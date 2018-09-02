"Anatomy Of A Fusion Smear": WSJ Exposes Dirty Tactics Of "Steele Dossier" Firm

The Wall Street Journal editorial board has thrown one of their former journalists, Glenn Simpson, completely under the bus over his firm's political hit-jobs for hire - including feeding twice-demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr damaging "misinformation" in the Trump-Russia investigation.
Now we’re learning how this misinformation got around, and the evidence points to Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS, the outfit that financed the infamous Steele dossier. -WSJ
***
Anatomy of a Fusion Smear
Democrats and their media friends made false claims about a lawyer.
Cleta Mitchell is a top campaign-finance lawyer in Washington, D.C. This year she’s also been the target of a political and media smear that reveals some of the nastiness at work in the allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
A partner at Foley & Lardner, Ms. Mitchell was astonished to find herself dragged into the Russia investigation on March 13 when Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee issued an interim report. They wrote that they still wanted to interview “key witnesses,” including Ms. Mitchell, who they claimed was “involved in or may have knowledge of third-party political outreach from the Kremlin to the Trump campaign, including persons linked to the National Rifle Association (NRA).”
Two days later the McClatchy news service published a story with the headline “NRA lawyer expressed concerns about group’s Russia ties, investigators told.” The story cited two anonymous sources claiming Congress was investigating Ms. Mitchell’s worries that the NRA had been “channeling Russia funds into the 2016 elections to help Donald Trump.”
Ms. Mitchell says none of this is true. She hadn’t done legal work for the NRA in at least a decade, had zero contact with it in 2016, and had spoken to no one about its actions. She says she told this to McClatchy, which published the story anyway.
Now we’re learning how this misinformation got around, and the evidence points to Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS, the outfit that financed the infamous Steele dossier. New documents provided to Congress show that Mr. Simpson, a Fusion co-founder, was feeding information to Justice Department official Bruce Ohr. In an interview with House investigators this week, Mr. Ohr confirmed he had known Mr. Simpson for some time, and passed at least some of his information along to the FBI.
In handwritten notes dated Dec. 10, 2016 that the Department of Justice provided to Congress and were transcribed for us by a source, Mr. Ohr discusses allegations that Mr. Simpson made to him in a conversation. The notes read: “A Russian senator (& mobster) . . . [our ellipsis] may have been involved in funneling Russian money to the NRA to use in the campaign. An NRA lawyer named Cleta Mitchell found out about the money pipeline and was very upset, but the election was over.”
A spokesman for Adam Schiff, ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, says the “Minority did not speak with Mr. Simpson or Fusion GPS about this,” though he declined to disclose who named Ms. Mitchell. Our sources say they can’t remember Ms. Mitchell coming up in any of the documents collected or witness interviews conducted for the investigation. So how did Mr. Schiff get his tip? Fusion’s media friends? Mr. Ohr? The FBI? Fusion GPS and Mr. Simpson did not answer a request for comment.
Ms. Mitchell says the fallout for her goes beyond inconvenience and a false allegation. Mr. Schiff’s team in May sent her a letter demanding testimony and documents, though no one in Mr. Schiff’s office alerted her before naming her in an official document.
She received similar demands from Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, who wanted Ms. Mitchell to turn over records related to “the transfer of money, or anything of value” between her and several Russians. After Ms. Mitchell in May responded that she had no information related to any of those Russians and accused the committee of being duped by “Glenn Simpson & Co.,” she heard nothing more.
But social media attacks on her haven’t ended. “That allegation impugns my ethical integrity and professional reputation,” she says, one reason she’s calling for Mr. Simpson to be prosecuted for lying to a federal official.
The Russian collusion accusations ginned up by Fusion at the behest of a law firm working for the Clinton campaign haven’t been corroborated despite two years of investigations. But no one should forget the smears that they and their media mouthpieces peddled along the way.
Comments
Just look at the guys.
Bloody losers.
All of them.
loser is one thing. going to jail for conspiracy is something else altogether.
other shoe, meet drop...
In reply to Just look at the guys… by swissthinker
Meanwhile.....the real scandal is here.
Fucking bury McShitstain already...
In reply to loser is one thing. going to… by vaporland
To know this Russian shit is a total democrat, deep state lie is look how high profile Mueller attorney thug Andrew Weisman worked hand in hand with Bruce Ohr, Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS before joining Mueller's hit team.....
End the fucking charade.....!
In reply to Meanwhile.....the real… by IridiumRebel
Stan, what I find curious is that this article states "Fusion GPS financed" the dossier... wrong answer Hans- the cunt hillary and the dnc cunts financed it, thru Fusion
In reply to To know this Russian shit is… by Stan522
yea yea yea ... glenn simpson MADE the WH, FBI, NSC, NSA, State Dept and CIA wiretap, lie, leak, unmask, send spies, and collude to de-legitimize Trump's election.
Got it.
In reply to Stan, what I find curious is… by max_is_leering
It's about time.
In reply to yea yea yea ... glenn… by pc_babe
These Fusion and DOJ idiots must have been on crack when they came up with some of this stuff.
WHY would Russia want Americans to be armed? Since when did they encourage an armed population?
If Russians fund any groups they're those who scream to REPEAL the 2nd amendment, not defend it.
In reply to Meanwhile.....the real… by IridiumRebel
This only happens to those not well connected, members of the club etc... such as this shows with Mossad: https://www.sott.net/article/394967-Victor-Ostrovsky-on-Mossads-manipulation-of-the-world
In reply to loser is one thing. going to… by vaporland
My prediction is that Glenn Simpson will be learning the proper way to toss big Bubbas salad while accommodating Leroy's cock with his fat ass before 2019 is over. What a fucking piece of shit.
In reply to Just look at the guys… by swissthinker
We only hope. This thing has been going on for some time. It amazes me how few people are even aware of it. Fuckers did a great job of suppression.
In reply to My prediction is that Glenn… by chubbar
Americans are angry none of these criminals has been indicted. Even the "in your face" ones.
Not one.
In reply to We only hope. This thing has… by notfeelinthebern
A fusion smear eh? Is that like a brown spotted skid mark in the drawers ?
Yeah, kind of like John McCain's legacy.
In reply to A fusion smear eh? Is that… by Giant Meteor
Or Hillary's Pap Smear.
Seriously, what could be more disgusting than that?
In reply to Yeah, kind of like John… by navy62802
Mr Simpson is on the non-prosecutable side of the Mueller investigation.
She should sue Simpson for $10 million for defamation of character, and force the discovery process.
In reply to Mr Simpson is on the non… by Cardinal Fang
If she started a gofundme and said she'd use the money for this, I'd contribute
In reply to She should sue Simpson for … by 11b40
Yep, better yet, find some co-plaintiffs and kick his ass around the block. It is the only thing this scumbags swamp-dwellers will understand. Shine that bright light hard and watch them scurry to the dark corners of the kitchen. Then get the roach spray.
In reply to She should sue Simpson for … by 11b40
Burr is a useless as tits on a bull.
Burr spends all his time sucking Warner's dick.
In reply to Burr is a useless as tits on… by 1970SSNova396
How long till she slaps Chimpson with a slander suit?
How long till she slaps Chimpson with a slander suit?
I'm disgusted by these traitors...
JAIL!
Do the Rosenberg thing...I don't see much difference.
In reply to JAIL! by bigkahuna
If Jeff Sessions wasn't compromised/sold out to the deep state there would already be a 2nd special counsel and Mueller would be out of a job!
All this shit is amounting to now is the red team looking more and more ridiculous for two years worth of pathetic lack of oversight and the bitch-slappings from 17 angry democrats.
In reply to If Jeff Sessions wasn't… by lester1
Two ... One to root out corruptions at the FBI/DOJ and other to investigate Clinton Foundation/Uranium One
In reply to If Jeff Sessions wasn't… by lester1
Three...The murder of LaVoy Finicum, and the false imprisonment/attempted railroading of the Bundy and Hammond family members by BLM/DOJ/FBI/OSP Officials
(Granted, these could come up in the Uranium One Case, as they are connected)
In reply to Two ... One to root out… by Bear
Thread by thread the lie is unraveled
You can Simpson/Fusion/Orbis/Steele/Miller/Ohr/DNC/HRC all you like but
WHO
was hired to put the authentic KGB-speak touches to Pissgate?
SERGEI SKRIPAL. Remember him?
Testify to Congress, or DOA?
I don't think I have ever hated anyone ... but these misanthropes are pressing my limits
lol as if the WSJ did not run with it?
Such old news. All of this has been known for over a year.
If you can plant a false story well, enough people will get confused as to original source and an even greater number will truly believe the story as if a fact. Read once about the Lizzie Borden trial and it told of her planting the tale of her step mother receiving a note about being called away to care for an unknown sick person. Before long all immediately present thought it was true when in actuality her stepmother lay dead in an upstairs room, and after several people mentioned it to others in questioning, all became confused as to the original source. It took quite some time and effort to finally find out who was the actual fabricator of the story; the sublime clusterfuck, as it were.
Ask Not what the Swamp can do for you....
Ask what you can do for the Swamp...
Picture of Uncle Sam........to a young Black male....
"Uncle Sam (THE SWAMP) wants you....to be illiterate, angry, completely without work ethic, indignant, trapped in feel good and mind destroying drugs, and KEEP VOTING FOR THOSE DEMOCRATS THAT KEEP YOU THERE and get you just enough money to exist, content in the knowledge that you too can use the color of your skin as an excuse to be as corrupt as sharpton and jesse james jacksonian"
You get what you tolerate. Make yourself great. Once. That will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.
When you see those who are responsible for putting us TWENTY PLUS TRILLION DOLLARS IN DEBT AND WARS ALL OVER THE GLOBE AND THOUSANDS OF DEAD AND MAIMED SOLDIERS FIGHTING BS WAR .....all hanging out TOGETHER.....
you KNOW THERE IS A SWAMP. That funeral was the COLLUSION. So glad some of it LEFT. God will not be kind.
I may have to subscribe to the wjs. They are one of the very few decent news outlets out there any more.
WSJ= In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king. The MSM does not set much of a fucking bar for standards.
In reply to I may have to subscribe to… by 847328_3527
Two questions:
1) We know that after Trumps's election, FusionGPS raised 50 million from democratic contributors to pursue verification of the golden shower (Steele) dossier. Who are those contributors?
2) There are allegations that FusionGPS paid journalists to report certain stories. What journalists, and what stories?
And no one ever worries if their deed will lead to jail time. Just as if Hellary had won
Cleta Miller should sue GPS for defamation
WSJ cannot be counted on to provide either a complete or honest assessment of anything. They may actually have a little good info but they will not paint a complete or fully accurate picture. Read with a very critical mind.
Stop calling it a smear, a fake, a fakeout, opposition research, disinformation. It was all those things but it doesn't quite hit the fact that they were USED as "intelligence laundering" in a conspiracy plot against the US government and specifically against the will of the people of the united states. The constitution, declaration of independence are allegedly sacred, soverign documents inasmuch as it grants sovereignty to our nation by way of popular consent and as a social contract between citizens empowered with the inalienable right of voting and elections. Their actions sought to undermine these rights of ALL citizens, directly
Therefore abusing those authorities granted through said social contract in order to invalidate itself--the Constitution itself is a logical conflict and enormous crime that cannot stand. Therefore, we MUST hold these people accountable for the attempt to undermine not only president Trump, but the people of the united states AS WELL AS the Constitution itself and any/all amendments
Stop trying to reduce the severity of the maneuvers of this cabal to "a smear". It's NOT a smear. This was a coup d'etat attempt, a conspiracy to overthrow the US government, and that is treason.
These people should all be put to death.
^^^Top Comment^^^
In reply to Stop calling it a smear, a… by 911bodysnatchers322
Simpson and Fusion need to be prosecuted and sued for their liable, false reports, lies, and etc. which has cost the US Gov't, Taxpayers, and individuals a lot of $$$$.
They need to make sure Glenn Simpson spends time in Jail, not a country club, real jail.