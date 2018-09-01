"We Crashed, But It's Ok": Passenger Records Dramatic Video Of Russian Airplane Crash

Early on Saturday, more than 160 passengers and crew on a Russian Boeing 737 skidded off the end of a runway during a rough landing in the Russian city of Sochi, plunging into a river and exploding into flames.

All passengers and crew managed to escape, about 18 people received medical treatment, the Russian Health Ministry said in a statement, adding that rescue crews swiftly evacuated everyone from the plane.

“At the moment, there are 18 injured, including three children. There are no fatalities,” the ministry said in a statement. All 160 people on board were evacuated. The blaze has been put out, local emergency services said.

The inflatable chutes from the doors of the plane reportedly slow in opening, passengers said (Source/ Daily Mail/AP)

Some of those on board jumped from the wings of the plane to escape (Source/ Daily Mail/AP)

Dramatic images show the plane on fire after people had been evacuated from the runway in Sochi, Russia (Source/ Daily Mail/ east2west news)

Initial reports say one of the wings clipped the ground during landing in the bad weather (Source/ Daily Mail/ east2west news)

All passengers on-board the Boeing 737 plane escaped but one rescuer is said to have died from a heart attack (Source/ Daily Mail/ east2west news)

The Utair airline said Flight UT579 going from Moscow to Sochi had difficult landing due to poor weather. It took the aircraft two attempts to land, with strong wind and rain behind the first failed attempt.

On the second attempt, the pilots managed to land the plane but it overshot the runway, crashing through a barrier and plunging a dozen or so feet into a riverbed and caused the left engine to catch on fire, an Utair spokesman told RIA Novosti.

Early Saturday morning flames were extinguished (Source/ Air Crash)

Both wings broke and there was damage to the undercarriage (Source/ @JacdecNew)

Severe damage to the fuselage (Source/ @JacdecNew)

“There were 164 passengers and six crew on board. Sochi airport firefighters extinguished the flames and evacuated the people. There are no fatalities,” the air carrier said.

Utair said a joint investigation into the crash had been started with aviation authorities. At the time of the incident, there were no delays at the airport.

Passengers said after the impact, emergency inflatable chutes were deployed from the airplane’s exits. Some exits were blocked due to intense fire, so many passengers had to exit on the plane’s wing then jump to the ground.

The video shows the moment the plane erupted into flames, as a passenger using his smartphone caputed the aftermath.

“We crashed, but it’s OK, I guess,” a man can be heard saying in a short video minutes after the jet skidded into a riverbed. The video shows intense flames, as faint screams of distressed passengers can be heard in the background.

LaugherNYC Ethereal Sat, 09/01/2018 - 12:36 Permalink

I nominate this for the stupidest comment of the year,

"Plane crashes it's OK."

Inferior Russian pilots unable to land plane safely in bad weather. This is not OK. 

Russia has had about 10X the rate of fatal airline crashes than the US over the past 30 years. (The US operates 13X as many flights, and has had only 1.4X more fatalities)

This crash, involving one of the safest, best commercial aircraft, unlike the majority of Russian crashes which involve the garbage outdated aircraft Aeroflot and its followers put up in the sky, was 100% pilot error. It's great that no one was killed. But, it's not OK.

 

What the US would do is not cry and reach for their ESA's. They would have a thorough, painstaking review by the FAA, reconstructing and analyzing every single aspect of the accident, as well as every piece of the aircraft and its equipment, to learn the cause, and to educate pilots to be prepared for whatever led to this nearly tragic event.

Shrugging off a totally avoidable accident that could have cost dozens of families a loved one, knocking back a shot of vodka and saying "it's OK" is not what I would want any airline or national air safety administration to do. In flight school, we learn that every incident yields data and experience that makes us better pilots. Every human being, and most machines, make mistakes. They may not be tragedies, but they're not OK.

 

Consuelo Sat, 09/01/2018 - 11:35 Permalink

"The video shows the moment the plane erupted into flames, as a passenger using his smartphone caputed the aftermath."

 

Yeah, I would say that flight could probably be considered caput-ed...

Last of the Mi… Sat, 09/01/2018 - 11:38 Permalink

"Damage to the undercarriage" LOL, On another note, it looks like one of the photos is showing something lighting off at what used to be the tip of the right wing. Fuel spilling out, I would guess. I wonder what lit it off. At any rate, glad the got out. If I had been there a few of them would have a New Balance foot insignia on their faces and heads although I would try to apologize later. 

ztack3r Bastiat Sat, 09/01/2018 - 12:42 Permalink

I love how never those debuking show about 911 conspiracies address the big fatty : WTC 7 !!!

silverstein + esptein + trump + guiliani + hrc + mccain... what, they are only one team banging the american people all the way to our enslavement? how could it be?

Thom Paine Sat, 09/01/2018 - 11:51 Permalink

I would keep these pilots.

They have received training that you can get no other way.

 

"Ladies and gentlemen, do not worry. We have successfully crashed in the past"