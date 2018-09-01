Meghan McCain Takes Shot At Trump, "Cheap Rhetoric" During Father's Eulogy

Meghan McCain kicked President Trump in the bone-spurs while delivering a eulogy (full text here) for her father on Saturday, stating that John McCain was "The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriate of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege," reports The Hill.
In her eulogy honoring Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), the first remarks from a scheduled speaker at the service, McCain, 33, battled tears as she recounted her father's wartime sacrifice in Vietnam.
"He was a great man," McCain told the audience. "We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness." -The Hill
Meghan McCain: "We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness. The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege." pic.twitter.com/KMI9v6LiUA— ABC News (@ABC) September 1, 2018
McCain circled back to dive-bomb Trump's 2016 slogan as well: "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great," she said to applause.
Meghan McCain's comments were addressed to a packed audience at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, as various dignitaries and lawmakers attended to honor the late Senator. While Trump was not in attendance - per John McCain's wishes, his daughter Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner were present.
Also present were McCain's 106-year-old mother, Vice President Mike Pence, former Vice President Al Gore, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Elizabeth Warren, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
McCain told the audience that her father was not "defined" by his membership in the Republican party any more than his Naval service or by his torture at the hands of North Vietnamese forces.
"John McCain was not defined by prison, by the Navy, by the Senate, by the Republican Party, or by any single one of the deeds in his absolutely extraordinary life," she told the audience.
"John McCain was defined by love," McCain added.
(Love of bombing Iran, in particular - but now apparently isn't the time to criticize the man who never met an oil-rich nation he didn't want to attack)
McCain - who served in the legislative body for over 30 years, died last week at the age of 81 of brain cancer.
Social media - both left and right - had plenty to say. The right tended to focus on just how politicized the event had become...
Entire McCain memorial - from the words of Lieberman, Kissinger, Bush, Obama & others, to the applause they receive - is a giant subtweet against Trump. There has never been quite such a spectacle against a sitting president.— Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) September 1, 2018
At most funerals I’ve attended, it’s God’s love that fills the room, not hate and animus for a person who is not even in attendance.— CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) September 1, 2018
Disappointed. #McCainMemorial
#McCainMemorial was about two things: Remembering Sen. McCain and hating on Trump.— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 1, 2018
From the reporting on it, it seems the latter was sadly more important than anything else.
A funeral is a... weird time to roast a president....— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 1, 2018
This new trend of using funerals and eulogies to deliver political messages is really quite disgusting.— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 1, 2018
Sympathy from death as means to sway public opinion is next level corrupt.
Everyone involved should be ashamed of themselves.
While the left seemed more focused on Ivanka and Jared daring to show their faces...
Ivanka and Jared have major balls showing up at John McCain's funeral. The entire Trump family should have stayed away.— J.Ag RN (@traumamama314) September 1, 2018
TALK ABOUT A COMPLETE LACK OF SITUATIONAL AWARENESS, @IvankaTrump & her contemptible hubby showing up at @SenJohnMcCain's funeral this morning. Seriously kids, head to NYC or some place you are welcome or can blend in with other assh*les.— Jamie Lindsay (@JamieLindsay) September 1, 2018
Comments
Fat ass drama queen McBlob.
Jesus H. Christ - politicize EVERY FUCKING THING why don't ya?
FUCK.....
Good RIDDANCE wet start Johnny.
In addition to all his war crimes, Songbird McCain weaponized the IRS against Americans. He was a domestic terrorist w/ power. Glad he’s dead. Meghan McCain? She’s just a terrorist’s daughter who earned NOTHING on her own. Fuck that bitch.
In reply to Fat ass by BabaLooey
Only a whore would turn her own father's funeral into a political event. Pathetic.
In reply to A terrorist’s daughter. by Americano
"John McCain was defined by love," McCain added.
Yes he was - love for war and destruction of his own people and especially others.
In reply to Only a whore would turn her… by Banana Republican
Whatever he did to foreigners, his McCain Feingold attack on the 1st amendment proves he was anti-American. Ditto his pro-amnesty stances. Ditto his support of Obamacare.
In reply to "John McCain was defined by… by Skateboarder
He certainly was a sell-out.., in the end.
And while I appreciate his service and sacrifice, a war hero he was not.
In reply to Whatever he did to… by TBT or not TBT
It is all just part of the plan so that we will feel sorry for the family and look the other way when they plant one of the McCain's in his Senate seat.
In reply to He certainly was a sell-out… by gmrpeabody
It is SOOOOoooo cool to hate liberty and prosperity. Major kudos to her from the socialist wannabees.
In reply to It is all just part of the… by localsavage
The pain of being propagandized by the MSM and the Deep State over the death of one of the biggest RINO's in history will, like a kidney stone, pass and be forgotten. But his mark will forever be left on the fools in Arizona who repeatedly voted for him and celebrated by the drug cartels, the illegals, the drug companies and the insurance companies he helped to destroy our country.
In reply to It is SOOOOoooo cool to hate… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Fake eulogies. Disappointed there was no funeral crasher to tell the truth about the horrible man.
In reply to f by macholatte
Top Ten:
10) Fuck Cunty McCunt and her traitor POS father... rest in piss motherfucker
9) Tell us how you felt when your Dad dumped his crippled first wife.
8) When are these people going to shut the fuck up?
7) Swamp gone wild.
6) You put a demon in the ground, pay attention to who stands around.
5) He is dead. Let him be forgotten.
4) Campaign suspended.
3) A maudlin display of egotistical two-mouthed professional equivocators.
2) Put a Kavanaugh rubberstamp in, stat.
1) Meanwhile, thousands of forgotten real Americans buried in solemnity.
In reply to Fake eulogies. Disappointed… by beemasters
That POS McLame couldn't even have the decency to die on a Thursday so we wouldn't have to hear the fake wailing and moaning from the MSM and RINOs for a complete fucking week.
An asshole in life; an asshole in death. At least there's symmetry there.
In reply to On Season 2 of "Bury the… by ???ö?
""The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great," she said to applause."
Did you notice her brother(in uniform) didn't applaud when she said that?
In reply to That POS McLame couldn't… by Ms. Erable
THIS:
"It is all just part of the plan so that we will feel sorry for the family and look the other way when they plant one of the McCain's in his Senate seat."
That's EXACTLY what these Establishment Scum are trying for.
The Good News: Ducey is up for Re-Election in 9 weeks; and he knows if he does this, its THE END OF HIS CAREER.
In reply to "The America of John McCain… by ufos8mycow
Good Lord, they're still trying to bury that fucker. He's probably rotted and liquidized by now.
In reply to THIS: "It is all just… by The First Rule
the ruling mob of a self-ascribed indispensable nation scrambling around the corpse of a low-life war criminal who has farted his last...
whoever designed this spectacle had a highly developed sense of dark humor.
In reply to Good Lord, they're still… by Whoa Dammit
"The America of John McCain ":
A corporate plutocracy of backroom dirty-dealings and traitorous actions, where a handful of shitbag people call all the shots and promote unnecessary wars because they benefit the corporate overlords.
THAT is "McShithead's America", and ANYONE related to McShithead can go fuck themselves, as far as I'm concerned.
I caught some footage of today's funeral event for the traitor...it seemed like EVERY piece of political shit came out to the party...and all I could think was, "Where's a terrorist attack when you need one?"
In reply to if you are by giovanni_f
The MOST IMPORTANT thing during a funeral is
pondering on meeting your maker.
Or, John, are you ready for JUDGMENT DAY?
In reply to D by Croesus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zO0mHEJyC3Y
warning: any true patriot will lose their lunch after listening to mcstain.
i told you ZHealots about these broadcasts nearly six years ago. many thought janus was just a conspiracy-theory lunatic. once again, conspiracy theory becomes conspiracy fact.
let's make a petition to ban mcstain's fetid corpse from Arlington. NO WAY IN HELL this scum-bag deserves to rest alongside legit heroes.
btw, there are more...and they are worse.
janus
In reply to .. by ardent
Jesus, he might as well as admitted to gleefully licking the balls of his captors.
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by janus
Were the mobile phone videos of the green screen production of ISIS snuff movies found on McCain's phone or his daughter's?
In reply to Jesus, he might as well as… by Keffus
Either way Trump gets knocked..... If he shows they would have scorned him because McCain HATES him and would be disappointed if he were there....
In reply to Were the mobile phone videos… by HowdyDoody
It matters not. Blood is thicker than water. A daughter is defending her dad. We get it. John was however part of the plan to take down seven Middle Eastern countries in pursuit of the neocon goal to control the region. The death and destruction he brought to those people is on his hands. A eulogy is a eulogy but it does not erase the facts.
In reply to Either way Trump gets… by Stan522
He's still dead right?
Just want to be sure. POS warmonger. I'm sure all the dead kids he helped meet an untimely demise are having a nice moment with him now.
In reply to Were the mobile phone videos… by HowdyDoody
--in conversation with himself....
(above) Biblicism SPAMMER (above)
==ardent -- LOOP -- bobcatz ==
=== MoreSun --- Adolfsteinbergovitch--- Cheoli ====
== liyasaaa85 --> "todaysfox" spam==
=== Anannuki = Jumanji1959===
>>> VIRUS ALERT - VIRUS ALERT <<<
!!! !!! --Do Not CLICK on his LINKS-- !!! !!!
In reply to Jesus, he might as well as… by Keffus
Senator John McCain Was Deep State’s Shadow Secretary of State
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=102858
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by janus
The article asks why. McCain was bought and paid for. His whole life/career depended on it. Better question is hoe did one senator out of 100 have so much influence? If his votes were near the end of a close vote then you know his decision on how to vote was not his. Maverick? More like sellout. Blame people of Arizona first.
In reply to http://stateofthenation2012… by Super Sleuth
BURY the mother-fucker already! No wait, strike that! Drive a stake through his heart, incinerate him, put the ashes in a Russian rocket and shoot it into the sun and hope the inhabitants of the Sun don't send them back!
Absolute FUCKING SCUM!
If it was my father, I wouldn't even show up for his funeral...or maybe I would...TO APOLOGIZE to the 10's, 100's of THOUSANDS that had died because of my fathers lust for war and DELUSIONS of Empire Building!
~~~~~~~~~~~~
Those "kids" were in a room FULL OF MURDEROUS ASSHOLES...largest collection of assholes in a single room since the proctologist convention of 69!
~~~~~~~~
OMG! What we have to look forward too...the funerals of Hillary, Bill, Madeline, George, Barack, oh, I can't, can't list anymore; I'm gonna be sick.
In reply to D by Croesus
I love it when RINOS squeal!
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
Firebrander +100. Just take inventory of all the Deep State stooges that show up and praise these traitors or attempt at revision at burial. I hate to use this bushy-like phrase but..
”your either with the deep state or your with the real patriots...”
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
That Mike Moore and George Bush are aligned against Trump is very telling ... MSM... Tokyo Rose... some surreal shit.
Just had an “argument” with a close relative. They said, “Trump is dumb.”
My response: “Dumb billionaire. Hahahhahahahackakahaha!”
Sad thing is, they probably will try to attack me in some way. WTF.
I didn’t vote. But MAGA! bitchez.
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
Drinking martinis in Tel Aviv at this moment.
In reply to Good Lord, they're still… by Whoa Dammit
Yup,
the McCain military sons probably voted for Trump for prez. Noticed neither of them eulogized their dad.
In reply to "The America of John McCain… by ufos8mycow
Why are you surprised? He's probably been conditioned to be emotionless and obey his orders.
In reply to "The America of John McCain… by ufos8mycow
"(Love of bombing Iran, in particular - but now apparently isn't the time to criticize the man who never met an oil-rich nation he didn't want to attack)"
Come now Tyler, I don't recall Bomb Bomb McCain ever urging the US to attack Saudi Arabia, Qatar, or any of the other Arab dictatorships... er, sorry, "Monarchies".
In reply to That POS McLame couldn't… by Ms. Erable
Should have resigned his seat, too.
And fuck his dumbass daughter, too. You can pretend his whole life was sunshine and rainbows of patriotism all you want, but that doesn't make it true. She still fails to understand that treasonous pieces of shit like her daddy are a big part of why Trump won. She can fuck right off. Maybe that brain cancer is hereditary. Might sound harsh, but if thats what it takes to keep his ilk from the levers of power, then so be it.
In reply to That POS McLame couldn't… by Ms. Erable
yes
In reply to On Season 2 of "Bury the… by ???ö?
Pay extra attention to #6 and #1. Good list.
In reply to On Season 2 of "Bury the… by ???ö?
Wow... I finally upvote the beeman!
In reply to Fake eulogies. Disappointed… by beemasters
"Fake eulogies. Disappointed there was no funeral crasher to tell the truth about the horrible man."
I was hoping someone would have at least pissed on the casket.
In reply to Fake eulogies. Disappointed… by beemasters
Was just fantasizing about waiting for a good time to interject at the funeral -
"John was a kind man, full of lov-"
"YEAH FOR WAR, THAT NEOCON TRAITOR!!!"
In reply to Fake eulogies. Disappointed… by beemasters
As an Arizona McCain hater, I agree. It's disgusting to see all the billboard tributes to the deceased scumbag. Even the highway signs, ugh!
In reply to f by macholatte
I wonder if the defense contractors will leave AZ now that their favorite war mongering patron senator is gone? Was the only reason anyone ever voted for that scum bag McCain.
In reply to As an Arizona McCain hater,… by Fidelios Automata
Fills me with great satisfaction & joy knowing Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath John McMain will be living the rest of his afterlife burning in Hell in Eternal Flames.
In April 2013, GOP Senator McCain at an Idlib, Syria Terrorist Gathering Pledged US Money and Weapons to Ex-US POW Ibrahim Al-Badri of the “Free Syrian Army,”an Al Qaeda Leader Then Already Among Washington’s Five Most Wanted Terrorists with a $10 Million Reward on His Head; McCain’s Moderate Democratic Protege Badri Was Simultaneously Emir of ISIS, Styling Himself Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, and Now Claims to Rule the World as Caliph Ibrahim of the Restored Caliphate — So Why Hasn’t McCain Been Indicted?
-Webster G. Tarpley, Ph.D.
http://www.infowars.com/mccain-other-top-officials-accused-of-illegally-visiting-syria/
Senator John McCain made a secret trip to a Kurdish-held region in northern Syria the week of February 20th, 2017, to speak with US military officials, rebel fighters, and leaders in the region.
McCain spokeswoman, Julie Tarallo, confirmed that McCain made this secret trip, calling it a “valuable opportunity to assess dynamic conditions on the ground in Syria and Iraq.”
http://theduran.com/every-time-john-mccain-makes-secret-trips-to-syria-chemical-weapon-attacks-follow/
Johnny “Wet Start” arming, funding & training Al CIA duh / I CIA SIS Terror Organizations since the days of the Mujahaideen.
In reply to As an Arizona McCain hater,… by Fidelios Automata
A tale of the death of two American traitors
When Allen Dulles the CIA asshole died, his wife let him die drowning in his own shit and stench in his deathbed. Jesus Angleton another CIA asshole came to visit and he asked “what is that smell ?” and Clover Dulles said “that is Allen”.
No politics and no pomp and circumstance burial. His daughter knew that Allen had her own brother (injured in Korean War) lobotomized by the CIA.
Now McCain, Senator asshole dies, and the deep state and his family attempt to revise history on this fucker of a man, it is simply disgusting.
I highly respect Mr. Trump for his position and courage to not pay respects to a dispicable human being.
In reply to As an Arizona McCain hater,… by Fidelios Automata
They are worth at least 200 mil so there is PLENTY of motive for that.
They dont give a fuck about veterans either.
In reply to A tale of the death of two… by ThirteenthFloor
The Truth About Senator John McCain
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZbApnHfyXB4
In reply to f by macholatte
The man should be judged by the character of his friends. Pure slime.
In reply to f by macholatte
Ducey is up for election. He needs to put a Kavanaugh rubberstamp in, stat.
In reply to It is all just part of the… by localsavage
Glad to see the universal despisement of Juan McLame.
May the rest of those like him die suddenly and cleanse the world of them all, in every nation, every race, every tribe, ever ethnicity, and sexual orientation ;)
In reply to Ducey is up for election. … by TBT or not TBT