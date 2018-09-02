California Votes To Ban Schools From Early Start Times To "Give Students More Sleep"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 09/02/2018 - 19:00

Not The Onion, but FOX reports on the latest absurdity to come out of California public schools:

California lawmakers voted Friday to bar middle and high schools from starting before 8:30 a.m., one of dozens of proposals debated in the Legislature on the final day of its legislative session.

The bill, SB328, reportedly passed by narrow margin in both chambers of the state legislature which late into the night considered a variety of topics and proposals just before a midnight deadline; and if signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown, it will go into effect in three years

School health advocates claim that early start times cut down on the number of hours of sleep teens get each night. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures cited by FOX, almost 80 percent of all California middle and high schools started earlier than 8:30 a.m. in 2012.

However, opponents of the bill say this is yet more nanny state action initiated by a far removed state assembly. "When it comes to education, the farther away the decisions are made from the classroom, the worse those decisions are," Assemblyman Jose Medina, D-Riverside, said of the bill. 

Opponents say it's a matter that should be in the hands of local school boards and not the state legislature, as only the former can be sensitive to needs of the local community. 

But proponents claim a later school start time will result in increased graduation rates throughout the state. Assemblyman Jay Obernolte was widely cited as saying, "This is the single most cost-effective thing we can do to improve high school graduation rates."

The only exemption to the new law should it take effect are rural schools; and schools would further still have control over scheduling electives or "extra periods" before the regular school day begins. 

Of course, it should be obvious that if middle and high school students aren't getting enough sleep at night, letting students sleep-in is likely to have zero impact considering the more significant and likelier variables leading to loss of sleep

First and foremost we can imagine that a later school start time will simply give teens more time to stay glued to their phones late into the night. Multiple studies of late have demonstrated correlation between unhealthy sleep patters and iPhone addiction. 

According to one recent study published by The Guardian, for example:

Teenagers’ late-night mobile phone use is harming their sleep and potentially their mental health, say researchers who advised that “physical boundaries” be set over use of such devices in the bedroom.

The report noted that multiple prior sleep studies had established the negative impact that screen time was having on young people, and explained further:

Teenagers who reported “constantly texting into the night” said when surveyed a year later, the problem had worsened. “It’s escalating – they’re highly invested in it ... Some kids are staying up until 3am.”

But anyone simply looking around to observe teen habits hardly needs a formal research study to become aware of the problem. 

But California says the answer is: just let'em sleep in longer. 

Tags
Education

Comments

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 1
847328_3527 tmosley Sun, 09/02/2018 - 19:28 Permalink

The entire Commifornia is screwed, esp for you white dogs out there:

California passed an anti-affirmative action law, and colleges ignored it

In 1996, Californians voted to ban race and gender preferences in government and education. Ten years later, the chancellor of the state-funded University of California at Berkeley, Robert Birgeneau, announced a new vice chancellor for equity and inclusion, charged with making Berkeley more “inclusive” and “less hostile” to “underrepresented minority . . . groups.” This move became just another expression of the University of California’s unrelenting resistance to the 1996 voter initiative, in every way possible short of patent violation.

But it has also exposed the contempt of the elites — above all, in education — for the popular will. “Diversity” — meaning socially engineered racial proportionality — is now the official ideology of the education behemoth, and California shows what happens when that ideology comes into conflict with the law.

 

https://nypost.com/2018/09/01/california-passed-an-anti-affirmative-act…

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Stuck on Zero Megaton Jim Sun, 09/02/2018 - 20:20 Permalink

Two education studies came out about 10-15 years ago. One showed that teenagers do very poorly early in the morning. Other studies showed that large schools did much more poorly than small schools. The response of the education department: starts schools at 7:30AM and build the largest schools ever created in history.

Why does government always fight science, data, facts, and the people?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
soksniffer tmosley Sun, 09/02/2018 - 20:18 Permalink

Had a coworker who coached girls' softball. His first 10-20 minutes was stretching, not because he was some kind of lecher, but because that gave the girls a chance to talk and gossip and get that out of their system, and then they could focus on practice. Similarly, boys focus better if they are run through a P.E. course first thing in the day, and after they get that out of their system their brains are free to work. I agree this is one "crazy" CA policy that actually isn't so crazy... there is actually a fair bit of research backing it up.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
Ayreos cheka Sun, 09/02/2018 - 19:33 Permalink

Zero critical sense in the comments again. I didn't have computers of any kind and i would hit late night reading fantasy and adventure books as a kid, under the covers with a flashlight. Lights out time 10pm, drag it to 11pm, read until 12am, raise at 6am, yawn through classes. A story easily repeated for half of the kids in class (mostly with television, however). This is  BEFORE discovering late night outings with friends and girlfriends. It never made sense to force the kids to bed before the parents, just so said parents were forced to wake up earlier to get the kids to school...

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Snaffew cheka Sun, 09/02/2018 - 19:22 Permalink

If you put education int he hands of the students...they'll be aces at knowing who's fucking who and who got into a fight, and who is trash talking so and so.  As far as education is concerned...they might know the stats and scores of their favorite sports teams, but they won't do jack shit to educate themselves in pretty much anything.  The purpose of regimented schooling is to expose students to a wide array of science, math, language and the arts among other things by sheer immersion and homework.  If left to their own devices---you can throw all that out the window and this nation of idiots will subvert to a nation of completely incompetent and dependent/entitled morons.  The parents of today have never been less involved in education, but are more involved than ever in taking their kids to sports and social events.  You can throw home schooling out the window for the majority of America.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
J Mahoney Sun, 09/02/2018 - 19:07 Permalink

They cant control irresponsible parents that let kids go to sleep too late so they make working parents change their schedules and probably not be able to take their kids to school on the way to work....I wish California wasn't so fucked up-tired of those nut jobs moving into the heartland.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
SergeA.Storms Snaffew Sun, 09/02/2018 - 20:46 Permalink

Bussing controls the school districts schedule.  A later start is a good idea for teens, sleep studies have shown that before any idevices.  Idevices may not help, but they’re not the culprit.  The whole compulsory system needs an overhaul to break away from the industrial model, beyond STEM, and into future learning and entrepreneurialism, but it’s like turning the Titanic on a dime.  Didn’t work in 1912, even tougher now with teacher unions, the second controlling thing of scheduling.  Superintendent and board are a trailing third place.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
Teamtc321 Sun, 09/02/2018 - 19:08 Permalink

Leave it to the elected LIBTARS in Kakifornia to come together, work together, to pass heroic important legislation, then read it.

All for the greater good!!

I'm hungry, think I will hit a In and Out double burger, burp... Fucking LIBTARDS are just idiot self identified front holes....

HOPE, HOPE AND CHANGE!!!!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Teamtc321 boattrash Sun, 09/02/2018 - 20:25 Permalink

We are BRBQing in Texas, fresh bass and steaks. It's just fun to take a big shit on Uneducated LIBTARD dolts faces when the Idiots open their mouths, chin holes. Kind of like the old saying, asking a LIBTARD what nuts on your chin are? Answer: A big cock in your mouth LIBTARD.

Happy Labor Day Bud, be safe.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 6
HappyJacks Sun, 09/02/2018 - 19:22 Permalink

I guess I'm the only one that thinks this is actually a good thing. I remember way back when I went to school it wasn't earlier than 8:30 and even in University the earliest class was 8:30 and that seemed early. Younger people just need more sleep, they need like 10 hours and they are getting no where near that. It might actually help them think straight and cope better so they're not sucking their thumb as much in their safe spaces. 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Snaffew HappyJacks Sun, 09/02/2018 - 19:29 Permalink

I was born in 68 and had to be at the bus stop every day near Albany NY by 7:00 am along with 30 other kids in my neighborhood.  One stop and we filled the whole bus.  If kids need more sleep, then they go to bed earlier.  No amount of social media or technology has any change or effect on that simple logic.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 4
BeerMe Sun, 09/02/2018 - 19:24 Permalink

Later start times isn't necessarily bad.  The state probably shouldn't be dictating it.  But voters have allowed the state to dictate everything else about education...  Most kids in extracurricular start early anyway.  Really the less time these kids spend in those schools the better.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Captain Nemo d… BeerMe Sun, 09/02/2018 - 20:13 Permalink

There is some research that teenagers benefit from sleep in the morning, and in many places school used to start late. Don't know but part of the reason for the early start may be that it might be convenient for parents to drop them off before going to work. Or if both parents are working, children would need to be sent off before the parents leave.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
PeaceForWorld Sun, 09/02/2018 - 19:24 Permalink

Former Democrat and current (No Party Preference) in California! They are trying to keep kids get dumb. LAUSD already fucked up the educations system, keeping students dumb and dumber.

My activist friend had to apply for early retirement from LAUSD, because she just couldn’t stand how stupid kids are in high-school. LAUSD turned into real dictators by not letting teachers to teach Science/Math/Geography!

Well, fuck the Democrats and Republicans in California. They are all cut from the same “Cut from the same cloth”.

George Carlin - It's a Big Club and You Ain't In It! The American Dream!

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
Snaffew PeaceForWorld Sun, 09/02/2018 - 19:35 Permalink

poor girl had to ride a state pension early on the taxpayers teat...how sad---my eyes are filled with tears.  State and federal pensions are a massive drain on the economy---way too much $$$.  A 20 percent pension based on your average life time salary is logical---but 65 percent based on your final 3 years of average income is literally insane.  Cops and firefighters are far worse than teachers--they only have to put in 20 years.  Retired at age 40 on full pension is a crime against humanity.