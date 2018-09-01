Meghan McCain Takes Shot At Trump, "Cheap Rhetoric" During Father's Eulogy

Meghan McCain kicked President Trump in the bone-spurs while delivering a eulogy (full text here) for her father on Saturday, stating that John McCain was "The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriate of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege," reports The Hill.

In her eulogy honoring Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), the first remarks from a scheduled speaker at the service, McCain, 33, battled tears as she recounted her father's wartime sacrifice in Vietnam. "He was a great man," McCain told the audience. "We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness." -The Hill

Meghan McCain: "We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness. The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege." pic.twitter.com/KMI9v6LiUA — ABC News (@ABC) September 1, 2018

McCain circled back to dive-bomb Trump's 2016 slogan as well: "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great," she said to applause.

Meghan McCain's comments were addressed to a packed audience at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, as various dignitaries and lawmakers attended to honor the late Senator. While Trump was not in attendance - per John McCain's wishes, his daughter Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner were present.

Also present were McCain's 106-year-old mother, Vice President Mike Pence, former Vice President Al Gore, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Elizabeth Warren, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

McCain told the audience that her father was not "defined" by his membership in the Republican party any more than his Naval service or by his torture at the hands of North Vietnamese forces.

"John McCain was not defined by prison, by the Navy, by the Senate, by the Republican Party, or by any single one of the deeds in his absolutely extraordinary life," she told the audience.

"John McCain was defined by love," McCain added.

(Love of bombing Iran, in particular - but now apparently isn't the time to criticize the man who never met an oil-rich nation he didn't want to attack)

McCain - who served in the legislative body for over 30 years, died last week at the age of 81 of brain cancer.

Social media - both left and right - had plenty to say. The right tended to focus on just how politicized the event had become...

Entire McCain memorial - from the words of Lieberman, Kissinger, Bush, Obama & others, to the applause they receive - is a giant subtweet against Trump. There has never been quite such a spectacle against a sitting president. — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) September 1, 2018

At most funerals I’ve attended, it’s God’s love that fills the room, not hate and animus for a person who is not even in attendance.



Disappointed. #McCainMemorial — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) September 1, 2018

#McCainMemorial was about two things: Remembering Sen. McCain and hating on Trump.



From the reporting on it, it seems the latter was sadly more important than anything else. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 1, 2018

A funeral is a... weird time to roast a president.... — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 1, 2018

This new trend of using funerals and eulogies to deliver political messages is really quite disgusting.



Sympathy from death as means to sway public opinion is next level corrupt.



Everyone involved should be ashamed of themselves. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 1, 2018

While the left seemed more focused on Ivanka and Jared daring to show their faces...

Ivanka and Jared have major balls showing up at John McCain's funeral. The entire Trump family should have stayed away. — J.Ag RN (@traumamama314) September 1, 2018