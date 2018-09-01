US Strategy In Syria: "Create Quagmires Until We Get What We Want"

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,
In 2013, top Obama Administration officials described their policy in the Syrian War as one of keeping the war going. The administration wanted a big seat at the table for a political settlement, which officials clarified meant ensuring that the war kept going so that there was never a clear victor.
The Trump Administration seems to be slipping into that same destructive set of priorities in Syria. The Washington Post this week quoted an unnamed Administration official as saying that “right now, our job is to help create quagmires [for Russia and the Syrian regime] until we get what we want.”
As ever, what the US really wants is to have a dominant position in post-war negotiations, so they can dictate the form that post-war Syria takes. This means ensuring that the Syrian government doesn’t win the war outright.
That’s not as realistic as it once was, with the Assad government, backed by Russia, having retaken virtually all of the rebel-held territory except for a far north bastion in Idlib, dominated by al-Qaeda. This means the US now has to save al-Qaeda to keep the war going, which if we’re being honest has been a recurring undercurrent in US policy in Syria for years.
It is this desire that has the US repeatedly threatening Syria and warning them not to attack Idlib. It is this desire that is sparking almost daily US threats to intervene militarily if the Idlib offensive involves chemical weapons. Most importantly, it is this desire that has Russia very much believing media reports that the rebels could “stage” a fake chemical attack just to suck the US into the war, and be fairly confident it would work.
The US is, after all, constantly talking about an imminent chemical attack despite there being no reason to think Syria is poised to launch one. At times, US officials have privately conceded that there is no sign Syria is making any moves to even ready such weapons for the offensive. Yet several times a week, the US issues statements with allegations of a chemical plot featuring prominently, setting the stage for a reaction.
The Syrian War has been nearing its endgame for months now, with Israeli officials conceding it is all but over as far as they are concerned (while vowing not to honor any post-war deals). When a war is lost and a plan has failed, however, the US government is often the last to know, and that has them determined to drag the war on as long as possible.
Why doesn't Trump just start the process to try Obama for treason? Scared, I guess.
“It does not take a genius to figure out that the United States...
has no vital interests at stake in places like Syria, Libya and Iraq.
Who is driving the process and benefiting? Israel is clearly the intended
beneficiary..." – Philip Giraldi, Former CIA officer.
It's ALL for Apartheid Israhell.
Ardent and all the other screen names you use - I'm tired of your one trick spamming. Go masturbate over Israel someplace else. The Syrian disaster is about competing pipelines and to a much lesser degree control of the Jordan River so fuck off. You have mental problems.
no mention of the israeli attack on the air force base in damascus tonight.
Because starting the policy of prosecuting previous presidents for illegal behaviors will *always* put the one who does it in the crosshairs next. Illegal acts comes with the job.
I'm sick of the war over the pipeline. What about all the suffering? What about all the killing? What about all the money down the toilet for endless conflict?
The Illuminati say that they are all just useless eaters.
The article is wrong. The northern side of the Euphrates river where most oil is and fertile land is held by the USA and its mates.
that means about a third of Syria still held by the USA and its funded groups.there are millions of Syrian people trapped.
there is an area north of Idlib up to the Turkish border with the Turkish forces.
then there is a big area down on the southeast against Jordan around el tanif with huge refugee camp and USA and Isis.
and right now there are 450 USA and uk funded white h3lmets helped by uk special forces who have brought in loads of chemical weapons to several places in Idlib.
there are hundreds of thousands trapped people and they are being forced to dig tunnels under and around Idlib right now, tunnels big enough for vehicles.
israel just today for the fun of it bombed Damascus airport.
if you go to sputnik you can see the map.
what is amazing is the amount of country that has been taken back, the number of Syrians who have reconciled and got out from under outside control and have joined the Syrian army, the SAA.
and the billions of dollars of armaments, manufacturing devices including the chemical weapons factory underground in east ghouta, and the appropriated food and medical stores given up by defeated militants.
Well, Unlike all our DS/Neo-CON's, it looks like Vlad and Xi don't like pipes shoved up their friends asses. Fuck Benny and all his jets.
obama "peace prize" drone them until they puke
Strangely, I can imagine Harrison Ford and Richard Dreyfus driving down that street in a Spielberg movie. Syrian Graffiti.
We all know the numbers are complete "horse shit", but Trump saved the United States from some europeon theocracy?
Europe is a fucking joke!
That last picture looks like Baltimore. Funny how the CIA leaves similar results every where it goes; whether it's because of MS-13 or the 'moderate rebels' they train.
U.S. planning strikes:
https://www.rt.com/usa/437374-us-strike-target-list-syria/
Idlib:
https://www.rt.com/news/437200-syria-idlib-us-chemical/
U.S. trained militants planning Palmyra terrorist attacks:
https://www.rt.com/news/437405-syria-us-militants-attack/
Israeli's or Americans?:
https://www.rt.com/news/437423-syria-military-airport-explosion/
Last I heard it was American, with an ISIS flag on it.
Meet the new boss...
If their is a just God, the Evil Perps that have wrought all this death and destruction in Syria should have lightening bolts with their names on them.
The US has and is fucking up in the Middle East so bad you have to realize it is being DONE ON PURPOSE.
In South Iraq there is a new revolution brewing. The Basra province - which generates 90% of the oil income for the country of Iraq - is having a full scale mad max style break down as there is NO FUCKING WATER in the city of Basra and there are 20,000 plus people suffering from cholera and bacterial infections from the water. (Yet you are NOT going to hear about this on CNN or BBC.)
https://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/2018/08/iraq-basra-health-wa…
The Iranians are going to take over Basra if Trump doesn't pull his head out of his ass very soon. Jared is a fucking idiot and so is Brett McGurk-and-jerk.