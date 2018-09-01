Pentagon's Answer To Yemen Atrocities? Train More Saudi Pilots... On US Soil

New federal procurement documents unearthed and reported by TYT show that the US Air Force is planning to train Saudi pilots on US soil, which would mark the first time since the US-Saudi coalition's bombing campaign began three years ago.
The government documents show the Air Force is seeking private contractors to train Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) personnel to be “conducted in the U.S. at contractor’s facility.” The solicitation deadline is listed for Sept. 24, which suggests the program will move forward at rapid pace, but doesn't indicate when the training will begin.
According to TYT Investigates, it appears the Pentagon is trying to belatedly show it's "taking action" in response to increased international publicity and humanitarian outcry in response to recent atrocities of its Saudi partners:
The Pentagon’s solicitation for training Saudi pilots, however, was posted on August 23, two weeks after the school bus bombing, the procurement records show. What’s more, the training will be for warplanes including the F-15 fighter jet, which the Saudis are using in Yemen.
The records even mention weapons-specific training, listing things like, “F-15S Weapons School Instructor Pilot” and “Air Battle Manager/Weapons School Weapons Director Instructor.”
Human rights groups have already weighed in on this latest revelation, as TYT reports further:
Informed about the training, Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director for Human Rights Watch’s Middle East and North Africa Division, told TYT, “At a time when even the Pentagon has threatened to cut military and intelligence [support] for Saudi’s disastrous campaign in Yemen, it’s disturbing that the Air Force is ratcheting up its relationship by training more Saudi pilots, however veiled by the use of contractors.”
Use of private contractors to do the Pentagon's dirty work has long been a tactic designed to introduce a layer of "plausible deniability" for future war crimes.
Here is a key part of the one of the federal procurement documents:
Many Americans have heard of the Saudi war in Yemen for the perhaps the first time in recent weeks due to headline driving-atrocities carried out by Saudi pilots, such as last month's attack on a school bus full of Yemeni children, which killed 40 children and wounded scores of others.
But more than a cursory glance of the headlines might also reveal for those just learning of the war which has raged since 2015: it's from the very start involved US intelligence and military personnel playing a central role in locating targets, facilitating logistics, and refueling Saudi coalition jets.
American leadership in the campaign is so key that it could more properly be called the US-Saudi war in Yemen.
Here's the full list of training US Air Force will provide the Royal Saudi Air Force.— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) August 30, 2018
Note the explicit mention of weapons systems.https://t.co/OueCJbHF6r pic.twitter.com/rNDBJjGNat
When the US-Saudi coalition has taken out buses full of children, or entire wedding parties, or bombed hospitals, the Pentagon's "defense" of these actions is that it's helping the Saudis in order to stave off humanitarian disaster; that is, the Pentagon claims it's assisting the Saudis to try and avoid slaughtering innocents.
But ironically as the US gears up to actually train Saudi pilots on American soil, defense officials are in reality positioning themselves to take greater ownership of atrocities, even if their thinking is that this new program creates distance.
Bruce Riedel, a 30-year CIA officer and senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, once told a conference audience, “If the United States and the United Kingdom, tonight, told King Salman [of Saudi Arabia] ‘this war has to end,’ it would end tomorrow. The Royal Saudi Air Force cannot operate without American and British support.”
But it appears the US is now integrating itself even more fully in the war while seeking to convince the public that it's acting as a mediator of sorts to clamp down on civilian atrocities.
Comments
mmm makes sense.
Whatever keeps Johnny Bureaucrat busy, employed, and growing. That’s the priority.
In reply to mmm makes sense. by This is it
why don't we just let hezbollah take out the sauds and buy oil from them?
training and providing the sauds with shit sounds expensive and there's obviously a lot of civilian causalities involved with this model. I want a better deal for america.
o yea, it's cus the real president: President Kushner and Vice President Bolton, don't want that.
In reply to Whatever keeps Johnny… by PrintCash
Gee I wonder how that could happen? I mean is it the Muslims running America or what?
Jared Kushner Trying to Abolish UN Agency That Feeds Palestinian Refugees
Andrew Anglin August 8, 2018
Jared's Success with TRUMP attacking the Palestinians Food Relief
Andrew Anglin September 1, 2018
They also shut down any pro-White accounts as well. Gee I wonder (((WHO))) could be behind this?
PayPal censors journalists who criticize Israel
In recording, Netanyahu boasts Israel convinced Trump to quit Iran nuclear deal TIMES OF ISRAEL 17 July 2018
This passed in the Knesset:
Israel: Jews Set to Pass “Nation State” Bill which Legalizes Race Segregation, Justifies Land Theft
The cost of Israel to the American taxpayer in 2003 $3 TRILLION!
And you mentioned Hizballah:
Well (((THEY))) effectively run the USSA.
However Hezbollah is supported by the CHRISTIANS in Lebanon and has a Christian division, that's right CHRISTIAN HEZBOLLAH dudes!!!!
This American Catholic woman writes about them this was during the 2006 attack by Israel on Lebanon's infrastructure and wanton killing by BOMBING Beirut and so forth.
This woman really made me think, she is a brave WHITE WOMAN.
Al Jazeera got HEAT for this and has taken it down, THANK GOD for bloggers who CARE!!!
Hezbollah: Model for Manliness
In reply to why don't we just let… by DingleBarryObummer
In reply to Gee I wonder how that could… by Skip
Pentagon's Answer To Israhell's Atrocities? Send Them More... Taxpayers Money
http://cufpa.wordpress.com/2018/01/05/israelis-sniping-palestinian-chil…
In reply to by beebpoop
f*ck israhell
f*ck those who support it
f*ck those who support those who support it
happy will be the world when that sh*tty country is gone
In reply to Pentagon's Answer To… by cheoll
Amen.
Jews cannot live with the rest of us. In many ways, it's almost supernatural how totally alien they are.
"They Live" is one of my favorite John Carpenter movies, and though I doubt he intended it that way, "They" are eerily similar to (((Them))).
In reply to f*ck israhell f*ck those who… by bobcatz
Moustapha Akkad, who produced John Carpenter's "Halloween" movies
In reply to Amen. by Croesus
M. Akkad and his 34-year-old daughter, Rima Akkad Monla, were killed on November 9, 2005 by an Israeli terrorist bomb in Amman, Jordan.
They were both in the lobby at the Grand Hyatt when a bomb exploded; his daughter died instantly, and Akkad died of his injuries two days later in a hospital.
He was killed because he said "all the wrong things" about Jews.
In reply to The media runs the world… by Skip
I had no idea. It doesn't surprise me (((THEY))) are ruthless, cowardly, MURDERERS.
Look at the Hizballah fellow Imad Mughniyeh. (((THEY))) murdered him the same way they murdered this poor White man:
Jews Murder Syrian Scientist in New Middle East Terror Wave August 6, 2018
Jews from the Israeli secret service Mossad have murdered yet another Syrian scientist in their ongoing campaign of terror and violence in the Middle East with the car-bombing death of Dr. Aziz Isber, head of the Center for Scientific Research.
In reply to Al Akkad and his 34-year-old… by bobcatz
Their day is coming. Nothing lasts forever.
http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2014/08/12/the-downfall-of-apar…
In reply to I had no idea. It doesn't… by Skip
What about that flight school in FL?
They trained some Saudi pilots.
In reply to Al Akkad and his 34-year-old… by bobcatz
Gee, it’s like no one understands the Petrodollar and how it works.
In reply to What about that flight… by pods
It's not like Yemeni Islamic kids are going to blow themselves up without some Saudi help . Oh, wait, they do that sometimes. Bad meme.
In reply to Gee, it’s like no one… by The Blank Stare
You mean like Chump?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9p1ZKJHx-xI
In reply to f*ck israhell f*ck those who… by bobcatz
Here's a LMAO for you Bacha Bazi:
Palestinians: US decision to cut UNRWA funds promotes terrorism (Pay us or we'll murder, wound, and maim)
“This is an assault on the rights of the Palestinian people and part of a series of anti-Palestinian US decisions and policies.”
By Khaled Abu Toameh
September 1, 2018 16:29
https://www.jpost.com/Arab-Israeli-Conflict/Palestinians-US-decision-to…
In reply to Gee I wonder how that could… by Skip
This is the evil that happens when Jews run the show.
In reply to Gee I wonder how that could… by Skip
ZOG wagging the dog.
In reply to mmm makes sense. by This is it
The last time these clowns were trained to fly on US soil worked out so well we are going to do it again?
In reply to ZOG wagging the dog. by TheSilentMajority
Because this time there will be pristine Iranian/Syrian/Russian/Chinese/North Korean passports at the scene?
In reply to The last time these clowns… by ScratInTheHat
Just don't teach them how to land.
In reply to The last time these clowns… by ScratInTheHat
The Saudi's have us by the balls with the petrodollar and we all know it. This notion that Kissinger is some sort of genius for advising Nixon to abandon the gold standard in favor of this arrangement is absurd.
Unless you're the central bank and you can print money out of thin air and give it to your criminal friends. Then it's great.
In reply to mmm makes sense. by This is it
The Saudi's have yet to begin fracking wells, so they are still useful idiots.
(as long as they sell to US)
In reply to The Saudi's have us by the… by FlKeysFisherman
100 years of being the top seller of oil in the world, still cant learn to fly a fucking jet by themselves?
In reply to mmm makes sense. by This is it
The avionics labeling is not written in SANDscrit.
In reply to 100 years of being the top… by gadzooks
The pilots must have missed the other buses in the area
So...the US is training terrorist now. Mmm..
Now?
In reply to So...the US is traing… by Francis Marx
Openly now
In reply to Now? by Oldguy05
Please specify:)
In reply to Openly by Francis Marx
No shit. This has been an open "secret" since at least the Mujadeen
In reply to Please specify:) by Oldguy05
Prolly should expect some more <<nat gas>> explosions, or other unusual bright lights in the sky.
In reply to No shit. This has been an… by dirty fingernails
Charlie Wilson's...err I mean ...John McCain's War.
In reply to No shit. This has been an… by dirty fingernails
Should be required reading before posting here...
In reply to Charlie Wilson's...err I… by Oldguy05
FM, I was in Saudi in 1988/89 as a contractor in medevac, working for the Saudi Army/Air Force... we flew a Learjet and 3 Gulfstreams... Saudi pilots and crews, under u.s. trainers, were just getting their 1st couple of AWACS and tankers from Boeing... KC-135R tankers I think, and older modified ??-135 into AWACS... McDonnell Douglas was just starting the F-15 deliveries to Khamish Mushyat, Tabuk and King Khalid Military City, and maybe other places... the Saudis were so backward and not real bright, so McD/D was hiring any/all mercs who had any experience on their aircraft, not even F-15 specific, to run the show... you want to know who really made out in the entire Saudi money grab, besides Boeing and McD/D?... it was Bechtel Corp., who under George Shultz (former Sec of State) convinced those camel herders that every runway and airport HAD to be available/suitable for not only their military aircraft, but ours and UK also, and every runway had to be 12,500 feet long... and they built almost 20, that I know of... so to sum it up, even before Gulf War 1, we were balls deep in that shithole of a land, so this news in nothing new... money flows both directions, always has, always will... cheers
In reply to Openly by Francis Marx
Yea, Trump is training terrorist now. MAGA! Make Arabia Saudi great again.
In reply to So...the US is traing… by Francis Marx
One man's Freedom Fighter, is another man's Terrorist.
Only the strong survive.
That's the way of Nature.
In reply to Yea, Trump is training… by The central planners
Irish Spring....and I like it too.
In reply to One man's Freedom Fighter,… by ZENDOG
Is that the way to rationalize Trump's betrayal to his campaign promises? The man is a fucking pig, he is a conman that fooled the entire world. That's why Hillary is walking the streets. They are friends behind the scenes.
In reply to One man's Freedom Fighter,… by ZENDOG
I've been seeing more of this tripe recently. Even Bibi is pushing this meme. The mighty Wurlitzer is playing through alt channels, too.
In reply to One man's Freedom Fighter,… by ZENDOG
Draining the swamp like a motherfucker, no doubt about it!!
In reply to Yea, Trump is training… by The central planners
NONE DARE CALL IT SAUDI RAN YEMENI GENOCIDE.
Shia against Sunni, Houthi against Hutu, Mbele against Zulu? I get so confused.
Cut Qatar into an island!
In reply to NONE DARE CALL IT SAUDI RAN… by Four chan
I prefer Conservatick verses Libtard.
In reply to Shia against Sunni, Houthi… by Oldguy05
....and Iran. Iran so far away.....
In reply to NONE DARE CALL IT SAUDI RAN… by Four chan
Let the Shia and Sunni kill each other from now until the end of time ... and they will! ... they have been killing each other for at least 600 years now ... nobody cares .... no need for the US to be involved ... Fuck Islam
Somehow its rather rare to see Shia terrorist nowadays. Well unless you are Israelis or American politicians then all terrorist are Shias but the Sunni Wahhabists are great freedom fighters.
In reply to Let the Shia and Sunni kill… by Disgoatled Grunt
They're investing in America! Building Madrasses and Mosques across the country!
Those poor terrists in New Mexico! Couldn't they have donated to them so they didn't need to live in a tarp surrounded by junk tires and have a proper Isamic funeral for the kidnapped child they killed??
In reply to Somehow its rather rare to… by Thordoom
Just a thought.
Can't we use mosques as meat smokers?
Just Asking...
In reply to They're investing in America… by Oldguy05