Trump Slams Canada's "Decades Of Abuse", Warns Congress Not To Interfere In NAFTA Talks

President Trump said on Saturday there was no need to keep Canada in NAFTA, slammed the US neighbor's "decades of abuse" while warning Congress not to meddle with the trade negotiations or he would terminate the trilateral trade pact altogether one day after trade talks with Canada collapsed hours before a deadline.
"There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal. If we don’t make a fair deal for the U.S. after decades of abuse, Canada will be out,” Trump tweeted on Saturday. "Congress should not interfere w/these negotiations or I will simply terminate NAFTA entirely & we will be far better off."
Late on Friday, Trump notified Congress of his intent to sign a bilateral deal with Mexico and would include Canada “if it is willing." On Monday, Trump unveiled a surprise bilateral deal with Mexico.
As discussed earlier, Trump’s notification of Congress that he planned to sign a deal with Mexico in 90 days appeared to avoid what many in the U.S. business community and Congress had seen as a worst-case scenario. But according to Bloomberg, Saturday’s tweets opened the door again to that outcome.
“We were far better off before NAFTA -- should never have been signed. Even the Vat Tax was not accounted for. We make new deal or go back to pre-NAFTA!” Trump said.
The threat echoed what the president said earlier in the week when he warned he would forge ahead with a bilateral trade agreement with Mexico that would leave out Canada, which he on Friday again accused of "ripping us off."
“We can’t have these countries taking advantage of the United States,” Trump told a rally in North Carolina.
While the two sides failed to meet a deadline set by the White House, both U.S. and Canadian negotiators insisted that they were making progress. They also announced that they would resume talks on Wednesday after four days of intense negotiations in Washington ended without a final agreement.
While Trump's negotiating tactics may yet prove successful, there is also a risk that the president antagonizes Ottawa enough to lead to a substantial decline in the trade relationship, one which is critical for the US as Canada remains the biggest buyer for more US states' exports:
Meanwhile, by sending the notification to Congress, Trump effectively "reset the clock" for the Nafta negotiations. Under rules set by Congress, the administration is now facing a 30-day deadline to provide a full text of the agreement. Because of that, negotiations could still drag on for not just days but weeks even as both U.S. and Canada are facing their own pressures.
U.S. business groups welcomed the signs of progress but made clear that they would oppose any deal that did not include Canada.
“Anything other than a trilateral agreement won’t win Congressional approval and would lose business support,” the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.
Speaking to Bloomberg, Carleton University political scientist Laura Macdonald said despite the rhetorical pressure from Trump, the negotiations still appeared to be proceeding remarkably normally. But the limits of Trump’s leverage were also becoming clear with the president still needing to get any agreement through a Congress that has concerns about any pact that does not include Canada.
“Trump is making it blatantly obvious who has the most power in this situation, but he doesn’t have complete power: Congress has a role to play,”
Congressional support could be further impaired since any vote in U.S. Congress is unlikely to take place before 2019. By then, the Democrats will likely regain control of the House, and Nancy Pelosi, the minority leader in the House of Representatives, made clear on Friday that any deal must include Canada. "Actually fixing Nafta requires reaching a trade agreement with both Mexico and Canada,” she said. “Without a final agreement with Canada, the administration’s work is woefully incomplete."
Separately, Trump’s leaked "off the record" comments to Bloomberg and continuing vitriol toward Canada has complicated the politics for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who on Friday said he’ll only sign an agreement that’s right for his country.
Trudeau reiterated his government wouldn’t concede to U.S. demands to dismantle its dairy system, known as supply management. Talks were also hung up on U.S. insistence to eliminate dispute-resolution panels that Ottawa considers essential, Canadian officials said on Friday.
Chicom controlled Canada
Re-negotiating NAFTA was Trumpsteins biggest leverage to get Mexico to:
1) “pay for the wall”
2) commit to seriously fight drug smuggling
3) commit to seriously fight human trafficking/illegal crossings
4) significantly reduce the trade deficit with Mexico.
The new “deal” with Mexico was a complete and utter epic failure to accomplish anything of real significance.
WTF!!!!!
In reply to Chicom controlled Canada by maynardsdick
I'm no staunch nationalist (as I'm increasingly agreeing with Rothbard's argument in Anatomy of the State that "the State is that organization in society which attempts to maintain a monopoly of the use of force and violence in a given territorial area; in particular, it is the only organization in society that obtains its revenue not by voluntary contribution or payment for services rendered but by coercion."), but it seems to me that 'free' trade agreements are little more than agreements between nation-states that serve to benefit the oligarchs/governments of each nation-state with the 'dominant' nation-state's powers-that-be usually coming out on top.
This being said, it also seems that for the 'average' person--especially for their self-sufficiency/reliance--that decentralizing trade and moving to more local production of all the important items necessary to live would be the wisest move, in the long run.
So, as a Canadian, I'd love to see trade with others lessen and we become more self-dependent, especially given the resources our nation has been 'blessed' with. I don't need more cheap consumer goods to clutter my house. I need locally-produced food, energy, and water; that's about it.
https://olduvai.ca
ADDENDUM
And does any of this matter in the bigger picture? Will even a very lop-sided trade agreement one way or the other have an impact on either State which is hopelessly broke, indebted, and on a completely unsustainable path? Every nation state is circling the drain...it's just a matter, I guess, of what the order of inevitable 'collapse' will be.
In reply to Re-negotiating NAFTA was… by TheSilentMajority
And the Democratic Representatives of the People have been told in no uncertain term that their Representation in looking after the interest of their constituents is invalid by the Dictator-In-Chief.
In reply to I'm no staunch nationalist … by skbull44
trump = the whinner in chief? what about weiner laptop?
maybe melania doesn't fulfill her sexworker agreement?
In reply to ^^^^^ Biblicism… by Free-This
POTUS, God put you in the Presidency. Look only to God for guidance. Pay little head to the squeals and wines of the wicked. (Like from Fake News CNN, NBC...) We the People are behind you.
In reply to trump = the whinner in chief… by ztack3r
Hard to picture a smaller kid abusing a big bully....for decades.
In reply to POTUS, God put you in the… by King of Ruperts Land
Canada exports 3.3 million barrels of oil a day to the Yanks. We can always sell it to China, which will suck up all we can supply. Where is a stray bullet when you need one as this president is all fat, mouth and hair....
In reply to Hard to picture a smaller… by beemasters
Your failed state of a country, Kanuckistan, can't even get itself together enough to build a pipeline to get that oil to China you deluded ignorant ze.
The USA can make that up with fracking and offshore and ANWR and buying imports with hard $, but lets see Kanukistan come up with $180 million ($US hard Money$) a day in hard money when it can't export that oil. Period.
In reply to Canada exports 3.3 million… by aloha-snackbar
As a Canadian, what you are saying amounts to sedition and treason. Don't expect to be coming back any time soon, like for the rest of your miserable fucking life.
In reply to You can't even build a… by King of Ruperts Land
definition:
Failed State
A country where telling the truth is considered sedition.
In reply to As a Canadian, what you are… by east of eden
Just so we have some facts for this topic:
Canada trades with the USA or its economy is fucked.
True Dope has put you over a barrel.
Trump is trying to be nice and Kanukistan slaps him at every opportunity. Don't believe me, find the CBC "Trump is an asshole" radio show, if they haven't memory holed it yet.
Canada's Top 10 Export Countries
Export USD$
United States $296,607,266,017
China $15,832,275,983
United Kingdom $12,907,490,266
Japan $8,089,163,101
Mexico $5,761,602,546
South Korea $3,320,659,791
India $3,006,946,340
Germany $2,960,590,236
France $2,569,717,143
Belgium $2,426,851,452
In reply to definition: Failed State A… by King of Ruperts Land
So, America is also a failed state.
In reply to definition: Failed State A… by King of Ruperts Land
No, America was almost a failed state. I believe Obama's main goal as President was to crush America and defeat it. Thus Obama conducted war against the USA and I still hold out hope that his treason will be fully recognized and justly dealt with under civil or military justice. I believe Obama came very close to being dealt with under US Military justice. As commander in Chief, he is within the scope of being dealt with as a traitor under military justice. Instead, that was stood down and Trump was selected to lead America. Certainly NOT by Russians.
America is doing wonderful under Trump and will only do better as he consolidates more power and crushes for all time the evil Satanic, Communist, Globalist, Deep state rebellion within. Look for 10% + growth rates to come. Look for return to sound money and elimination of income tax.
Canada's failed state status could be repaired. The Queen could dissolve your parliament and appoint a Governor to run Canada and restore its sovereignty. A critical component would be to re-educate its people in truth and reality. A democratic parliamentary system does not work when the people have been dumbed down and taught filth and lies and become wicked.
I would entertain ideas such as Prince Harry being made King of Canada. I have not met him personally and am only assuming he has been given a proper education that would come with being a Crown Prince. To consolidate good and proper power and authority in Canada, many traitors may have to be rounded up and dealt with much as Elizabeth the first did in England.
In reply to So, America is also a failed… by dirty fingernails
The US is set to be the largest oil producer in the world and doesn't need Canaduh's shitty tar sand oil.
The US is set to be the largest oil producer in the world and doesn't need Canaduh's shitty tar sand oil.
In reply to So, America is also a failed… by dirty fingernails
"Where is a stray bullet when you need one as this president is all fat, mouth and hair...." WTF?? You are now personally an enemy of the USA after calling for our Presidents assassination. You just painted a target on you back. Good luck if you ever wish to travel buddy. Good luck where ever you are. Zero hedge anonymity is somewhat useful to deflect spam email, but seriously, You just got added to enemy lists buddy. I wouldn't even be caught dead in a domestic airport or port now buddy , if I was you. If you even get pulled over by the RCMP for speeding now, you are going to have a security footnote on your ID.
In reply to Canada exports 3.3 million… by aloha-snackbar
You would have to fight the Koch bros for the majority of it. They have been making out like bandits by quietly manipulating the flow of Canadian Western Canada Select to keep their feedstock dirt cheap. You may have noticed they don't have any pipeline / shipping problems for their needs.
In reply to Canada exports 3.3 million… by aloha-snackbar
The US is set to be the largest oil producer in the world and doesn't need Canaduh's shitty tar sand oil.
When Canaduh's loony leftist globalist fag Prime Minister Justine Trudeau isn't prancing around at fag festivals, he's sucking muzzie cock.
In reply to Canada exports 3.3 million… by aloha-snackbar
"Free trade" agreements and "Rules based world order" are "Globalism". Globalism is the tyranny of the international corporations over the people of the nation states. The Globalist Agenda is to wage war and defeat your nation states.
Those promoting the Globalist Agenda, even those in the highest levels of your governments are traitors to your nations. They should be arrested and tried in true justice courts for the charge of treason which is the crime of waging war against your nation and its people.
In reply to Hard to picture a smaller… by beemasters
Not another NAFTA article. Deal’s dead, best to just move on. CNN has to dig deep to find someone in Canada to say something positive was happening, a university professor from Carlton? Might have well just chosen an average American off the street and asked their opinion on the intracies of private negotiations (it took me a while to think of the most ignorant person I could think of, but even though it involves the US I still came back to an American because looney toons cartoons is where most Americans learn about other cultures).
In reply to "Free trade" agreements and … by King of Ruperts Land
Canaduh's loony leftist globalist fag PM Justine Trudeau with his fake eyebrows trashed his country's culture by importing the turd world and their shit cultures.
In reply to Not another NAFTA article. … by Iskiab
So "God" speaks to Trump through Adeleson and Netanyahu? I know they like to think of themselves as somehow "chosen", but it seems terminally dumb to encourage that delusion.
In reply to POTUS, God put you in the… by King of Ruperts Land
You clearly don't understand. Athiests may subtitue "Universe" for "God".
In reply to So "God" speaks to Trump… by opport.knocks
No, we clearly DO understand that you are just another one of the sick motherfuckers that hang off Trumps' cock hoping for a treat.
In reply to You clearly don't understand… by King of Ruperts Land
Ha! You have run out of any reason or accountability. Probably the meds.
In reply to No, we clearly DO understand… by east of eden
I understand that those are the only $$ and voices (in that order) he actually listens too.
In reply to You clearly don't understand… by King of Ruperts Land
God only got one vote so I doubt he can take credit/blame for the Trump presidency.
In reply to POTUS, God put you in the… by King of Ruperts Land
I felt the power of God and the destiny of the universe flowing through me as I cast my ballot for Trump. I would encourage all Americans to experience that power as they cast ballots in the midterms to elect a slate of support for our President.
I can feel the evil force of Godless Canadians down voting me. To hell with you minions of Satan. To the everlasting fires of hell with you!
In reply to God only got one vote. by kindasketchy
You're more than a half bubble out of plumb dude. Step away from the opiods.
In reply to I felt the power of God and… by King of Ruperts Land
"dude?" Seriously you said "dude"? I cannot take you seriously. LMAO. OK I will try. So chime in. Do you dispute the trade figures? Do you dispute the fact that Canada can't build a pipeline if its economy depended on it. Do you dispute that the True Dope regime are not dope idiot fools as clearly evidenced by their stupid ass moves?
Do you dispute my assumption that you up voted your own comment based on time stamp analysis?
Or do you deny the power of God? That man has a place and purpose in the Universe? A true destiny, unfulfilled that men strive for? Woe unto you if that is the case.
In reply to You're more than a half… by Savvy
Dude, you may be taking this joke a little too far.
In reply to I felt the power of God and… by King of Ruperts Land
Did this biblicism guy cum in your mouth when you told him not to? Get over it! Your the annoying spammer here.
In reply to ^^^^^ Biblicism… by Free-This
FFS, you are WAAY more annoying then ANY of the ones you call spammers. WTF clicks on a link on zh`s comment section? You annoy me so fucking much i logged in to tell you + im starting to contemplate the idea of reporting you as a spammer, that is the first time i have been so annoyed that i want to report anyone on ANY site.
YOU NEED TO GET A LIFE AND STOP SPAMMING EVERY FUCKING ZH COMMENT SECTION, TRY TO GO OUT AND GET SOME SUN AND FRESH AIR INSTEAD OF STALKING ANOTHER SPAMMER, THAT IS A LOOSERS LIFE.
In reply to ^^^^^ Biblicism… by Free-This
The "dictator in chief" did not make the treaty rules - the "democratic representatives of the people" did.
In reply to ... by bobcatz
Canada will be getting a free trade pact with the UK next year.
In reply to I'm no staunch nationalist … by skbull44
And, how much trade does Canada do with the UK? compared to the USA for instance?
In reply to Canada will be getting a… by Herodotus
Why don't you look it up you lazy, likely underpaid, trumplander troll?
Or you could always ask Gawd to hep ya become knowledgeable in sumtin.
Suggestion, spare us your toxic waste, you take up too much space
In reply to And, how much trade does… by King of Ruperts Land
Canada will be getting a free trade pact with *everyone* in the next few years, most importantly with China. The Chinese play the long game, and it's in their best interest to take advantage of the situation. Who'd be stupid enough to trust the word of the US in trade negotiations now?
Trump is a Toxic Narcissist, who decided Canada was a Scapegoat. By the time he's finished with relations with the rest of the world, it will take a lifetime, about 80 years or so, to repair the damage.
Oh, I forgot, this is Zerohedge. Canada is EVIL!!! Canada is the WORST THING TO HAVE HAPPENED TO AMERICA, LIKE, EVAH!!!!1!!! Die Canadian scum!
In reply to Canada will be getting a… by Herodotus
Canaduh's castrated PM Justine Trudeau is a toxic globalist fag who is so fake that he wears fake eyebrows.
In reply to Canada will be getting a… by Toronto Kid
I'm a conservative, but by God I'll vote for him next election. Fuck Trump.
In reply to Canaduh's Justine Trudeau is… by ZD1
Conservative? Bullshit.
Only cucked fags on the dole from the libturd shithole city of Toronto who are used to getting fucked in the ass would vote for a leftist globalist fag like Justine Trudeau.
In reply to I'm a conservative, but by… by Toronto Kid
And just how much trade does Canada do with every other country? How does that compare with trade with the USA? What are the shipping costs and times say Oshawa to Clevland as compared to Oshawa to Qinhuangdao China?
In reply to Canada will be getting a… by Toronto Kid
Do you think the Chinese care about the godforsaken cost of shipping when buying our natural resources & products helps to isolate the US from one of their staunchest allies? Hell, at this point the Chinese could just make conciliatory noises at us and they'd win points here.
Same with the Russians.
Start thinking the long game.
In reply to And just how much trade does… by King of Ruperts Land
Well genius that's a two way street, and is why the trade volumes exist. Plus the currency difference which is based on purchasing power. Not something Gawd had anything to do with in case you are confused. Again.
In reply to And just how much trade does… by King of Ruperts Land
You can tell form the answers its a personal thing. (I'm from Toronto too, and American, who moved to Canada because of Bush's destruction of the American future and its positive values 10 years ago.)
Trump just personally hates the Liberal/neoliberal domination of politics and their "rules-based" approach to deal-making. I do too, I can see it. Also, Trudeau and Freeland are tools of Soros and Bronfman, and I think its just punishment for pushing the globalist policies at every turn as if these are "obvious" rational and "virtuous."
NAFTA was never a good deal for the workers anyway. So nobody will really miss it. They are making Canada lose face over their choice of politics. "Canada" thinks the game is about making a deal with the US on NAFTA policies, when they are playing a game about future policy contexts, which involves the denial of globalism - or at least, "their" globalists. And there's personality politics, I can see why Trump would despise the squeaky, preachy virtue signalers the Liberals sent to do business. He wants to make an example of them, which is really - actually - why the Saudis slammed Freeland with their own "end of history" measures. This is more or less my POV, but it tracks to my observations of Trump's people here.
In reply to Canada will be getting a… by Toronto Kid
You are describing the world as it 'used to be' before the FTA and NAFTA. Those were the days when we didn't depend on Fedex to fly a $ 50.00 part from Tokyo to Toronto overnight. We had regional areas of development and we stockpiled goods, but then the 'bean counters' took control and said 'this is all too wasteful'. You have all that money sitting in 'parts' in your warehouse and they are eating into your profit margin, so do things 'our way' instead'.
So, now that we have had 30 years of doing things 'their way', I think we will return to doing things the way we used to do.
Hang the fucking bean counters.
In reply to I'm no staunch nationalist … by skbull44
We have not been "blessed" with them. We are blessed with them.
In reply to I'm no staunch nationalist … by skbull44
Canada should be the world leader in cold weather urban design, all weather mass transit, efficient heating systems, oceanography, mining technology and a wealth of artists, musicians and intellectuals, subsided by the vast wealth that this land possesses. Instead we'll be drawers of water and hewers of wood for the revitalized American behemoth
In reply to I'm no staunch nationalist … by skbull44
the President should subsidize Personal Lubricant products for the middle class, it's the least he can do!
In reply to Re-negotiating NAFTA was… by TheSilentMajority