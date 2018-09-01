Which Companies Have The Highest Gross Profit Per Employee?

Submitted by Priceonomics
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index, “S&P 500” includes the 500 largest American companies by market value listed on the NYSE or NASDAQ stock exchanges. In 2017, the S&P 500 index number increased by 22% from 2016-2017. S&P 500 companies generated $11 trillion in combined revenue and employed more than 25 million people worldwide.
As a follow up to the report we published previously (What Industry Has The Highest Revenue Per Employee?), we ranked the companies by Gross Profit Per Employee (GPPE), exploring how efficiently they leverage human capital after direct product costs (Cost of Goods Sold) have been deducted. We also look at the Gross Profit per employee for tech companies like Facebook, Google, and Apple.
Note: Real estate investment trusts (REITs) were excluded from the rankings, resulting in 439 companies in total remaining.
Energy is the sector with the highest GPPE (it was also the sector with the highest Revenue Per Employee). Financial and Healthcare companies remained high on the list, while Industrials, Materials, and Consumer Discretionary continue to perform the worst.
The table below shows the top 50 companies in the S&P 500 ranked by GPPE in 2017:
The Top 50 includes ten Energy and eleven Healthcare companies. Insurance provider Brighthouse Financial topped the GPPE ranking. Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences and Celgene, and Altria Group, a Tobacco company, were the runner-ups.
In Revenue Per Employee, pharmaceutical supplier AmerisourceBergen was ranked second, but for GPPE, the company drops into 192nd place, having a gross margin of only 3%, and GPPE of $227,300.
Compared to Revenue Per Employee, GPPE brings Technology companies, including Facebook and Apple, significantly higher the rankings. Due to their low cost of revenue, Verisign, Alphabet, Mastercard, Broadcom, and Intuit all appear in the Top 50.
By grouping the companies into different sectors, we computed the average GPPE for each sector.
Energy remains the sector with the highest Gross Profit Per Employee, as well as Revenue Per Employee. Financials moved higher in the ranking due to a high average sector Gross Margin of 67%.
We also looked at the ten lowest performing companies in the S&P 500, based on Gross Profit Per Employee:
Looking at the bottom of the GPPE rankings: Consumer Discretionary companies Chipotle, Ross, and Darden Restaurants all generated less than $25K gross profit per employee. Consulting firms, Accenture and Cognizant, remained on the list due to large employee growth for the past few years and low gross margin.
Now we focus solely on the TMT sector, looking at the top 20 tech companies by Gross Profit Per Employee:
Facebook tops the list with a high gross margin of 87%. Payment network companies, Visa and Mastercard, also appear in the Top 5. Interestingly, all companies on this ranking have a Gross Margin of 50% or more.
Key takeaways:
- The Energy sector has the highest Gross Profit Per Employee, as well as Revenue Per Employee.
- More Tech companies appeared in the Top 50 on GPPE vs. Revenue Per Employee due to high gross margins in the tech sector.
Comments
Fuckin greedy cunts
wouldn't highest net profit per employee be more pertinent?
In reply to Fuckin greedy cunts by newboy
Good old rent seekers
It's not health care ...it's BIG PHARMA
As Jeff Bezos CEO of Amazon likes to say, "your margin is our opportunity". In other words, once Amazon really get's rolling, the party will be over for all these cocksuckers...
If so, the only reason would be the too-d*****-thick traffic. It reduces any feeling of pleasure and freedom in shopping in-person.
In reply to As Jeff Bezos CEO of Amazon… by ThunderStruck
Zukerfuck the Clown had better find a really good "drilling company"muskdrilling>>>>because the joke is on the fakebook inventor.
Spy organizations should be excluded.
Union members in the United States earn significantly more than non-union workers. Over the four-year period between 2004 and 2007, unionized workers’ wages were on average 11.3 percent higher than non-union workers with similar characteristics. That means that, all else equal, American workers that join a union will earn 11.3 percent more—or $2.26 more per hour in 2008 dollars—than their otherwise identical non-union counterparts.
Before the 1980s, productivity gains and workers wages moved in tandem. As workers produced more per hour, they saw an increase in their earnings. Yet wages and productivity growth have decoupled since the late 1970s. Looking from 1980 to 2008, nationwide worker productivity grew by 75.0 percent, while workers’ inflation-adjusted average wages increased by only 22.6 percent, which means that workers were compensated for only 30.2 percent of their productivity gains.
But everyone hates unions, because members make moar money than non-union workers, Jealousy disguised as social justice. Ya got what ya wanted, less of that profit pie.
Lazy big government union members and their union bosses make more earn significantly more than most workers because taxpayer funds are funneled as payoffs to their DemocRAT plantation masters.
In reply to Union members in the United… by Justin Case