Pentagon's Answer To Yemen Atrocities? Train More Saudi Pilots... On US Soil

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 09/01/2018 - 19:00

New federal procurement documents unearthed and reported by TYT show that the US Air Force is planning to train Saudi pilots on US soil, which would mark the first time since the US-Saudi coalition's bombing campaign began three years ago.

The government documents show the Air Force is seeking private contractors to train Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) personnel to be “conducted in the U.S. at contractor’s facility.” The solicitation deadline is listed for Sept. 24, which suggests the program will move forward at rapid pace, but doesn't indicate when the training will begin.

According to TYT Investigates, it appears the Pentagon is trying to belatedly show it's "taking action" in response to increased international publicity and humanitarian outcry in response to recent atrocities of its Saudi partners:

The Pentagon’s solicitation for training Saudi pilots, however, was posted on August 23, two weeks after the school bus bombing, the procurement records show. What’s more, the training will be for warplanes including the F-15 fighter jet, which the Saudis are using in Yemen.

The records even mention weapons-specific training, listing things like, “F-15S Weapons School Instructor Pilot” and “Air Battle Manager/Weapons School Weapons Director Instructor.”

Human rights groups have already weighed in on this latest revelation, as TYT reports further:

Informed about the training, Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director for Human Rights Watch’s Middle East and North Africa Division, told TYT, “At a time when even the Pentagon has threatened to cut military and intelligence [support] for Saudi’s disastrous campaign in Yemen, it’s disturbing that the Air Force is ratcheting up its relationship by training more Saudi pilots, however veiled by the use of contractors.”

Use of private contractors to do the Pentagon's dirty work has long been a tactic designed to introduce a layer of "plausible deniability" for future war crimes.

Here is a key part of the one of the federal procurement documents:

Many Americans have heard of the Saudi war in Yemen for the perhaps the first time in recent weeks due to headline driving-atrocities carried out by Saudi pilots, such as last month's attack on a school bus full of Yemeni children, which killed 40 children and wounded scores of others

But more than a cursory glance of the headlines might also reveal for those just learning of the war which has raged since 2015: it's from the very start involved US intelligence and military personnel playing a central role in locating targets, facilitating logistics, and refueling Saudi coalition jets.

American leadership in the campaign is so key that it could more properly be called the US-Saudi war in Yemen. 

When the US-Saudi coalition has taken out buses full of children, or entire wedding parties, or bombed hospitals, the Pentagon's "defense" of these actions is that it's helping the Saudis in order to stave off humanitarian disaster; that is, the Pentagon claims it's assisting the Saudis to try and avoid slaughtering innocents. 

But ironically as the US gears up to actually train Saudi pilots on American soil, defense officials are in reality positioning themselves to take greater ownership of atrocities, even if their thinking is that this new program creates distance

Bruce Riedel, a 30-year CIA officer and senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, once told a conference audience“If the United States and the United Kingdom, tonight, told King Salman [of Saudi Arabia] ‘this war has to end,’ it would end tomorrow. The Royal Saudi Air Force cannot operate without American and British support.”

But it appears the US is now integrating itself even more fully in the war while seeking to convince the public that it's acting as a mediator of sorts to clamp down on civilian atrocities. 

Tags
Politics
War Conflict

Comments

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 2
DingleBarryObummer PrintCash Sat, 09/01/2018 - 19:11 Permalink

why don't we just let hezbollah take out the sauds and buy oil from them?

training and providing the sauds with shit sounds expensive and there's obviously a lot of civilian causalities involved with this model.  I want a better deal for america.

o yea, it's cus the real president: President Kushner and Vice President Bolton, don't want that.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 3
Skip DingleBarryObummer Sat, 09/01/2018 - 19:21 Permalink

Gee I wonder how that could happen? I mean is it the Muslims running America or what?

Jared Kushner Trying to Abolish UN Agency That Feeds Palestinian Refugees
Andrew Anglin August 8, 2018

Jared's Success with TRUMP attacking the Palestinians Food Relief
Andrew Anglin September 1, 2018

They also shut down any pro-White accounts as well. Gee I wonder (((WHO))) could be behind this?
PayPal censors journalists who criticize Israel

In recording, Netanyahu boasts Israel convinced Trump to quit Iran nuclear deal TIMES OF ISRAEL 17 July 2018

This passed in the Knesset:
Israel: Jews Set to Pass “Nation State” Bill which Legalizes Race Segregation, Justifies Land Theft

The cost of Israel to the American taxpayer in 2003 $3 TRILLION!

And you mentioned Hizballah:

Well (((THEY))) effectively run the USSA.
However Hezbollah is supported by the CHRISTIANS in Lebanon and has a Christian division, that's right CHRISTIAN HEZBOLLAH dudes!!!!

This American Catholic woman writes about them this was during the 2006 attack by Israel on Lebanon's infrastructure and wanton killing by BOMBING Beirut and so forth.
This woman really made me think, she is a brave WHITE WOMAN.

Al Jazeera got HEAT for this and has taken it down, THANK GOD for bloggers who CARE!!!
Hezbollah: Model for Manliness

As I watch the genocidal war crimes being committed against the Lebanese people, I’m struck by the images that come across my television screen. I see women and children badly burned by the illegal chemical weapons our tax dollars provide to the Israelis for the incineration of their enemies; bridges, homes and roadways bombed into oblivion; hundreds of thousands of internal refugees; and death and misery palpable from halfway around the world.

But I must confess that what strikes me the most profoundly is the sight of young Lebanese men marching proudly, as they trample an Israeli flag underfoot. Hezbollah. Many of them don’t even look old enough to shave, and yet, they are truly men. The rest of the world hems and haws at the carnage the Jews have wrought on the once modern and beautiful country of Lebanon. But the average (so-called Christian) American merely echoes the mantra of his Zionist masters as he has been trained to do all his life. Americans confidently state that the Khazar Jews have a right to “defend their country” and that Hezbollah are terrorists, militants, and now, insurgents. What they fail to mention is that those Khazar Jews have about as much right to Palestine or Lebanon as the Chinese have to France, i.e., none. They are simply Jewish squatters on Arab land. And the Arabs intend to evict them. That is not terror. That is justice. And that is manly.

So, Mr. Brave Christian Weekend-Warrior, call Hezbollah terrorists if you will, but one thing you cannot call them is: cowardly. With few exceptions, they are the only people brave enough to stand up to the Jew and spit back in his face. They are willing to fight to the death for their homeland, their honor, their religion, and their women. Yes, I said “their women.” You see, unlike you, they will not let the Jewish pornographers and abortionists defile their culture and turn their women into whores. You have been brainwashed into believing that Muslim women hate their plight of being protected from sexual predators, getting married young, becoming mothers, being treated with respect and dignity, being taken care of in their old age by their children, and living like innocent, strong, beautiful women. To your surprise, they do not seem to miss the beer-guzzling, Playboy reading, commitment-phobic, narcissistic men-children who turn their women over to the Jewish enemy. Their men are truly manning the frontlines, as you strain your back to bow as low as possible before your Jew masters, in true lackey fashion. They own you, because you have sold yourselves (and us) out to them. You, Mr. Macho, have become their bitch.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Skip Croesus Sat, 09/01/2018 - 19:51 Permalink

The media runs the world. Absolutely. No tanks or planes. The media and the public companies. This is what The Protocols of [the Learned Elders of] Zion is all about.
The Zionists, last century, were persecuted in Europe. So they immigrated to the United States. They had a target. They were united. And they did not permit [statements] critical of Zion. They went all the way to control the world and to control the minds of the people through the media. There's a lesson to learn from them.

They have control of the media here. We know it. They did not do it through tanks or machine guns. They planned of course. They united. Did you see Pat Buchanan's book [The Death of the West: How Dying Populations and Immigrant Invasions Imperil Our Country and Civilization]? He makes sense.

Moustapha Akkad, who produced John Carpenter's "Halloween" movies

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
bobcatz Skip Sat, 09/01/2018 - 20:04 Permalink

M. Akkad and his 34-year-old daughter, Rima Akkad Monla, were killed on November 9, 2005 by an Israeli terrorist bomb in Amman, Jordan.

They were both in the lobby at the Grand Hyatt when a bomb exploded; his daughter died instantly, and Akkad died of his injuries two days later in a hospital.

He was killed because he said "all the wrong things" about Jews.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Skip bobcatz Sat, 09/01/2018 - 20:18 Permalink

I had no idea. It doesn't surprise me (((THEY))) are ruthless, cowardly, MURDERERS.
Look at the Hizballah fellow Imad Mughniyeh. (((THEY))) murdered him the same way they murdered this poor White man:

Jews Murder Syrian Scientist in New Middle East Terror Wave August 6, 2018
Jews from the Israeli secret service Mossad have murdered yet another Syrian scientist in their ongoing campaign of terror and violence in the Middle East with the car-bombing death of Dr. Aziz Isber, head of the Center for Scientific Research.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 5
falconflight Skip Sat, 09/01/2018 - 20:25 Permalink

Here's a LMAO for you Bacha Bazi:

Palestinians: US decision to cut UNRWA funds promotes terrorism (Pay us or we'll murder, wound, and maim) 

“This is an assault on the rights of the Palestinian people and part of a series of anti-Palestinian US decisions and policies.”

By Khaled Abu Toameh

September 1, 2018 16:29

https://www.jpost.com/Arab-Israeli-Conflict/Palestinians-US-decision-to…

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
FlKeysFisherman This is it Sat, 09/01/2018 - 19:35 Permalink

The Saudi's have us by the balls with the petrodollar and we all know it. This notion that Kissinger is some sort of genius for advising Nixon to abandon the gold standard in favor of this arrangement is absurd.

Unless you're the central bank and you can print money out of thin air and give it to your criminal friends. Then it's great.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
max_is_leering Francis Marx Sat, 09/01/2018 - 20:38 Permalink

FM, I was in Saudi in 1988/89 as a contractor in medevac, working for the Saudi Army/Air Force... we flew a Learjet and 3 Gulfstreams... Saudi pilots and crews, under u.s. trainers, were just getting their 1st couple of AWACS and tankers from Boeing... KC-135R tankers I think, and older modified ??-135 into AWACS... McDonnell Douglas was just starting the F-15 deliveries to Khamish Mushyat, Tabuk and King Khalid Military City, and maybe other places... the Saudis were so backward and not real bright, so McD/D was hiring any/all mercs who had any experience on their aircraft, not even F-15 specific, to run the show... you want to know who really made out in the entire Saudi money grab, besides Boeing and McD/D?... it was Bechtel Corp., who under George Shultz (former Sec of State) convinced those camel herders that every runway and airport HAD to be available/suitable for not only their military aircraft, but ours and UK also, and every runway had to be 12,500 feet long... and they built almost 20, that I know of... so to sum it up, even before Gulf War 1, we were balls deep in that shithole of a land, so this news in nothing new... money flows both directions, always has, always will... cheers 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 4
Disgoatled Grunt Sat, 09/01/2018 - 19:02 Permalink

Let the Shia and Sunni kill each other from now until the end of time ... and they will! ...  they have been killing each other for at least 600 years now ... nobody cares  .... no need for the US to be involved ... Fuck Islam