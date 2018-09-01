Two Americans Stabbed By 19 Year Old Afghan Man In Netherlands

Two people stabbed in a knife attack at the Dutch capital's main railway station on Friday are both American citizens who were visiting the Netherlands, the U.S. ambassador said Saturday as police investigated possible motives, including the possibility it was an extremist act.
Police shot and wounded a 19-year-old Afghan man with a German residence permit immediately after the attack and are questioning him as a suspect.
A dramatic photo captured by a passerby shows two police officers pointing their pistols at a man wearing jeans and sneakers lying on the ground inside a tunnel in the station.
The stabbings occurred shortly after noon (1000 GMT; 6 a.m. EDT) on Friday at Central Station in downtown Amsterdam: "Something happened, we don't know yet what, but during that two people were stabbed and one person with a knife in his hand walked away and he was shot by police," police spokesman Rob van der Veen said Friday.
Central Station is a busy entry and exit point for visitors to Amsterdam, with regular trains linking it to the city's Schiphol Airport. Friday is one of the busiest days of the week for train travel as tourists arrive for the weekend.
Ambassador Pete Hoekstra issued a written statement saying embassy officials had been in touch with the victims or their families. Police say they have serious but not life-threatening injuries. Authorities did not disclose the identities of the victims.
"We wish them a speedy recovery and are working closely with the City of Amsterdam to provide assistance to them and their families," Hoekstra said.
Police say they are still trying to establish a reason for the attack, including whether it was motivated by extremism.
According to the Associated Press, a statement issued late Friday by Amsterdam's city council said that the Americans did not appear to have been victims of a targeted attack.
Initial police inquiries did not indicate that the victims were chosen deliberately or with a clear reason, Amsterdam authorities said, however "the investigation is still underway, and all scenarios remain open for the investigation team," the City Hall statement said.
Police said in a statement Saturday that the Afghan man was being questioned in the hospital with the help of an interpreter. His identity has not been released, but police say he has a German residency permit.
Comments
Execute the mf's.
The religion of peace strikes again...
In reply to Execute the mf's. by MARDUKTA
cia assets?
In reply to The religion of peace… by Mementoil
Either that or one of those
FAKE TERRORIST ACTS
that strangely always happens on the weekends.
Go figure.
In reply to cia assets? by ztack3r
Wow, downtown Amsterdam Now ...?
Can't travel Safely anymore ...
In reply to yep by ardent
I bet the Americans were disarmed at some point in their journey by TSA. When I check luggage I make use of checking the knife I always carry at home.
In reply to Can't by BaBaBouy
robbery attempt gone bad ??? always keep a 20 dollar to hand out quickly ...
everything does not have to be what you want it to be ...
In reply to I bet by RAT005
Really. Besides, with all those eyewitnesses there are NO VIDEOS and only 2 measly pictures? Mm! Something's fishy!
In reply to robbery attempt gone bad ???… by Pandelis
TSA: courtesy of apartheid israhell after they did 9/11
In reply to I bet by RAT005
That train station is a CESSPOOL.
Filled with africans and middle east muzlims who harass just about every tourist who walks by.
Two Somaili-looking thugs came up to me and aggressively pressed for a "donation." The handful of police standing around don;t seem to do shit to keep people safe. I am shocked these police shot this muzlim afghan rapefugee and am sure the far left gubmint there will come down hard on them for protecting the tourists from further harm.
The EU is totally fucked imo. I won't travel there again in my lifetime most likely. Baghdad is safer. At least you know the dangers in the middle east.
BTW, Geneva's main train station is even WORSE!
In reply to The religion of peace… by Mementoil
Probably a case of rampant profiling.
Just because a muzzie's carrying a bloody knife...
In reply to That train station is a… by Never One Roach
Representative of the religion of peace that the EU embraces. Good luck with that.
In reply to Execute the mf's. by MARDUKTA
Stop the invaders. Vote for a new government in Germany and other globalists countries.
Snackbar! Europe is nice but would be so much nicer without Muslims.
and even better without "americans" sorry... people too dumb to see zog owning them...
In reply to Snackbar! by GodSpeed_00
"Motivated by extremism"? Absofuckinlutely! You'd have to be high to think otherwise.
When two dutch tourists get raped and killed in Florida by a bunch of drugged up gangbangers nobody would think its newsworthy.
Yeah, link me to that one. Drugged up gangbangers are actually pretty good at keeping their killing and raping to themselves.
In reply to When two dutch tourists get… by ludwigvmises
I thought they had a ban on knives there.
Another win for multikulti.
Danke Merkel.
Oh no! Our tourist wonderland, Europe, is threatened. Where else can spoiled-brat American Cunts and Fags go, so they can return to America with affected airs of high acculturation and sophistication? Where?
Big deal. The stabber was a severely oppressed minority and the stabees were disgusting white supremacist Nazis. The stabber was only standing his ground against white supremacy and the severe microaggressions that these evil white men attacked him with! It's a good thing that they have Judeo-communist gun control over in the Netherlands which prohibit decent white men from owning guns.
Oh well, the good news is that the Jewish media won't utter a peep about this so dumb white couch goyim won't get enraged by it.
Rumor has it that the New York Slimes editorial reported it slightly differently:
"Two white dogs wounded by oppressed refugee who suffers from mental duress from years of white Christian suppression."
In reply to Big deal. The stabber was a… by CompassionateC…
Spain: American Tourist Attacked By Nonwhite Migrants
https://voiceofeurope.com/2018/08/spain-is-becoming-the-third-world-ame…
Germany: "Refugee" Attackers Stabbed Chemnitz Victim 25 Times In Slaughter, Reveals AfD Parliamentarian
http://newobserveronline.com/germany-refugee-attackers-stabbed-chemnitz…
Belgium To Have Muslim Majority Within 12 Years
https://voiceofeurope.com/2018/05/pro-sharia-party-leader-belgium-will-…
Germany: Migrant Invasion Ruins German Town
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OrWCDEhjJYI
police investigated possible motives
Two American gay things holding hands in public? Or maybe licking each others face?