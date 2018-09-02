Dijsselbloem: Greece Should Have Been Grateful For European Aid, Kept Mouth Shut

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 09/03/2018 - 02:45

Greece should have been grateful for European aid and kept its mouth shut. That's the clear message from former Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem in an interview this weekend.

He has clearly not recovered yet from the traumatic experience with former Greek finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis.

At the same time and after three painful bailout agreements that increased the debt and pushed millions to impoverishment, KeepTalkingGreece.com reports that Dijsselbloem went on to say that:

"Greece is obviously not a success story, demands on Greeks were to heavy” and that the Greek “crisis has been so deep, that you can’t call it a success.”

Euro zone countries have asked for too much from the Greek people in return for international bailout loans, former Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem said in an interview on Dutch television on Saturday.

“On reforms, we have asked a lot from the Greek people, too much,” Dijsselbloem told current affairs program Nieuwsuur.

Reforms are hard enough to accomplish in a society with a well-functioning government, but this was obviously not the case in Greece.

“Greece is obviously not a success story,” Dijsselbloem said.

“Their crisis has been so deep, that you can’t call it a success.”

At the same time, in the usual North European arrogance, he said that Greece should be grateful for the help it received and keep its mouth shut.

Politics is just a tricky job, you have to compromise, Greece was dependent on help from others, and then to put a big mouth against the people who help you...

We set conditions for that. Disagree, but you can not raise a big finger at them,” Dijsselboem said.

Does Dijsselbloem - who blindly followed the strict austerity orders by German finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble during 2013-2018 - now show some kind of remorse? Hardly.

KeepTalkingGreece points out - harshly but fairly - that Dijsselbloem is one – yet another one – of the self-righteous, light-weight men who found themselves in a powerful position and who now has nothing else to do than write a book about his glorious past, when he was at the spotlight of media.

He and his Labor party were defeated big in the Dutch parliamentary elections last year and is set to publish a book on his time as head of the Eurogroup.

Read more here...

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
Golden Showers Mon, 09/03/2018 - 02:49 Permalink

Greece also invented Homos.

But seriously, Rome traced Greece. Greece defeated / pushed back Persia. There's shit so old from the Minoan Culture that we can't even translate it. Greece is suffering from a lack of self confidence. That's all.

It's not okay to talk shit to Greece. Okay to laugh at Greece. But you can't talk shit about Greece.

Talking shit about Greece is like talking shit about Western Civilization. Might as well say all Indo Europeans are fucks, which includes Greece, Persia, Northern Europe, the Balkans, Indians, Russians, basically anyone who has done anything to create modern Civilization that you know, including Turks who aren't Donmeh. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/D%C3%B6nmeh

Just consider the source of the insulting party. Greece is gonna be pissed when it wakes up.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 1
Haus-Targaryen Golden Showers Mon, 09/03/2018 - 03:12 Permalink

He's right. 

As long as the Greek boomers value "European unity" (e.g., their pensions being paid in euros by German tax payers as opposed to the drachma) more than a country which offers young Greeks a future there -- the greeks should take the hand outs and keep their mouth shut. 

Enjoy permanent debt-slavery stupid bitches, that is until you tell the EU to gas themselves and leave the euro. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Heros Al Gophilia Mon, 09/03/2018 - 03:31 Permalink

Netherlands is code for Netherorgans, it is infested with jew perverts and pedophiles.  It is at the vortex of ZOG, so it is no surprise that all its mouthpieces are jew owned filth.

https://www.henrymakow.com/2018/09/Ex-Model-Incarcerated-for-Exposing-I…

"Nathalie Augustina was a MK-Ultra mind-controlled fashion model and sex slave who serviced politicians as a reward for their services to the super-rich Satanists that control the world. Her mind was compartmentalized by trauma as a young child and her sexual services were performed by another "alter." She had no recollection of them, yet it was obvious that she had been used. She became pregnant twice without recollecting intercourse.  She was offered millions of dollars for a baby but chose to abort them instead. She also had other psychic powers and functions in the netherworld of the CIA and Satanist elite. "

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Oldguy05 Al Gophilia Mon, 09/03/2018 - 03:36 Permalink

Greece SHOULD be pissed! They were screwed from the day they made the mistake of joining. Of course they were not very responsible to begin with.

Can I have my money from the ATM? No!... What was it? $60 a day? Until they let them withdraw a few days worth at a time.

Greece taught me not to leave anything substantial in my bank account, Especially over a long weekend!....But I just did this Labor Day weekend as I have become complacent. Greece one year, India the next, Venezuela ongoing, South Africa coming down the pike. Coming soon to my neighborhood...when?  It's all the same banksters!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DEDA CVETKO Haus-Targaryen Mon, 09/03/2018 - 03:47 Permalink

This is the problem with all small peoples and nations that have been subjected to colonial slavery for two long: deeply embedded sense of low self-esteem and worthlessness, which then triggers low morale and cultural and civilizational dislocation. These people have developed a Stockholm syndrome and started empathizing with their captors, i.e. neocolonial powers of Europe: The British, German and  French governments.. This is why some of the most vile criminal gangs in Europe which serve the neoliberal thug barons of the continent are either from the Balkans, from Italy, from Ireland, south of Europe, Moldavia, Baltics, etc. Of course, they all believe (falsely) that they are rebelling against the cruel and demented continental system that is (and has always been) oppressing their nations, but deep down in their souls they are aware that they are actually serving Lucifer, Baphomet and Beelzebub.

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
CHX13 Mon, 09/03/2018 - 02:53 Permalink

Help? That was a freakin' obvious back-door bail-out of Euro-banks. Just look how great the Greece is doing now! They are in a permanent depression, nothing more, nothing less.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Dornier27 Mon, 09/03/2018 - 03:19 Permalink

Behold the naked arrogance of the EU that bails out a country which is beyond bust for its own political ends and then slaps them down for complaining about an imposed solution.

In WW2 at least the Germans had the decency to invade Greece and literally hold a gun to their heads.  These days the Germans impose their rule with money and everyone thinks that is OK?

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Colonel Klinks Ghost Mon, 09/03/2018 - 03:19 Permalink

Greece should have erected the middle finger to Jizzblossom and told him to fuck off.  Dumped the Euro, and went back to the drachma.  Also ejected ALL the foreign invaders.  It would have been painful but they'd be on the road to recovery now.  Oh, add in try, convict, and execute the criminal politicians who enabled all the robbery.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
GoldenDonuts Mon, 09/03/2018 - 03:22 Permalink

How do people like this so often get into positions of influence?  I just don't get it.  He has no value as a human being whatsoever.  Who supports this?  I just don't understand.  Are the majority really this stupid and careless?

 

YUP.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
HardlyZero Mon, 09/03/2018 - 03:37 Permalink

Recalling the past to see how it may influence recent events, and other Club Med countries.

These are the modern Western trials and tribulations, especially for the EU.

Debt and fiat are on trial, and modern finance.  The debt is too high.

Italy up next.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ZIRPdiggler Mon, 09/03/2018 - 03:39 Permalink

Saying Greece should be grateful for Brussels aid is like saying that one should be grateful for being given the key to the handcuffs before getting tossed into the middle of the ocean.