Russian Oligarch And Putin Pal Admits To Collusion, Secret Meetings

Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a close associate of Vladimir Putin, has gone on record with The Hill's John Solomon - admitting to colluding with Americans leading up to the 2016 US election, except it might not be what you're thinking.
Deripaska, rumored to be Donald Trump's "back channel" to Putin via the Russian's former association with Paul Manafort, says he "colluded" with the US Government between 2009 and 2016.
In 2009, when Robert Mueller was running the FBI, the agency asked Deripaska to spend $25 million of his own money to bankroll an FBI-supervised operation to rescue a retired FBI agent - Robert Levinson, who was kidnapped in 2007 while working on a 2007 CIA contract in Iran. This in and of itself is more than a bit strange.
Deripaska agreed, however the Obama State Department, headed by Hillary Clinton, scuttled a last-minute deal with Iran before Levinson could be released. He hasn't been heard from since.
FBI agents courted Deripaska in 2009 in a series of secret hotel meetings in Paris; Vienna; Budapest, Hungary, and Washington. Agents persuaded the aluminum industry magnate to underwrite the mission. The Russian billionaire insisted the operation neither involve nor harm his homeland. -The Hill
In other words - Trump's alleged "back channel" to Putin was in fact an FBI asset who spent $25 million helping Obama's "scandal free" administration find a kidnapped agent. Deripaska's admitted
Steele, Ohr and the 2016 US Election
As the New York Times frames it, distancing Deripaska from the FBI (no mention of the $25 million rescue effort, for example), the Russian aluminum magnate was just one of several Putin-linked Oligarchs the FBI tried to flip.
The attempt to flip Mr. Deripaska was part of a broader, clandestine American effort to gauge the possibility of gaining cooperation from roughly a half-dozen of Russia’s richest men, nearly all of whom, like Mr. Deripaska, depend on President Vladimir V. Putin to maintain their wealth, the officials said. -NYT
Central to the recruiting effort were two central players in the Trump-Russia investigation; twice-demoted DOJ #4 official Bruce Ohr and Christopher Steele - the author of the largely unverified "Steele Dossier."
Steele, a longtime associate of Ohr's, worked for Deripaska beginning in 2012 researching a business rival - work which would evolve to the point where the former British spy was interfacing with the Obama administration on his behalf - resulting in Deripaska regaining entry into the United States, where he visited numerous times between 2009 and 2017.
The State Department tried to keep him from getting a U.S. visa between 2006 and 2009 because they believed he had unspecified connections to criminal elements in Russia as he consolidated power in the aluminum industry. Deripaska has denied those allegations...
Whatever the case, it is irrefutable that after he began helping the FBI, Deripaska regained entry to the United States. And he visited numerous times between 2009 and 2017, visa entry records show. -The Hill
Deripaska is now banned from the United States as one of several Russians sanctioned in April in response to alleged 2016 election meddling.
In a September 2016 meeting, Deripaska told FBI agents that it was "preposterous" that Paul Manafort was colluding with Russia to help Trump win the 2016 election. This, despite the fact that Deripaska and Manafort's business relationship "ended in lawsuits, per The Hill - and the Russian would have every reason to throw Manafort under the bus if he wanted some revenge on his old associate.
So the FBI and DOJ secretly collaborated with Trump's alleged backchannel over a seven-year period, starting with Levinson, then on Deripaska's Visa, and finally regarding whether Paul Manafort was an intermediary to Putin. Deripaska vehemently denies the assertion, and even took out newspaper advertisements in the US last year volunteering to testify to Congress, refuting an AP report that he and Manafort secretly worked on a plan to "greatly benefit the Putin government" a decade ago.
Soon after the advertisements ran, representatives for the House and Senate Intelligence Committees called a Washington-based lawyer for Mr. Deripaska, Adam Waldman, inquiring about taking his client up on the offer to testify, Mr. Waldman said in an interview.
What happened after that has been in dispute. Mr. Waldman, who stopped working for Mr. Deripaska after the sanctions were levied, said he told the committee staff that his client would be willing to testify without any grant of immunity, but would not testify about any Russian collusion with the Trump campaign because “he doesn’t know anything about that theory and actually doesn’t believe it occurred.” -NYT
In short, Deripaska wants it known that he worked with the FBI and DOJ, and that he had nothing to do with the Steele dossier.
Today, Deripaska is banned anew from the United States, one of several Russians sanctioned in April by the Trump administration as a way to punish Putin for 2016 election meddling. But he wants to be clear about a few things, according to a statement provided by his team. First, he did collude with Americans in the form of voluntarily assisting and meeting with the FBI, the DOJ and people such as Ohr between 2009 and 2016.
He also wants Americans to know he did not cooperate or assist with Steele’s dossier, and he tried to dispel the FBI notion that Russia and the Trump campaign colluded during the 2016 election. -The Hill
Interestingly, Steele's dossier which was partially funded by the Clinton campaign, relied on senior Kremlin officials.
It would be most helpful if the Department of Justice could please investigate and then prosecute themselves and/or members of the previous administration, so that journalists like John Solomon, Sara Carter, Luke Rosiak, Chuck Ross and others don't have to continue to break stories that are seemingly ignored by all but a handful of Congressional investigators.
You can bet that if Trump's enemies can't find any proof of wrongdoings, they'll manufacture it.
(((They))) will be Trump's undoing.
What the flying fuck does collusion mean anyways. Talk about desperate. Now Trump (lone ranger) and his sidekick Qanon (tonto) turn the tables and roll over every rock that smells like Bammy or Clinton regarding Russia. They "have it all" already, but they gotta let the DOJ sniff it out one stinky rotten turd at a time.
It means that the Obama White House is guilty of high crimes including attempted coup against domestic political opposition.
Wow I was right this is the most corrupt country in human history
It was. Under the OBlammy administration!
"So the FBI and DOJ secretly collaborated with Trump's alleged backchannel over a seven-year period, "
BEFORE TRUMP was president! ...while Obama was!
Instead of doing his job Trump Tweets BS.
Trump is an idiot thinking he will be able to survive the witch-hunt against him and his presidency. Trump is very much expendable. Whatever insurances Trump got will be broken.
You POS LIBTARD, it is you, you slimy fucking LIBTARD that had better hope Trump, as you say, survives his Presidency, you uneducated Dolt. It is LIBTARD crooks that are expendable you fucking piece of shit. Pick your car and pick your lane MFER.
HOPE, HOPE AND CHANGE!!!!!
Liberals can't do math, can't research anything, can't produce any proof beyond headlines and platitudes, own no weapons, trucks, machinery, or understanding of the means of production, and most importantly...
Are dependent on the conservatives that do.
Make your empty threats liberals; we're still cutting off your allowances to our labor. Either through peacefully telling you "no," or outright denying you physically our means of production.
Saw this on NBC.....oh wait, no I didn’t.
@Max: Indeed. The level of psychopathy is stunning. McStain's funeral / eulogies case in point.
Welcome to the club. It's a big club, and we're all in it !
@Jim in MN:
I skim the Qanon stuff from time to time, just to be able to have a somewhat informed opinion of it.
As messed-up as some of Q's allegations are (e.g. the child sex trafficking), I hope it actually pans out.
The last I read on that (on Neon Revolt), some of the Anons think NoName is still alive, and in hiding.
Nothing surprises me, but I sincerely hope they're wrong about that.
Some think No Name was offered a suicide pill, legacy intact. Seems like a stretch, but so does his convenient death.
For those who question Q and I question everything, why wouldn't Trump disassociate by now? Makes no sense.
Now buying tickets to Trumps Inauguration is high treason.
I wonder if our spooks expect us to be impressed that they had somebody in proximity to Putin at one time that will lie for them.
Thinking of the revelations that followed the attempted Gulen coup operation in Turkey (for example), I get the impression that the Russians keep a rather amazingly close eye on would-be 'assets.' One would be wise to question the quality of any information supplied by such 'assets.'
Moreover, how many of the latter on paper are completely fabricated? The apparent lack of interest in REAL scandals and disinterest in producing HARD EVIDENCE to support heavily-marketed narratives like "Russian Collusion" suggest deep corruption and dysfunction within the agencies involved. What does it take to restore integrity and credibility and get things back on track?
I don't have any evidence to back any of that up. However the spreading, multiple branches of very high up sex crimes certainly makes it plausible.
I do know that DC insiders keep very, very long files on each other. It used to be a major parlor game. Now, no one has the time. The robots and human drones have taken over that job. Boring. And dangerous.....all at once.
Factions moving against each other....sure maybe....but, for the whole revolt to get taken care of for us? Seems way too easy. We can do the information warfare, sure, and it does matter. But. Isn't there some point at which it goes hot? How contained can it be?
Jim, did you see 8/31/18 The Consertive Tree House...FISA courts have been abusing our constitution for decades...That may be the "ground zero" none of the "Shrubs, Clintons, and Obamohammed don't won't exposed. Very plausible this is what ILLary fears most. They weaponized the FISA court into a corrupt tool for the DS DIP Shits.
It's nothing short of awe-inspiring how much chaos Trump causes simply by declassifying and revealing shit.
And let's not forget, his first actual substantive act in this regard was the fucking JFK FILES.
Which I still query from time to time, looking for patterns, synergies etc.
So once more, with feeling:
WEINER LAPTOP FOR THE WIN
@Jim and Zorba:
The FISA court stuff alone, should get them all locked up for a very long time.
If the White Hats have the evidence, I hope they can spread it around enough so it can't be hidden, and also to secure their safety, because you can bet that the "Arkancide Committee" will be working overtime, carte blanche all the way.
As I understand it, there are new courtmartial rules set to go in effect 1/1/19.
This was the headline story at CNN today right?
Right. Filed under Memory Front Hole.
That is Rayciss and ObomaPhobic to call the Majic Negro out on his Crimes.
He won the Nobel Peace Prize!!
One could lose their head over it. Quite literally.
For sale?
https://www.publicintegrity.org/2013/01/18/12050/obama-inauguration-spo…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1996_United_States_campaign_finance_contr…
Yeah, but some Russian paid $50 under the table to get a ticket to the festivities. OMG, he must be owned by Russia.
Bill took tens of millions from China. Remember old Charlie Trie??
Where was Rachel Maddow and MSNBC back then? She was in high school making her first sweet steps to accepting her sexuality. Bill was getting hummers in the Oval from interns now that he didn't have to rape women any more.
Fair and Balanced?? LMFAO.
Latest is that ex-presidents have set up SCIFs?
Why? Who is paying for this and why aren't they retired on the ranch or golf course? Answer is they are still running their ops.
Something is VERY ROTTEN. Bushes, Clintons, Obama, and their minions are ALL dirty fucks.
Trump will survive. He's already managed to survive things that irreparably damaged past Presidents.
Latin should become cool again .
Juvenal has been cool for just short of 2K now! He was the Mencken of his time!
"Do not copy the opinions of the arrogant, or let them dictate your own, but look at things in their true light."
--Marcus Aurelius
That Juvenal was no delinquent ..
Well we know they don't teach real history in the indoctrination centers so do they even know who he is?
Yeah and all he got for helping and spending his money for an American asset was.....ruining his businesses and life. BTW he is no friend of Putin . Watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VjrlTMvirVo
Nobody in US will show you this because it doesn't go along the story they push on you that Putin is Oleg's friend.
https://youtu.be/EDoPv2QbWIY
One does not request his pen back from a friend.
Every moment spent following this tripe -- other, much nastier epithets come to mind, squelched before fingers could type -- is another moment lost to worthier efforts on behalf of your Self and loved ones.
Qui bono?
Anytime you find wealth...they belong to the same clubs. Dated but apropos. I defend nor denigrate any of the kabuki theatre. I simply offer Some insight of how interconnected the wealthy are.
https://www.businessinsider.com/this-chart-shows-the-bilderberg-groups-…
So Team Red and Team Blue share the same assets.
This was the collusion the FBI/DNC were trying to hide.
Oleg was an FBI asset.
Poroshenko and Bin Ladin were CIA assets.
Skirpal was an MI6 asset. (Which made the whole Skirpal circus even more absurd for the Brits to play the role of self righteous twats).
I can expand the list, but you get the point. Trump is the cleanest dirty shirt regarding intent, in this shitshow. He wanted to get along with Russia for geopolitical stability, while the other "team" also wanted to get along with Russia albeit for different purposes (business).
That is, until this whole "get along with Russia" was weaponized by Team Blue as soon as "they" realized that Trump was a threat to Cunton. That's when the conspiracy began. And now they are covering it up, in vain.
They're all gonna hang from lampposts. Just like stinky Cankles Cunton said. The lefturd morons are going to lose their minds, and their heads if they continue.
Joe Biden is gargling Mc Insane JIZZ?
Yen is a better person, for not turning the TV on today.
Unfortunately I saw 15 seconds of coverage by accident. It was 15 seconds too much ..
Bloody hell in a handbasket ..
Nightmares to follow ..
This is never going to stop...there are many here that have a 6th sense..Maybe God fearing, or simply in spiritual growth..this stuff is to distract us...on another note, thanks for the few that replied to my post last night asking a few questions, hope you know who you are, they were great responses...thanks again...one last thing: those that control economies world wide (banksters or other labels)...we speak of them as power hungry, fear mongering, greedy, etc, but we need to truly remember what they are...EVIL TRUE SATANISTS...the other adjetives can be dealt with by the 5 sense means, but the evil satanist needs our 6th senses...So what do you think they want? they want total control, and those who wont be in their control they want us dead...IMO, get everyone in the stock market, nobody saving money because zero interest rates, keep silver and gold manipulated so they can have it all, not us, etc...then crash the stock market and everyone will be a slave to their new system...does that not make sense?
love you all, and Jesus is just alright with me.
Please stop playing the album backwards so many times in a row.
Um hmmm....
Why did he pick Solomon to report these lies that he was no doubt paid for, if it wasn't outright espionage and treason? I think we know.
How much do you want to bet that Obama scuttled the Levinson extraction in order to help save his nuclear "deal" with Iran. Just like he called of the investigations and prosecutions of the Iran/Hezbollah drug rings. Worst President ever cubed.
Excellent theory. He was bidding for one (1) foreign policy 'success' at any cost, to 'burnish his legacy'.
Childish.
Great thing the people who started this like Strzok,Steele,Ohrs,Comey,McCabe and all the rest were straight shooters. One could only imagine if incriminating texts and other comments existed saying otherwise. Part of the problem is this scam is so obviois and the fox is still guarding the henhouse. Trump was way wrong cooperating with this the first year.
Trump wasn't cooperating, if he slammed dunk this shit within the first year, we would be in full blown civil war. It takes time to make the case, Trump has his gut feeling that the house will NOT flip. Let's see what happens. Remember, he can appoint an attorney general that will indict at any time, my guess is Pam Bondi.
THE INSIDERS OF OUR NATION'S CAPITOL SEEM TO HAVE FIGURED IT OUT.
Here's what it looks like when all the pieces are sewn together. It smells like conspiracy and treason. Everyone needs to read this. Slowly, and patiently, because it's very important......
From 2001 to 2005 there was an ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
A Grand Jury had been empanelled.
Governments from around the world had donated to the Charity.
Yet, from 2001 to 2003 none of those Donations to the Clinton Foundation were declared.
Hmmm, now you would think that an honest investigator would be able to figure this out.
Guess who took over this investigation in 2002?
Bet you can't guess.
None other than James Comey.
Now, that's interesting, isn't it?
Guess who was transferred in to the Internal Revenue Service to run the Tax Exemption Branch of the IRS?
Your friend and mine, Lois "Be on The Look Out" (BOLO) Lerner.
Now, that's interesting, isn't it?
It gets better, well not really, but this is all just a series of strange coincidences, right?
Guess who ran the Tax Division inside the Department of Injustice from 2001 to 2005?
No other than the Assistant Attorney General of the United States, Rod Rosenstein.
Now, that's interesting, isn't it?
Guess who was the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation during this time frame?
I know, it's a miracle, just a coincidence, just an anomaly in statistics and chances, but it was Robert Mueller.
What do all four casting characters have in common?
They all were briefed and/or were front line investigators into the Clinton Foundation Investigation.
Now that's just a coincidence, right?
Ok, lets chalk the last one up to mere chance.
Let's fast forward to 2009......
James Comey leaves the Justice Department to go and cash-in at Lockheed Martin.
Hillary Clinton is running the State Department, on her own personal email server by the way.
The Uranium One issue comes to the attention of the Hillary.
Like all good public servants do, you know looking out for America's best interest, she decides to support the decision and approve the sale of 20% of US Uranium to no other than, the Russians.
Now you would think that this is a fairly straight up deal, except it wasn't, the People got absolutely nothing out of it.
However, prior to the sales approval, no other than Bill Clinton goes to Moscow, gets paid 500K for a one hour speech then meets with Vladimir Putin at his home for a few hours.
Ok, no big deal right?
Well, not so fast, the FBI had a mole inside the money laundering and bribery scheme.
Guess who was the FBI Director during this time frame?
Yep, Robert Mueller.
He even delivered a Uranium Sample to Moscow in 2009.
Guess who was handling that case within the Justice Department out of the US Attorney's Office in Maryland?
None other than, Rod Rosenstein.
Guess what happened to the informant?
The Department of Justice placed a GAG order on him and threatened to lock him up if he spoke out about it.
How does 20% of the most strategic asset of the United States of America end up in Russian hands when the FBI has an informant, a mole providing inside information to the FBI on the criminal enterprise?
Guess what happened soon after the sale was approved?
~145 million dollars in donations made their way into the Clinton Foundation from entities directly connected to the Uranium One deal.
Guess who was still at the Internal Revenue Service working the Charitable Division?
No other than, Lois Lerner.
Ok, that's all just another series of coincidences, nothing to see here, right?
Let's fast forward to 2015.
Due to a series of tragic events in Benghazi and after the 9 investigations the House, Senate and at State Department, Trey Gowdy who was running the 10th investigation as Chairman of the Select Committee on Benghazi discovers that the Hillary ran the State Department on an unclassified, unauthorized, outlaw personal email server.
He also discovered that none of those emails had been turned over when she departed her Public Service as Secretary of State which was required by law.
He also discovered that there was Top Secret information contained within her personally archived email.
Sparing you the State Departments cover up, the nostrums they floated, the delay tactics that were employed and the outright lies that were spewed forth from the necks of the Kerry State Department, we shall leave it with this: they did everything humanly possible to cover for Hillary.
Now this is amazing, guess who became FBI Director in 2013?
Guess who secured 17 no bid contracts for his employer (Lockheed Martin) with the State Department and was rewarded with a six million dollar thank you present when he departed his employer?
No other than James Comey.
Amazing how all those no-bids just went right through at State, huh?
Now he is the FBI Director in charge of the Clinton Email Investigation after of course his FBI Investigates the Lois Lerner Matter at the Internal Revenue Service and exonerates her.
Nope.... couldn't find any crimes there.
Can you guess what happened next?
In April 2016, James Comey drafts an exoneration letter of Hillary Rodham Clinton, meanwhile the DOJ is handing out immunity deals like candy.
They didn't even convene a Grand Jury.
Like a lightning bolt of statistical impossibility, like a miracle from God himself, like the true Gangsta Homey is, James steps out into the cameras of an awaiting press conference on July the 8th of 2016, and exonerates the Hillary from any wrongdoing.
Can you see the pattern?
It goes on and on, Rosenstein becomes Asst. Attorney General, Comey gets fired based upon a letter by Rosenstein, Comey leaks government information to the press, Mueller is assigned to the Russian Investigation sham by Rosenstein to provide cover for decades of malfeasance within the FBI and DOJ and the story continues.
FISA Abuse, political espionage.... pick a crime, any crime, chances are.... this group and a few others did it.
All the same players.
All compromised and conflicted.
All working fervently to NOT go to jail themselves.
All connected in one way or another to the Clinton's.
They are like battery acid, they corrode and corrupt everything they touch.
How many lives have these two destroyed?
As of this writing, the Clinton Foundation, in its 20+ years of operation of being the largest International Charity Fraud in the history of mankind, has never been audited by the Internal Revenue Service.
Let us not forget that Comey's brother works for DLA Piper, the law firm that does the Clinton Foundation's taxes.
And,
See the person that is the common denominator to all the crimes above and still doing her evil escape legal maneuvers at the top of the 3 Letter USA Agencies? Yep, that would be Hillary R. Clinton.
WHO IS LISA BARSOOMIAN?
Let's learn a little about Mrs. Lisa H. Barsoomian's background.
Lisa H. Barsoomian, a US Attorney that graduated from Georgetown Law, is a protege of James Comey and Robert Mueller.
Barsoomian, with her boss R. Craig Lawrence, represented Bill Clinton in 1998.
Lawrence also represented:
Robert Mueller three times;
James Comey five times;
Barack Obama 45 times;
Kathleen Sebelius 56 times;
Bill Clinton 40 times; and
Hillary Clinton 17 times.
Between 1998 and 2017, Barsoomian herself represented the FBI at least five times.
You may be saying to yourself, OK, who cares? Who cares about the
work history of this Barsoomian woman?
Apparently someone does, because someone out there cares so much
that they've purged all Barsoomian court documents for her Clinton
representation in Hamburg vs. Clinton in 1998 and its appeal in 1999
from the DC District and Appeals Court dockets (?). Someone out there
cares so much that the internet has been purged of all information
pertaining to Barsoomian.
Historically, this indicates that the individual is a protected CIA operative.
Additionally, Lisa Barsoomian has specialized in opposing Freedom of
Information Act requests on behalf of the intelligence community.
And, although Barsoomian has been involved in hundreds of cases
representing the DC Office of the US Attorney, her email address is
Lisa Barsoomian at NIH gov. The NIH stands for National Institutes of
Health.
This is a tactic routinely used by the CIA to protect an operative by
using another government organization to shield their activities.
It's a cover, so big deal right? I mean what does one more attorney
with ties to the US intelligence community really matter?
It deals with Trump and his recent tariffs on Chinese steel and
aluminum imports, the border wall, DACA, everything coming out of
California, the Uni-party unrelenting opposition to President Trump,
the Clapper leaks, the Comey leaks, Attorney General Jeff Sessions
recusal and subsequent 14 month nap with occasional forays into the
marijuana legalization mix. and last but not least Mueller's
never-ending investigation into collusion between the Trump team and
the Russians.
Why does Barsoomian, CIA operative, merit any mention?
BECAUSE:
She is Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's WIFE. That's why!
Nice overview, upvoted. Probably TL:DR for a lot of ZH'ers who want to just jump in for a snarky comment or two.
So let's see ... Comey, Mueller, Lerner, Rosenstein and Barsoomian, with Clinton in the middle. Must be one of the longest circle jerks ever executed by the Swamp. That story, if told by the news media, would sell a lot of newspapers (web site page views). Clearly, selling newspapers (page views) is not part of the media's business model anymore.
