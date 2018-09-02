Average US Rent Hits All Time High Of $1,412; Biggest Increase In 18 Months

With core CPI printing at a frothy 2.4%, and the Fed's preferred inflation metric, core PCE finally hitting the Fed's 2.0% bogey for the first time since 2012, inflation watchers are confused why Jerome Powell's recent Jackson Hole speech was surprisingly dovish even as inflation threatens to ramp higher in a time of protectionism and tariffs threatening to push prices even higher.
But the biggest concern from an inflation "basket" standpoint has little to do with Trump's trade war, and everything to do with shelter costs, and especially rent, the single biggest contributor to the Fed's inflation calculation. It's a concern because according to the latest report from RentCafe and Yardi Matrix, which compiles data from actual rents charged in the 252 largest US cities, fewer than expected apartment deliveries this year increased competition among existing units, pushing up the national average rent by another 3.1% - the highest monthly increase in 18 months - to $1,412 in August, an all time high.
The national average monthly rent swelled by $42 since last August and $2 since last month. Above-average numbers of renters renewing leases at the end of the summer and heightened demand from college-age renters also contributed to the rise in rents this time of year.
The rental market is so hot right now - perhaps a continue sign that most Americans remain priced out of purchasing a home - that rents increased in 89% of the nation’s biggest 252 cities in August, stayed flat in 10% of cities, and dropped in only 1% of cities compared to August 2017. Queens (NYC), Las Vegas, and Phoenix rents increased the most in one year, while Baltimore, San Antonio, and Washington, DC rents have changed the least among the nation’s largest cities.
Here are the main highlights for large, mid-size and small markets:
- Renter Mega-Hubs: The largest increases were in Orlando (7.7%) and Phoenix (6.8%), while Manhattan (1.9%) and Washington, D.C. (2.1%) saw some of the slowest growing rents in this category. The biggest net changes were felt by renters in Los Angeles, which pay $102 more per month this August compared to last year.
- Large cities: Rents in Queens and Charlotte surge by 8.4% and 5.2% respectively, but barely move in Baltimore (0.2%) and San Antonio (1.5%).
- Mid-size cities: Mesa (6.9%), Tampa (6.4%), and Sacramento (5.5%) rents increase at the fastest pace. At the other end of the spectrum, rents only ticked up in Virginia Beach (1.4%) and Albuquerque (1.7%).
- Small cities: Due to limited stock and high demand, Lancaster and Reno rents soared by 9.7% and 11.3% respectively. Apartment prices in Midland (31.9%) and Odessa (30%) are over $300 per month more expensive than in August 2017. Brownsville (-2%) and Baton Rouge (-0.7%) saw rents decrease over the past year.
Orlando’s fast-growing rents outpaced the nation’s largest renter hubs
Of the top 20 largest renter hubs in the U.S., Orlando apartments are seeing the highest increase in rent over the past year, 7.7%, reaching $1,393 in August, while San Antonio apartments saw the weakest rent growth of the 20 cities, 1.5% in one year, posting an average rent of $996 per month in August. The biggest net changes in rent compared to August 2017 were felt by renters in Los Angeles, who are paying on average $102 per month more this August compared to the same month last year. Orlando rents increased by no less than $99 per month, and Tampa, Chicago, and Manhattan (New York City) rents are $77 above last year’s average. At the opposite end, rents in San Antonio saw the smallest uptick, only $15 more per month than they were one year ago.
NATIONAL LEVEL: Rents in Nevada and Arizona feel the heat from increased demand
Housing in the Permian Basin continues to see the steepest price increases in the country. Apartments for rent in Midland, TX now cost $1,595 per month, a 31.9% leap from one year prior. Likewise, rentals in neighboring Odessa, TX cost $1,365 on average, having jumped 30% in one year.
- Reno, NV‘s housing crunch is worsening due to limited land development and high demand for rentals. Rents in Reno are the third fastest rising in the country, behind only Midland and Odessa. The average rent in Reno is $1,253 per month, a massive 11.3% increase year over year, or $127 more per month compared to the same time last year. The average rent in Reno was around $900 just three years ago but has jumped by more than $300 in 36 months, making it increasingly unaffordable for renters. Nevada’s growing popularity as a destination for those moving out of California is reflected in rapidly-growing real estate prices. Besides Reno, apartments in Las Vegas are also getting expensive, with the third fastest growing rents in the U.S. compared to other large cities.
- Peoria, AZ is facing a similar situation. What used to be an affordable town in the Phoenix area, with an average rent of about $900 per month no more than three years ago, now has apartments that go for $1,114 per month on average, over $200 more expensive, a big leap and a heavy burden for the area’s renters. Compared to August 2017, the average rent in Peoria is 10.1% or $102/month more expensive, the fourth fastest growing this August out of 252 cities surveyed. Likewise, rents in other parts of the Phoenix metro are also rising faster than most other parts of the country, as a consequence of strong demand boosted by big increases in population.
- Lancaster, CA is fifth in the U.S. in terms of fastest-growing rents. The average rent in Lancaster shot up 9.7% year over year, reaching $1,274 per month. The likely reason? Not enough apartments are being built to keep up with the surge in renter population in this town located on the northern fringes of Los Angeles County.
On the other end of the national spectrum, rent prices have decreased in August in border town Brownsville, TX (-2% y-o-y), Orange County’s Irvine, CA (-0.9% y-o-y), Norman, OK (-0.9% y-o-y), Baton Rouge, LA (-0.7%) and Dallas suburb Richardson, TX (-0.6%). Amarillo, TX, New Haven, CT, Baltimore, MD, Frisco, TX and Stamford, CT round up the 10 slowest growing rent prices in the U.S. in August.
LARGE CITIES: Rents rise the fastest in Queens, NY, Phoenix, AZ and Las Vegas, NV
- Step aside Brooklyn: rent prices are now racing in the NYC borough of Queens, up 8.4% compared to last year, with an average rent of $2,342, behind Manhattan’s average rent of $4,119 and Brooklyn’s $2,801. Rents in Manhattan are among the slowest growing in the U.S., 1.9%, while in Brooklyn rents were up 3.9%.
- The second fastest growing rents among the nation’s largest cities are in Phoenix, AZ, up 6.8% over the year. The area has seen a surge in population in search of affordable housing and job opportunities. Even with prices of apartments growing at annual rates of 6-7%, the average rent is still affordable at $996 per month, especially when compared to most other major cities in the country.
- Las Vegas is an increasingly popular place to move to, as Census population estimates show, but the local real estate market is slow to respond. New apartment construction is low, causing rents to go up significantly. An apartment in Las Vegas costs on average $1,011, up 6.2% since August 2017.
At the same time, rents decreased in August in border town Brownsville, TX (-2% y-o-y), Orange County’s Irvine, CA (-0.9% y-o-y), Norman, OK (-0.9% y-o-y), Baton Rouge, LA (-0.7%) and Dallas suburb Richardson, TX (-0.6%). Amarillo, TX, New Haven, CT, Baltimore, MD, Frisco, TX and Stamford, CT round up the 10 slowest growing rent prices in the U.S. in August.
MID-SIZE CITIES: Mesa and Tampa apartments see steepest rises in rents
Apartments in Mesa, AZ and Tampa, FL are seeing price increases above 6% in August. Rents in Mesa reached $965 per month, and in Tampa the average rent is $1,287. Sacramento, Pittsburgh, and Fresno wrap up the top 5, with annual price increases of above 5%.
- Pittsburgh, PA is emerging as a hot rental market, as the city’s job market is gaining traction in tech-related fields. The average rent in Steel City is $1,216, but it is expected to keep growing as apartment construction is not yet in line with the sudden increase in demand.
At the other end of the chart are Wichita, KS, with rents decreasing by 0.8%, Lexington, KY, where prices for apartments moved by 1.1% in one year, Tulsa, OK, where rents changed by 1.3%, Virginia Beach, with prices up by only 1.4% and Albuquerque, NM, where rents saw a 1.7% uptick. The average rent in Lexington sits at $889 per month, in Virginia Beach it is slightly higher, at $1,169 per month, and in Albuquerque, it averages $852 per month.
SMALL CITIES: Rents in Midland and Odessa are over $300 per month more expensive than last year
The most fluctuating prices are in small cities at both ends of the list. The top 20 list of highest annual rent increases is dominated by small cities (17 out of 20). Midland and Odessa, however, stand out from the rest of them, with annual percentage increases of over 30%, which translate into an additional $300 or more per month to the average rent check. The region is economically centered around the shale/oil industry and it’s booming, and real estate prices are taking off as well.
Small cities make up most of the bottom of the list, as well, in terms of slowest growing rents: Brownsville, TX, Irvine, CA, Norman, OK, Baton Rouge, LA, and Richardson, TX saw rents stagnate over the past year. Akron, OH, Thousand Oaks, CA, and McKinney, TX are in the same boat
In terms of absolute prices, the top cities with the 10 highest rents in the country remains unchanged. Manhattan is still the most expensive, with apartment rents at $4,119, San Francisco is second, with an average rent of $3,579, and Boston is third, with an average rent of $3,388. San Mateo, CA and Cambridge, MA also have an average rent above $3,000 per month. The cheapest rents of the 252 cities surveyed are in Wichita, Brownsville, and Tulsa, all below $700 per month.
According to RentCafe, much of the change in rent prices we see this year is driven by how much demand there is in a specific area and what that area does to deal with it. However, the underlying factors are more complex. The housing market continues to change as a result of the 2007 subprime crisis, according to Doug Ressler, Director of Business Intelligence at Yardi Matrix. Furthermore, markets are undergoing a significant change driven by dramatically different demographic trends. Trends vary by market and will be impacted by population aging, population growth, immigration and home ownership trends, says Ressler.
Naturally, they will also be impacted by the state of the economy, the Fed's monetary policy and the level of the capital markets.
However, should the current rental surge continue, the Fed will have no choice but to hike rates far higher than the general market consensus expects, especially following Powell's "dovish" Jackson Hole speech.
Winning!!!!! Chump was right, you'll get tired of winning...
If you don't own rental property...Sorry...Way better than Bitcoin.
In reply to Winning!!!!! Chump was right… by 666D Chess
Yes, but weeds stocks like TLRY go up 10X faster than your rent, so everything's still awesome.
In reply to If you don't own rental… by takeaction
I rent a couple of houses and I always show my tenants the property tax bill and tell them, 'when this goes up I raise the rent'. My rental income is fixed with small cost of living increases averaged in. When the tax goes up I show them the increase so they understand the direct relationship they have to the taxes. Otherwise they get the "I have an evil landlord" syndrome.
In reply to If you don't own rental… by takeaction
That is like showing the ingredients of dog food to a dog.
Waste of time, what the fuck do you care what your renter thinks of you?
They are going to trash your property, period.
In reply to I rent a couple of houses… by brushhog
Very true and well put. I always try to assume Im dealing with a rational person and about once every ten years I actually find one.
In reply to That is like showing the… by NVTRIC
I always assume I am dealing with a mentally ill person until they indicate they are capapable of being rational. On more than one occasion.
In reply to Very true and well put. I… by brushhog
@ NVTRIC Wrong again...here is how you fix that...
#1 Never rent to Friends or family
#2 Never allow Pets or Smokers
#3 Always check credit....it is a window into how people manage their lives.
#4 Collect first last...and $1000 deposit.
Follow these 4 basic rules....and you win. Here in Portland....The market is SO HOT....you can weed out the losers in a matter of seconds...and have nice caring people. If you have a 760+ credit score...you are not going to fuck up my place... You have 500- How do you even get up in the morning??
In reply to That is like showing the… by NVTRIC
Yup. Ive made every mistake on the list and been burned every time. The worst was renting to a friend. I gave the guy half prices rent, barely covered the expenses. Everytime I showed up to get the rent he acted like I was Scrooge McDuck come to milk his cash-cow. Destroyed the friendship, and he ripped me off on the way out to boot.
I thought I was doing him a favor, he resented me for it. Never again.
In reply to Wrong again... #1 Never rent… by takeaction
Not those of us who have:
1) to rent again elsewhere (your history follows you)
2) a need to get at least SOME of our deposit back (we got bills to pay)
In reply to That is like showing the… by NVTRIC
I haven't done that in 51 years of supporting Israel.
In reply to That is like showing the… by NVTRIC
That’s your first problem if you own SFRs as rentals and not Multifamily.
Economies of scale? Or do you like having multiple roofs and foundations to care for?
Shaking my head.
In reply to I rent a couple of houses… by brushhog
Bought them as I could afford them. Also I live in a rural area so you dont get too many multi-families...mostly 200 year old farm houses converted to multi-dwellings. Big headaches.
In reply to That’s your first problem if… by Larry Dallas
Rentiers: same as always...Winning thieves. Remember those bankers you love to hate? They are the "facilitators" of the small-time real estate mongers. No morality other than the venal kind.
In reply to Winning!!!!! Chump was right… by 666D Chess
It is so funny when I read this...Really? So if you own property and rent it at a profit...your a thief? Really? Rental Property is the only true way to retire. Bought my first duplex when I was 20...I am now 52. I help all of my employees do the same thing I did. By a duplex...live in one side...rent the other side..You live for FREE...and save up enough money to do it again...and again...and again. It is not hard. Tell me how hard this is? And the gov't is doing those shit loans again...so you can get into your first one for 3% down. Don't give me any horseshit about downside...and why you "Can't" do it. The only downside is your head telling you it is not true.
In reply to Rentiers: same as always… by kgw
But my food stamps do not qualify as income!
In reply to It is so funny when I read… by takeaction
Exactly, how about nobody rents their property and anybody who cant afford to buy can live in the streets? Renting property provides a huge service to society, allowing people access to property that they cannot afford to buy.
In reply to It is so funny when I read… by takeaction
What about having a landlord who goes broke,selling it for pennies to a filthy rat JEW who defies the law of gravity?
In reply to Exactly, how about nobody… by brushhog
What do you look for in a rental, as far as condition versus location? Would you use a HELOC to fund the purchase of a rental? I would like to purchase my first rental property. Do you use a property management company? If not, why not?
In reply to It is so funny when I read… by takeaction
I look for it all to pencil out. Use whatever it takes. Try to stay away from Mortgage Insurance...make sure you put enough down to stay away from that extra scam payment. Make sure the property pencils out. Make sure you make money. Here in Portland....A Duples goes for $300K (Fixer) I like fixers because you can keep making them better.
So here you go......Cost $300,000 put $50K down ......Payment is $1182.00 Rent is $1490 per side. So you are taking in $3000 a month. It is simple math. Taxes...Insurance...and a few utilities will eat up about 400 a month...so while you are gaining equity you are pocketing around $1500 a month. Do this 10 times...and you are making $15,000 a month. And own $3 million in property... It is Not hard. The first one seems hard...but once you do it...You are like Holy Shit...that was easy.
You don't need a management company until you get into many many units. Follow my 4 rules...and your safe...You break these 4 rules...YOU WILL LOSE.
#1 Never rent to Friends or family
#2 Never allow Pets or Smokers
#3 Always check credit....it is a window into how people manage their lives.
#4 Collect first last...and $1000 deposit.
In reply to What do you look for in a… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Redneck landlords be like “buy a duplex”.
In reply to It is so funny when I read… by takeaction
Hmmm...Redneck? I am buying this next month....My "Redneck" car... (Cash) This is what owning Duplex's allow you to buy...
https://nsx.acura.com/explore/nsx
In reply to Redneck landlords be like … by Larry Dallas
There is a reason you hold that view. Explain it to us.
In reply to Rentiers: same as always… by kgw
Hummmm....Tent manufactorers as an investment?.....
Just wait till localities want tents to have deeds and pay real estate taxes.....
I suppose if you are a person whose livelihood or you supplement your income with rental housing or selling houses/land, then IMMIGRATION is wonderful.
But if you are the average American White person, it is devastating.
Along with HIGH RENTS, HIGH HOUSE PRICES and so on there is a connective issue:
Since 2000, All Employment Growth Has Gone to Immigrants
America’s richest billionaires support open borders
A life centered around money is a hollow one–and a nation centered around money isn’t really a nation.
In reply to Hummmm....Tent manufactorers… by surf@jm
IT is good to make a lot of money....
My dad always taught me..."Money won't make you happy, but it gives you many more choices that others don't have.." Bless his soul....Dad you were so fucking right.
In reply to I suppose if you are a… by Skip
The state of your economy shows up in your rents.
The economy is HOT.
More like melting.
In reply to The state of your economy… by Jason T
Lol- Federal Reserve "Member" Banks- once again fucking over the American people...
In reply to More like melting. by Ward of the Squid
Get to work Mr. Chairman. All signs are pointing to accelerating inflation and you sir are way behind.
I seem to remember some Joo saying that.
In reply to Get to work Mr. Chairman. … by Being Free
A lot of nice folks are getting f'd by this zero interest rate environment and hidden inflation. Cant go on forever.
If it outlasts you, its forever.
In reply to A lot of nice folks are… by mark3383
Trump wants Jerome and the Fed to maintain their cheap money policy. Inflation crushes Main St - not his Billionaire Butt Buddies on Wall St. Not Good!
In reply to A lot of nice folks are… by mark3383
It has been more than zero for a while. You will see the new guy channel Volker. There will never be another QE, that was for faggot fucks like nigger boy.
In reply to A lot of nice folks are… by mark3383
The Orange Slumlord loves higher rent in his NYC tenement buildings. Not Good!
Animals have to live somewhere.
In reply to The Orange Slumlord loves… by Juggernaut x2
Serfcity here we come...
Woo hoo capitalism! With wages flat capitalists are just raping the fucking shit out of us all! Is this the greatest system ever or what?
It won't be long now until ALL of the wealth, every last fucking dime of it, is in the hands of the 1%. Woo hoo capitalism! The greatest system EVER!
In reply to Woo hoo capitalism! With… by Condor_0000
Never mind the 1%, it won't end until its the the hand of the 1.
In reply to It won't be long now until… by Condor_0000
The trick is to be in the 1% it is not hard...
In reply to It won't be long now until… by Condor_0000
They would rather piss and moan about being poor than do something to change that. I don't get that mentality. Never have.
In reply to The trick is to be in the 1%… by takeaction
If true. How does 350 million all get in the 1% ?? Please explain.
In reply to The trick is to be in the 1%… by takeaction
You are an IDIOT.....in Oregon you need to make $344,000 to be in top 1% So with your idiot statement...1 in a hundred make $350,000,000 Wow. Go back to school...learn some math before you open your mouth on a Financial Website...
In reply to If true. How does 350… by Seasmoke
Why isn't rent deductible?If it were,I could have bought a mansion with the savings.It's that fuckin' Harry Truman who sucked up to the jew by changing the tax laws in the 40's.
In reply to You are an IDIOT.....in… by takeaction
I know which side of the pitchforks I would rather be on.
In reply to The trick is to be in the 1%… by takeaction
It sure is! I wish I had a bigger asshole, though!!!
In reply to Woo hoo capitalism! With… by Condor_0000
With the government spending 60% of the GDP it ain't capitalism and it ain't freedom for the individual. Open borders and free slit for everyone ain't capitalism either.
In reply to Woo hoo capitalism! With… by Condor_0000
The rent is too God damn high.