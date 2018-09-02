California Votes To Ban Schools From Early Start Times To "Give Students More Sleep"

Not The Onion, but FOX reports on the latest absurdity to come out of California public schools:
California lawmakers voted Friday to bar middle and high schools from starting before 8:30 a.m., one of dozens of proposals debated in the Legislature on the final day of its legislative session.
The bill, SB328, reportedly passed by narrow margin in both chambers of the state legislature which late into the night considered a variety of topics and proposals just before a midnight deadline; and if signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown, it will go into effect in three years.
School health advocates claim that early start times cut down on the number of hours of sleep teens get each night. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures cited by FOX, almost 80 percent of all California middle and high schools started earlier than 8:30 a.m. in 2012.
However, opponents of the bill say this is yet more nanny state action initiated by a far removed state assembly. "When it comes to education, the farther away the decisions are made from the classroom, the worse those decisions are," Assemblyman Jose Medina, D-Riverside, said of the bill.
Opponents say it's a matter that should be in the hands of local school boards and not the state legislature, as only the former can be sensitive to needs of the local community.
But proponents claim a later school start time will result in increased graduation rates throughout the state. Assemblyman Jay Obernolte was widely cited as saying, "This is the single most cost-effective thing we can do to improve high school graduation rates."
The only exemption to the new law should it take effect are rural schools; and schools would further still have control over scheduling electives or "extra periods" before the regular school day begins.
Of course, it should be obvious that if middle and high school students aren't getting enough sleep at night, letting students sleep-in is likely to have zero impact considering the more significant and likelier variables leading to loss of sleep.
First and foremost we can imagine that a later school start time will simply give teens more time to stay glued to their phones late into the night. Multiple studies of late have demonstrated correlation between unhealthy sleep patters and iPhone addiction.
According to one recent study published by The Guardian, for example:
Teenagers’ late-night mobile phone use is harming their sleep and potentially their mental health, say researchers who advised that “physical boundaries” be set over use of such devices in the bedroom.
The report noted that multiple prior sleep studies had established the negative impact that screen time was having on young people, and explained further:
Teenagers who reported “constantly texting into the night” said when surveyed a year later, the problem had worsened. “It’s escalating – they’re highly invested in it ... Some kids are staying up until 3am.”
But anyone simply looking around to observe teen habits hardly needs a formal research study to become aware of the problem.
But California says the answer is: just let'em sleep in longer.
Comments
Fuck sleep. More Adderal. It's the American Way.
ban all public skoolz and/or abolish the dept of edu
dangerous hellholes run by vipers
with the internet there is zero need for them now. no skool can stop a child from learning. but it can get them beat up, bullied, killed, mentally destroyed, etc
In reply to Fuck sleep. More Adderal. … by E.F. Mutton
they are staying up all night playing first person shooters and jacking off to porn
they do need to sleep in
In reply to ban all public skoolz by cheka
I guess reasonable is not part of the curriculum but it seems that legislation should address the outliers, not the majority. Maybe nothing before 8am to contain some schedule nazi.
In college, my earliest class was 7:45am and they were killers!!
In reply to they are staying up all… by cheka
Stupid foooks in CA.
The collapse and civil war really can't come soon enough.
In reply to I guess reasonable is not… by RAT005
This is actually a smart move. Teenagers have different internal clocks than the rest of us, and learn better when classes start later.
If you believe that internal clocks are a social construct, I have a surgery you might be interested in.
In reply to Stupid foooks in CA. The… by ZENDOG
The entire Commifornia is screwed, esp for you white dogs out there:
California passed an anti-affirmative action law, and colleges ignored it
In 1996, Californians voted to ban race and gender preferences in government and education. Ten years later, the chancellor of the state-funded University of California at Berkeley, Robert Birgeneau, announced a new vice chancellor for equity and inclusion, charged with making Berkeley more “inclusive” and “less hostile” to “underrepresented minority . . . groups.” This move became just another expression of the University of California’s unrelenting resistance to the 1996 voter initiative, in every way possible short of patent violation.
But it has also exposed the contempt of the elites — above all, in education — for the popular will. “Diversity” — meaning socially engineered racial proportionality — is now the official ideology of the education behemoth, and California shows what happens when that ideology comes into conflict with the law.
https://nypost.com/2018/09/01/california-passed-an-anti-affirmative-act…
In reply to This is actually a smart… by tmosley
Yes, California sucks majorly.
Definitely don't move here, please.
In reply to The entire Commifornia is… by 847328_3527
I think you mean California sucks BIGLY!
In reply to Yes, California sucks… by contrarycontrarian
Two education studies came out about 10-15 years ago. One showed that teenagers do very poorly early in the morning. Other studies showed that large schools did much more poorly than small schools. The response of the education department: starts schools at 7:30AM and build the largest schools ever created in history.
Why does government always fight science, data, facts, and the people?
In reply to I think you mean California… by Megaton Jim
ZH just hate anything CA.
In reply to This is actually a smart… by tmosley
Have you heard many logical things coming out of that place?
Granted, not every single thing is nuts but with a ratio of 10 crazy to 1 normal .......
In reply to ZH just hate anything CA. by zebra
Great burgers from In-and-out?
In reply to Have you heard many logical… by edotabin
Had a coworker who coached girls' softball. His first 10-20 minutes was stretching, not because he was some kind of lecher, but because that gave the girls a chance to talk and gossip and get that out of their system, and then they could focus on practice. Similarly, boys focus better if they are run through a P.E. course first thing in the day, and after they get that out of their system their brains are free to work. I agree this is one "crazy" CA policy that actually isn't so crazy... there is actually a fair bit of research backing it up.
In reply to This is actually a smart… by tmosley
Zero critical sense in the comments again. I didn't have computers of any kind and i would hit late night reading fantasy and adventure books as a kid, under the covers with a flashlight. Lights out time 10pm, drag it to 11pm, read until 12am, raise at 6am, yawn through classes. A story easily repeated for half of the kids in class (mostly with television, however). This is BEFORE discovering late night outings with friends and girlfriends. It never made sense to force the kids to bed before the parents, just so said parents were forced to wake up earlier to get the kids to school...
In reply to they are staying up all… by cheka
If you put education int he hands of the students...they'll be aces at knowing who's fucking who and who got into a fight, and who is trash talking so and so. As far as education is concerned...they might know the stats and scores of their favorite sports teams, but they won't do jack shit to educate themselves in pretty much anything. The purpose of regimented schooling is to expose students to a wide array of science, math, language and the arts among other things by sheer immersion and homework. If left to their own devices---you can throw all that out the window and this nation of idiots will subvert to a nation of completely incompetent and dependent/entitled morons. The parents of today have never been less involved in education, but are more involved than ever in taking their kids to sports and social events. You can throw home schooling out the window for the majority of America.
In reply to ban all public skoolz by cheka
I agree. Public schools are a waste of money. I am willing to pay for kids to go to the eighth grade. Learn English, math, and reading. Want to learn anything else? Pay for it.
In reply to ban all public skoolz by cheka
More time to play Fortnite in the evenings. Please Earthquake, they need you.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=tool%2C+learn+to+swim&atb=v62-7__&ia=videos&i…
In reply to Fuck sleep. More Adderal. … by E.F. Mutton
They cant control irresponsible parents that let kids go to sleep too late so they make working parents change their schedules and probably not be able to take their kids to school on the way to work....I wish California wasn't so fucked up-tired of those nut jobs moving into the heartland.
How can you possibly take your kids to school on the way to work? One of you will be late or too early. I think you are looking for day-care.
In reply to They cant control… by J Mahoney
the most extensive and expensive school bussing system in the world and parents still have to drive their kids to school? Probably because they missed the bus.
In reply to They cant control… by J Mahoney
Bussing controls the school districts schedule. A later start is a good idea for teens, sleep studies have shown that before any idevices. Idevices may not help, but they’re not the culprit. The whole compulsory system needs an overhaul to break away from the industrial model, beyond STEM, and into future learning and entrepreneurialism, but it’s like turning the Titanic on a dime. Didn’t work in 1912, even tougher now with teacher unions, the second controlling thing of scheduling. Superintendent and board are a trailing third place.
In reply to the most extensive and… by Snaffew
Leave it to the elected LIBTARS in Kakifornia to come together, work together, to pass heroic important legislation, then read it.
All for the greater good!!
I'm hungry, think I will hit a In and Out double burger, burp... Fucking LIBTARDS are just idiot self identified front holes....
HOPE, HOPE AND CHANGE!!!!
Re sure to have a couple drinks before you go get your burger. Hey, and flip off a few traffic cameras too.
Happy Labor Day!
In reply to Leave it to the elected… by Teamtc321
The kids are late because they have to walk more carefully thru the streets to avoid stepping on a homeless person or a pile of steaming hot shit.
Facts R facts!
In reply to Re sure to have a couple… by boattrash
Yup, stay away.
In reply to The kids are late because… by 847328_3527
We are BRBQing in Texas, fresh bass and steaks. It's just fun to take a big shit on Uneducated LIBTARD dolts faces when the Idiots open their mouths, chin holes. Kind of like the old saying, asking a LIBTARD what nuts on your chin are? Answer: A big cock in your mouth LIBTARD.
Happy Labor Day Bud, be safe.
In reply to Re sure to have a couple… by boattrash
Fuckin' pussies as far as the eye can see! California, please, please, please secede. Don't go away mad, just GO AWAY
No shit. They should make these miniature hemorrhoids work on a farm for a year or two so they know what real life is about.
In reply to Fuckin' pussies as far as… by Wild Bill Steamcock
Work? Serve in the military? I agree but you know that attitude towards that would be "oh the facist horror!"
In reply to No shit. They should make… by ShrNfr
A hog farm.
In reply to No shit. They should make… by ShrNfr
Oh saint Andreas, patron of the holy fault line, please hear my prayer !
Let us pray together. Giant meteor of doom, please bless us with you grace. Work in hand with St. Andreas. Oh righteous mother of super volcanoes, please bury California! I implore you, let it be that a civilization 1000 years from now will excavate LA and marvel at how many shitheads lived in one place
In reply to Oh saint Andreas, patron of… by JoeTurner
Three fifty minute classes from 10am 'til 1:50pm, with an hour and 10 minutes for lunch, should be enough school.
I guess I'm the only one that thinks this is actually a good thing. I remember way back when I went to school it wasn't earlier than 8:30 and even in University the earliest class was 8:30 and that seemed early. Younger people just need more sleep, they need like 10 hours and they are getting no where near that. It might actually help them think straight and cope better so they're not sucking their thumb as much in their safe spaces.
I was born in 68 and had to be at the bus stop every day near Albany NY by 7:00 am along with 30 other kids in my neighborhood. One stop and we filled the whole bus. If kids need more sleep, then they go to bed earlier. No amount of social media or technology has any change or effect on that simple logic.
In reply to I guess I'm the only one… by HappyJacks
Oh, I don't know...maybe the parents can tell their brats to get to bed. Something that worked throughout human history before Cali.
In reply to I guess I'm the only one… by HappyJacks
I remember being made to go to bed at 8 p.m. even into HS. It wasn't negotiable.
At 17 y.o. I was able to get up at 3:45 a.m. for 4:00 a.m. fire watch in boot camp. Did I like it? No. Did I do it? Oh yes!
In reply to Oh, I don't know...maybe the… by charwoman
Good ol 'fire watch' Did anybody ever find a fire in all of basic training history...? Doubt it. It was just another way to make one miserable and prepare for guard duty in the field I suppose.
Ft Bliss Jun-Sep 1984 D-3-1 ADA
In reply to I remember being made to go… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Wouldn’t want our delicate little snowflakes to get wrinkles. Kids out here are absolute pussies.
Later start times isn't necessarily bad. The state probably shouldn't be dictating it. But voters have allowed the state to dictate everything else about education... Most kids in extracurricular start early anyway. Really the less time these kids spend in those schools the better.
Agree with your last sentence.
In reply to Later start times isn't… by BeerMe
There is some research that teenagers benefit from sleep in the morning, and in many places school used to start late. Don't know but part of the reason for the early start may be that it might be convenient for parents to drop them off before going to work. Or if both parents are working, children would need to be sent off before the parents leave.
In reply to Later start times isn't… by BeerMe
Former Democrat and current (No Party Preference) in California! They are trying to keep kids get dumb. LAUSD already fucked up the educations system, keeping students dumb and dumber.
My activist friend had to apply for early retirement from LAUSD, because she just couldn’t stand how stupid kids are in high-school. LAUSD turned into real dictators by not letting teachers to teach Science/Math/Geography!
Well, fuck the Democrats and Republicans in California. They are all cut from the same “Cut from the same cloth”.
George Carlin - It's a Big Club and You Ain't In It! The American Dream!
poor girl had to ride a state pension early on the taxpayers teat...how sad---my eyes are filled with tears. State and federal pensions are a massive drain on the economy---way too much $$$. A 20 percent pension based on your average life time salary is logical---but 65 percent based on your final 3 years of average income is literally insane. Cops and firefighters are far worse than teachers--they only have to put in 20 years. Retired at age 40 on full pension is a crime against humanity.
In reply to Former Democrat and current … by PeaceForWorld
Yup and the system gets played. The captain will give OT to the person retiring for their final 3 years to up their pension.
In reply to poor girl had to ride a… by Snaffew
I am so grateful my mother left in 1971. Best move she could have made. But at this point all public schools in the US are questionable.
The Department of Education needs to be shut down. All education choices should be local. Federales have fucked it up even worse.
In reply to Former Democrat and current … by PeaceForWorld
Give everyone a B+ and let them stay home.
That will prepare them for the real world. /s
Yeah just call it a Participation Diploma., and mail them a McDonalds visor along with it
In reply to Give everyone a B+ and let… by MadHatt
Go the Fuck to Sleep. (Good book, highly recommended)