Were Soviet "Mind Control" Weapons Used To Carry Out Mysterious US Embassy Attacks?

When the team of US doctors and scientists who examined the nearly three dozen US
"diplomats" spies targeted by mysterious sonic attacks in Cuba and China published a largely inconclusive paper about their findings back in March, one of the most intriguing geopolitical mysteries in recent memory appeared to hit a dead end.
But more than six months later - and with barely more than two months to go until the midterm elections - the New York Times has clearly spotted an opportunity to revive the story (anything to sell a few newspapers, right?), but this time, with an irresistible, and extremely topical, twist.
According to what the NYT describes as a "secretive group of elite scientists" whom the federal government consults on matters of security, what were initially believed to be sonic attacks actually weren't that at all. In fact, these scientists (and, as per the implication, the intelligence community) now believe the symptoms suffered by the victims are consistent with concentrated microwave attacks.
And guess which world leader has worked hard to bolster his country's relationships with both Cuba and China while pouring resources into research on exactly these types of psychoactive weapons?
The answer? Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Before the birth of modern Russia, the Soviet Union (where Putin honed his spycraft chops as a KGB agent) was believed to have developed microwave weapons, which the superpower's military hoped to use as a covert weapon (and also as a tool for mind control).
Decades ago, American scientist Allan Frey discovered that concentrated microwaves could, when directed at the human head, create psychic sounds and sensations - a phenomenon that was later named the Frey effect. When precisely manipulated, the waves could produce the illusion of loud noises (ringing, buzzing, grinding) similar to the symptoms described by the American diplomats.
But while Frey's research was largely ignored in the US, the Soviet Union took a keen interest, as the NYT recounts.
The Soviets took notice. Not long after his initial discoveries, Mr. Frey said, he was invited by the Soviet Academy of Sciences to visit and lecture. Toward the end, in a surprise, he was taken outside Moscow to a military base surrounded by armed guards and barbed-wire fences.
"They had me visiting the various labs and discussing the problems," including the neural impacts of microwaves, Mr. Frey recalled. "I got an inside look at their classified program."
Moscow was so intrigued by the prospect of mind control that it adopted a special terminology for the overall class of envisioned arms, calling them psychophysical and psychotronic.
Soviet research on microwaves for "internal sound perception," the Defense Intelligence Agency warned in 1976, showed great promise for "disrupting the behavior patterns of military or diplomatic personnel."
Furtively, globally, the threat grew.
The National Security Agency gave Mark S. Zaid, a Washington lawyer who routinely gets security clearances to discuss classified matters, a statement on how a foreign power built a weapon "designed to bathe a target’s living quarters in microwaves, causing numerous physical effects, including a damaged nervous system."
Mr. Zaid said a N.S.A. client of his who traveled there watched in disbelief as his nervous system later unraveled, starting with control of his fingers.
And just in case you had any lingering doubts, here's a photo of Putin with Cuban leader Raul Castro.
With the arms race in full swing, the US military eventually took an interest in the Frey effect as it sought to match the Soviets in the development of psychological methods and mind control.
The lead inventor said the research team had "experimentally demonstrated” that the “signal is intelligible.” As for the invention’s uses, an Air Force disclosure form listed the first application as “Psychological Warfare.”
The Navy sought to paralyze. The Frey effect was to induce sounds powerful enough to cause painful discomfort and, if needed, leave targets unable to move. The weapon, the Navy noted, would have a "low probability of fatalities or permanent injuries."
In a twist, the 2003 contract was awarded to microwave experts who had emigrated to the United States from Russia and Ukraine.
Here's some more background on Frey's research that explores in greater detail how he discovered what's become known as the "microwave auditory effect:"
Mr. Frey, a biologist, said he stumbled on the acoustic effect in 1960 while working for General Electric’s Advanced Electronics Center at Cornell University. A man who measured radar signals at a nearby G.E. facility came up to him at a meeting and confided that he could hear the beam’s pulses - zip, zip, zip.
Intrigued, Mr. Frey traveled to the man’s workplace in Syracuse and positioned himself in a radar beam. "Lo," he recalled, "I could hear it, too."
Mr. Frey’s resulting papers - reporting that even deaf people could hear the false sounds - founded a new field of study on radiation’s neural impacts. Mr. Frey’s first paper, in 1961, reported that power densities 160 times lower than "the standard maximum safe level for continuous exposure" could induce the sonic delusions.
His second paper, in 1962, pinpointed the brain’s receptor site as the temporal lobes, which extend beneath the temples. Each lobe bears a small region - the auditory cortex - that processes nerve signals from the outer and inner ears.
Investigators raced to confirm and extend Mr. Frey’s findings. At first they named the phenomenon after him, but eventually called it the microwave auditory effect and, in time, more generally, radio-frequency hearing.
The exact mechanics of the phenomenon remain unexplained, but scientists believe it has something to do with the temporal lobe.
Of course, as the NYT readily admits, the Russia connection is pure conjecture. The State Department said it hasn't identified a culprit. But the case is full of unanswered questions - and, for what it's worth, Frey, now an octogenarian, told the NYT that Russian involvement is certainly possible. Russia, Frey says, may have been deliberately trying to undermine the blossoming detente between the US and Cuba (though that wouldn't explain the attacks on the US consulate in China).
At his home outside Washington, Mr. Frey, the scientist who uncovered the neural phenomenon, said federal investigators have questioned him on the diplomatic riddle and that microwave radiation is considered a possible cause.
Mr. Frey, now 83, has traveled widely and long served as a contractor and a consultant to a number of federal agencies. He speculated that Cubans aligned with Russia, the nation’s longtime ally, might have launched microwave strikes in attempts to undermine developing ties between Cuba and the United States.
"It’s a possibility," he said at his kitchen table. "In dictatorships, you often have factions that think nothing of going against the general policy if it suits their needs. I think that’s a perfectly viable explanation."
And that may be - but it's certainly a pretty thin peg to hang a 3,000-word feature on.
But that obvious fact apparently didn't faze the editors at the NYT. After all - as we've learned time and time again in recent years - Russia is the primary suspect by default.
Indeed, as the NYT has so eloquently explained, this too is Putin's fault.
Comments
As opposed to the trauma based mind control used by the CIA?
"Were Soviet "Mind Control" Weapons Used To Carry Out Mysterious US Embassy Attacks?"
No, as that would imply US government staff have minds.
In reply to As opposed to trauma based… by Chad Thunderfist
I would rather target the evil, dual-passport minds in DC instead of some disposable clerks in embassies.
Yeah, don't worry, no ambassador was harm in the show.
In reply to "Were Soviet "Mind Control"… by HowdyDoody
So now the Russians want to annoy American Diplomats?
Makes no sense.
In reply to I would rather target the… by beemasters
Mind control? Is that controlling the mind or mind if you're controlled?
In reply to So now the Russians want to… by Slippery Slope
How about the mysterious bomb-based hearing effect frequently delivered by the United Satans to poor predominantly Muslim nations?
In reply to Mind control? by ItsAllBollocks
"NYT describes as a "secretive group of elite scientists" whom the federal government consults on matters of security..."
The NY Times must be referring to the Aliens at Area 51
👽
In reply to How about the mysterious… by bismillah
All I know is I feel safer wearing my RF shielded baseball cap.
https://www.amazon.com/Shielded-Protection-against-Radio-Frequency-Radi…
In reply to "NYT describes as a … by AlaricBalth
Soviet Mind Control Techniques?
Nice try, but the Soviet Union died over 25 years ago at the hands of the US CIA... You'll have to do better with your next boogieman story...
In reply to All I know is I feel safer… by Mr. Universe
that is what i wrote 3 months ago:
https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/11717480#comment-11717480
i am not sure that they figured out the physics of this attack as they really could not figure out the cuban embassy attack yet.
i think it is rather caused by microwaves instead of acoustic (or sonic) waves. causing hidden brain damages with sonic waves that get attenuated thru walls is impossible. however if you modulate a microwave with acoustic frequencies the attacked persons think they are hearing something (the acoustic modulation frequency) as a side effect when the acoustic modulated E-field vector is strong enough within the brain thus exciting the brain auditory nerves with the same frequency.
the damage however can easily be caused by the high-power microwave (HPM) itself. you know against what HPMs are also used? e.g. for blinding RADAR and RF spying equipment as used in these embassies:-)
ACTIO = REACTIO!
In reply to Soviet Mind Control… by Keyser
...
In reply to Soviet Mind Control… by Keyser
The real mind control is getting gullible idiots to believe this cockamamie fairytale. Wait, it was the NYT? - parochial, regional, know-nothing hicks, by the standards of the rest of the world.
If it's supposed to be "the fault of a malicious ex-rabid-commie leader", then that would more likely point to some other countries that fit the bill more accurately, not Russia. Perhaps that's a path the NYT would be unwise to head down.
In reply to Mind control? by ItsAllBollocks
Don't have to make sense, Madcow & the War Crazies will blast it 24/7 anyway.
Turn off yer teevee, save yer sanity.
In reply to So now the Russians want to… by Slippery Slope
"Trauma-based"--nice
In reply to As opposed to trauma based… by Chad Thunderfist
Of course, as the NYT readily admits, the Russia connection is pure conjecture.
By tomorrow, indisputable fact.
Considering every US Embassy has at least one Rhode & Schwarz spectrum analyzer, I doubt it would be a guess
So tin foil hats to the rescue? No, I mean literally, as a protection from microwaves...
sure its not all the dope these guys are doing? Only proves more and more that Americans are a dumb as fence posts.
but fence posts serve their purpose and Americans serve their masters...
In reply to sure its not all the dope… by Mewa
May have occurred in China as well from what I have read.
Safe as Radium tea
If would be interesting to know if the Russians are able to aim these weapons at the DNC.
This is one of the things the 5G towers are being used for now. The psychopaths control freaks and cowards have been testing it out and using it on a variety of targets and aren't limited to any one alleged nation It is regularly used on the public including targeted individuals
Bravo! Glad you brought this up.
It wasn't Russians testing because they would have tested it on places that wouldn't lead to a possible major war. So blaming Russia is a nonstarter.
More likely is that the State Department secretly began using 5G. They would have kept it a secret because they would want to maintain a technological edge unbeknownst to their targets.
After it happened they would continue to keep it a secret to prevent a collapse of the economy. 5G is a multitrillion dollar opportunity, or so they think. Bad news like that would absolutely crush the economy.
But 5G is a killer technology. It makes people sick - often quickly with unusual symptoms such as those experienced at the Embassy and the Consulate in China. Ringing in ears, hearing voices, and getting headaches are but three of many symptoms.
The industry needs to install special ceramic bricks on each cell mast before it gets turned on again. This could save the technology by quelling the bad ions it generates and would save the industry billions on their electric bills as well.
In reply to This is one of the things… by Quadruple_Rainbow
The New York Slimes!
You have to be kidding ZH....
Decades Ago ?
gonna take some real spin to get that one up into the modern age.
rest assure somebody will come up with a 10$ receiver, demodulater that will show the world the subliminal message enclosed, and waste a trillion dollar spy research project.
No.
So hang on there, Hoss. We're gonna shoot some microwaves into your melon, but don't you worry.
It leaves targets unable to move, and has a "low probability of fatalities or permanent injuries."
What evil bastard came up with that idea? It doesn't leave me reassured.
The article does not mention that Canadian diplomatic staff in Cuba were also affected in the same way. The two embassies are not that close and there would be little motive for Russia to target Canada.
https://globalnews.ca/news/3956401/eight-canadians-sickened-in-mysterio…
As an aside, I just started watching Wormwood, the Errol Morris documentary on Netflix. The series is based on the real life of a scientist, Frank Olson, who participated in the (then) secret CIA government biological warfare program MKUltra. Now I am wondering if Russian mind control induced me to watch it.
It wasn't Russians testing because they would have tested it on places that wouldn't lead to a possible major war. So blaming Russia is a nonstarter.
More likely is that the State Department secretly began using 5G. They would have kept it a secret because they would want to maintain a technological edge unbeknownst to their targets. After it happened they would continue to keep it a secret to prevent a collapse of the economy. 5G is a multitrillion dollar opportunity, or so they think. Bad news like that would absolutely crush the economy.
But 5G is a killer technology. It makes people sick - often quickly with unusual symptoms such as those experienced at the Embassy and the Consulate in China. Ringing in ears, hearing voices, and getting headaches are but three of many symptoms.
The industry needs to install special ceramic bricks on each cell mast before it gets turned on again. This could save the technology by quelling the bad ions it generates and would save the industry billions on their elctric bills as well.
“Friendly fire.”
Bad, bad Ruskies! You've been sanctioned! No more Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande twerking videos for you!
Bad, bad Ruskies! You've been sanctioned! No more Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande twerking videos for you!
I wonder if they attempted to modulate the wave as in create sound waves as intelligible speech within the microwaves. I'll bet it possible.
This information about using microwaves as a weapon has been public information for so long that the "Clock Boy" or your mother in law could have built one in the basement. Russkies? Maybe. Cuban Intelligence? Maybe. Red Chinee Intelligence? Maybe. Insert any Arab nation name here? Maybe. Non-state actors? Maybe. Who the fuck knows. I do know that the NYT is a worthless, lying rag.