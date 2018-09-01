The Truth About Idlib In The State Department's Own Words

On Friday Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement ahead of the imminent Syrian government and Russian campaign to liberate Idlib from jihadist control.
Pompeo said via Twitter:
"The 3 million Syrians, who have already been forced out of their homes and are now in Idlib, will suffer from this aggression. Not good. The world is watching."
Both Washington and the mainstream networks are gearing up for a possible final US-Damascus-Russia confrontation in response to Assad's military action in Idlib, representing the northwest province as "the last rebel stronghold" where Damascus simply seeks to "massacre civilians".
But Washington officials often contradict their own past positions, and this is glaringly clear in the case of Idlib, where Brett McGurk — the White House appointed anti-ISIS envoy who essentially acts as the president's personal diplomat in Iraq and Syria — previously described the true situation on the ground in unusually frank comments:
IMPORTANT message from The #US Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL- Brett McGurk- on the situation in #Idlib #Syria:— Brasco_Aad (@Brasco_Aad) August 22, 2018
''Idlib Province is the largest ALQaeda safe haven since 9/11, tied directly to Ayman al Zawahri (current #ALQaeda leader) & this is a HUGE problem'' pic.twitter.com/99ulOLpZwi
Special US envoy McGurk accurately described:
"Idlib provice is the largest al-Qaeda safe-have since 9/11, tied to directly to Ayman al Zawahiri, this is a huge problem."
The rare, honest assessment was spoken a little over a year ago on July 27, 2017 at a Washington D.C. event in which McGurk was a panelist hosted by the Middle East Institute.
During the panel discussion, McGurk posed:
"But we have to ask a question; why and how is Ayman al-Zawahiri's deputy finding his way to Idlib Province. Why is this happening? How are they getting there? They are not paratroopers..."
Yes, we've long wondered the same thing, especially when it was US intelligence directly assisting the al-Qaeda coalition Army of Islam (now morphed into Hayat Tahrir al-Sham) from an "operations room" in Turkey.
At the time, McGurk's comments were aimed at NATO ally Turkey, which he accused of facilitating jihadist entry into northern Syria to displace the US-backed Syrian Kurdish SDF.
"The approach by some of our partners to send in tens of thousands of tons of weapons, and look the other way as these foreign fighters come into Syria may not have been the best approach," McGurk continued during his 2017 comments.
He added that al-Qaeda has taken "full advantage" of Turkey allowing for the free flow of arms and jihadists across its lengthy border with Syria.
Of course McGurk neglected to mention that the United States was a willing partner in all of this throughout most of the entirety of the Syrian war, which sought regime change in Damascus. The Turkish foreign ministry condemned his statements at the time.
The State Department would of course hope that the American public forgets these words were ever spoken.
Meanwhile Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned the West not to interfere in Syrian and Russian forces engaged in anti-terror actions in Idlib:
"I hope our Western partners will not give in to [rebel] provocations and will not obstruct an antiterror operation," he said.
It appears that the State Department circa 2017 actually agreed with Lavrov's calling the Idlib militants terrorists even in the State Department in 2018 does not. Or it's also just Washington contradicting itself as usual for the sake of yet more nefarious foreign policy goals in the Middle East.
Comments
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9_9b5lWkMOs
US military blocks proposed railway linking North & South Korea
Oh, what a fucking surprise, Mr.Pig Eyes disrupting efforts to improve the relationship between both Koreas, what chess dimension is this chumptards?
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by BigFatUglyBubble
You should try actually communicating instead of just verbal flailing.
Actually, why am I giving you advice? Keep being ineffective, cuck!
In reply to Oh, what a fucking surprise,… by 666D Chess
i love pickled pig eyes, yummy!
In reply to You should try actually… by tmosley
LOL
In reply to i love pickled pig eyes,… by BigFatUglyBubble
ISIS uses citizens as a shield. Want to get rid of the "terrorists" in Idlib? Provide every citizen a suppressed 22LR concealable handgun. ISIS game over. No WMDs, bombs or troops required. Pure and simple, good old-fashioned self defense lets the citizens eliminate these degenerate vermin all on their own.
In reply to LOL by 666D Chess
A country with a leader that has a pair.
Ankara doesn’t need permission from anyone to purchase Russian S-400 missile systems, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, days after the US warned the country against buying the hotly discussed air-defense system.
“We have made S-400 deal with Russia. Someone is offended by it. We don't need permission from anybody,” the Turkish leader said at the Turkey-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek on Saturday.
I like this Guy!
In reply to ISIS uses citizens as a… by ???ö?
Why are Amerika and IsaHell obstructing the Russian/Syria 'antiterror operation' ???
In reply to A country with a leader that… by Justin Case
But, but, but.........oh, now I understand, the Ministry of Truth just announced that we are not longer at war with al Qaeda, al Nusra, al Sham, ISIS. They are now our friends.
It is rumored by in-the-know sources that part of the 2016 CIA coup against Erdogan was to shoot down his plane with a Turkish fighter out of Incerlik, but the Russians turned off the weapons system using the same electronics that they used to deactivate the USS Donald Duck in the Black Sea. If so, Erdogan owes Putin his life. And this in spite of Turkey having shot down the Russian bomber earlier over Syrian air space which resulted in the death of its pilot.
In reply to Why is Amerika and IsaHell… by Yellow_Snow
then terdogan should once and finally get out of NATO. make a clean and clear break. or in this case, brake, whichever.
yourself being the exception, of course, when an entity joins and organization, there are certain niceities (written in my best admiral rolland voice) that one should adhere to. no, i don't know all the rules and regulations of NATO. but if you are stupid enough to be in it, then by default, you agree to cooperate with other member nations.
what you are advocating is being a part-time member of the deep state.
it's sort of like russia supporting the genocide of white farmers in south africa. the "S" in BRICS is south africa, i'm sure you are aware.
In reply to A country with a leader that… by Justin Case
Boy Barry Obongo supports the genocide of white farmers in south Africa (by the rabid bluegum apes)... so whats the problemo?
In reply to then terdogan should once… by just the tip
Why should Erdogan make it easy for the clowns who run NATO by seceding? Better to plot an independent course and let them kick out Turkey if they so choose. Why Turkey, which is facing yuuge economic debt and currency problems, would want to purchase that overpriced, terminally flawed piece of crap F-35 is beyond me. Perhaps Erdogan was hoping that by purchasing the S-400, the idiots in CONgress would outlaw the sale to him. PLEASE DON'T THROW ME IN THE BRIAR PATCH, BR'ER FOX! The Russians and Chinese both have better 5th generation fighters at better prices. And the Russians, under Putin, always keep their contracts.
In reply to then terdogan should once… by just the tip
"i love pickled pig eyes, yummy!"
Butt, the real question is; how many double-double In-And-Out Burgers could one stuff up the Ass of that Big Fat Ugly Bubble that poses as your Avatar?
Of course, perhaps a topic considering Der WeinerShnitzel Super Large Polish Dogs would be more apropos...
By the way, who is that lovely vixen? (retch, url, hurl...)
In reply to i love pickled pig eyes,… by BigFatUglyBubble
A jew hater and a trump fanatic, any contradictions here?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9p1ZKJHx-xI
How can you cope with such contradictions inside your head?
In reply to You should try actually… by tmosley
Idlib is no different than the unarmed sheeple in London, Paris, Munich, Stockholm, and Chicago. They are all victims of some greater-aggressive assholes, unless you have an "equalizer" as Colt called it, and decide to stand your ground.
In reply to A jew hater and a trump… by 666D Chess
>jew hater
Do you want to know how I know that you are a kike?
In reply to A jew hater and a trump… by 666D Chess
I would love to read your idiotic reasoning because I'm not, however, I must confess I wish I was Jewish, after all who doesn't like being a millionaire? That being said, why don't you explain to us how you reconcile being a Trump lover and a jew hater? Stop dodging the question one-eyed motherfucker.
In reply to >jew hater Do you want to… by tmosley
Not all ethnic Jews are millionaires by any means. Most are just butchers, bakers, and candlestick makers. Those are the one that wound up in the NAZI forced labor camps (not extermination camps). However, many of these non-rich Jews are still Zionists. They have been brainwashed from an early age. Despite thinking of themselves as super-intelligent, they still haven't figured out how badly they are being played by the Luciferian Zionists headed up by the Rothschild/Rockefeller Cabal. Unfortunately, the vast majority, but far from all, of the Jews in Israel have been conditioned from birth into psychopathy, and it is probably only reversible by death.
In reply to I would love to read your… by 666D Chess
Come on buitre, we both know that if you pick a Jewish person at random, the chances of that person being well-off are rather high.
In reply to Not all ethnic Jews are… by el buitre
"Do you want to know how I know that you are a kike?"
Oy Veh...Meshugganah.
All this crap over Babylonian Luceferianism, otherwise know as Talmudic Jewery....
Give the Red Shield boy's a break, they're only worth around 500 Trillion in Gold, just a mere pittance in Shekels!
Now where'd that dime go I saw rolling into the gutter out of the corner of my eye?
In reply to >jew hater Do you want to… by tmosley
THE CONTROL IS FINANCIAL.
NK is not part of the system, other countries that want freedom need to do the same.
End the FED, back currency on something that's real. .....Never did understand the excess profits from Bankers counting peoples money over the money made from employment or private business inventions and deals.
Corrupt governments world wide.....Blackmailed (maybe) whatever its not for the people at all.
In reply to Oh, what a fucking surprise,… by 666D Chess
End the FED, lovely idea, who is going to do it?
In reply to THE CONTROL IS FINANCIAL. NK… by litemine
Yes - I read that on RT !
How the Fucking Zio/US can enforce that under some ‘post’ Korean War agreement - Is beyond me !!
Like Japan and Germany - Once the US has you by the BALLS - well - they don’t let go !
Nations are not actually ‘Sovereign’ if they allow these FUCKING obscene ‘overlords’ to control them !
Unfortunately the empire MUST and WILL fall !
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by BigFatUglyBubble
Let's hope they use this opportunity to expose the Deep State running the US and Israhell. Send a message to these monsters and make the world a safer place.
In reply to Yes - I read that on RT ! … by Jack Oliver
When have Neocons ever fixed anything except their own careers.
Syrian citizens need to step up, bear arms, and rid their neighborhoods of ISIS terrorists themselves. If they're not ready to defend their own cities, fuck them. It's not our problem.
In reply to Let's hope they use this… by Max Hunter
Friend...it will take a hell of a lot more than a 'suppressed 22LR concealable handgun' for every citizen to gain victory over these 'degenerate vermin'; you have to be realistic...honestly mate.
In reply to Hey Assad. Want to get rid… by ???ö?
Wrong. Not "a" 22LR. Tens of thousands of 22LRs.
It will never be over until Syrian citizens stop being easy prey and instead put a silent bullet into the back of the head of each of these AK-47 carrying, Isuzu driving scumbags. Self-defense is legal. ISIS provocation is not.
Meanwhile, your snowflakey mentality invites Neocon confrontation, escalation, and all other unimaginable wrongs.
In reply to Friend...it will take a hell… by slobbermut
ISIS soldiers would simply line up entire families against a wall and execute them. No one would bear .22 arms against that outcome.
now if you had automatic weapons, RPGs and aerial support, that would be a different outcome.
In reply to wrong by ???ö?
Not gonna happen. First, ISIS ain't gonna be checking under everyone dress. Second, ISIS makes a habit to blow away citizens, they lose their shield.
But better yet, lets have a nuclear confrontation between superpowers courtesy of Neocons !
In reply to ISIS soldiers would simply… by Wahooo
Now wait a minute, the headchoppers would most certainly do what you say to entire families or even city blocks, just like the Germans did to the resistance in France, Italy, Greece and the Warsaw Ghetto. However, the allies were dropping small arms at least into occupied France for the resistance. They in turn sowed chaos behind German lines, sent back intelligence on German troop dispositions, and tied up significant German forces trying to destroy the resistance.
The exploits of the resistance made the rounds among the French citizenry to bolster their morale. The heavy-handed reaction of the occupiers and their government helpers cemented the resolve of the citizenry to expel the Germans. When the Normandy invasion was launched, the resistance assisted with sabotage and assassination of German officers.
I think the Russians and Syrians are doing something similar and have armed resistance cells in place that they will activate in Idlib. Pompeo is whining at this point because knows it will be the end of our strategy of creating and arming terrorists for regime change in Syria. Pompeo could give a San Francisco sidewalk shit about the 3 million citizens being held hostage in Idlib.
In reply to ISIS soldiers would simply… by Wahooo
I see logistics are not your strong point, but Rambo-esque fantasies are. The people are already civilian human shields and hostages in their own communities. Even if there were any way (there isn't) to get 10,000 guns to them they are overmatched by the ISIS meaponry and training.
In reply to wrong by ???ö?
If Syrians don't care, then why should we care.
Only Neocons care, because its their job description to escalate warfare on somebody else's dime.
But troll on; it's your right of course.
In reply to I see logistics are not your… by opport.knocks
<dup>
In reply to wrong by ???ö?
You are sooo naive if you genuinely believe that even 'tens of thousands of concealable 22LRs handguns' will put an end to the 'AK-47 carrying scumbags'...and you simply identify yourself as a shallow hothead prone to poorly supported snap judgements when you typify me as demonstrating 'snowflakery mentality' simply because I paint your simplistic solution as not being realistic; I am all for self defense and coordinated (but realistic) uprising against oppressors btw...but you don't confront ruthless AK-47 carrying terrorists with 22LR handguns - geeze, are you like just out of high school? But it takes all kinds mate...go ahead and shoot from the hip while running your mouth off spouting ridiculously poorly conceived suggestions - it's a free country still (at least for awhile).
In reply to wrong by ???ö?
It won't work.
Most people will patiently follow the queue line in a slaughterhouse. They'll tell themselves "well yeah, this is looking bad, but let's not jump to conclusions. there will be time to flee if this gets worse."
In reply to Hey Assad. Want to get rid… by ???ö?
Yah, sure. And most women who conceal carry in America want to be raped.
Certainly this idea of arming citizens is too out of the box to be a solution in the minds of propagandized minion sheeple (only).
In reply to It won't work. Most people… by ThanksChump
You think most women in the US conceal-carry? Not even 0.001%. You're projecting our beliefs and attitudes onto others and that's a mistake.
In more aggressive terms: WTF are you smoking? Are you shooting up Hoppes #9 again?
OT: why can't I get Hoppes #9 aftershave? I tried using it as aftershave but it stained my shirt collar and caused a mild chemical burn.
In reply to Yah, sure. And most women… by ???ö?
Dude. 100 percent of women do not have to carry. It only takes a small percent to end the victimization. Do you read? Look it up. The facts are in. Where women have been allowed to conceal carry, rapes have DRASTICALLY declined. DUH. Get the fuck out of your tiny box, you smug little rainbow troll.
In reply to You think most women in the… by ThanksChump
I agree with you 101%, dimwit, in spirit at least.
But handing out millions of weapons arms 0.001% of friendlies and incents 100% of bad guys to collect free weapons.
In reply to Dude. 100 percent of women… by ???ö?
That's simply not true and you have no data to back it up. The violent crimes people arm themselves against are not deeply thought-out crimes, and weapons are not a deterrent. If they were, nobody would ever get shot.
You've been taking fantasy "locker room talk" way, way too seriously. If you think citizens with pistols are going to do anything but die immediately in confrontation with a modern military unit, you've been sniffing your own farts and masturbating way too much.
In reply to Dude. 100 percent of women… by ???ö?
Go back to snowflake land you fucking idiot, where mommy can take care of you forever.
God, these Fight Club pretender trolls come out of the woodwork like Antifa Ants.
In reply to That's simply not true and… by swmnguy
Questions, you’ve got questions? I am here to answer dick weed. But until then I have a question of my own. Why oh why in the fuck do you insist writing everything in bold, as if somehow the future of mankind hangs in the delicate balance of your ranting and raving?
Tone it down a bit there soldier, it almost makes you look panicked or something , pants or bed wetting maybe .
Carry on ...
In reply to Go back to snowflake land… by ???ö?
Oh no !
The HTML police. Second only to the Grammar police !
So happy that you're pissed off.
In reply to Questions, you’ve got… by Giant Meteor
And another thing, stop crying “troll” while trolling. It’s bad form!
In reply to Oh no ! The HTML police. … by ???ö?
Don't be instructing, giant fuck face troll dunce.
In reply to And another thing, stop… by Giant Meteor
Top level achievement the third grade huh? You did graduate the third grade didn’t You? How old are you really ? Nine?
Also, stop up voting your own ranting and ravings.
You remind me of a fellow here not long ago, kept threatening to leave and stuff like that , fond of unnecessary drama and such. You wouldn’t be related by chance, would you?
by the way, in your “insults” you forgot dodo head, and poopy pants. Up your game squirt.
In reply to Don't be instructing, fuck… by ???ö?
.
"giant fuck face troll dunce."
Pot, I'd like to introduce you to kettle
In reply to Don't be instructing, fuck… by ???ö?
You don't need to confront your enemy. You wait for unexpected opportunity to arrive one at a time.
And what is everyone getting so huffy about. It was only posed as a what if question. In the current situation it is not possible. This is why "a well regulated militia" and the "right to keep and bear arms" is important. Too bad we no longer have either in the US of A.
In reply to That's simply not true and… by swmnguy
The 22s would then lead to bigger and better weapons taken from the dead.
A 22 round will ricochet around inside the brain.
In reply to Yah, sure. And most women… by ???ö?
I don't remember the exact words, but a Mexican farmer fighting in the civil war was asked how he could defeat the government's army using only the farm tool he had in his hands. The farmer responded by saying he would use the tool to kill a soldier, take his rifle and then 'I become a soldier.'
The forces of Juarez defeated the government backed with weapons and soldiers from Europe, then they executed Maximilian for good measure.
By the way, Juarez was helped by Lincoln who was smuggling US rifles across the border. The average Mexican did the fighting.
In reply to The 22s would then lead to… by BeansMcGreens