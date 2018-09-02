Americans Are Grilling More Steaks For Labor Day In The "Greatest Economy Ever"

As consumer confidence explodes to an 18-year high, not seen since the dot-com bubble, Americans feel like they have got more money. Despite negative real wage growth for the bottom 90 percent, and consumer credit exploding higher as credit card debt hits record highs, the artificial feeling of the “greatest economy ever” could be seen in the demand for premium steaks.
The appearance of a bustling economy thanks to second-quarter growth numbers inflated by shifts in consumption to avoid upcoming tariffs and low unemployment in the gig-economy has sparked consumer demand for beef this summer, typically considered a delicacy food too many.
A few months back, we reported a mountain of meat is building in U.S. cold-storage facilities, spurred by a surge in production and President Trump’s trade war that is pressuring foreign demand.
More than 2.5 billion pounds of meat from beef, hog, poultry, and turkey are being stockpiled in cold-storage warehouses across the country amid trade disputes with major U.S. meat exporters. Federal data in July showed record meat levels which has sent the industry into a dangerous deflationary trend.
Deflation in meat prices have triggered increased consumer demand, but not at levels that are in pace with record production of chickens and hogs. The excess supply is generally exported to Mexico and China—among the biggest foreign buyers of U.S. meat — have both recently slapped tariffs on U.S. hog products in response to President Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum, and other items. Industry officials told the WSJ that U.S. hams, chops and livers have become more expensive in international markets, coupled with a strong dollar weighing on local currencies, which has dramatically reduced demand for U.S. meats.
America’s meat industry production is rapidly filling up the specialized warehouses built to store meat. “We are packed full,” said Joe Rumsey, president of Arkansas-based Zero Mountain Inc.
Record supplies of chicken and pork in the U.S., and spot prices at 3 to 4-year lows has overwhelmed demand. Companies including Tyson Foods Inc. and Sanderson Farms Inc. have recently said with meat prices in decline, Americans have been gravitating towards beef products — putting pressure on the poultry industry.
“Margins for retailers are great, and consumers are back into beef now that prices are better,” said Will Sawyer, an economist at Greenwood Village, Colorado-based CoBank, who spoke with Bloomberg. “Chicken, which had been the recession special for so long, is having to take a back seat to the more pricey protein.”
Bloomberg believes Americans’ increased demand for burgers and steaks partly because they have been deprived.
“A drought caused ranchers to reduce herds to a six-decade low in 2014, and beef prices shot up to an all-time high. The meat was so expensive it forced consumers to cut back, with consumption declining to the lowest since the 1970s. Now, even with cheaper prices and bigger supplies, demand still hasn’t bounced back to where it was before the recession, Sawyer said. That means there’s still plenty of room for increased buying,” said Bloomberg.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, beef consumption among Americans will rise 1.4 percent this year to 57.7 pounds on a per-capita basis. Government officials forecast that demand will grow to 58.7 pounds next year.
Hedge funds have taken notice of the latest beef craze. As of August 28, professionals had a cattle net-long position of 62,165 futures and options, according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
Gary Morrison, a commodity researcher Urner Barry, told Bloomberg that increased demand by retailers with good margins have allowed them to discount prices for fancier cuts of meat — allowing consumer demand to perk up.
As Labor Day grillers fill up their propane tanks and prepare their backyards for American festivities, the deflationary collapse in meat prices via record stockpiles in cold storage facilities has been remarkably beneficial to the broke American consumer.
So is surging beef demand really a symbol of a roaring economy, or is it that a deflationary collapse in prices has found the sweet spot (equilibrium) of where beef is now affordable once more?
Comments
Hot dog economy for most families.
Pffft, just get the kobe steaks with EBT.
In reply to Hot dog economy for most… by Pollygotacracker
EBT EBT MY EBT.....
Digital titty balls at the strip club and walmart steaks for din din
In reply to Pffft, just get the kobe… by 813kml
I welcome the drop in price. But it looks like the supply / inventory increase was largely in 2015
In reply to EBT EBT MY EBT..... Digital… by IridiumRebel
Maybe they anticipate a runup in feed prices too.
In reply to I welcome the drop in price… by JimmyJones
Fake economy just like hot dogs are fake meat
In reply to Pffft, just get the kobe… by 813kml
Home equity loan steaks.
In reply to Hot dog economy for most… by Pollygotacracker
That's what it would take to eat these regularly...Saw a chef recommending these, looked 'em up this morning....Sheeeiiit!
https://www.allenbrothers.com/allen-brothers-natural-beef-bone-in-strip…
In reply to Home equity loan steaks. by TheSilentMajority
Let them eat cake.
In reply to Hot dog economy for most… by Pollygotacracker
In the great Depression people still found enough money to treat themselves to small luxeries
when shit gets so bad you have to treat yourself, to let you know you're still alive.
In my family they didn't. There was NO money.
In reply to In the great Depression… by Dragon HAwk
We've borrowed the "greatest economy ever" from our future generations.
You must have skipped over that paragraph, which explained the GREAT unemployment numbers as a byproduct of the gig economy. Anyone working piecework contracts at $25 a pop—making $500 per month, with twice-as-high SS taxation (15.3%) on every $25—is counted as “employed,” even though rent for a one-room apartment is $900 per month in a low-cost-rent city.
In reply to We've borrowed the "greatest… by Jamesf1010
I highly doubt most of those gig workers making $25 a pop are reporting their income to proper authorities. Only those working for corporate entities like Uber/Lyft/AirBnB get stuck in that trap.
In reply to You must have skipped over… by Endgame Napoleon
Not reporting cash income is why so many Pakis open convenience stores, my Paki friend tells me.
Indians do it with hotels.
Crackers do it with a/c repair, auto repair, etc.
In reply to I highly doubt most of those… by GotGalt
Good for them. Fuck income taxes.
In reply to Not reporting cash income is… by 847328_3527
The calm before the economic storm of unseen proportions, enjoy those sulfites and low grade beef before the end comes.
I eat steak whenever I want.
I'm White and I'm lovin' it.
Strange to say, but despite the reported meat glut the price of steaks at my local supermarket are now higher than they ever have been before. I was well aware of the glut so I walked into the store the other day expecting a moderate drop, only to be accosted by prices that, let us just say, were rather unreasonable. I think the company figured people would buy steaks for Labor Day no matter what , so they gouged the price as a way to capture some quick revenue, meat gluts be damned.
Get fucked at the butcher.
Get fucked at the pumps.
But hey, it's still a day off and they never jack the price of beer.
In reply to Strange to say, but despite… by GooseShtepping Moron
Most of the meat is injected with pink slime so don't eat too much. Same with the deli meats. That's why the store brands are so much cheaper; they are injected with salt solutions.
In reply to Strange to say, but despite… by GooseShtepping Moron
I agree.
That's why when you open a blister pack of "sliced roast beef" the initial reaction is "this smells like cat shit."
In reply to Most of the meat is injected… by 847328_3527
We all have expensive taste and a credit card. In Canada lean ground beef peaked at $14.40 a kilo a couple of years a go, and is now down to $10.98 a kilo.
The prime cuts hit all time highs every year and have not come down except for sale prices.
In reply to Strange to say, but despite… by GooseShtepping Moron
Invest in Cosco...
Got 3 USDA PRIME Ribeye for about $52. These succulent, thick little fuckers are the most amazing thing i have ever seen.Dip in olive oil, bacon lard, salt and pepper, dab of old bay and i feel like a trillionaire in a top hat. Threw em on the grill...Medium rare.. Shit just melted in my mouth
Beef is "mystery meat" cuz you always will get pieces that are tough and impossible to chew unless you have wolf's teeth - I prefer pork, especially the feral/wild hogs I hunt - always tender, juicy and full of flavor, you can even chew pork comfortably with dentures.
But I have curly hair.
In reply to Beef is "mystery meat" cuz… by InnVestuhrr
A photo of hot dogs and burgers on the grill as part of a steak story? Couldn't find anyone grilling a steak in this thriving economy?
Nah, just showing what John Q Public eats on the other 364 days a year.
In reply to A photo of hot dogs and… by RubberJohnny
A good steak is 5-7 times more expensive than ground beef.
In reply to Nah, just showing what John… by boattrash
My beloved better half brought us some Prime Porterhouse goodness. A steak, corn on cob, and baked tater will make life great! I hope I don't die before I finish my meal. Damn communist live to fuck up great days like the one she has planned for us.
Sod all to do with commies. Big corporations own you and the government. Enjoy your steak as when the US economy implodes it might be hard to get.
In reply to My beloved better half… by GoldmanSax