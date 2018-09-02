Dijsselbloem: Greece Should Have Been Grateful For European Aid, Kept Mouth Shut

Greece should have been grateful for European aid and kept its mouth shut. That's the clear message from former Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem in an interview this weekend.
He has clearly not recovered yet from the traumatic experience with former Greek finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis.
At the same time and after three painful bailout agreements that increased the debt and pushed millions to impoverishment, KeepTalkingGreece.com reports that Dijsselbloem went on to say that:
"Greece is obviously not a success story, demands on Greeks were to heavy” and that the Greek “crisis has been so deep, that you can’t call it a success.”
Euro zone countries have asked for too much from the Greek people in return for international bailout loans, former Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem said in an interview on Dutch television on Saturday.
“On reforms, we have asked a lot from the Greek people, too much,” Dijsselbloem told current affairs program Nieuwsuur.
“Reforms are hard enough to accomplish in a society with a well-functioning government, but this was obviously not the case in Greece.”
“Greece is obviously not a success story,” Dijsselbloem said.
“Their crisis has been so deep, that you can’t call it a success.”
At the same time, in the usual North European arrogance, he said that Greece should be grateful for the help it received and keep its mouth shut.
“Politics is just a tricky job, you have to compromise, Greece was dependent on help from others, and then to put a big mouth against the people who help you...
We set conditions for that. Disagree, but you can not raise a big finger at them,” Dijsselboem said.
Does Dijsselbloem - who blindly followed the strict austerity orders by German finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble during 2013-2018 - now show some kind of remorse? Hardly.
KeepTalkingGreece points out - harshly but fairly - that Dijsselbloem is one – yet another one – of the self-righteous, light-weight men who found themselves in a powerful position and who now has nothing else to do than write a book about his glorious past, when he was at the spotlight of media.
He and his Labor party were defeated big in the Dutch parliamentary elections last year and is set to publish a book on his time as head of the Eurogroup.
Greece also invented Homos.
But seriously, Rome traced Greece. Greece defeated / pushed back Persia. There's shit so old from the Minoan Culture that we can't even translate it. Greece is suffering from a lack of self confidence. That's all.
It's not okay to talk shit to Greece. Okay to laugh at Greece. But you can't talk shit about Greece.
Talking shit about Greece is like talking shit about Western Civilization. Might as well say all Indo Europeans are fucks, which includes Greece, Persia, Northern Europe, the Balkans, Indians, Russians, basically anyone who has done anything to create modern Civilization that you know, including Turks who aren't Donmeh. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/D%C3%B6nmeh
Just consider the source of the insulting party. Greece is gonna be pissed when it wakes up.
He's right.
As long as the Greek boomers value "European unity" (e.g., their pensions being paid in euros by German tax payers as opposed to the drachma) more than a country which offers young Greeks a future there -- the greeks should take the hand outs and keep their mouth shut.
Enjoy permanent debt-slavery stupid bitches, that is until you tell the EU to gas themselves and leave the euro.
Greece also invented Homos.
DIESEL-JOO HAS SPOKEN
DIESEL-JOO HAS SPOKEN
I've got a finger to raise to you, Diesel, old chum.
I've got a finger to raise to you, Diesel, old chum.
Netherlands is code for Netherorgans, it is infested with jew perverts and pedophiles. It is at the vortex of ZOG, so it is no surprise that all its mouthpieces are jew owned filth.
https://www.henrymakow.com/2018/09/Ex-Model-Incarcerated-for-Exposing-I…
In reply to I've got a finger to raise… by Al Gophilia
Greece SHOULD be pissed! They were screwed from the day they made the mistake of joining. Of course they were not very responsible to begin with.
Can I have my money from the ATM? No!... What was it? $60 a day? Until they let them withdraw a few days worth at a time.
Greece taught me not to leave anything substantial in my bank account, Especially over a long weekend!....But I just did this Labor Day weekend as I have become complacent. Greece one year, India the next, Venezuela ongoing, South Africa coming down the pike. Coming soon to my neighborhood...when? It's all the same banksters!
In reply to I've got a finger to raise… by Al Gophilia
You're thinking of Cyprus in 2011, but I agree with you.
You're thinking of Cyprus in 2011, but I agree with you.
Sour grapes, Greek $hit wrappen in €U grape leaf
Sour grapes, Greek $hit wrappen in €U grape leaf
"Greece should be grateful that it got fucked with no lube or reach around and should be grateful that they had to ask for help from the very same people that raped them without remorse in the first fuckin place"
There, fixed it for ya... EU cocksuckers....
In reply to He's right. As long as the… by Haus-Targaryen
Yeah .... Grateful that the ECB created euros out of nothing and lending them out to Greece which now have to be paid back from actual capital and labor.
When is this scam going to end?
In reply to "Greece should be grateful… by Shillinlikeavillan
The EU is the gay-disco roach motel. You can check in, but you can't check out, even if you have performed in all their filthy rituals. Just ask Anthony Bourdain.
In reply to "Greece should be grateful… by Shillinlikeavillan
Best comment ever. Brussels is Buffalo Bill's basement while he tucks it in front of the mirror on his swastika sheets, while mouthing into said mirror "would you f*ck me southern Europe? I'd F*ck me......"
In reply to The EU is the gay-disco… by Heros
This is the problem with all small peoples and nations that have been subjected to colonial slavery for two long: deeply embedded sense of low self-esteem and worthlessness, which then triggers low morale and cultural and civilizational dislocation. These people have developed a Stockholm syndrome and started empathizing with their captors, i.e. neocolonial powers of Europe: The British, German and French governments.. This is why some of the most vile criminal gangs in Europe which serve the neoliberal thug barons of the continent are either from the Balkans, from Italy, from Ireland, south of Europe, Moldavia, Baltics, etc. Of course, they all believe (falsely) that they are rebelling against the cruel and demented continental system that is (and has always been) oppressing their nations, but deep down in their souls they are aware that they are actually serving Lucifer, Baphomet and Beelzebub.
In reply to He's right. As long as the… by Haus-Targaryen
+1.
All of Indo-European culture is great. From the Mahabharata to the East to the Iliad of the West, (and not to forget the pagans and Vikings and Nordics and Russians), they had captured it all.
Sanskrit and Latin, the ancestors of all of our languages. Worship.
In reply to Greece also invented Homos. by Golden Showers
The current greek Pm should be getting “greeked” in a greek prison becuse of his treason against the greek people.
In reply to Greece also invented Homos. by Golden Showers
Because he's a "leftisttm" and "fights for the people"*.
If ND was running the show in Greece doing exactly what Tsipras is doing ... theyd be riots weekly there.
Nothing changes until Golden Dawn takes over and if that never happens then the Greeks deserve to be turned into a turkish colony once again.
*All rights reserved.
In reply to Why is the greek Pm not… by TheSilentMajority
Greece had the opportunity to escape years ago...but the PM betrayed Greece.
Varoufakis actually speaks for Greece now?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hOucRMHI_tk
That was the whole "awkward handshake" thing they were talking about. I was curious and YouTubed it. Turns out "Greece" doesn't want to deal with the ECB anymore? Wasn't that always the opinion of the people?
I wonder where this leads.
In reply to Greece had the opportunity… by Thom Paine
Help? That was a freakin' obvious back-door bail-out of Euro-banks. Just look how great the Greece is doing now! They are in a permanent depression, nothing more, nothing less.
They elected Tsipras because they wanted a chance to fight for their collective welfare, instead of being bled to death over decades like cattle. Unfortunately they elected another pig that will happily bleed for some chow.
In reply to Help? That was a freakin'… by CHX13
The Greek tragedy...made a deal with the Devil...the EU's Princes of Darkness.
The thing about getting into bed with the devil is......sooner or later you're gonna have to fuck
In reply to The Greek tragedy...made a… by Zorba's idea
Behold the naked arrogance of the EU that bails out a country which is beyond bust for its own political ends and then slaps them down for complaining about an imposed solution.
In WW2 at least the Germans had the decency to invade Greece and literally hold a gun to their heads. These days the Germans impose their rule with money and everyone thinks that is OK?
Greece should have erected the middle finger to Jizzblossom and told him to fuck off. Dumped the Euro, and went back to the drachma. Also ejected ALL the foreign invaders. It would have been painful but they'd be on the road to recovery now. Oh, add in try, convict, and execute the criminal politicians who enabled all the robbery.
How do people like this so often get into positions of influence? I just don't get it. He has no value as a human being whatsoever. Who supports this? I just don't understand. Are the majority really this stupid and careless?
YUP.
How do people like this so often get into positions of influence? It's a club and we aren't in it. Y
Our's is not to reason why, apparently.
In reply to How do people like this so… by GoldenDonuts
Dijsselfucker doesn't mention that Greece was enslaved and sucked dry by the EU
They should have left the EU, but maybe the globalists threatened to turn the country into Ukraine if they tried.
Recalling the past to see how it may influence recent events, and other Club Med countries.
These are the modern Western trials and tribulations, especially for the EU.
Debt and fiat are on trial, and modern finance. The debt is too high.
Italy up next.
Saying Greece should be grateful for Brussels aid is like saying that one should be grateful for being given the key to the handcuffs before getting tossed into the middle of the ocean.