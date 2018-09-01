Trump Notifies Congress He Will Sign Trade Pact With Mexico, Keep Talking To Canada

With trade talks between the U.S. and Canada ending on Friday with no deal to revamp NAFTA after "insulting" Trump comments from his Bloomberg interview were leaked by the Canadian press, the US president notified Congress of his intent to sign a bilateral trade pact with Mexico in one month, while agreeing to keep talking to Canada.
The move by Trump to notify Congress that he planned to sign a deal with Mexico in 90 days and would include Canada "if it is willing" avoided what many in the U.S. business community and Congress had seen as a worst-case scenario, according to Bloomberg.
The president threatened earlier this week to go ahead with a bilateral trade agreement with Mexico that would leave out Canada, which he on Friday again accused of “ripping us off.”
Sending the notification to Congress effectively sets a new clock for the Nafta negotiations. Under rules set by Congress, the administration is now facing a 30-day deadline to provide a full text of the agreement.
Following four days of intensive talks in Washington between Canada and the United States during which "progress" was made - but not enough to reach a successful deal - the biggest sticking points remained open: U.S. demands for more access to Canada’s closed dairy market and Canadian insistence that the "Chapter 19" trade dispute settlement system be maintained, not scrapped as Trump wants.
“We know that a win-win-win agreement is within reach,” Chrystia Freeland, the Canadian foreign minister, told reporters in Washington after talks wrapped up on Friday. But “Canada will only sign a deal that’s a good deal for Canada, we are very, very clear about that,” she added. She declined to identify the trickiest issues that were holding up a deal.
Initially deal sentiment was optimistic, and markets expected a favorable outcome from the negotiation after a bilateral deal was announced by the US and Mexico on Monday which paved the way for Canada to rejoin the talks this week with a Friday deadline looming. But on Friday sentiment turned, partly on Trump’s explosive off-the-record remarks made to Bloomberg News that any trade deal with Canada would be “totally on our terms.” He later confirmed the comments, which the Toronto Star first reported.
“At least Canada knows where I stand,” Trump said on Twitter later.
Wow, I made OFF THE RECORD COMMENTS to Bloomberg concerning Canada, and this powerful understanding was BLATANTLY VIOLATED. Oh well, just more dishonest reporting. I am used to it. At least Canada knows where I stand!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2018
Later on Friday, Trump notified Congress that he intends to sign the trade pact by the end of November. Text of the deal will be published by around Oct. 1.
Congressional approval of a bilateral deal as replacement to the trilateral NAFTA, however, is unlikely.
According to Reuters, U.S. lawmakers and business groups have expressed concern about Canada’s not yet being not yet part of the agreement. "Anything other than a trilateral agreement won’t win Congressional approval and would lose business support,” the chief executive of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Thomas Donohue, said in a statement.
There are other potential complications: Trump had been pushing to get a new Nafta approved under a process known as fast-track authority that allows him to seek a simple yes-or-no vote in Congress on trade deals, as long as his administration clears certain procedural hurdles.
Under fast-track rules, Trump must notify Congress 90 days before signing the deal. The White House set a deadline for Friday because it wanted to notify Congress in time for Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to sign the accord before his successor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, takes office on Dec. 1.
However, any vote in U.S. Congress is unlikely to take place before 2019. By then, the Democrats may control at least one chamber of Congress, and Nancy Pelosi, the minority leader in the House of Representatives, made clear on Friday that any deal must include Canada.
* * *
Meanwhile, even as the US announced it would continue talks with Canada next Wednesday, it is unclear who will compromise first or when, especially after Trump's controversial comments were leaked.
U.S. Trade Rep Robert Lighthizer has refused to budge despite repeated efforts by Freeland to offer some concessions on dairy to maintain the independent trade dispute resolution mechanism under Chapter 19 of NAFTA, The Globe and Mail reported on Friday.
In response, a USTR spokeswoman countered that Canada had made no concessions on agriculture, which includes dairy, but said that negotiations continued.
Trump has argued that Canada’s dairy tariffs are hurting U.S. farmers, an important political base for his Republican party. But as Reuters notes, "dairy farmers have great political clout in Canada, too, and concessions could hurt the ruling Liberals ahead of a 2019 federal election."
On Saturday morning, Trump echoed a statement he made during a Friday speech in North Carolina when he took another swipe at Canada. “I love Canada, but they’ve taken advantage of our country for many years,” he said.
I love Canada, but they’ve taken advantage of our Country for many years!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018
Comments
. .. NAFTA has been big business playing cheap labor and no environmental controls off against the US workers and small enterprises trying to be responsible.
Then, of course, they want a North America ‘free trade zone’ that returns products to the US at maximum profit.
Bye, bye, American small business and worker prosperity.
Live Hard, The Greed Of The Corporate Deep State Players Knows No Bounds, Die Free
~ DC v10.06
In reply to . by DuneCreature
Beat cha, hon.
Live Hard, If You Want To Be Heard You Have To Have A * . * Before AI Makes His Or ‘Her’ Spammer * . *, Die Free
~ DC v10.06
In reply to I just started 6 weeks ago… by liyasaaa85
In reply to Beat cha, hon. Live Hard, If… by DuneCreature
Whata Da Fucka... Financial Woar on Canada???
In reply to Did you know that there were… by Polynik3s
If the devilcRAT's win the House and/or Senate, this is DOA because devilcRAT's are only about resist and not what's best of we American citizens.....
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Again Something STINKS Here :
""Under fast-track rules, Trump must notify Congress 90 days before signing the deal. The White House set a deadline for Friday because it wanted to notify Congress in time for Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to sign the accord before his successor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, takes office on Dec. 1.
However, any vote in U.S. Congress is unlikely to take place before 2019. By then, the Democrats may control at least one chamber of Congress, and Nancy Pelosi, the minority leader in the House of Representatives, made clear on Friday that any deal must include Canada.""
This could turn into another BS Foray by you know Who...
In reply to If the devilcRAT's win the… by Stan522
Fag Trudeau pissed off Trump at the G7.
Rule #1- Don't fuck with Trump
Canada will LOSE BIGLY.
Edit 1: Do you really believe that Saudi Arabia acted alone, in bitch slapping Canada, and without permission from the USA? Trudeau is being taught a lesson, the US is a super power and Canada ain't jack shit. Stay in your place Canada...
In reply to Again Something STINKS Here … by BaBaBouy
supper pussy power murica is, lost every war they ever entered, fucked in Mogadishu, fucked in fallujah,
fucked in korea and Vietnam, heroes like custer and songbird McCain, world's most hated and biggest fucking losers the planet has ever seen. stay in your mom's basement yank loser....
In reply to Fag Trudeau pissed off Trump… by sheikurbootie
It’s a press release in search of a real deal.
The auto companies operating in Mexico will decide it’s not worth trying to meet Pussy-Grabber requirements, and simply choose to pay the 2.5 percent tariff that cars from outside North America are subjected to and USA autoworkers will pay the price.
It is cheaper to manufacture cars in Mexico and pay 8$ per hour and then pay 2.5% tariff, then to produce 75% of the value of the vehicle in North America and pay 45% of the workers 16$ per hour.
Pussy-grabber deal is STUPID, just damn read it ass-kissers!
In reply to supper pussy power murica is… by simpson seers
The proposed tariff is 25 percent, not 2.5 percent.
Math is hard for libturd cunts who have consumed too much soy.
https://globalnews.ca/news/4415594/us-mexico-trade-deal-trump-tariffs-a…
In reply to It’s a press release in… by Cassandra.Hermes
If I was any of those countries, with millions killed, salted lands, devastated infrastructure, and no chance of any retaliation, I don't think I would have won anything. America doesn't win or lose wars, it simply stops fighting to prepare for the next one
In reply to supper pussy power murica is… by simpson seers
Police identify suspect wanted in Toronot Yorkdale mall shooting
Police say 20-year-old Zion Sankar-Beharry was last seen in the Warden Avenue and Steeles Avenue East area at 5 p.m. Thursday. He is considered armed and dangerous.
The incident was the latest in a string of high-profile shootings in the city this year. In July two people were killed in a rampage in Toronto’s Greektown. A month earlier, two young girls were wounded in a shooting at a playground, and days later a woman on her way home from a funeral died in a drive by-shooting ....
https://toronto.citynews.ca/2018/08/31/police-identify-suspect-wanted-y…
"Police have no motive for all the muzlim on Christian shootings in the Toronto area."
In reply to If I was any of those… by dickcheney
Yeah, we "lost" every war, that's why US servicemen still live in Germany, Italy, Poland, all of Europa, the Far East, the Middle East, even godforsaken Africa. Are you kidding me? Merkel has to dance naked whenever the US tells her to. Our boys can lift the veil of any Moslem woman in any "Islamic" country we choose. For all those "losses" the US dollar still remains the world's currency, not backed by gold, but by our military. All your wishful dreaming is just that. Live in reality, the US still rules the world.
In reply to supper pussy power murica is… by simpson seers
les canadiens (whatever that means) have finally meet their match ...
In reply to If the devilcRAT's win the… by Stan522
8th RULE: If this is your first night at FIGHT CLUB, you HAVE to fight.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Why a . ? just put a 'fuck u spam' and dont even change it
In reply to Beat cha, hon. Live Hard, If… by DuneCreature
Hey, I had to go back and actually read the article.
I’m only good for a couple hundred words a minute.
Live Hard, AI Can Read At 100,000 Words A Second, Die Free
~ DC v10.06
In reply to Why a . ? just put a 'fuck… by dark pools of soros
Re-negotiating NAFTA was Trumpsteins biggest leverage to get Mexico to “pay for the wall” and commit to seriously fight drug smuggling & human trafficking, and significantly reduce the trade deficit with Mexico.
The new “deal” with Mexico was a complete and utter epic failure to accomplish anything of significance.
WTF orange man!!!!!
In reply to . by DuneCreature
Still better than what was in place previously.
Maybe your expectations were too high?
Trump's negotiation tactics are known to start with "impossible" demands, then settle for a lot less, so everybody can claim victory.
In reply to Trumpstein by TheSilentMajority
What has the house and senate been doing for the last two years?
Anybody?
In reply to Still better than what was… by Dutti
Buggering children.
In reply to What has the house and… by chunga
Fighting Trump at the request of the whore globalist that own them. F Mitch and Paul Ryan.
In reply to What has the house and… by chunga
Trump's tactics may have shot himself on this.
Everyone thought that by negotiating with Mexico alone that he had forced Canada to take a deal on his terms.
But instead it is looking like this has put Canada in a the power position as no deal can get approval without Canada being a part of it. And Trump's mouth has written personal checks that he can bully Canada into what he wants. Then it comes out that Trump's mouth has previously boosted about kicking Canada around and in general abusing them. (Was Trump really so stupid he thought those kinds of "off the record" comments were going to be locked in a vault secrets?)
Canada can sit and refuse to talk to Trump and all Trump's bravado about Mexico never gets approval and dies. Or Canada can turn the tables and get a deal that is to Canada's advantage but give Trump some crumbs he can try to use to hid his loss and save his image. Canada can also require terms that screw Mexico at Canada's benefit, seeing as how Mexico went and stabbed Canada in the back.
In reply to Still better than what was… by Dutti
trump's a murican, of course he's that stupid.....
In reply to Trump's tactics may have… by Blankone
Canaduh's PM with his fake eyebrows is stupid and a butt hurt fag.
In reply to trump's a murican, of course… by simpson seers
My thoughts exactly, Blankone!
In reply to Trump's tactics may have… by Blankone
You must be a stupid fag from Canaduh too?
Don't you have some muzzie imports to go service?
In reply to My thoughts exactly,… by 20-20 Hindsight
Well, as I’ve said in the past. …. DJT is one of (((them))), IMNSHO.
But Tyler (AI) makes a great show of the ruse, I must say.
[As a side note – I was in Mexico in 1993 when NAFTA first went through. .. Not one single Mexican I talked to liked the idea. .. They couldn’t say exactly why but I took it they found NAFTA a big threat to their sovereignty.]
Live Hard, The Number Of People Twisted Up In The Trump vs. The Deep State Show Plot Is Simply Astounding, Die Free
~ DC v10.06
In reply to Trumpstein by TheSilentMajority
Until there is an uprising, he was still better than Hillary. I agree with ZH'ers not to vote, but what if it comes down to Bernie .vs Trump? Literally anything is better than Bernie, short of an uprising.
Thats the dilemma. Trump has at least done some good things for the economy, even though it may only be window dressing.
In reply to Well, as I’ve said in the… by DuneCreature
Would you really want Bernie.. Everything is still relative at this point. If anything improves from these deals, its progress. Way more than we have had. Hillary or Bernie wouldnt have done anything except make it worse.
Any choice we have from here on out will be connected. Unless there is an uprising.
Why dont we open our borders like Germany, Sweden and France? /sarc as if I really need it.
My advice to Trump is if Bernie gets traction by going after Bezos, then Trump should go after him in a preemptive way and take it away from Bernie.
In reply to Until there is an uprising,… by Wow72
Can you share whatever offended you? Me, I haven't seen anything that I can even form an opinion on, but you jumped pretty far.
I'll wait until I can see what it is Trump actually negotiated with Mexico. Regarding Canada, this is Hardball 101. Create deadlines, then negotiate them. Canada will be ok in the end, as will Mexico. They'll just have to scramble to keep up. Trudeau is such a poser, he has no idea what to do here.
.
In reply to Trumpstein by TheSilentMajority
Not to mention, Mexico has already stated that the 'agreement' only stands if Canada is a part, otherwise there are things that must change for a bilateral agreement.
In reply to Trumpstein by TheSilentMajority
NAFTA and the OAS.
While Mexico openly backs Argentina's rights to the Falkland Islands and surrounding maritime spaces (god knows why) the US and Canada sit on the fence and refuse to back the islanders right to self-determination. Rather weak and sad.
Falklands & The OAS (1 PG): https://www.academia.edu/37213227/Falklands_and_The_OAS
Please, just stop. Do some opioids, try something Bob.
So old......and no one really has cared from the start. It's some fucking islands in the middle of no where. More sheep than people.
Let it go.
In reply to NAFTA and the OAS. While… by BritBob
You brit clowns are embarrassing yourselves. Are you a Muslim country yet?
In reply to NAFTA and the OAS. While… by BritBob
Are you being shot up like south african farmers? if not then move there if you think you have problems
In reply to NAFTA and the OAS. While… by BritBob
Canada is lucky to have so many white people still left. Because the immigrant muzlim "doctors, lawyers and engineers," and rich Chinese are gonna need lots of people to clean their toilets.
In reply to Are you being shot up like… by dark pools of soros
BritBob: It is a tragedy that the satanic Windsor family (who are Germans) has sold out Britains; however, it is what it is. Being "allied" with Great Britain at this time is supporting the most rapacious and destructive globalist behaviors including dismantling once great societies to be taken over by marxists and commies who actually work for the likes of the Rothschilds and European Bloodline Elites who want a mulatto population of Useless Idiots too stupid to resist. If having a brain you supported Brexit, just hope it actually occurs. After over 40 years here in the US of brainwashing our population with guilt and bogus "humanitarian" causes (which actually support pedophilia and the trafficking of children), the government of GB has betrayed everything that is ethical and great in Britain's history from whence my own roots hail in Scotland and Wales.
In reply to NAFTA and the OAS. While… by BritBob
What about the frickin Wall?
No wall. Sorry.
If they block all the fentanyl, crack, heroine flooding in from mexico, then the politicians would not have any so-called, "opioid crisis" to complain about as an excuse to control medicine in the USA even stricter.
In reply to What about the frickin Wall? by strangeglove
What's wrong with having a trade dispute settlement clause?
Trump holds all the cards when it comes to trade!
Trump holds all the cards when it comes to trade!
Hey, fellow frostbacks, question for ya...ya think ther gonna legalize herb?
Let's ask some questions
Who do you think has more pull?
A CEOs, cops, us Congress, older voters, border agents, Jeff sessions, money laundering banks
B. potheads
mj is no good for population control.
Opioids are...
In reply to Hey, fellow frostbacks,… by dickcheney
LOL - legalization and REGULATION (it's for the taxes, errr - I mean the protection of the children)
Simple decriminalization would have done everything the libertarian potheads wanted. But that is not what they did, regulation means big money for the big fish and government coffers.
Now that "big booze" has started to "invest" in the pot biz up here I think your false A/B split will be quickly demonstrated. Recall it was the Canadians (Bronfman/Seagram) that helped the US end prohibition.
In reply to Hey, fellow frostbacks,… by dickcheney
We'll see, but the banks aren't going to want to give up those pallet loads of black fifties, twenties and hunnert with out a fight
In reply to LOL - legalization and… by opport.knocks
You yanks should just start minding your own business instead of everyone else's.
In reply to Hey, fellow frostbacks,… by dickcheney
Whether or not the Orange Twit likes it, he will have less power in November after the mid-term and, in any event, nothing will happen until all three countries sign a new NAFTA. .