"Anatomy Of A Fusion Smear": WSJ Exposes Dirty Tactics Of "Steele Dossier" Firm

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 09/02/2018 - 15:30

The Wall Street Journal editorial board has thrown one of their former journalists, Glenn Simpson, completely under the bus over his firm's political hit-jobs for hire - including feeding twice-demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr damaging "misinformationin the Trump-Russia investigation. 

Now we’re learning how this misinformation got around, and the evidence points to Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS, the outfit that financed the infamous Steele dossier. -WSJ

Via the WSJ Editorial Board

Anatomy of a Fusion Smear

Democrats and their media friends made false claims about a lawyer.

Cleta Mitchell is a top campaign-finance lawyer in Washington, D.C. This year she’s also been the target of a political and media smear that reveals some of the nastiness at work in the allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Cleta Mitchell, a partner at Foley & Lardner in Washington, D.C., Feb. 6, 2014. PHOTO: PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS/ASSOCIATED PRESS

A partner at Foley & Lardner, Ms. Mitchell was astonished to find herself dragged into the Russia investigation on March 13 when Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee issued an interim report. They wrote that they still wanted to interview “key witnesses,” including Ms. Mitchell, who they claimed was “involved in or may have knowledge of third-party political outreach from the Kremlin to the Trump campaign, including persons linked to the National Rifle Association (NRA).”

Two days later the McClatchy news service published a story with the headline “NRA lawyer expressed concerns about group’s Russia ties, investigators told.” The story cited two anonymous sources claiming Congress was investigating Ms. Mitchell’s worries that the NRA had been “channeling Russia funds into the 2016 elections to help Donald Trump.”

Ms. Mitchell says none of this is true. She hadn’t done legal work for the NRA in at least a decade, had zero contact with it in 2016, and had spoken to no one about its actions. She says she told this to McClatchy, which published the story anyway.

Now we’re learning how this misinformation got around, and the evidence points to Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS, the outfit that financed the infamous Steele dossier. New documents provided to Congress show that Mr. Simpson, a Fusion co-founder, was feeding information to Justice Department official Bruce Ohr. In an interview with House investigators this week, Mr. Ohr confirmed he had known Mr. Simpson for some time, and passed at least some of his information along to the FBI.

In handwritten notes dated Dec. 10, 2016 that the Department of Justice provided to Congress and were transcribed for us by a source, Mr. Ohr discusses allegations that Mr. Simpson made to him in a conversation. The notes read: “A Russian senator (& mobster) . . . [our ellipsis] may have been involved in funneling Russian money to the NRA to use in the campaign. An NRA lawyer named Cleta Mitchell found out about the money pipeline and was very upset, but the election was over.”

A spokesman for Adam Schiff, ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, says the “Minority did not speak with Mr. Simpson or Fusion GPS about this,” though he declined to disclose who named Ms. Mitchell. Our sources say they can’t remember Ms. Mitchell coming up in any of the documents collected or witness interviews conducted for the investigation. So how did Mr. Schiff get his tip? Fusion’s media friends? Mr. Ohr? The FBI? Fusion GPS and Mr. Simpson did not answer a request for comment.

Ms. Mitchell says the fallout for her goes beyond inconvenience and a false allegation. Mr. Schiff’s team in May sent her a letter demanding testimony and documents, though no one in Mr. Schiff’s office alerted her before naming her in an official document.

She received similar demands from Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, who wanted Ms. Mitchell to turn over records related to “the transfer of money, or anything of value” between her and several Russians. After Ms. Mitchell in May responded that she had no information related to any of those Russians and accused the committee of being duped by “Glenn Simpson & Co.,” she heard nothing more.

But social media attacks on her haven’t ended. “That allegation impugns my ethical integrity and professional reputation,” she says, one reason she’s calling for Mr. Simpson to be prosecuted for lying to a federal official.

The Russian collusion accusations ginned up by Fusion at the behest of a law firm working for the Clinton campaign haven’t been corroborated despite two years of investigations. But no one should forget the smears that they and their media mouthpieces peddled along the way.

Comments

gdpetti vaporland Sun, 09/02/2018 - 15:41 Permalink

This only happens to those not well connected, members of the club etc... such as this shows with Mossad: https://www.sott.net/article/394967-Victor-Ostrovsky-on-Mossads-manipulation-of-the-world

"A high influx of counterfeit currency, causing distrust in the market; arming religious fundamentalist elements similar to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood; and assassinating leading figures who are symbols of stability, causing riots in the universities and forcing government to respond with harsh measures and lose popularity.

lester1 Sun, 09/02/2018 - 15:46 Permalink

If Jeff Sessions wasn't compromised/sold out to the deep state there would already be a 2nd special counsel and Mueller would be out of a job!

quasi_verbatim Sun, 09/02/2018 - 15:49 Permalink

You can Simpson/Fusion/Orbis/Steele/Miller/Ohr/DNC/HRC all you like but

WHO

was hired to put the authentic KGB-speak touches to Pissgate?

SERGEI SKRIPAL. Remember him?

Testify to Congress, or DOA?

notfeelinthebern Sun, 09/02/2018 - 16:14 Permalink

If you can plant a false story well, enough people will get confused as to original source and an even greater number will truly believe the story as if a fact. Read once about the Lizzie Borden trial and it told of her planting the tale of her step mother receiving a note about being called away to care for an unknown sick person. Before long all immediately present thought it was true when in actuality her stepmother lay dead in an upstairs room, and after several people mentioned it to others in questioning, all became confused as to the original source. It took quite some time and effort to finally find out who was the actual fabricator of the story; the sublime clusterfuck, as it were.

Thebighouse Sun, 09/02/2018 - 16:29 Permalink

Ask Not what the Swamp can do for you....

Ask what you can do for the Swamp...

 

Picture of Uncle Sam........to a young Black male....

"Uncle Sam (THE SWAMP) wants you....to be illiterate, angry, completely without work ethic, indignant, trapped in feel good and mind destroying drugs, and KEEP VOTING FOR THOSE DEMOCRATS THAT KEEP YOU THERE and get you just enough money to exist, content in the knowledge that you too can use the color of your skin as an excuse to be as corrupt as sharpton and jesse james jacksonian"

 

You get what you tolerate.  Make yourself great. Once.  That will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.

 

When you see those who are responsible for putting us TWENTY PLUS TRILLION DOLLARS IN DEBT AND WARS ALL OVER THE GLOBE AND THOUSANDS OF DEAD AND MAIMED SOLDIERS FIGHTING BS WAR .....all hanging out TOGETHER.....

you KNOW THERE IS A SWAMP.   That funeral was the COLLUSION.   So glad some of it LEFT.  God will not be kind.

otschelnik Sun, 09/02/2018 - 17:03 Permalink

Two questions:

1) We know that after Trumps's election, FusionGPS raised 50 million from democratic contributors to pursue verification of the golden shower (Steele) dossier. Who are those contributors?

2) There are allegations that FusionGPS paid journalists to report certain stories. What journalists, and what stories?

Utopia Planitia Sun, 09/02/2018 - 17:15 Permalink

WSJ cannot be counted on to provide either a complete or honest assessment of anything.  They may actually have a little good info but they will not paint a complete or fully accurate picture.  Read with a very critical mind.

911bodysnatchers322 Sun, 09/02/2018 - 17:31 Permalink

Stop calling it a smear, a fake, a fakeout, opposition research, disinformation.  It was all those things but it doesn't quite hit the fact that they were USED as "intelligence laundering" in a conspiracy plot against the US government and specifically against the will of the people of the united states.  The constitution, declaration of independence are allegedly sacred, soverign documents inasmuch as it grants sovereignty to our nation by way of popular consent and as a social contract between citizens empowered with the inalienable right of voting and elections.  Their actions sought to undermine these rights of ALL citizens, directly

 

Therefore abusing those authorities granted through said social contract in order to invalidate itself--the Constitution itself is a logical conflict and enormous crime that cannot stand. Therefore, we MUST hold these people accountable for the attempt to undermine not only president Trump, but the people of the united states AS WELL AS the Constitution itself and any/all amendments

 

Stop trying to reduce the severity of the maneuvers of this cabal to "a smear".  It's NOT a smear.  This was a coup d'etat attempt, a conspiracy to overthrow the US government, and that is treason.

 

These people should all be put to death.

currency Sun, 09/02/2018 - 17:56 Permalink

Simpson and Fusion need to be prosecuted and sued for their liable, false reports, lies, and etc. which has cost the US Gov't, Taxpayers, and individuals a lot of $$$$.

They need to make sure Glenn Simpson spends time in Jail, not a country club, real jail.