcstain.

i told you ZHealots about these broadcasts nearly six years ago.  many thought janus was just a conspiracy-theory lunatic.  once again, conspiracy theory becomes conspiracy fact.

let's make a petition to ban mcstain's fetid corpse from Arlington.  NO WAY IN HELL this scum-bag deserves to rest alongside legit heroes.

btw, there are more...and they are worse.

janus

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Cloud9.5 Stan522 Sat, 09/01/2018 - 16:17 Permalink

It matters not.  Blood is thicker than water.  A daughter is defending her dad. We get it.  John was however part of the plan to take down seven Middle Eastern countries in pursuit of the neocon goal to control the region.  The death and destruction he brought to those people is on his hands.  A eulogy is a eulogy but it does not erase the facts.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Free-This Keffus Sat, 09/01/2018 - 15:56 Permalink

       --in conversation with himself....

     (above)  Biblicism SPAMMER  (above)

         ==ardent -- LOOP -- bobcatz ==

    === MoreSun --- Adolfsteinbergovitch--- Cheoli ====

   == liyasaaa85 --> "todaysfox"  spam==

        === Anannuki = Jumanji1959===

      >>> VIRUS ALERT - VIRUS ALERT <<<      

  !!! !!! --Do Not CLICK on his LINKS-- !!! !!!

Vote up!
 17
Vote down!
 1
FireBrander Croesus Sat, 09/01/2018 - 15:11 Permalink

BURY the mother-fucker already! No wait, strike that! Drive a stake through his heart, incinerate him, put the ashes in a Russian rocket and shoot it into the sun and hope the inhabitants of the Sun don't send them back!

Absolute FUCKING SCUM!

If it was my father, I wouldn't even show up for his funeral...or maybe I would...TO APOLOGIZE to the 10's, 100's of THOUSANDS that had died because of my fathers lust for war and DELUSIONS of Empire Building!

 

~~~~~~~~~~~~

Seriously kids, head to NYC or some place you are welcome or can blend in with other assh*les.

Those "kids" were in a room FULL OF MURDEROUS ASSHOLES...largest collection of assholes in a single room since the proctologist convention of 69!

 

~~~~~~~~

OMG! What we have to look forward too...the funerals of Hillary, Bill, Madeline, George, Barack, oh, I can't, can't list anymore; I'm gonna be sick.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ThirteenthFloor FireBrander Sat, 09/01/2018 - 16:15 Permalink

Firebrander +100. Just take inventory of all the Deep State stooges that show up and praise these traitors or attempt at revision at burial.  I hate to use this bushy-like phrase but..

”your either with the deep state or your with the real patriots...”

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
WaterWings FireBrander Sat, 09/01/2018 - 16:29 Permalink

That Mike Moore and George Bush are aligned against Trump is very telling ... MSM... Tokyo Rose... some surreal shit. 

Just had an “argument” with a close relative. They said, “Trump is dumb.”

My response: “Dumb billionaire. Hahahhahahahackakahaha!”

Sad thing is, they probably will try to attack me in some way. WTF. 

I didn’t vote. But MAGA! bitchez.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
BigJim Ms. Erable Sat, 09/01/2018 - 14:56 Permalink

"(Love of bombing Iran, in particular - but now apparently isn't the time to criticize the man who never met an oil-rich nation he didn't want to attack)"

Come now Tyler, I don't recall Bomb Bomb McCain ever urging the US to attack Saudi Arabia, Qatar, or any of the other Arab dictatorships... er, sorry, "Monarchies".

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
greenskeeper carl Ms. Erable Sat, 09/01/2018 - 16:41 Permalink

Should have resigned his seat, too.

 

And fuck his dumbass daughter, too. You can pretend his whole life was sunshine and rainbows of patriotism all you want, but that doesn't make it true. She still fails to understand that treasonous pieces of shit like her daddy are a big part of why Trump won. She can fuck right off. Maybe that brain cancer is hereditary. Might sound harsh, but if thats what it takes to keep his ilk from the levers of power, then so be it.

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 1
Chupacabra-322 Fidelios Automata Sat, 09/01/2018 - 15:38 Permalink

Fills me with great satisfaction & joy knowing Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath John McMain will be living the rest of his afterlife burning in Hell in Eternal Flames.

 

In April 2013, GOP Senator McCain at an Idlib, Syria Terrorist Gathering Pledged US Money and Weapons to Ex-US POW Ibrahim Al-Badri of the “Free Syrian Army,”an Al Qaeda Leader Then Already Among Washington’s Five Most Wanted Terrorists with a $10 Million Reward on His Head; McCain’s Moderate Democratic Protege Badri Was Simultaneously Emir of ISIS, Styling Himself Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, and Now Claims to Rule the World as Caliph Ibrahim of the Restored Caliphate — So Why Hasn’t McCain Been Indicted?

-Webster G. Tarpley, Ph.D.

 

http://www.infowars.com/mccain-other-top-officials-accused-of-illegally-visiting-syria/

 

Senator John McCain made a secret trip to a Kurdish-held region in northern Syria the week of February 20th, 2017, to speak with US military officials, rebel fighters, and leaders in the region.

 

McCain spokeswoman, Julie Tarallo, confirmed that McCain made this secret trip, calling it a “valuable opportunity to assess dynamic conditions on the ground in Syria and Iraq.”

 

http://theduran.com/every-time-john-mccain-makes-secret-trips-to-syria-chemical-weapon-attacks-follow/

 

Johnny “Wet Start” arming, funding & training Al CIA duh / I CIA SIS Terror Organizations since the days of the Mujahaideen.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 1
ThirteenthFloor Fidelios Automata Sat, 09/01/2018 - 15:43 Permalink

A tale of the death of two American traitors 

When Allen Dulles the CIA asshole died, his wife let him die drowning in his own shit and stench in his deathbed.   Jesus Angleton another CIA asshole came to visit and he asked “what is that smell ?” and Clover Dulles said “that is Allen”.

No politics and no pomp and circumstance burial.  His daughter knew that Allen had her own brother (injured in Korean War) lobotomized by the CIA.

Now McCain, Senator asshole dies, and the deep state and his family attempt to revise history on this fucker of a man, it is simply disgusting.

I highly respect Mr. Trump for his position and courage to not pay respects to a dispicable human being.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Stuck on Zero macholatte Sat, 09/01/2018 - 15:59 Permalink

"Also present were McCain's 106-year-old mother, Vice President Mike Pence, former Vice President Al Gore, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Elizabeth Warren, George W. Bush and Barack Obama."

The man should be judged by the character of his friends. Pure slime.