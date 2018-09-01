US Strategy In Syria: "Create Quagmires Until We Get What We Want"

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 09/01/2018 - 23:30

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,

In 2013, top Obama Administration officials described their policy in the Syrian War as one of keeping the war going. The administration wanted a big seat at the table for a political settlement, which officials clarified meant ensuring that the war kept going so that there was never a clear victor.

The Trump Administration seems to be slipping into that same destructive set of priorities in Syria. The Washington Post this week quoted an unnamed Administration official as saying that “right now, our job is to help create quagmires [for Russia and the Syrian regime] until we get what we want.”

As ever, what the US really wants is to have a dominant position in post-war negotiations, so they can dictate the form that post-war Syria takes. This means ensuring that the Syrian government doesn’t win the war outright.

That’s not as realistic as it once was, with the Assad government, backed by Russia, having retaken virtually all of the rebel-held territory except for a far north bastion in Idlib, dominated by al-Qaeda. This means the US now has to save al-Qaeda to keep the war going, which if we’re being honest has been a recurring undercurrent in US policy in Syria for years.

It is this desire that has the US repeatedly threatening Syria and warning them not to attack Idlib. It is this desire that is sparking almost daily US threats to intervene militarily if the Idlib offensive involves chemical weapons. Most importantly, it is this desire that has Russia very much believing media reports that the rebels could “stage” a fake chemical attack just to suck the US into the war, and be fairly confident it would work.

The US is, after all, constantly talking about an imminent chemical attack despite there being no reason to think Syria is poised to launch one. At times, US officials have privately conceded that there is no sign Syria is making any moves to even ready such weapons for the offensive. Yet several times a week, the US issues statements with allegations of a chemical plot featuring prominently, setting the stage for a reaction.

The Syrian War has been nearing its endgame for months now, with Israeli officials conceding it is all but over as far as they are concerned (while vowing not to honor any post-war deals). When a war is lost and a plan has failed, however, the US government is often the last to know, and that has them determined to drag the war on as long as possible.

benb Sat, 09/01/2018 - 23:32 Permalink

I'm sick of the war over the pipeline. What about all the suffering? What about all the killing? What about all the money down the toilet for endless conflict?

 

keep the basta… benb Sun, 09/02/2018 - 00:10 Permalink

 

The article is wrong. The northern side of the Euphrates river where most oil is and fertile land is held by the USA and its mates.

that means about a third of Syria still held by the USA and its funded groups.there are millions of Syrian people trapped.

there is an area north of Idlib up to the Turkish border with the Turkish forces.

then there is a big area down on the southeast against Jordan around el tanif with huge refugee camp and USA and Isis.

and right now there are 450 USA and uk funded white h3lmets helped by uk special forces who have brought in loads of chemical weapons to several places in Idlib.

there are hundreds of thousands trapped people and they are being forced to dig tunnels under and around Idlib right now, tunnels big enough for vehicles. 

israel just today for the fun of it bombed Damascus airport.

if you go to sputnik you can see the map.

what is amazing is the amount of country that has been taken back, the number of Syrians who have reconciled and got out from under outside control and have joined the Syrian army, the SAA.

and the billions of dollars of armaments, manufacturing devices including the chemical weapons factory underground in east ghouta, and the  appropriated food and medical stores given up by defeated militants. 

 

Yen Cross Sat, 09/01/2018 - 23:37 Permalink

 We all know the  numbers are complete "horse shit", but Trump saved the United States from some europeon theocracy?

 Europe is a fucking joke!

ZIRPdiggler Sat, 09/01/2018 - 23:37 Permalink

That last picture looks like Baltimore. Funny how the CIA leaves similar results every where it goes; whether it's because of MS-13 or the 'moderate rebels' they train.

dogismycopilot Sun, 09/02/2018 - 00:00 Permalink

The US has and is fucking up in the Middle East so bad you have to realize it is being DONE ON PURPOSE.

In South Iraq there is a new revolution brewing. The Basra province - which generates 90% of the oil income for the country of Iraq - is having a full scale mad max style break down as there is NO FUCKING WATER in the city of Basra and there are 20,000 plus people suffering from cholera and bacterial infections from the water. (Yet you are NOT going to hear about this on CNN or BBC.)

https://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/2018/08/iraq-basra-health-wa…

The Iranians are going to take over Basra if Trump doesn't pull his head out of his ass very soon. Jared is a fucking idiot and so is Brett McGurk-and-jerk.