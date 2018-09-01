Papadopoulos Never Told Trump Campaign Of Kremlin "Dirt" On Hillary

In a Friday night court filing trying to spare their client from a lengthy prison sentence, attorneys for George Papadopoulos claim that he never told the Trump campaign about claims of Kremlin "dirt" on Hillary Clinton, and that a month before he knew about said dirt, Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions positively responded to a March, 2016 proposal that the young energy consultant facilitate a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Eager to show his value to the campaign, George announced at the meeting that he had connections that could facilitate a foreign policy meeting between Mr. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. While some in the room rebuffed George’s offer, Mr. Trump nodded with approval and deferred to Mr. Sessions who appeared to like the idea and stated that the campaign should look into it.
Other attendees at that meeting, "including former Pentagon spokesman J.D. Gordon, say that Sessions shut down Papadopoulos' suggestion," according to the Daily Caller's Chuck Ross. Sessions himself testified in November 2017 that he "pushed back" against the proposal.
A month later at an April 26, 2016 breakfast in London, Papadopoulos learned from Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud (who bragged last year that he was on the Clinton Foundation - and has been missing since October 2017), that Moscow possessed "dirt" on Hillary Clinton.
According to Papadopoulos's Friday night court filing - he never told this to the Trump campaign, while continuing to push for a Trump-Putin meeting.
Papadopoulos lied to FBI agents in a January 27, 2017 interview - claiming that Mifsud told him about the "dirt" on the Clinton campaign before he joined the Trump campaign. He also told federal investigators that he never revealed this to anyone within Trump's orbit:
“He told the agents he was unaware of anyone in the campaign knowing of the stolen Hillary Clinton emails prior to the emails being publicly released,” reads the Friday night court filing.
Papadopoulos would later tell the Greek Foreign Minister about the Kremlin "dirt" on Clinton, as well as Australian diplomat Alexander Downer at a May 10, 2016 London dinner in which he "drunkenly" admitted that Russia had information that could hurt Trump's opponent. The FBI claims it was the meeting with Downer which resulted in the agency opening a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign on July 31, 2016.
Lawyers for Papadopoulos also argue that he didn't hamper the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling - and only "misled investigators to save his professional aspirations and preserve a perhaps misguided loyalty to his master."
“In his hesitation, George lied, minimized, and omitted material facts. Out of loyalty to the new president and his desire to be part of the administration, he hoisted himself upon his own petard.”
Friday’s filing also reveals new details about the FBI’s initial interview with Papadopoulos. According to Papadopoulos’s lawyers, FBI agents showed up to interview Papadopoulos at his mother’s house in Chicago.
The agents asked Papadopoulos to accompany them to their office to answer “a couple questions” about “a guy in New York that you might know[,] [t]hat has recently been in the news.”
Papadopoulos believed that the agents wanted to ask him about Sergei Millian, a Belarus American businessman who is alleged to be a major source in the Steele dossier. Millian approached Papadopoulos in July 2016 and the pair met several times during the presidential campaign. -Daily Caller
FBI agents reportedly assured George that the focus of the discussion would be on Sergei Millian - however the conversation quickly turned to the Russian "dirt."
"Less than twenty minutes into the interview, the agents dropped the Millian inquiry and turned to recent news about Russian influence in the presidential election. George told the agents he had no knowledge of anyone on the campaign colluding with the Russians and it would not have been in anyone’s interest to undermine the democratic process. George was surprised to be answering questions about Russian interference in the election and told the agents the topic caught him off guard. The FBI agent confirmed that the Sergei Millian inquiry was just a ruse to get him in a room when he told George that:"
… the reason we wanted to pull you in today and have that conversation because we wanted to know to the extent of your knowledge being an insider inside that small group of people that were policy advisors who, if anybody, has that connection with Russia and what, what sort of connections there were.
Read the filing below:
The questions I have:
1. Who DOESN'T have dirt on The Cankled Crimewave?
2. What dirt does she have on everybody else, that keeps her out of prison, or from facing a firing squad?
IT STARTED WITH BUSH HIS CIA COCAINE AND ARKANSAS.
TODAY WE CAN SEE WHY THAT WHOLE SHITSHOW WAS NEARLY FATAL TO AMERICA.
GOD BLESS TRUMP
Papa was paid by the FBI to be indicted on purpose so the dishonest liberal media would be able to push this Trump Russia collusion lie. It's step 1 of the coup attempt of President Trump.
What did Papa even lie about ???.. Anyone know??
Ohhh, what secret...that she's a practicing witch?
Look up "Spirit Cooking Podesta Clinton White Rabbits"
papadopoulos is a distraction and inconsequential to world events. the idea that he could broker a meeting between trump and putin is laughable. putin wouldn't piss on him if he was on fire.
not only was he out of his depth when he met that vile creature, Downer (he is a real "downer") he was also drunk and looks like he couldn't hold more than a half pint of warm beer before falling off his bar stool.
papadopoulos is such a lightweight he needs to be anchored to a hook to prevent floating off to the ionosphere.
same goes for his gf.
George Papadopoulos? Didn't he win 4 cars in Vegas on Vacation?
Well with Hillarys bathroom data server being an open resource for the Chinese and anybody else interested, obviously someone had dirt on Hillary.....
Imagine the blackmailed actions she would have done as POTUS?.....
The stupid question is if stealing classfied info from Hillarys private server would even be considered a crime?....
Of course all this bruhaha, overlooks the fact that if Hillary had one more chromosome she would be classified as a potato....
Lost track of it all. I'll wait to see what Mueller has. Lost track. Lost interest. Been going on too long.
that is the whole purpose of the accusations against trump. they are part of a plan to distract everyone from the crimes of sedition, treason, murder, child abuse, pay to play, etc etc against the DNC under Obama in general and Clinton in particular.
this is like the police holding evidence of rape of an 8 year old girl and hoping that if they sit on it long enough, people will develop short attention spans and that poor little girl is "just another number".
Yes. I posted similar yesterday in fact. If the initial plan of nailing Trump (fast) on Russian collusion and having him swiftly removed from office, the backup plan was death by a thousand immaterial cuts, which is what we are witnessing right now.
It's really sad, that this continual crap has become the never-ending commentary in this country.
Seems this is what the media shoves in front of us daily..so they don't have to report on the REAL TYRANNY in this country. Very sad.
Good has truly become evil.
No one mentioned anything at all to Trumpy?
Uranium One? .. Bathroom closet server hacks? … Charity foundation fraud on an epic scale?
Can someone please explain to me why the NSA boys and girls and crossovers haven’t stepped up to straighten out this hacking, collusion, and election ‘interference’ mess?
Don’t we pay the NSA to eavesdrop on everyone important and the rest of We The Chump Monkeys Troup?
Were they all out on sick leave in 2016?
That’s 30,000 snoops getting paid a LOT of salary for a shitty job of snooping.
Live Hard, No Doubt There Was At Least A Robot On Stand-In Duty At Ft. Meade That Year, Die Free
~ DC v10.06
yep...yep, yep, yep... maybe one day there will be a glorius sunrise when the big step to restore national pride and MAGA will happen.
Mifsud was a western intelligence asset. He told PapaD about the Russians having Clinton dirt. Why would Downer meet a nobody like PapaD? Get him drunk and extract the dirt? Why did Downer, an experienced diplomat, turn over the intelligence to the State Department instead of following SOP and giving it to the spooks for proper vetting? Why did State Department give it straight to FBI instead of CIA for proper vetting which is SOP? There are many other questions. Find them out yourselves. But the basic gist is that PapaD was setup in order to facilitate the FBI counterintelligence operation. The purpose of the counterintelligence OP was to conduct a soft coup against the duly elected President. Treason in the first degree. I believe it’s a capital offence. That’s why Brennan, Comey, Strozk, McCabe, Rice, Hillary and most of all, Obama are in a panic. The media too were in on it. That’s why they are hysterical.
mccain is guilty also.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/11/inside-trump-dossier-handoff…
July 25, 2018: Ep. 770 The Liberal Rage Machine
What is the swamp hiding? This latest revelation by Republicans looking into Spygate offers us some tantalizing clues. In this episode I address the growing efforts by the swamp to sweep the scandal under the rug.
https://www.bongino.com/july-25-2018-ep-770-the-liberal-rage-machine/
“Is they don’t want to get into who pushed the Information into the Trump Team orbit. And, the questions surrounding Joseph Mizut. Who was the initiator, I should say, of the Papadopoulos, “they have dirt on Hillary story.”
“If this guy was working for Western Intelligence Agencies, this whole case is going to explode.” “It’s already exploding. But it’s going to explode at just Nuclear Levels.” “Right?”
“Now they’re starting to realize that, that may be a problem too. So, now there’s a third track. The third track Joe, is going to be:
“Verification is not necessary.” “They’re starting to creep this out there now.”
“Remember what I told you about the “Woods Procedure.” “The Woods Procedure” is a procedure in the FBI & DOJ to verify information before it goes in front of the FISA Court, right?”
“The new line of attack is going to be:
“Well, that’s really not necessary. This thorough verification of all the information.” “Why they’re going down that track I can’t give you a conclusive explanation. I can only tell you that, my guess here, is that they’re realizing that whatever fork they take in the road.”
“Cater Paige who was spied on. With no verified information. Not good. Papadoplolus, who we Prosecuted despite the fact that a potential “Western Connected Intelligence Asset,” pushed the information into Papadopoulos. Meaning he was framed. That’s not good either.”
“They know there’s no way out. So what are they going to do? Now, they’re going to push:
“Well, lets go back to Cater Paige. But let’s say, “Alright, we may have made a mistake but Verification is really not necessary. We were really worried he (Carter Paige) was a terrorist or a spy. So we had to just run with it.”
“Folks, they have no where to go.”
“Now, how does this tie into the Bryon York piece. Remember, that they’re are people up in the House. Nunes & other folks in these Committees. Don’t forget this. They’re folks, Republicans in the House & on the Senate side too who have seen the Declassified, Unredacted documents about why this whole case stated.”
“They’ve seen that now. They haven’t seen all of the DOJ or FBI records. That is where this fight is brewing. But the FISA application. They have seen most of what’s in it. The redacted copy the one you’ve seen. Obviously, has blacked out information. Hence, the redactions. They dropped a hint yesterday. They want disclosed Joe. And, I’m quoting Bryon York here:
“What is on pages 10-12 & 17-34. of the FISA application.”
“He says, this is York:
“That is certainly a tantalizing clue dropped by the House Intel Members. But it’s not clear what is means. Comparing the relevant sections from the initial FISA application in October & the third renewal in June much appears the same. But in pages 10-12 the date the Republicans want redacted. Of the third renewal. There’s a sightly different headline:
“The Russian Governments coordinated effort to influence the 2016 Presidential Election.” Plus a footnote seven lines long that was not in the original.”
“Folks, the Republicans know something. They have seen these redactions. now, based on some research. I can’t tell you because I have not seen the unredacted copy of the document. I can only tell you based on research surrounding the case & some Information I’ve been working hard to develop. That it may disclose, those footnotes may disclose some connections for information streams. Again, that were not related to formal Intelligence Channels.”
“In other words, the theory from the start that we’ve been operating on is that this case was not developed through standard protocol. If you develop Intelligence in a Five Eyes Country & Intelligence cooperated with the UNITED STATES against Donald Trump. You pass that information to your domestic Intelligence Agency who passes it Central Intelligence Agency. They vet the information before it makes it to the Presidents desk.”
“That is not the way this case worked. May I suggest to you that the redactions describe other channels. Other channels of information that developed outside of those standard channels.”
“Are we clear on this? I want to make clear what we’re talking about. Standard way to do this is Intel Agency to Intel Agency. Vet it, vet the information, check the information before it makes it to the President. The only reason you would go outside of that network with Intelligence, specifically against a Political Candidate in the UNITED STATES is because you want to launder the information without vetting it. You want to clean it to make it seen legitimate.”
“We already know, based on Public admissions by State Department Officials on the Obama Administration that they used The State Department. We already know, that there where people working for the Clinton Team that met with people on The State Department. May I suggest that this describes an alternative information channel outside of the standard “modus operandi” here that is going to expose The whole thing was an information laundering operation. The Republicans know something here folks.”
“They know something.
Yes. That's the heart of it.
In reply to Mifsud was a western… by beijing expat
Yes, forgive one minor quibble rhetorically.
The espionage and Trumped-up entrapment allegations of Russian collusion began long before he was duly elected president.
It was conspiracy already, lots of felonies here, but became acts against the sitting president once he was elected. Absolutely.
In reply to Mifsud was a western… by beijing expat
Notice the language about “master”...Trump has no clue who this clown is. He was filler and got used BIGLY. The Trump campaign never reimbursed this idiot for his extensive travel...where did this guy get the money to jet set around Europe and conveniently meet people that would have him sending emails back to Trump campaign mentioning Russia ....
Noise. Just noise.
Trump blah blah blah Russia Papadapolus blah blah blah dirt on Hillary blah blah blah election blah blah knew before he didn't know blah blah blah.
Every day in the news we need to see Trump and Russia, or Putin, and someone in Trump's orbit indicted for something.
This kind of conditioning: I have never seen it before in my lifetime insofar as the degree of irrational hysteria we're supposed to follow. I think it is going to backfire again in the midterm elections. As it comes closer, Trump will decrlassify more deep state corruption. The democrats and press are begging for impeachment or a depression so the people will turn on the president. The irony of Clinton and Obama's agencies using Russians to gin up fake Russia collusion narratives... Blowback is coming.