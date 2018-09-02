China's "New Silk Road" Project Hits Debt Jam

President Xi Jinping’s “Belt and Road” trade infrastructure project could be hitting significant bottlenecks as some countries begin to sound alarms regarding the massive debt loads their governments are incurring.
Xi first announced the trade initiative also known as the “New Silk Road” in 2013, which needs more than $26 trillion of infrastructure investment by 2030 to keep regional economies expanding. The project includes railways, power plants, ports, highways and other projects across the world, with Beijing providing billions of dollars in credit to drive these schemes.
Major governments including the United States, Japan and India have expressed grave concern Beijing is trying to construct a new economic system that will erode their influence.
Xi said China’s trade with Belt and Road countries had exceeded $5 trillion, with outward direct investment surpassing $60 billion.
Already, some Chinese-led projects have experienced high levels of complaints that they are too expensive and give little work to local contractors. In response, some governments including Thailand, Tanzania, Sri Lanka and Nepal have halted, scaled back, and or renegotiated projects with Beijing.
In August, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad canceled various projects including a $20 billion rail system he said his country could no longer afford.
Recently, Pakistan’s new prime minister, Imran Khan, has vowed more transparency amid fears about the country’s ability to repay Chinese loans related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
Last December, Sri Lanka had to sell its controlling stake of Port of Hambantota to a Chinese state-owned finance firm after it almost defaulted on a $1.5 billion loan from Beijing.
Mohamed Nasheed, the exiled leader of the opposition in the Maldives, warned China’s debt-fueled projects in the Indian Ocean archipelago amounted to a “land grab” and “colonialism,” with 80 percent of its debt held by Beijing.
“China does not have a very competent international bureaucracy in foreign aid, in expansion of soft power,” Anne Stevenson-Yang, co-founder and research director at J Capital Research, told AFP.
“So not surprisingly they’re not very good at it, and it brought up political issues like Malaysia that nobody anticipated,” she said.
“As the RMB (yuan) becomes weaker, and China is perceived internationally as a more ambiguous partner, it’s more likely that the countries will take a more jaundiced eye on these projects.”
The Center for Global Development, a nonprofit think tank based in Washington, D.C. that focuses on international development, discovered “serious concerns” about the sustainability of the sovereign debt in eight countries receiving infrastructure project funds from Beijing.
Those were Pakistan, Djibouti, Maldives, Mongolia, Laos, Montenegro, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.
For example, a $6.7 billion China-Laos railway project represents almost half of the Southeast Asian country’s GDP, according to the study.
President Choummaly Sayasone (center right), Zhang Dejiang (center left) break ground to commence construction of the China-Laos railway project in Vientiane, capital of Laos, on December 2015.
In Djibouti, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that the African country faces a “high risk of debt distress” as its public debt soared from 50 percent of GDP in 2014 to 85 percent in 2016.
Next week, a group of African leaders will gather in Beijing for an economic conference which will include talks on the “Belt and Road” initiative.
On Friday, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying denied that Beijing is strategically implanting huge amounts of debt in its trading partners to eventually expect default and acquire the country’s assets for pennies on the dollar.
“It’s unreasonable that money coming out of Western countries is praised as good and sweet, while coming out of China it’s sinister and a trap,” she said.
Stevenson-Yang said China’s loans are recorded in dollar terms, “but in reality, they’re lending in terms of tractors, shipments of coal, engineering services and things like that, and they ask for repayment in hard currency.”
Five years into China’s debt-fuelled “New Silk Road” initiative across many countries in the Eastern Hemisphere, it seems as a handful of governments are mounting complaints against Beijing for inducing a debt trap that strips their countries of its critical assets.
No ticky, no laundry.
Dear China,
Take your propensity to steal United States intellectual property, your cheaply built ghost cities, your polluted air and water ways, your contaminated food, and your poorly manufactured steel and other commodities that you export for other country's infrastructure, and stick it where the sun doesn't shine. You can do the same with wan tans and fortune cookies.
In reply to No ticky, no laundry. by Dickguzinya
The Chinese are stupid people. Those who don't know history are bound to repeat it. Before growing their economy, they should have read up on the foolish hubris of the Japanese, during the mid 1980's to early 1990's. Before the bottom fell out on the Japanese, they were buying up as much commercial and residential property, throughout the US. They actually believed, just like the Chinese, that the good times would roll on forever. They learned their lesson the hard way, and so will the Chinese.
In reply to Dear China, Take your… by Dickguzinya
The CHICOMS are just armed thugs and criminals.
If you want to grasp the way they really work and think, and what their real attitude and process is, plus core CHICOM goals you only have to look at their actions and attitudes and the implications of the 2009 Iron-Ore contract pricing stand-over extortion attempt which that they tried to play on Rio Tinto and Canberra, in order to try to severely impair all of their competitor producer and export economies in Asia and globally.
That really showed what they're all about.
It isn't peace and open free trade that's for sure.
This belt and road fantasy is the same crap with a makeover.
It's not even 'style over substance', it's just crass CHICOM imperial opportunism, via debt slavery.
LoL...joo mad troll ?? good ;)
LoL...joo mad troll ?? good ;)
In reply to The CHICOMS are just armed… by Element
So let me get this straight. Some people are expressing concern with the economic mandates of a communist, centrally-planned investment project that's going to cost (and I'm not sure I believe this number, but it's what the article stated) 26 TRILLION DOLLARS??? And its paid for primarily by the member countries going massively in debt to fund it???
Color me shocked.
Listen, China, that game has been played out by the US. Everyone is wise to it. Come up with a new one of your own. You can't just copy us forever.
In reply to LoL...joo mad ?? good ;) by 07564111
China will, I believe, follow the Russian example of debt forgiveness once the JUSA is no more. ;)
Your own bolshevik communists in the JUSA .gov will let their debt slaves starve and drown. :D
Copy?......Chinese learned the value of paper money 500 years ago.
Copy?......Chinese learned the value of paper money 500 years ago.
In reply to So let me get this straight… by NoDebt
They learned well from their masters, those clever “international” banksters.
I'm just looking for a reasonable ratio of wontons to broth
I'm just looking for a reasonable ratio of wontons to broth
Dear Dick; fuck you, you dolt.
Dear Dick; fuck you, you dolt.
In reply to Dear China, Take your… by Dickguzinya
Who didn't see the potholes of debt China would have to overcome to achieve their pipe dream road?
Everyone who has been pumping up the prospect of a strong yuan bulldozing the USD and pumping up gold were completely wrong on just about everything they were once certain about.
People I know buy Gold because they already have enough paper money, regardless of who printed it. I think it would be incorrect to assume that most buyers spent their last dollar on Gold, even though you appear to have done just that.
In reply to Who didn't see a China debt… by DarkPurpleHaze
Looks like China studied the IMF and made its' policies work for them.Take US money, loan it to other countries for projects that use mostly Chinese labor, then when you break the host countrys' back, swoop in and scoop up all the goodies. We taught them well.
Bingo, this is the entire point of the silk road. Once the locals can't pay China can start re-possessing parts of central Asia for itself.
In reply to Looks like China studied the… by Mad Muppet
They aren’t limiting their ambitions to Asia. Moving into Central America, too.
Outside of hyperinflation, I don’t know how anyone can expect repayment in that time frame, if ever.
https://latinamericanpost.com/index.php/international-relations-latam/19703-panama--deal-with-china-will-develop-a-cross-country-railroad-
In reply to Bingo, this is the entire… by boomgoesthedynamite
Well, Divine, the good old US of A has been fucking over Central America for a century and a quarter. Maybe the Banana Republics (so named because of exploitation by the old United Fruit Company) are ready for a different flavor of fuck job.
In reply to They aren’t limiting their… by Divine Intervention
I have written here about this Chinese boondoogle on several occasions in the past. Its a financial catastrophe for China, and will wind up in the dustbin of Chinese history alongside the Great Leap Forward debacle. The projects make little financial sense for the countries involved nor for China. China is looking to built new markets for its goods, and thinking that low wage countries can be the source of these new markets. It will not work, the countries China is banking on do not have the aggregate propensity to consume to make the project profitable for China. And on top of that, many of these countries likely will default on the financing debts they have taken on from the Chinese, meaning the internal rate of return for these projects to the Chinese will be negative for decades into the future. Belt and Road will be the way the Politburo gets rid of Xi...whip him with the belt and then send him on the road to the Western frontier.
I've always said that Xi looks more like a waiter in a Chinese restaurant than a leader of a billion plus person empire. I hope he knows the soup of the day !
Construction of a (unsustainable) global/international financial "perpetual motion" machine only works temporarily with a dominant country that has 1)room to run up its debt, 2) a dominant reserve currency in which the majority of all international financial transactions are required to be settled 3) a consumption dominant economy that allows pumping the world full of its (in demand for settlements) currency via imports with which the exporting country's can service their debt incurred from financing their infrastructure projects, which are (in turn) 4) SUPPLIED by the importer (us the US). That is the game we've been playing. China is trying to follow that (ours, the US's) model and it won't work because they currently have none of the first three.
In reply to I have written here about… by Harry Lightning
Well, Harry the lightning rod of ignorance, to paraphrase POTUS Trump, 'Would you rather have someone who acts presidential, or someone who gets things done?'
So what if Xi looks like a waiter? You probably look like a fucking troll.
In reply to I have written here about… by Harry Lightning
The Chinese are to blame for what they consider an imbalanced and unfairly negative perception of them. They lack a robust system of laws and they demonstrate belligerence and bullying on a weekly basis. I like Chinese people but I would never do business with one.
"Stevenson-Yang said China’s loans are recorded in dollar terms, “but in reality, they’re lending in terms of tractors, shipments of coal, engineering services and things like that, and they ask for repayment in hard currency.”
From the above, trade and development loans are in Chinese Goods and Services- NOT CASH- these services might be listed as 'worth so many USD or Yuan' on the paperwork but no cash.
China should NOT offer USD denominated loans but only in Yuan- lend in Chinese/repay in Chinese. If Stevenson -Yang is correct here these debtor countries are taking on a LOT of currency risk FOR China as to repay the loans they are going to have to walk the streets of the USA and Europe and the #1 target will be the USA.
IF the USA refuses ever increasing imports these Chinese satellites will choke on their debts.
What is the plan? Possibly China shifts their export departure points to satellites like Malaysia who run surpluses against the USA and funnel the USD cash back to Emperor Xi. If Congress is bought 100% this may happen.
Countries working with Xi to bypass US trade law get smashed with the China Rate- 24% in year one, 40% in year two, 50% in year three....
HEY Xi, AT LEAST WEAR A MASK!
if only our politicians would invest trillions in Amerika building roads, bridges, hospitals and school
instead of bombing them in some distant country.
That is some funny shit right there....”nobody”....”anticipated” ......
This can't be. The collapse-a-tarians told me China was going to take over the world.
This article seemed like its hinged on the DC think tank's heavily slanted take.