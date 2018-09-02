Democrats Erupt After White House Won't Release Bush II-Era Kavanaugh Docs

Democrats slammed the Trump administration on Sunday for refusing to release thousands of documents related to US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Reuters reports. 

Nominated by President Trump in the wake of Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, Kavanaugh worked in the White House under former President George W. Bush - whose lawyers pored over extensive records from that time period and concluded in a Friday letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) that 27,000 of them were protected under "constitutional privilege." 

The White House directed them not to hand them over to the Senate Judiciary Committee, one of Bush’s lawyers said in a letter to the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will host the hearings scheduled to start on Tuesday. -Reuters

Meanwhile, another 102,000 pages of Kavanaugh-linked materials were not turned over for other reasons. That said, the committee has been able to review more than 415,000 pages on Kavanaugh’s background, the lawyer said in the letter.

In a Saturday press release, the Senate Judiciary Committee said that they had "expanded access to confidential material beyond that for any other Supreme Court nominee." 

*Productions for Judge Brett Kavanaugh records are nearly complete.

Taking issue with the withheld documents on Fox News Sunday was Dick Durbin, the #2 Senate Democrat from Illinois , who said that the White House citing privilege over the documents was the first time this has occurred in US history. 

There has been more concealment of documents that are concerning his public service and his position on issues than ever in the history of the United States ... If he’s so proud of his conservative credentials, show us the record,” Durbin said.

Judiciary Committee member Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) parroted Durbin in a Sunday appearance on Meet The Press, saying "This is not normal." 

In a Saturday tweet, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said that the decision to withhold the records was "not only unprecedented in the history of SCOTUS noms [sic], it has all the makings of a cover up.

Republicans hit back, defending Kavanaugh's qualifications for the Supreme Court. 

Democrats have more than enough information to understand that this is a highly qualified jurist that should be the next Supreme Court justice,” Said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) in an interview on ABC’s This Week

To be confirmed, Kavanaugh needs to win a majority of the 100-seat Senate. Most Republicans - who hold a slim majority, are anticipated to back him. 

Perhaps Trump should just release evrything - along with all of the heavily redacted or otherwise unreleased documents related to the Russia investigation. 

Keyser Sun, 09/02/2018 - 20:03

Why should the White House accommodate the Dims with anything? You want resistance, we'll give you resistance... All they want is more ammunition of obstruct this administration...

El Oregonian beemasters Sun, 09/02/2018 - 20:18

"Taking issue with the withheld documents on Fox News Sunday was Dick Durbin, the #2 Senate Democrat from Illinois , who said that the White House citing privilege over the documents was the first time this has occurred in US history."

 

Well, the commies has infiltrated our upper echelons of government has never occurred before either, you POS Durbin... 

currency Sun, 09/02/2018 - 20:06

TUFF Chucky Schumer , Diane Feinstein and Maxine Waters - You cry wolf every day and say the sky is falling and its not fair. 

You lost the election and go pound sand

gwar5 Sun, 09/02/2018 - 20:07

Fuck Chuck. It's an obvious stall tactic and smear. Congress doesn't get to see confidential presidential legal discussion records. Separation of powers.

Albertarocks Sun, 09/02/2018 - 20:09

It seems to me the FBI has been withholding documents from the Trump administration since day 1.  And the Dems dare to have a shit-fit because the Whitehouse dares withhold documents from 'them'?

The double standards held by the Dems are staring the entire world in the face and they're not even ashamed of it one iota.  They are rewriting a whole new Webster's definition for the word "bunchofassholes".

